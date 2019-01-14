Guest Opinion: Why Climate Change Isn’t Science

Why Climate Change Isn’t Science
Environmentalists first predicted impending climate disaster in the 1970s, but they didn’t call it global warming. Back then, it was “Global Cooling” that would end life on earth as we knew it. The smog of industrial pollutants was blocking out sunlight so severely, we were warned, that our planet would enter a new ice age unless we acted quickly. Magazine covers featured pictures of snowball earth.
In the eighties, we cleaned up our air, the threatened the ice age did not occur, and thousands of people with time on their hands and seeking purpose in life had discovered that they could make a career out of disaster prophecy. Thus, it was time for a new catastrophe: “Global Warming” Well, maybe not so new. Same villain: us and our machines. Same victim: our delicate planet earth. Same threat: the end of life as we know it. Only the predicted temperature had changed.
Global warming appealed to the press’s appetite for calamity and became an instant hit. The headlines wrote themselves: The poles will melt! The oceans will rise! Lakes and rivers will dry up! Farmlands will become deserts! Millions will starve to death! This was big. Government would have to join the fight.
In the nineties, environmentalists switched their emphasis to “Climate Change” This was a marketing move. Global warming could credibly be blamed for warming, but climate change could be blamed for anything. If hurricanes increase one year, that’s evidence of climate change. If they decrease the next year, well, that’s climate change too. Droughts are caused by climate change, but so are exceptional rains. Warmer winters prove climate change, but so do colder winters. (Claiming that frigid temperatures are caused by global warming would sound ridiculous.) “Climate Change” was disaster gold. It couldn’t be disproved.
Which is exactly why it’s not science. It’s pseudo-science, according to the great philosopher of science, Karl Popper, who pointed out that for any theory to be considered scientific, it must be falsifiable. There must be something within the theory itself that can be disproved.
This may be technically true, but what was far more important was that “Climate Change” had already been proven — by three decades of data, by the computer models of climate experts, and by the overwhelming consensus of scientists.
But those “proofs” aren’t science either. Looking backward, climate change the phenomenon has been a constant feature of our planet. Real climate science tells us that temperatures have been much colder and much hotter in the past. (Canada once had a tropical climate.). For the past ten thousand years, we’ve been living in an interglacial period. These pleasant periods have tended to last for ten to fifteen thousand years, so real climate science predicts that we can enjoy about five thousand more years of temperate weather until the next ice age hits.
The theory of “Climate Change” is entirely different. To claim that it has been proven is to entirely misunderstand how science works. No scientific theory is ever proven. Theories that appear to accurately describe how nature works — like Darwin’s theory of evolution or Einstein’s relativity — are assigned the provisional status of not yet disproven, with the understanding that the discovery of a single contrary fact could throw a wrench into the works.
Strictly speaking, “Climate Change” theory isn’t really a scientific theory at all. It doesn’t take into relevant account factors which arguably have a far stronger effect upon climate than CO2, like the sun, ocean currents, and the greatest greenhouse gas of them all, water vapor.
What “Climate Change” is, is a bunch of doomsday predictions. Now, predictions are the critical part of the scientific method. They are what enable a theory to be proven or disproven. If they prove false, they’re also the best way to refute a theory.
Climate change alarmists have made lots of predictions. Perhaps too many, because not one of their predictions whose expiration date has passed has proven correct. Here’s a sampling, courtesy of Anthony Watts at wattsupwiththat.com:
- 1988, Dr. James Hansen. Asked by author Rob Reiss how the greenhouse effect was likely to affect the neighborhood below Hansen’s office in NYC in the next 20 years, Hansen replied: “The West Side Highway [which runs along the Hudson River] will be under water. And there will be tape across the windows across the street because of high winds. And the same birds won’t be there. The trees in the median strip will change…There will be more police cars…[since] you know what happens to crime when the heat goes up.”
- Sept 19, 1989, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “New York will probably be like Florida 15 years from now.”
- 1990, Michael Oppenheimer, The Environmental Defense Fund: “By 1996, the Platte River of Nebraska would be dry, while a continent-wide black blizzard of prairie topsoil will stop traffic on interstates, strip paint from houses and shut down computers… The Mexican police will round up illegal American migrants surging into Mexico seeking work as field hands.”
- October 15, 1990, Carl Sagan: “The planet could face an ecological and agricultural catastrophe by the next decade if global warming trends continue.”
- 1990, Actress Meryl Streep: “By the year 2000 – that’s less than ten years away — earth’s climate will be warmer than it’s been in over 100,000 years. If we don’t do something, there’ll be enormous calamities in a very short time.”
- July 26, 1999, The Birmingham Post: “Scientists are warning that some of the Himalayan glaciers could vanish within ten years because of global warming. A build-up of greenhouse gases is blamed for the meltdown, which could lead to drought and flooding in the region affecting millions of people.”
- April 1, 2000, Der Spiegel: “Good bye winter. Never again snow?”
- March 29, 2001, CNN: “In ten years’ time, most of the low-lying atolls surrounding Tuvalu’s nine islands in the South Pacific Ocean will be submerged under water as global warming rises sea levels.”
- Oct 20, 2009, Gordon Brown, UK Prime Minister (referring to the Copenhagen climate conference): “World leaders have 50 days to save the Earth from irreversible global warming.”
To suggest that the scientific validity of “Climate Change” is debatable is to speak charitably. But there’s never been a debate, not for want of trying. Many skeptics have called for debates. In particular, Christopher Walter Monckton, 3rd Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, a hereditary peer, journalist, political advisor, inventor, and a skeptic well-versed in the details of climate science, has repeatedly challenged Al Gore to debate. That Al Gore has never replied to these requests is difficult to reconcile with his comments on the CBS “Early Show” (May 31, 2006):
“…the debate among the scientists is over. There is no more debate. We face a planetary emergency. There is no more scientific debate among serious people who’ve looked at the science… Well, I guess in some quarters, there’s still a debate over whether the moon landing was staged in a movie lot in Arizona, or whether the Earth is flat instead of round.”
These are not the words of a person who understands science. They are the tactics of a person who realizes he doesn’t have a scientific leg to stand on.
There must be another nonscientific reason for the “Climate Change” agenda. That reason may involve the billions of dollars that proponents have demanded for solving this “problem.”
“Climate Change” is a scam.
Reposted from American Thinker January 11, 2019
Of all those predictions the one by Der Spiegel was actually right. It was an April fool joke after all.
Well, the debate may indeed be over except for the deniers who still persist in perpetuating the Anthropogenic Climate Change hoax, and their uneducated minions. The science is indeed settling and it doesn’t bode well for the alarmists.
“Strictly speaking, “Climate Change” theory isn’t really a scientific theory at all. It doesn’t take into relevant account factors which arguably have a far stronger effect upon climate than CO2, like the sun, ocean currents, and the greatest greenhouse gas of them all, water vapor.”
Is there any scientific paper that enunciates AGW?. Like Einstein’s Theory of relativity paper or Darwin’s theory of Evolution, but defining AGW?
Never actually defining what you are claiming is one way to prevent your claims from being discredited.
Nope, “climate change” is NOT science. Especially when the intended meaning is “climate change CAUSED BY human activities (specifically the burning of fossil fuels),” when the dreaded CO2 has NEVER been shown to “drive” the temperature, and, by extension, the climate, in the Earth’s climate history.
Global Warming? Climate Change is a simplistic hypothesis, adopted as fact by politically motivated people on the Left in order to demonize industry and provide an excuse to tax and seize control-either in fact or politically over large segments of the Western economy. They are aided in this endeavour by those who think that weakening Capitalism will strengthen Third World nations and the causes of the poor and disenfranchised.
This is nonsense. Virtually all human progress in the last 150 years has come from the increased efficiencies generated by economic pressures generated inherently by Capitalist systems.
There may be flaws in Capitalism and many have been dealt with by regulation. There is always a cost to regulation as it interferes with the basic function of that system, but whether or not there is a net benefit is a political tension that democracies have some ability to meter and evaluate. To perform this function adequately democratic societies require quality, factual information.
Climate Science has not provided this. We have been bombarded by a horribly dysfunctional and politicized scientific literature filled with activists disguised as scientists and funded by Leftist politicos for partisan purposes, aided and abetted by a structurally Left leaning and intellectually corrupt university system cranking out misled and undereducated young people.
A continuation of these practices will result in the collapse of the Western system and extreme social disruption soon to follow. Importantly. the Socialists very typically use economic problems created by Socialist policies as a springboard to blame those problems on the existing mangled Capitalist system and propose further Socialist policies as a corrective. This is what happened to Venezuela and Zimbabwe and the Soviet Union and others before as they doubled down on failed Socialist policies with more nonsense from the same illogical textbook. Socialism is inherently coercive and always leads to the same failed results.
The flaws in capitalism are for the most part caused by individuals having imperfect or incomplete information.
The theory is that people in government have access to better information than do mere citizens.
The reality is that people in government, being further from the problem almost always have worse information than do those on the scene. Worse, those on the scene have incentive to make the right decisions, while those in government have incentive to make decisions that benefit themselves.
Referring to Jo Nova ,If Germany had built more windmills and Germany had no snow chaos, would that be a proof ?
😀
Of course it’s not science. The inaptly named “greenhouse” effect is a quantum phenomenon, and I have yet to see a single quantum mechanics paper that has studied climate change and greenhouse gases.
Don’t forget they tried to float the life ending disaster of “Acid Rain” as a segue into CC doom porn. Acid rain was the bridge between global cooling and global warming. They must have figured us lummoxes might call them out if the shift to polar opposites occurred too fast. Of course we are now getting a reprise of the idea in ocean acidification.
Don’t forget the ozone hole ‘crisis’ that was trotted out in the middle 70s, which led to the resulting Montreal Protocols which are now being falsely asserted to have fixed this crisis. It was never a crisis, nothing has been fixed because nothing was broken in the first place. The ozone hole has always been a totally natural phenomenon, and chlorine from sea salt is the main form of ozone eating chemical in the atmosphere. That chlorine is always going to be there unless the oceans freeze over.
I would hope no one is advocating for the oceans to freeze over so we can avert an ozone crisis. But then again, there are a few total misanthropes who’ve recently suggested that human extinction would be good for the planet, or a nuclear war might be our only way to avoid CAGW. So, what do you say, misanthropes? All in favor of frozen oceans to keep us safe from chlorine and salt in the air? Anyone? Buehler? No, I didn’t think so. Because frozen oceans would Flipper and salmon and those cute little sea otters.
No it’s not. It’s finger painting with all orange colors.
“These pleasant periods have tended to last for ten to fifteen thousand years, so real climate science predicts that we can enjoy about five thousand more years of temperate weather until the next ice age hits.”
At most another 5,000 years. I’m hoping it lasts that long but some cyclical predictions have it ending a lot sooner.
Unless of course CO2 does have an impact, in which case the next ice age will be delayed by a decade or two.
Excellent article! Spot on! Every CAGW alarmist should read it.
You’ll have to admit that it’s becoming more sciency now as we see brilliant thinkers like NASA scientist Gavin Schmidt addressing the sociological components that intersect w/feminist concerns, humanities and sociology.
The world has already been destroyed and we’re living in a simulation. No wait, that doesn’t bring in trillions of dollars to redistribute.
Well, the UN third world movement and the UN north-south redistribution of wealth plans did not work out so let’s try the climate-based plan for the same money transfers.
The cult of CAGW were forced to change the historic surface temperature data (As per orders from the head of the NASA group James Hansen, who started CAGW) to match their ideology and they were also forced to change the topic from global warming to “climate change” as actual satellite planetary temperature measurements does not support either CAGW or AGW.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2018_v6.jpg
Why has there no evidence of AGW warming from 1979 to 1997?
Why is there a ‘hiatus’/plateau (sic) in warming?
Changes to US GISS data since 1999.
https://stevengoddard.files.wordpress.com/2012/07/screenhunter_137-jul-31-06-25.jpg
The climate change science industry is now like the charlatans in the financial industry.
Let say there are 9,000 financial analysts (in academia and the finance industry) all working on predictions of how the S&P500 index will move over the next 90 days. Statistically, let’s charitably assume 33% (1/3) gets the overall ups and downs basically correct, or 3,000 analysts. Then over the next 90 days, of those 3,000, 1/3 are again basically correct in their prediction of the market movement or 1,000. Repeat this for 2 more 90 day cycles (a full year), and you’ll have 100 analysts hailed as brilliant financial forecasters. But were they really? Maybe some are, and maybe some just got lucky, because with so many different predictions and some players in the game, there will be some winners by chance.
Substitute “financial analyst” in the above with “climate scientist looking for a hard to get grant funding”, and you can see both how the climate change narrative and climate rentseeking by the climate scientist both advance in lock step.
Statisticians deal with this sort of many test (multiple comparisons) problem with additional special tests (such as the Bonferroni Method), but even those can be fooled. Which is why in particle physics, where many billions or trillions of particle event collisions may be analyzed in searching through collision debris for one unique signature, they commonly demand incredibly small p-values like 10 to the minus 25 or much lower before judging an observation as a confirmed observation of an event or search for an unique particle.
Climate Science of course does none of this. We have so many different “climate scientists” now making such a diverse range of predictions on weather come climate that some will get it right by chance and then be hailed as a skilled climate scientist.
Another way in which Climate Quackery is promulgated by established climate swindlers is to constantly produce new predictions at regular intervals. Eventually one (or two) of those predictions happens. The climate swindler makes sure all their past failures are not considered, only the one or two “hits” get scored. A full analysis of all predictions, both failed and successful, would of course show the climate swindler has no or only little skill that might be deemed to chance itself. This style of Climate Quackery is the prevalent and rampant modus operandi in the “establishment” climate modelling community today.
“There must be something within the theory itself that can be disproved.”
While climate change itself can’t be falsified, significant climate change arising from CO2 emissions can be falsified in may ways since all the prognostications of doom are based on a range of Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity that itself can be falsified in multiple ways.
Consider the lower limit of 0.4C per W/m^2 which requires surface emissions to increase by 2.2 W/m^2 per W/m^2 of forcing. Even the IPCC acknowledges that if the ECS is less than this, no action against CO2 emissions are necessary and in fact, it was this threshold that set the presumed lower limit in the first place.
Since all solar Joules are equivalent, the atmosphere has no internal source of power and any power in excess of solar forcing returned to the surface making it warmer than it would be otherwise must have originated from the surface sometime in the past. This limits the total amount of energy absorbed by the atmosphere to the total amount of energy emitted by the surface.
The atmosphere is semi-transparent where the radiant emissions at TOA are always more than half of the radiant BB emissions of the surface below and this is true even when the coldest cloud tops cover the surface. If the emissions at TOA were as little as 1/2 of the surface emissions below, the maximum possible surface emissions increase per W/m^2 of forcing would be 2 W/m^2 which is already less than the 2.2 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing required to support the IPCC’s minimum ECS.
Since all Joules are equivalent, if each of the 240 W/m^2 of solar forcing resulted in 2.2 W/m^2 of surface emissions, the average surface emissions would be 528 W/m^2 corresponding to an average surface temperature of 311K, which is obviously much too large. Confusion arises as the IPCC considers CO2 to be a forcing influence on its own when in fact, only the Sun forces the system and by their accounting, doubling CO2 is EQUIVALENT to about 3.7 W/m^2 more solar forcing keeping CO2 concentrations constant.
Don’t be confused by claims that the system is more complicated than I say. It’s not and claims that it is are only made to misdirect you away from a simple and otherwise unavoidable truth. Any legitimate scientist knows that there’s no law of physics that can override COE or the SB Law, relative to matter absorbing and emitting energy, yet the IPCC requires some kind of unknown and implausible physics to support their position. Any legitimate scientist knows that Joules are Joules and that the planet has no way to distinguish incremental Joules such that the next W/m^2 of forcing can increase surface emissions between 2.2 and 8.6 W/m^2, while all the others only contribute 1.6 W/m^2 to those emissions, yet the IPCC requires the next Joules to be far more powerful at warming the surface than any of the others, even at the presumed minimum ECS.
Don’t be fooled by the fools. The nebulous excess complexity they assert is only there so that they can obfuscate these obvious violations of first principles physics. Challenge alarmists on this unavoidable truth and don’t let them get away with their BS.
NASA Says:
https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/5-8/features/nasa-knows/what-is-climate-change-58.html
“Earth’s climate is always changing.”
So the question then becomes, if climate is always changing, what’s a change from the change that would have otherwise changed if it hadn’t changed? 😉
Andrew
I disagree with Jones on a key aspect. He applies to ‘Climate Change’ what he believes climate change means. He thinks it has something to do with weather over time.
It is in fact undefined. Giving it infinite uses. Even conflicting uses.
‘It rained so hard the day I left
The weather it was dry, sun so hot
I’d like to froze myself to death
Susanna don’t you cry’