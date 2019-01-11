Sea Level Rise (SLR) Satellite Altimetry—Fit for Purpose?

by Rud Istvan,
ctm and I were having lunch recently near our mutually admired South Florida coral reef system, and over conversation we started speculating about ARGO. I brought up Jason2 SLR as an analog. WUWT readers can see my 2016 WUWT guest post: ‘Sea Level Rise, Acceleration, and Closure’ for details. That ctm lunch has inspired a lot more volunteer WUWT ‘sciency’ research on whether the most modern climate research instrument systems are fit for purpose. This post covers satellite altimetry measured sea level rise (SLR). The short answer is NOPE. The eventual companion post whose results are TBD,because ‘It’s complicated, folks’, and will cover ARGO. Dunno any ARGO answer(s) yet.
There are strong evidentiary reasons to think satellite altimetry does NOT accurately represent SLR change over time. The two most irrefutable observational reasons are:
(1) Satellite altimetry measured trends are about 1.5x higher than differential GPS, (vertical land motion) corrected long record tide gauges (about 3.4 versus about 2.2 mm/yr)
(2) the dGPS tide gauge estimates roughly close, while Jason2 satellite altimetry estimates definitely do NOT. Per my previous above referenced guest post, ‘closure’ is the simple arithmetic that SLR must approximately equal thermosteric rise, as hotter seawater expands in volume, plus ice sheet losses (land based ice when melted adds ocean water), while all other contributions, such as ground water extraction are arguably de minimus.)
So, is the most recent ‘satalt bird’, Jason3, fit for purpose? Satellite altimetry uses radar signal returns reflected off a wavy ocean surface to estimate sea level from the timing of the signal from generation to receipt. This is no different in principle than any other range estimating radar system. And as many military and commercial aviation uses evidence, radar ranging generally IS fit for purpose.
Except, military cruise missile ranging is meters between Syrian aircraft bunkers, not millimeters. Commercial aviation aircraft avoidance is kilometers between planes, not millimeters. But sea level changes are measured in millimeters/yr. That is a different accuracy/precision ball game, and the logical essence of this post.
Rather than a bunch of footnotes and links necessary for ‘whack-a-mole’ guest posts like my recent ‘Antarctic SLR contributions’, this guest post simply extracts irrefutable images and numeric values from the official Jason3, (the newest satalt bird) NASA reference products and mission specs. The official ‘product’ documents are available at podacc.jpl.nasa.gov/Jason3 for any WUWT reader wanting to double check. The related Jason3 mission/physical instrument specs are available at ospo.noaa.gov. This guest post uses Jason3 product handbook version 1.5, issued 9/17/18.
Jason3 was launched into polar orbit on 1/17/2016.
It overlaps Jason2, and interestingly shows significantly less SLR in its overlap period. According to NASA, Jason3 instruments and processing algorithms correct for ‘known’, (and noted in my Blowing Smoke ebook SLR essay ‘PseudoPrecision’) Jason2 deficiencies: wave height, sigma naught, tropospheric, and ionospheric humidity. Jason3’s many new instruments now have a spatial aperture ‘pixel’ resolution of 11.2km x 5.1km, allowing closer calibration to land altitude reference pixels in order to better estimate temporal orbital decay.
The following schematic from the official Jason3 NASA information illustrates only some of the data processing problems Jason3 supposedly now ‘overcomes’.
The smaller Jason3 aperture improves its reference orbital accuracy. True. But probably not the processing algorithms for the reference Earth ellipsoid; thanks to geology Earth’s gravity field is anything but a uniform reference ellipsoid. GRACE gravimetric data shows it is a lumpy mess; which means that even though water seeks its own level, ocean seawater is NOT level across a lumpy planetary gravity field.
So, what does the latest NASA information say about Jason3’s algorithmically processed radar return data? Jason3 product manual §1.4.4 says all distance units are reported in units of 1/10 millimeter. WOW! Sure sounds fit for purpose!?!
Not quite. Following is NASA Jason3 ‘product’ manual Table 2.3.1.
For those that are NASA table challenged, the key number is IGDR actual for Total Sea Surface Height hHeightHeighight RMS, (Listed as RSS in the table above is, as noted on the associated EU Jason3 site [it’s a joint mission], just a NASA typo) precision of 3.3 cm. Not mm! This is still an improvement over Jason2, which had an SLR RMS pixel precision of 3.4 cm.
This is defined by repeated pass aperture over the same site ‘pixel’ on the lumpy Earth ellipsoid. I know of no statistics that can reduce a minimum repeatable precision error of >3 cm to an ‘average accuracy’ of 0.1 mm without a ginormous error bar, which NASA ‘conveniently’ DOES NOT provide.
An error term digression is perhaps useful for those who are not long time WUWT readers or Judith Curry “uncertainty monster” cognoscenti. There are two basic error types: precision and accuracy. The simplest layman’s explanation is from target shooting. A tight group is precision. A group on the bullseye is accuracy. An easily understood general illustration is:
NASA Jason3 information say it has BOTH precision and accuracy problems. Its ‘grouping’ precision is 3.3 cm, deceitfully reported to 0.1mm. Its accuracy is 1.5x high off what dGPS corrected long record tide gauges report. For climate purposes it is in quadrants 1/2 rather than 3/4. NOT good.
One further not-so-little satalt factoid. The Jason3 instrument drift spec (column GDR goal, last line) is identical to Jason2, ≤ 1mm/year. So the SLR acceleration that Jason2 ‘sees’ that Jason3 does not (yet) is likely just ‘in spec’ instrument drift between the two.
Ineluctable conclusion: current satellite altimetry measurements of SLR are NOT fit for climate purpose.
I have always wondered how multiple measurements of things with a low degree of precision (be it temperature or sea level) can be miraculously transformed into a high resolution, high precision number . Looks like it can’t unless you practice Mannomatic (TM) mathematics.
The bullseye example here is not an accurate presentation of these terms. The upper left, while not being precise is still very accurate since all the shots center on the bullseye. The first question on this page can be expanded to provide a better example of the use of this analogy. http://chemrightlabs.com/questions.html
They are not close to the center. Hence inaccurate.
If you look at the average, they are accurate, as the average distance from the center appears very small. Look at the link he provided. To be proper, the entire group should be shifted off to one side.
DJH, Yup. You are correct. But I was too lazy to make up my own variant illustration for this post, and that was the simplest I could find and legally grab.
Terrific that WUWT has a tough demanding readership. Strengthens the end output.
5 out of 7 are at or below the center and 5 out of 7 are left of center. Therefore, it’s inaccurate, a democrat shot or both.
The aim (or shot on average) is low, below the bullseye.
This has bothered me for quite a while; I have never seen mention of Earth Tides in any discussions of SLR. The “Lumpy Earth” picture is classic, now think of that as a viscous fluid of varying viscosities and try to figure out how much the swath of the earth under the satellite has moved at the instant of “ping’ as a result of tidal effect. Earth Tide can move the ground by up to a meter, that’s three orders of magnitude bigger than the SLR they are claiming to measure. What am I missing?
There are also 18 year lunar cycles yo consider.
The definitive norm of climate science seems to be doing too much with too little.
Claiming to measure something to .1mm with a tool that has 3.4 cm resolution seems like an exercise in magic.
Pick up any gun magazine and look at any gun review. They will have a chart for ‘accuracy.’ It will be group size. Uhh . . . duh . . . that is precision, not accuracy.
And even with bad precision, they will extol the accuracy of the gun. Because they are in the business of helping their advertisers sell.
Gamecock,
Once your gun is made, the precision is defined by the barrel, bullets, and mechanical tolerances.
If the accuracy is off, you adjust the sights to compensate for systematic errors like windage and fall of the bullet (range).
So, precision is key, as it is difficult to improve, but accuracy can be improved by adjustment or better eyes and shooting technique.
Well, as a decades long competitive rifle/pistol shooter, let me say you can simply adust accuracy by adjusting gun sights. But you can also adjust precision by changing loads (powder amount, powder burn rate type, bullet weight). I only competively shot hand loaded cartridges, after hundreds of actual range experiments on three shot groupings. The illustration is seven shot groupings—way out of my hand loader financial league.
Unfortunately, Jason3 does not have that experimental luxury.
What strikes me is that people are focusing on “Sea Level Rise” instead of “Is there a problem?” Focusing on some magical average sea level rise tells you NOTHING about the local risk (just a a magical global average temperature tells you NOTHING about local change in temperature).
For example, if all low-lying land areas where rising through some geologic action faster then any observed Sea Level Rise, then there is no problem at all, its just a meaningless measurement.
So what they ought to concentrate on is how fast is the sea rising in relation to an endangered location. It really doesn’t matter why the sea level is rising (or surface is falling) – its just a matter of “do we need to take action?”. If an risk is indeed increasing, then at some point the local and then federal government levels will need to take action to reduce the risk. You can block the building of new structures on low lying areas, improve building codes, build dikes and sea walls, stop the pumping out of ground water…
None of this requires knowing what the ocean level is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean to +/- 1mm as compared to some mathematically derived ellipsoid – what a joke.
To paraphrase Tip O’Neill, “All sea level rise is local”. Previous articles here have explained that when you get near a coast, radar altimetry is not a good tool, and that’s a kind assessment. If you want to know if you are in danger of having to tread water, find a local tide gauge and look at the historical data. Whether or not you need to start putting up dikes depends on local conditions, not what’s happening in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Your thinking does not fit the political requirements. Indeed, what is happening locally is all that can matter – locally – but would be meaningless if it didn’t require massive CO2 reduction.
So is it a case of “Back to the old tidal gauges”.
But what about the rise and fall of the land, due to the gravety effect of the moon. Is that allowed for ?
MJE
“But what about the rise and fall of the land, due to the gravity effect of the moon.” That’s called Earth Tide, and I asked the same question. It’s not just the Moon but the Sun and planets also contribute. As they say: “It’s complicated.”
Accuracy & precision don’t mean much when the so-called mainstream media runs story after story about projected multi- meter sea level rise by 2100, with artist’s renditions of flooded city streets as illustrations.
Arguing between two mm per year or three mm per year is silly when Scientific American, National Geographic and the various news papers of record are telling their readers to expect ten times that amount.
Thanks, Rud.
GPS measurements have not been around very long – 15 years or so. But many tide gauges have been working for 100 years or more. The Battery in New York City for example. To correct these long-term tide gauge measurements for land elevation change, based on 15 years of GPS measurements, seems suspicious to me. One must assume that 15 years of GPS values can validly be extended back in time a hundred years or more. If you think that land elevation changes are a very long term phenomenon, check the Manila tide gauge. It shows almost no change from 1900 to about 1960 . It then suddenly begins rising rapidly at a rate of about 13 mm/yr. Meanwhile a GPS station at Quezon City, a bit inland from manila shows an elevation rise rate of about 27 mm/yr since at least early 1999. There is no earlier land elevation data for Quezon City I know of. Together, these measurements suggest but do not prove there is a teeter-totter going on, Manila sinking rapidly and Quezon City rising rapidly. Anybody want to buy a house there?