Of discount rates and candy-canes

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
“The time has come,” the Walrus said,
“To talk of many things:
Of shoes and ships and sealing-wax,
Of cabbages and kings,
And why the sea is boiling hot,
And whether pigs have wings.”
Lewis Carroll, Aliciae per speculum transitus
Dr Mark Freeman (January 4) wrote that the 5% intertemporal discount rate recommended by the Nobel-prizewinning economist William Nordhaus for appraising the net welfare loss or gain arising from investment in measures intended to abate global warming was, if anything, too high. Dr Freeman said he and his colleagues had recently published the results of a survey of almost 200 economists with “expertise in intergenerational social discount rates … to be used by governments when … determining climate change policy”. The survey had concluded that Nordhaus’ rate was too high.
In this reply, I shall begin by explaining what an intertemporal discount rate is and why it is used. The bird-in-the-hand rule states that a dollar in our billfold today is worth more to us at present than a dollar in the sticky pocket of our sticky grandson 100 years hence. To work out how much more that dollar is worth today than the day after tomorrow, one begins by estimating the flow of incomings and outgoings from today until a chosen future date. Next, one purges the figures of inflation, so that all the dollars in the ledger are at today’s prices.
Now comes the discount rate. From experience, we can predict that predicting the future is uncertain. Accordingly, if we want to reassure ourselves that a hefty investment we are thinking of making today is prudent and likely to convey a healthy net welfare gain over the chosen period, we discount the future cashflow at a chosen annual intertemporal discount rate so as to convert it to what is called “present value”. Present value is the discounted sum of the annual net inflows or outflows throughout the term of the proposal.
The higher the discount rate, the more the uncertainty there is and the less likely it is that the calculation will show our investment to be net-profitable. The reason is that the bulk of our proposed investment is upfront, in the form of capital expenditure to build our factory or railroad, while the bulk of our hoped-for reward will arrive only after the factory is delivering its shoes or ships or sealing wax, or after the railroad is carrying passengers or cargo.
As a guide, the minimum commercial overall or “social” discount rate is Nordhaus’ 5% (see Nordhaus 2008; Murphy 2008). The U.S. Office of Management and Budget uses 7%. A submarket overall discount rate appears unduly to favor future generations at the expense of our own: in practice, however, it harms future generations by making the economy in our generation less efficient, greatly reducing the inherited wealth we are able to bequeath to them.
Therefore, since most of the outgoings in a proposed investment will be in or near the present, whatever discount rate we choose will not make much difference to the present value of our proposed enterprise’s cost. It will, however, make a large difference to our income from the distant future. That is why high discount rates reduce the likelihood that our present-value calculation will show our proposed investment to be worthwhile.
The overall or “social” intertemporal discount rate comprises two parts: the utility discount rate and the consumption-growth rate. A typical commercial investment will tend to allocate half the discount rate to the former and half to the latter – say, 2.5% for each half, or 5% in all, which, approximately, is Nordhaus’ discount rate.
However, the Stern review (2006) of the economics of climate change for the then Socialist government in Britain, chose an overall discount rate of just 1.4%. Stern started from the assumption that annual per-capita consumption growth would be depressed by global warming from 2.5-3% to an average of 1.3% over the 21st century.
Stern’s utility discount rate (also known as the pure rate-of-time preference), which describes a lower weight on the future simply because it is the future, was only 0.1%. The astonishing pretext for this absurdly low utility discount rate was not explicitly stated in the review itself, but was subsequently revealed in Dietz+ (2007), of which Stern was a co-author. Laughably, Stern had assumed a 10% probability that global warming would end the world by 2100.
Garnaut (2008), in his me-too economic report for the then Socialist government in Australia, adopted an overall discount rate similar to that of Stern. Many other economists have done likewise, as Dr Freeman points out. All these me-too economists choosing zero or near-zero utility discount rates and consequently submarket overall discount rates are, in effect, assuming that global warming is likely to destroy the world.
Which raises the questions that should always be asked by anyone proposing an intertemporal investment: How much will the proposed investment cost upfront, and what return will I eventually get for my money?
A small child entering a candy store with a handful of coins has the rationality to ask: “How many candy-canes can I buy with this, Mister?” How much global warming that will otherwise eventuate will any present or proposed abatement measure – however piously intended – actually abate, and at what unit cost?
The “integrated assessment models” used by economists in attempting to justify excessive diversion of taxpayers’ and fuel-users’ money towards attempts to make global warming go away are incapable of answering the candy-cane question. Most economists do not know enough climate science to calculate how much global warming a given mitigation measure will abate, and most climate scientists do not know enough economics to do the calculation for themselves.
Governments, panicked by shrieking, lavishly-funded environmental-fanatic lobby groups, do not trouble to ask the candy-cane question. The French Government did not ask the candy-cane question when in 2018 it proposed to inflict additional taxes amounting to $3 billion a year on gasoline and diesel.
Had M Macron asked that preliminary question, without which – as will become apparent – there is simply no point in fussing about the intertemporal discount rate, the costed answer would have revealed to him the egregious futility of his proposal. As the costed French example will amply demonstrate, no policy to mitigate global warming by taxing, trading, regulating or reducing emissions, however piously intended, is at all likely to be cost-effective solely on grounds of the expected net welfare gain from that mitigation.
The French Government had proposed to increase gasoline tax by 0.029 euros per litre and diesel tax by 0.065 euros per litre from January 2019. France uses 1.6 million barrels a day of oil (IEA). Each barrel yields ~31 U.S. gallons of fuel, of which 20 gallons are gasoline and 11 gallons are diesel (IEA). At 3.7854 litres per U.S. gallon, the product of the 44.243 billion litres annual gasoline consumption in France and the 0.029 euros per litre tax increase is 1.283 billion euros a year. The product of the 24.334 billion litres annual diesel consumption and the 0.065 euros per litre tax increase is 1.582 billion euros a year. Total additional revenue – and thus the total welfare loss occasioned to the citizenry by the Government’s proposal – would thus have been 2.865 billion euros a year.
Mean fuel tax increase is 0.042 euros per litre, or 3% of the 1.46 euros per litre mean retail price of gasoline or diesel in France prevalent at the time of the protests of winter 2018.
Fuel is a Giffen-good: demand is inelastic in the face of price increases. Raising its cost by 3% does not cut consumption by 3%. Here, 1% is optimistically assumed. Since France’s CO2 emissions from gas and diesel are ~200 million tonnes per year (International Energy Agency; worlddata.info), the proposed tax increase might cut global CO2 emissions by 2 million tonnes a year, or 0.006% of global CO2 emissions of 32.5 billion tonnes a year (IEA).
Importantly, since the mean atmospheric residence time of CO2 is ~125 yr (IPCC 2013), abatement only affects the 3 parts per million by volume per year (NOAA 2018) business-as-usual perturbation in concentration, of which 0.006% is 0.00018 parts per million by volume per year.
Radiative forcing from doubled CO2 concentration, the mean of the midrange estimates in 15 CMIP5 ensemble members (Andrews et al. 2012), is 3.346 W m^(-2). Since reference sensitivity to CO2 is an approximately logarithmic function of the proportionate change in concentration, the coefficient in the CO2 forcing function is 3.346/ln(2), or 4.83.
Reference sensitivity to doubled CO2, before allowing for temperature feedback, is the product of the CO2 forcing and the Planck sensitivity parameter, currently 0.3 C° W^(-1) m^2 (Schlesinger 1985): i.e., 0.3 x 3.346=1 C°. Since CMIP5 predicted midrange equilibrium sensitivity to doubled CO2 is 3.4 C° (Andrews 2012), the implicit midrange transfer function that allows for the operation of temperature feedback is the ratio of equilibrium to reference sensitivity: namely, 3.4 C° / 1 C°, or 3.4.
Since expected business-as-usual global CO2 concentration (NOAA 2018) at end 2019 will be 413 ppmv, the expected welfare benefit in global warming abated by the proposed French fuel tax increase would be 3.4 x 0.3 x 4.83 ln[413/(413-0.00018)], or 0.000002 C°.
The direct welfare loss arising from any strategy to mitigate global warming by abating emissions of greenhouse gases is the cost to taxpayers and consumers of fuel and power. Opportunity losses are additional. The direct welfare benefit of any such policy is the value of the global warming abated. Indirect benefits are likewise excluded here, brevitatis causa.
The ratio of the direct welfare benefit of a mitigation strategy to the warming abated by the strategy is the strategy’s unit abatement cost per Kelvin abated. Derivation of the unit abatement cost allows direct comparison to establish which – if any – of competing mitigation strategies is cost-effective.
The unit abatement cost of the French proposal is the cost of abating 1 K global warming by strategies whose benefit/cost ratios are that of the proposal: namely, the ratio of 2.865 billion euros per year to 0.000002 K, or 1.4 quadrillion euros per Kelvin abated.
The cost of abating all of the 4.2 K global warming predicted for this century on the RCP 8.5 scenario (IPCC 2013, fig. 1.25) would thus be 1.4 x 4.2=6 quadrillion euros. At 7.5 billion global population, the annual per-capita abatement cost would be 8000 euros, or approaching 90% of the 8950 euros global mean annual per-capita income in 2016 (World Bank).
The French example, by no means untypical in its high cost and low effectiveness, illustrates the principal reasons why no mitigation strategy is at all likely to deliver a net welfare benefit solely on grounds of global-warming abatement. The cost is absurdly high, but the quantum of business-as-usual CO2 emission and concentration and hence of global warming abated in return for the expenditure is necessarily very low – and low not only by comparison with the high cost but also in itself.
The above calculation assumes that, per impossibile, the midrange rate of global warming currently predicted by climate models is correct. Since that warming rate, owing to the error of physics on which it is based, is approximately thrice the legitimate expectation, the true expected welfare benefit in the shape of global warming abated by the proposed French fuel tax increase would be 1.3 x 0.3 x 4.827 ln[413/(413-0.00018)], or 0.0000008 C°. Then the cost of abating 1 K global warming by measures of equivalent cost-ineffectiveness would be the ratio of 2.865 billion euros per year to 0.0000008 C°, or 3.6 quadrillion euros.
We have answered the candy-cane question that the French Government, like nearly all governments worldwide, does not take the trouble to ask. Answering that question reveals at once the futility of wielding intertemporal discount rates in the vain hope of providing a rational economic justification for measures to make global warming go away. For the above calculation assumes a zero discount rate. Any positive intertemporal discount rate will have the effect of reducing whatever minuscule net welfare gain might be conceived to have arisen from forestalling 0.0000008 C° of global warming in return for the very substantial welfare loss in the cost of the proposed measure.
The “Democrats” in Congress have begun to realize that any “climate action” against the small, harmless and net-beneficial anthropogenic warming that is likely to continue for the next century or two is unjustifiably expensive and egregiously ineffective. Their original ambition to prevent the funding of the Republican party by the coal-mining and coal-burning industries, formerly among the Republicans’ biggest donors, has already been achieved. Now they are proposing a “new green deal” to finish off the free market altogether.
Their proposed “fee-and-dividend” scam, which, like others of its kind, is being presented as a “cost-free” or “no-regrets” measure, involves a large and annually-increasing additional tax levied upon fossil-fuel corporations until they go bust. This is Mr Obama’s “war on coal” on steroids. But the State will not retain the money it has thus grabbed from the corporations. Instead, the money will be divided up among the populace in the form of a cash dividend. Millions of jobs will be created in “renewable” energy, just like that. There will be motherhood and apple pie all round, with extra cream and jam and chocolate sprinkles.
Here are just some of the costs of the “Democrats’” “cost-free” fee-and-dividend scam. Affordable, reliable, continuous, base-load, high-density, low-environmental-impact energy will be replaced by costly, unreliable, intermittent, part-time, low-density, high-environmental-impact windmills, solar farms and suchlike wondrous boondoggles. The lights will go out all over the nation. Millions of jobs will be destroyed. Tens of millions will starve (historically, this is the usual consequence of extreme Socialism).
After all, it’s working elsewhere in the world. Just look at the Third World, which is largely unelectrified. Chiefly owing to lack of access to electricity, mean life expectancy in the Third World is 60 years. In the electrified West, it is 80 years. Some 1.2 billion people – a sixth of the global population – have no access to electricity – “access” being defined, I kid you not, as the ability to turn on a single 60-Watt bulb for four hours a day (IEA).
Some 4.5 million people a year die in some-filed huts because they have no electricity to cook with. Another half million, all of them women, die in childbirth for lack of electricity. Half a million neonates ditto. Several million more die each year because they cannot get treatment in a hospital with electricity, or because they cannot keep food or drugs refrigerated, or because there is no electricity to pump clean water to them or drive sewage-disposal plants, or because they cannot run air-conditioning by day or heating by night.
Yet the World Bank and the IMF will no longer lend to third-world countries for digging coal or building coal-fired power stations, and from next year there will be no lending to poor countries for oil and gas extraction either. The Dark Continent will stay Dark.
I end, as I began, by looking briefly at the science. If Napoleon had bothered to stick his nose outside the Elysee Palace and check in with his totalitarian comrades at the European Commission in Brussels, the unelected Kommissars would have told him that, not so long ago, they commissioned some research to find out just how many lives would be lost in Europe if global warming were to continue unchecked.
To their horror, they found that the more global warming happened the more lives would be saved. For, as every schoolboy knows, it is colder weather, not warmer weather, that is the big killer. Warmer weather saves lives.
There is a horrifying recent example from my own country of what happens when electricity prices are hiked so much that poorer families can’t afford to turn on the heater. There was a brief cold snap last winter, and 25,000 more excess winter deaths than usual resulted, chiefly because those who are less well-off can no longer afford electrical power or heating oil because global-warming policies have made these essential commodities six times costlier than they would be if the free market had been allowed to work without governmental interference. When the gilets jaunes took to the streets in France, set fires and threw cobblestones, they had very good reason to complain at their government’s policy.
As for the discussion of discount rates, it is pointless unless and until one has first asked and credibly answered the candy-cane question. Slowly, infinitely slowly, my team is convincing the few open-minded governments in the world that they should ask that question and replace the anti-scientific, uneconomic hysteria of current intergovernmental climate policy with a rational economic approach.
In the long run, the use of reason will triumph against the current epidemic of irrationality. But how many more tens of millions must die in third-world countries, and increasingly in Western countries too, before common sense and common humanity prevail?
30 thoughts on “Of discount rates and candy-canes”
In the 70’s fossil fuel taxes had to be increased because fossil fuel supplies were being depleted and their conservation was needed. At the time they supplied ~90% of global energy demand. There was some concern that global cooling could portend the start of a new ice age.
Since about the late 90’s, fossil fuel taxes had to be increased because these fuels are leading to increased atmospheric CO2 that contributes to global warming (later climate change). They still supply ~90% of global energy demand.
It seems the only commonality is the demand to increase taxes on fossil fuels.
And gosh darn it, they were right back then…we have depleted world supplies to such an extent that, despite burning ever more, steadily, every year since, the quantities that are known to be available are higher than ever before.
In 1980, proven reserves were somewhere around 700 billion barrels.
Since then, the world has used, according to a rough back of the envelope calculation, somewhere around 1100 billion barrels (65mbd in 1980, 95mbd in 2019, avg 80mbd x 365 x 38), which leaves us in the awful predicament of only having 1500 billion barrels (conservative est) left!
*Not to worry though, just this week BP found a billion barrels in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans, and the Saudis located a few extra billion barrels in an untapped oilfield they share with Kuwait*
Instead of taxing fuels to reduce consumption, how about rationing as was done during WWII. I expect your analysis of that alternative would be interesting.
No need for rationing. Rationing during WWII was done due to shortages of certain things. Ridiculous comment.
The deaths from cold are starting to mount up in Europe and that’s real deaths now not simulated ones later.
Can you provide a link to the study on excess death due to heat vs excess death due to cold?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/may/21/moderately-cold-weather-more-deadly-than-heatwaves-or-extreme-cold
Dunno if this study and its revision are what Chris had in mind, but the revamp is instructive and sadly predictable:
Extreme temperatures and health
Indicator Assessment Prod-ID: IND-189-en Also known as: CLIM 036 expired Created 08 Nov 2012 Published 20 Nov 2012 Last modified 04 Sep 2015 10 min read
This is an old version, kept for reference only.
Go to latest version
https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/heat-and-health-1/assessment
Original:
Key messages
Mortality and morbidity increase, especially in vulnerable population groups, and general population well-being decreases during extreme cold spells and heat waves, as well as above and below local and seasonal comfort temperatures, with different temperature thresholds in Europe.
The number of warm days and nights has increased across Europe in recent decades. Heat waves over the last decade have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in Europe.
Length, frequency and intensity of heat waves are very likely to increase in the future. This increase can lead to a substantial increase in mortality over the next decades, especially in vulnerable groups, unless adaptation measures are taken.
Cold-related mortality is projected to decrease in Europe due to climate change as well as better social, economic and housing conditions in many countries.
Revised:
Key messages
Heat waves and extreme cold spells are associated with decreases in general population well-being and with increases in mortality and morbidity, especially in vulnerable population groups. Temperature thresholds for health impacts differ according to the region and season.
The number of heat extremes has substantially increased across Europe in recent decades. Heat waves have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in Europe since 2000.
It is virtually certain that the length, frequency and intensity of heat waves will increase in the future. This increase will lead to a substantial increase in mortality over the next decades, especially in vulnerable population groups, unless adaptation measures are taken.
Cold-related mortality is projected to decrease owing to better social, economic and housing conditions in many countries in Europe. There is inconclusive evidence about whether or not the projected warming will lead to a further substantial decrease in cold-related mortality.
Lord Monckton, you are a rational person in an increasingly irrational world. The forces pushing the global warming/monetary redistribution schemes surely cringe at your name, and I hope that is a satisfying reward.
“… the French Government, like nearly all governments worldwide, does not take the trouble to ask.
Au contraire Monsieur Monckton of Brenchley, one purposefully does not ask the question if one does not want to hear the answer from the experts.
Nice analysis.
The economics of climate change action is where the battle will be won against the climate cabal and their rentseeking scientists who have perverted their scientific intellectual integrity beyond any recognition for their masters.
https://dilbert.com/strip/2017-05-14
What Iam struck by is that in the land of Climate Change alarmism is indeed a Wonderland straight out of Lewis Carroll’s tales of Alice’s adventure there. And you sir are the Cheshire Cat, grinning widely from your perch. And all of those governments who went down the rabbit hole a
“The Cheshire Cat explained to Alice that madness is the chief characteristic of the residents of Wonderland, and that to be in Wonderland is to be mad. In order to exist at all in Wonderland, one must accept its inherent irrationality. The Cheshire Cat reasons that in order to accept this irrationality at all, one must be mad.”
…
“The Cheshire Cat understands that Wonderland and all of its inhabitants exists as a figment of Alice’s dreaming imagination.”
– analysis for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
at http://www.sparknotes.com/lit/alice/section6/
That pretty much explains the irrationality of Climate Change Alarmism. Everyone who lives there is mad and politicians imagining all the future climate hobgoblins is merely a dream and even Climate Wonderland itself is a figment of that imagination run wild.
Just shut down the gasoline pipelines like Mexico is doing right now so we can get a quick test of which time period is more important.
Mexico
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-oil-theft-rides/mexicans-embrace-bikes-scooters-as-fuel-shortage-drags-on-idUSKCN1P42SH
I have often thought that to teach society a lesson it won’t quickly forget, that all fossil fuel pipelines should be closed in North America for 48 hours in mid January. In the name of cutting emissions, you understand.
So the climate consensus is devolving into imperialist repression, denying the third world the benefits of coal, gas and oil.
What a tragic horrible crime against the world’s poor the climate consensus is committing.
Abundant energy equals freedom and life.
It is clear that the climate change consensus is against abundant energy.
I am a simple man, and my simple mind translates all of this, boils it down, and condenses it out into this:
“We are going to tax your wallet empty because climate change, and you will never it miss it in the end, because end of world.”
Then they wonder why we are not thanking them.
Are these the same people who, when they do a cost/benefit analysis of burning fossil fuels, a la “the social cost of carbon” malarkey, clean forget to include the “benefit” part?
Although, to be fair, they do manage an amazingly thorough inventory of the costs, being sure to include everything from lost productivity due to bad hair days, right back to the ruinous expenses incurred by humankind’s exile from Eden, and every dollar spent on anything, ever, since.
The “abatement” measures are so fatuously ineffective there must be other motives for their imposition. With the French fuel taxes, it is probably hostility to rural people and their lifestyle.
Just a tax, under any other name.
This is a good watch on the same topic…..Bjorn Lomborg in conversation with Jordan Peterson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prrbooi9PNw
And the summary document they refer to
https://www.copenhagenconsensus.com/sites/default/files/post2015brochure_m.pdf
“In the long run, the use of reason will triumph against the current epidemic of irrationality.”
You’re more optimistic than I am.
Can we get a discount rate on the costs required to increase CO2 to 1200ppm based on the future value of the agricultural commodities it will enable?
Only if you also factor in the annual massive loss in productivity due to accelerating climate change.
Meanwhile the global warming’s snow armageddon has brought chaos to Central/South/South East Europe.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6580947/Troops-rescue-people-trapped-homes-Germany-amid-warnings-snow-continue.html
Thank you, Christopher. Bravo! As always, well done.
Sincerely,
Bob
“Importantly, since the mean atmospheric residence time of CO2 is ~125 yr (IPCC 2013)”
That statement from the IPCC is bullshit because it is based on the Bern model of CO2 sources and sinks which compartmentalizes the different sinks which contravenes a basic law of physics and mathematics. The real residence time ~ 1 year. There have been 100 different peer reviewed papers giving CO2 residence time from 1 to 5 years. See Salby’s latest talk.
But do we know that taking any action to mitigate against AGW will have any effect at all?
According to mainstream science – No.
From page 258 of the IPCC WG 3 AR5:
Even the IPCC acknowledges that mitigation has no evidence to support it doing anything.
Surely the discount rate should be higher when it could have no positive impact at all.
Lives cannot be saved, only lost, and we all lose our lives someday. Solar might work quite well in many development countries. The whole concept of the discount rate is ludicrous, just imagine what the world looked like in 1918, how could they then possibly have contemplated the world of 2019 or even World War II or the Dotcom crisis?
Some in 1918 did predict a second Great War.
“..Lewis Carroll, Aliciae per speculum transitus…”
If we are going to quote C H Carruthers, it might be nice to have it in the original:
Sic Phoca “Venit tempus nunc
De multis colloquendi
Crepidas, naves, ceras, caules
Regesque disserendi –
Cur mare fervans sit, porcis
Alaene sint quaerendi…”
Eugenics never went away.
The very same groups/types of people who embraced eugenics are selling Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming,AKA CC,
There will always be people who lust for power over everyone else.
The needy and fearful will lead these groups.
As many point out, one of the distinct “tells” of this mass hysteria over weather is the focus on limiting the options of poor brown people.
This is a feature not a bug, as far too many of the wealth re-distributors keep reminding us.
Hatred appears to be foundational to this cult.
LMoB,
Great article, thank you. Not to be nit-picky, but, “Some 4.5 million people a year die in some-filed huts…”
Should that be, “…smoke-filled huts…?