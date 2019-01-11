A Small Margin Of Error

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I see that Zeke Hausfather and others are claiming that 2018 is the warmest year on record for the ocean down to a depth of 2,000 metres. Here’s Zeke’s claim:
Figure 1. Change in ocean heat content, 1955 – 2018. Data available from Institute for Applied Physics (IAP).
When I saw that graph in Zeke’s tweet, my bad-number detector started flashing bright red. What I found suspicious was that the confidence intervals seemed far too small. Not only that, but the graph is measured in a unit that is meaningless to most everyone. Hmmm …
Now, the units in this graph are “zetajoules”, abbreviated ZJ. A zetajoule is a billion trillion joules, or 1E+21 joules. I wanted to convert this to a more familiar number, which is degrees Celsius (°C). So I had to calculate how many zetajoules it takes to raise the temperature of the top two kilometres of the ocean by 1°C.
I go over the math in the endnotes, but suffice it to say at this point that it takes about twenty-six hundred zetajoules to raise the temperature of the top two kilometres of the ocean by 1°C. 2,600 ZJ per degree.
Now, look at Figure 1 again. They claim that their error back in 1955 is plus or minus ninety-five zetajoules … and that converts to ± 0.04°C. Four hundredths of one degree celsius … right …
Call me crazy, but I do NOT believe that we know the 1955 temperature of the top two kilometres of the ocean to within plus or minus four hundredths of one degree.
It gets worse. By the year 2018, they are claiming that the error bar is on the order of plus or minus nine zetajoules … which is three thousandths of one degree C. That’s 0.003°C. Get real! Ask any process engineer—determining the average temperature of a typcial swimming pool to within three thousandths of a degree would require a dozen thermometers or more …
The claim is that they can achieve this degree of accuracy because of the ARGO floats. These are floats that drift down deep in the ocean. Every ten days they rise slowly to the surface, sampling temperatures as they go. At present, well, three days ago, there were 3,835 Argo floats in operation.
Figure 2. Distribution of all Argo floats which were active as of January 8, 2019.
Looks pretty dense-packed in this graphic, doesn’t it? Maybe not a couple dozen thermometers per swimming pool, but dense … however, in fact, that’s only one Argo float for every 133,000 square km (50,000 square miles) of ocean. That’s a box that’s 365 km (220 miles) on a side and two km (1.2 miles) deep … containing one thermometer.
Here’s the underlying problem with their error estimate. As the number of observations goes up, the error bar decreases by one divided the square root of the number of observations. And that means if we want to get one more decimal in our error, we have to have a hundred times the number of data points.
For example, if we get an error of say a tenth of a degree C from ten observations, then if we want to reduce the error to a hundredth of a degree C we need one thousand observations …
And the same is true in reverse. So let’s assume that their error estimate of ± 0.003°C for 2018 data is correct, and it’s due to the excellent coverage of the 3,835 Argo floats.
That would mean that we would have an error of ten times that, ± 0.03°C if there were only 38 ARGO floats …
Sorry. Not believing it. Thirty-eight thermometers, each taking three vertical temperature profiles per month, to measure the temperature of the top two kilometers of the entire global ocean to plus or minus three hundredths of a degree?
My bad number detector was still going off. So I decided to do a type of “Monte Carlo” analysis. Named after the famous casino, a Monte Carlo analysis implies that you are using random data in an analysis to see if your answer is reasonable.
In this case, what I did was to get gridded 1° latitude by 1° longitude data for ocean temperatures at various depths down to 2000 metres from the Levitus World Ocean Atlas. It contains the long-term monthly averages at each depth for each gridcell for each month. Then I calculated the global monthly average for each month from the surface down to 2000 metres.
Now, there are 33,713 1°x1° gridcells with ocean data. (I excluded the areas poleward of the Arctic/Antarctic Circles, as there are almost no Argo floats there.) And there are 3,825 Argo floats. On average some 5% of them are in a common gridcell. So the Argo floats are sampling on the order of ten percent of the gridcells … meaning that despite having lots of Argo floats, still at any given time, 90% of the 1°x1° ocean gridcells are not sampled. Just sayin …
To see what difference this might make, I did repeated runs by choosing 3,825 ocean gridcells at random. I then ran the same analysis as before—get the averages at depth, and then calculate the global average temperature month by month for just those gridcells. Here’s a map of typical random locations for simulated Argo locations for one run.
Figure 3. Typical simulated distribution of Argo floats for one run of Monte Carlo Analysis.
And in the event, I found what I suspected I’d find. Their claimed accuracy is not borne out by experiment. Figure 4 shows the results of a typical run. The 95% confidence interval for the results varied from 005°C to 0.1°C.
Figure 4. Typical run, average global ocean temperature 0-2,000 metres depth, from Levitus World Ocean Atlas (red dots) and from 3.825 simulated Argo locations. White “whisker” lines show the 95% confidence interval (95%CI). For this run, the 95%CI was 0.07°C. Small white whisker line at bottom center shows the claimed 2018 95%CI of ± 0.003°C.
As you can see, using the simulated Argo locations gives an answer that is quite close to the actual temperature average. Monthly averages are within a tenth of a degree of the actual average … but because the Argo floats only measure about 10% of the 1°x1° ocean gridcells, that is still more than an order of magnitude larger than the claimed 2018 95% confidence interval for the AIP data shown in Figure 1.
So I guess my bad number detector must still be working …
Finally, Zeke says that the ocean temperature in 2018 exceeds that in 2017 by “a comfortable margin”. But in fact, it is warmer by only 8 zetajoules … which is less than the claimed 2018 error. So no, that is not a “comfortable margin”. It’s well within even their unbelievably small claimed error, which they say is ± 9 zetajoules for 2018.
In closing, please don’t rag on Zeke about this. He’s one of the good guys, and all of us are wrong at times. As I myself have proven more often than I care to think about, the American scientist Lewis Thomas was totally correct when he said, “We are built to make mistakes, coded for error” …
Best regards to everyone,
w.
PS—when commenting please quote the exact words that you are discussing. That way we can all understand both who and what you are referring to.
Math Notes: Here is the calculation of the conversion of zetajoules to degrees of warming of the top two km of the ocean. I work in the computer language R, and these are the actual calculations. Everything after a hashmark (#) in a line is a comment.
heatcapacity=sw_cp(t=4,p=100) # heat capacity, with temperature and pressure at 1000 m depth print(paste(round(heatcapacity), "joules/kg/°C")) [1] "3958 joules/kg/°C" seadensity=gsw_rho(35,4,1000) # density, with temperature and pressure at 1000 m depth print(paste(round(seadensity), "kg/cubic metre")) [1] "1032 kg/cubic metre" seavolume=1.4e9*1e9 #cubic km * 1e9 to convert to cubic metres print(paste(round(seavolume), "cubic metres, per levitus")) [1] "1.4e+18 cubic metres, per levitus" fractionto2000m=0.46 # fraction of ocean above 2000 m depth per Levitus zjoulesperdeg=seavolume*fractionto2000m*seadensity*heatcapacity/1e21 print(paste(round(zjoulesperdeg), "zetajoules to heat 2 km seawater by 1°C")) [1] "2631 zetajoules to heat 2 km seawater by 1°C" z1955error = 95 # 1955 error in ZJ print(paste(round(z1955error/zjoulesperdeg,2),"°C 1955 error")) [1] "0.04 °C 1955 error" z2018error = 9 # 1955 error in ZJ print(paste(round(z2018error/zjoulesperdeg,3),"°C 2018 error")) [1] "0.003 °C 2018 error" yr2018change = 8 # 2017 to 2018 change in ZJ print(paste(round(yr2018change/zjoulesperdeg,3),"°C change 2017 - 2018")) [1] "0.003 °C change 2017 - 2018"
The first chart shows me that the CO2 concentration is driven by the ocean temperature. There is a terrible correlation between the CO2 concentration and the temperature of the atmosphere, but there is a very good correlation with the ocean temperature. As the oceans contained a huge amount of CO2, what else could we expect, based on sound knowledge of vapour pressure?
The simplest explanation for that remarkable correlation is that as the oceans heat up, the CO2 out-gases and the atmospheric concentration increases.
Because a mechanism for heating the oceans using atmospheric CO2 as a driver is missing, we are left with the obvious: as the sun heats the oceans (net) the CO2 emerges, as expected. End of short story.
” a mechanism for heating the oceans using atmospheric CO2 as a driver is missing”
…
False.
…
The mechanism is clear and obvious.
…
The sun heats the ocean during the day.
…
CO2 retards the cooling at night.
…
Net effect is the oceans warm.
Please provide links to papers that show how and how much “CO2 retards the cooling at night”.
Thanks
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature14240
…
Please don’t ask me to explain to you how down welling IR works, as it is basic radiative physics.
For example, I suggest you go to Nevada, and visit the desert during the day when it is 90 degrees F, then stay there when the sun goes down to see how cold it gets.
…
After you do that go to Atlanta GA, during the day when it’s 90 degrees F, then stay there when the sun goes down to see how cold it gets.
…
You’ll learn to appreciate the green-house gas effect of H2O
…
Same thing happens with CO2 to a lesser extent.
Most ocean cooling is via evaporation and convection.
There is no correlation whatsoever shown in the first graph. The illusion comes from scaling the ocean heat flux. To tell if there is a correlation you generate a graph of CO2 in one axis to heat flux in the other axis and generate a least square trend. The first graph is Powerpoint bullshit, not science.
Zeke is the Jim Acosta of climate.
How many times this claim has been presented, and nope, it’s not relevant. CO2 ticks up by a quantity much smaller than human emissions. The ocean is taking in and sinking a large portion of human-made CO2. In fact, it is changing gasses quickly to both directions but the balance is much on the sink side.
That Zeke posted this was pretty cheap of him. CO2 should not be scaled to correlate with OHC, as they by the best knowledge, are not real time correlated.
A missing mechanism….
Willis, why the blip?
JF
Not easy to sell bullshit to Willis.
Yet another ocean heat content issue in the context of agw is the use of circular reasoning. Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/06/ohc/
The problem I have with it is. “If this were true”. If we go by NASA’s sea level rise which has been pretty flat for the past 3 years and all the heat is going to the ocean. Then where is the warming expansion of the oceans happening? Is it getting balanced by massive ice sheet builds on Greenland and Antarctica? The math doesn’t work out to me. Simple logic shows something isn’t right.
Forgot website: https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/
Sorry Zeke ….HORSEFEATHERS !
A mistake is getting your answer wrong by a factor of two or three.
Getting the error bars wrong by 2 or 3 orders of magnitude falls into an entirely different category.
Is this yet another “peeer reviewed” error-strewn study? Peers ain’t what they used to be.
No, it’s a freaking marketing meme.
As always, average temperature is a meaningless value. So just lead with that.
Avg T of water is not meaningless, but Zeke was using ZJ, not tenperature.
Chaamjamal January 11, 2019 at 6:17 pm
True sometimes … but in fact, the easiest person to fool is yourself, and I’m no more immune to that than anyone else …
w.
Enjoy all your posts sir particularly the data analysis ones. Thank you.
(easiest ?}
Thanks, fixed.
w.
Willis,
The easiest person too!
*I know how you hate typos*
BTW…good observations here.
I recall the first time I heard about this zetajoules crap and in two minutes had looked up the volume of the ocean and did the math.
It took me longer to find out what the resolution of the Argo thermometers was, but I knew instantly that the result was BS of a very egregious nature.
Zetajoules my eye!
At the very least they could use a more easily relatable unit…like Hiroshima’s!
I agree. No way was the 1955 measurement that precise, or the current ARGO measurements either.
Once again, we have results specified with much greater accuracy and precision than that provided by the test instruments.
The assumption, that if you have a ton of data, you gain accuracy and precision is only true under specific circumstances. From experience, I would say that data gathered from nature almost never fulfills those criteria. I’m not a mathematician and I do wish that someone would come along and produce a theoretically sound proof. I can provide examples but that’s not the same.
0.001 C and probably 0.01 C measurements are measuring the microcurrents along the buoy skin and not the ocean and are probably influenced by heat from the buoy electronics, battery, and motors. At different scales of resolution does not mean you are measuring the same thing more accurately, but also means you are likely measuring other phenomena.
Measuring 0.001 C ocean microeddies and microfluxes is not the same as measuring world ocean currents in bulk.
Even if they were measuring the results from fixed buoys, they couldn’t increase accuracy the way the claimed.
And fixed buoys at least have the advantage of measuring the same patch of ocean each time.
The ARGO buoys are free floating, so the place being measured is different each time.
To get accuracy increasing with the square root of N, the samples must be independent and unbiased.
The sun is the object that heats up the Earth’s oceans. CO2 in the air and the air itself would have a hard time heating up the oceans which have a heat content 1200 times that of the atmosphere. The oceans heat the air not vice-versa. Hotter oceans expel more CO2 to be counted at Mauna Loa, the World’s largest volcano.
Earth oceans heated by the sun, geothermal heat flux of the ocean floor, undersea rift system volcanics, subduction volcanics and friction, heat from biodegradation in the sea floor sediment. Chemical reactions in the ocean also have endothermic and exothermic results, depending on the reaction.
Zeke is clearly allied with all the usual propaganda-pushers. What makes him “one of the good guys”?
Not necessarily allied. But sometimes a bit blinded. He’s good, because he doesn’t call names, sneer, and he has meaningful discourse with other, disagreeing people, unlike, say, Michael E Mann.
Even worse, the way I understand it, the Argo floats do exactly that – they float around and don’t even measure each time the same part of the ocean.
You can get a sense of buoy repeatability by taking multiple buoys that occur in a certain grid spacing and comparing their outputs. You can compare repeatability to grid size sampling as well. You can also test repeatability vs ocean depth and latitude. You can compare buoy to ship data and coastal station data. None of that was done.
You can also make sure everyone involved is honest, agenda-free, and non-biased.
Which we know is true, right?
“Scuse me, I gotta wipe the laugh tears off my face…
Specifically, what part of Donald Kasper’s post do you disagree with?
Simply brilliant Willis. Thanks.
I am dubious about ocean temperatures were known to better than + or – 1C right up until satellite measurements, then + or – 0.3C until the Argo floats were deployed.
“That’s 0.003°C. Get real! Ask any process engineer—determining the average temperature of a typcial swimming pool to within three thousandths of a degree would require a dozen thermometers or more …”
Maybe one of three foot in diameter kiddee pools.
And you would need thermometers that are sensitive to 0.0001C to do it.
Nope, you don’t understand anything about the random sampling of a mean.
…
https://www.bing.com/th?id=OIP.CYUOXtuvcFogpL3jEnQw_gHaCY&pid=Api&w=2880&h=928&rs=1&p=0
…
“N” is the number of samples
As usual Steve, you haven’t a clue as to what you are talking about.
That formula only applies when you are measuring the same thing with the same instrument.
Neither condition applies here.
No MarkW, you are wrong, as I do have a clue. The formula applies when you are using an estimator for a population mean. “Observations” as reflected in the “N” in the formula is not restricted to either”the same thing” nor the same “instrument.” What is being measured is not a “thing” it is a population mean. and the “s” is the error term for all observations. No restriction on “same instrument.”
…
You don’t have a clue about statistical sampling do you?
Ah yes, Steve, insult by assertion.
The subject has been reviewed to death here, and your position has been consistently eviscerated.
Beyond that, you can never reduce your margin of error to less than the accuracy of your proble.
Tell us all MarkW, what “instrument” do you use to measure GAST? (global average surface temperature.)
…
I would really like to see a picture of that measuring device.
MarkW, the “probe” you refer to is NOT by itself capable of measuring the global average surface temperature.
…
However, by increasing the number of observations, one will gain more accuracy in measuring the global average surface temperature.
…
This logic applies to the measurement of sea levels and the observation of sea level rise.
MarkW says: “The subject has been reviewed to death here”
…
No it has not. All the discussion here has been about using an instrument repeatedly to increase accuracy. That is not what happens in statistical sampling.
…
For example, you can use a ruler to measure the height of an adult American male. You cannot use that same ruler to measure the average height of an adult American male. The difference being what you are measuring with said ruler.
…
Your (an everybody else ) confuse the item being measured. A ruler measures height. A ruler doesn’t measure an average.
So, let’s use the example of Argo buoys.
We have buoys taking N samples at various times and places and we calculate a population mean.
Suppose that we take a different set of Argo buoys which take N samples at different times and places.
We now have two figures for population mean. Can you tell me how close those two figures should be? Hint: you can’t. The ocean is anything but homogeneous. The distribution of the Argo buoys will make a big difference in the calculated population mean.
BTW – I stumbled on a wonderful article about the history of Student’s T-test. link As an added bonus, the article takes a swipe at p-value as a method for evaluating the validity of experimental results.
You would need one thousand thermometers or more.
“Here’s the underlying problem with their error estimate. As the number of observations goes up, the error bar decreases by one divided the square root of the number of observations. And that means if we want to get one more decimal in our error, we have to have a hundred times the number of data points.”
This comment is similar to CommieBob’s above.
The quoted section is not a correct analysis. As worded, the number of observations will only improve the error estimate at ALL if the observations are all made, using the same thermometer, measuring the same piece of seawater, at the same time (so no heat transfer can take place). Since the each ARGO buoy changes depth and floats from place to place, and each has a different thermometer – albeit calibrated – no amount of data manipulating of the buoy observations will improve the apparent error bar. See Dr Ball’s piece on this. He said it much more elegantly than I.
There is measurement of a thing and the error of the instruments themselves, which was confused in that statement. Increased sampling is not a direct square function at all. It depends on the amount of noise. There are diminishing returns on increasing sampling, not automatically better accuracy. The misconception is that noise is random and tends to cancel out with more samples. Yeah, however, every now and then you get another wildly anomalous reading from noise and that defeats you additional sampling.
Increased sampling is proportional to the inverse square of the number of samples. This is a mathematical fact. Your argument about “noise” is wholly contained within the standard deviation of the sampling instrument.
Only if the samples are the same thing.
So your formula doesn’t apply in this case.
Bravo, Willis! Nicely done.
Just from eyeballing the graph, it looks like that graph shows a 200 ZJ increase in OHC over twenty years (1998 to 2008). If it takes 2600 ZJ to raise the temperature of the top 2 km of the world’s oceans by 1°C, then 200 ZJ (over 20 years) would be 200/2600 = 0.077°C average temperature change (about 0.0038°C/year).
That’s a minuscule temperature difference. Even if it’s real, that’s certainly not a very scary rate of global warming.
What’s more, there were no Argo floats in 1998. So that data had to come from other sources.
Argo didn’t get to 3000 floats (targeted coverage level) until late 2007. So where’s all that data coming from?
(Maybe I’m asking questions that are in the paper, which I haven’t read.)
Willis, in your Monte Carlo runs, what is the assumed accuracy of the thermometers?
There are no thermometers. I’m just comparing the average of the global ocean with averages of subsets of the ocean.
w.
Thanks Willis for raising the issue and exploring it.
For those seeking further details in published docs etc. here are several recent pubs.
Still not much mention of systematic uncertainties (Type B errors) per BIPM’s GUM
https://www.bipm.org/en/publications/guides/gum.html
Annie Wong, Robert Keeley, Thierry Carval and the Argo Data Management Team
(2018) Argo Quality Control Manual For CTD and Trajectory Data. Version 3.1 16 January 2018 http://dx.doi.org/10.13155/33951
Huang, B., Angel, W., Boyer, T., Cheng, L., Chepurin, G., Freeman, E., Liu, C. and Zhang, H.M., 2018. Evaluating SST analyses with independent ocean profile observations. Journal of Climate, (2018).
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0824.1
Kuusela, M. and Stein, M.L., 2018. Locally stationary spatio-temporal interpolation of Argo profiling float data. Proceedings of the Royal Society A.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1711.00460
Roach, C.J., Balwada, D. and Speer, K., 2018. Global Observations of Horizontal Mixing from Argo Float and Surface Drifter Trajectories. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans. https://bit.ly/2M65kQ7
“Summary:
Climate change from human activities mainly results from the energy imbalance in Earth’s climate system caused by rising concentrations of heat-trapping gases. About 93% of the energy imbalance accumulates in the ocean as increased ocean heat content (OHC). The ocean record of this imbalance is much less affected by internal variability and is thus better suited for detecting and attributing human influences (1) than more commonly used surface temperature records. Recent observation-based estimates show rapid warming of Earth’s oceans over the past few decades (see the figure) (1, 2). This warming has contributed to increases in rainfall intensity, rising sea levels, the destruction of coral reefs, declining ocean oxygen levels, and declines in ice sheets; glaciers; and ice caps in the polar regions (3, 4). Recent estimates of observed warming resemble those seen in models, indicating that models reliably project changes in OHC.”
The summary says nothing of methods; nothing but alarm and paranoia. Judging by the summary alone it is clear we are dealing with propaganda, obviously intended to counter the devastating effects of the Resplandy/Lewis fiasco. –AGF
Love your work Willis 🙂
I think the World’s big powers has more data… I mean the Navy’s submarines. The sub need to know the thermal layers of the oceans to seek and hide. All those subs zig-zag the oceans checking temperature real time and document all changes, but it’s all classified me think.
Why this sudden interest in the accuracy of Argo floats from the climate changers.
Several years ago they ignored the Argo information and relied instead on the intake manifolds temperature of ocean going ships to discredit the Argo floats.
I remember when the Argo floats were measuring a cooling ocean… until Josh Willis “fixed” the data. Here’s an article:
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/Features/OceanCooling/
One of the ways that bias creeps into scientific experiments and measurements is that scientists tend to scrutinize results which conflict with their expectations much more closely than they scrutinize results which support their expectations. It’s not even dishonest, it’s just human nature, but it still distorts the results. It’s why medical studies are blinded, and even double-blinded.
So, errors which bias the results the “wrong way” get found and corrected, but errors which bias the results the “right way” don’t.
Josh Willis is an extreme climate alarmist . So when the Argo floats found ocean cooling instead of warming, he looked hard to find an error. Does anyone think he would have looked so hard if the measurements had initially shown warming, instead of cooling?
Don’t you know you’re just supposed to believe these days. If it sounds technical and a lot of decimal places are used then it MUST be right.
In summary, we’ll have a 5 C ocean temperature increase about the same time we have a 0.1 pH decrease (never).
The most interesting thing I learned from this is that it takes 2600 zettajoules to raise the top 2000m of the ocean by 1°C. Aren’t there two t’s in zettajoule, by the way?
In any case, if you look at the rise of 200 ZJ from the year 2000 approximately to 2018, that translates to about 0.08°C.
So am I supposed to become concerned because the ocean warmed by 0.08°C in roughly 20 years? It doesn’t sound all that frightening.
Willis, off topic, but seeing your world map of the Argo float locations reminded me of an idea I had at the time that some of the wreckage from the MH370 jet was first found around Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. I thought that all you’d need to do is find an Argo float near the wreckage and then see where it was at the time the plane went down. I’m sure some of the searchers would have had the same idea, but then they never found the plane. Is it even possible to extract this information from the Argo records?
There are nearly 4000 of them in service now, but that number was much lower in prior years.
The first units went in in 1999, and by the year 2000 there was about a hundred.
Over the next seven years a few hundred were added every year, and the 3000 target level was reached sometime in 2007.
One might also wonder about the testing and calibration phase and how often each unit is recalibrated?
Ever? Are they sure they all go to the proper depth?
Anyway, in 2009 there was a ten year meeting and discussions on how to improve distribution was one topic.
So it must be assumed that the distribution has not been as good as it is now for many of those years.
Here is a site which gives a map and a count, and it is interactive:
http://wo.jcommops.org/cgi-bin/WebObjects/Argo
SST animation of the roiling SST corroborates that the claimed accuracy is bogus. http://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/anim.html