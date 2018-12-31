Global Warming Win: Venezuelan Socialists On Track to Eliminate Their Nation’s Oil Industry

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Despite oil accounting for a whopping 90% of Venezuela’s export earnings, President Maduro, a fervent supporter of the Paris Agreement, has courageously put principle before profits by implementing his version of a new green deal. Maduro has eliminated the capitalist exploiters from his nation’s oil industry, and replaced them with loyal army officers who are rapidly dismantling the infrastructure left behind by the capitalists.
Soldiers are taking over Venezuela’s oil industry, and the country with the world’s biggest oil reserves is falling further behind
Reuters Dec. 26, 2018, 5:55 PM
CARACAS (Reuters) – Last July 6, Major General Manuel Quevedo joined his wife, a Catholic priest and a gathering of oil workers in prayer in a conference room at the headquarters of Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA.
The career military officer, who for the past year has been boss at the troubled state-owned oil company, was at no ordinary mass. The gathering, rather, was a ceremony at which he and other senior oil ministry officials asked God to boost oil output.
“This place of peace and spirituality,” read a release by the Oil Ministry that was later scrubbed from its web site, “was the site of prayer by workers for the recovery of production of the industry.”
President Nicolas Maduro turned heads in November 2017 whenhe named a National Guard general with no oil experience to lead PDVSA.
Quevedo’s actions since have raised even more doubts that he and the other military brass now running the company have a viable plan to rescue it from crushing debt, an exodus of workers and withering production now at its lowest in almost seven decades.
Workers who make mistakes operating increasingly dilapidated PDVSA equipment now face the risk of arrest and charges of sabotage or corruption. Military chieftains, moonlighting in the private sector, are elbowing past other contractors for lucrative service and supply business with PDVSA.
Maduro defends the military managers, arguing they are more in synch with his Socialist worldview than capitalist industry professionals who exploit the country for personal profit.
“I want a Socialist PDVSA,” the president told allied legislators earlier this year. “An ethical, sovereign and productive PDVSA. We must break this model of the rentier oil company.”
The sheer genius of President Maduro’s green plan will no doubt be appreciated by future generations of Venezuelans.
Unlike President Macron, whose politically clumsy attempt to ween his nation off oil led to the yellow vest riots and a humiliating backdown, President Maduro has successfully maintained the fiction of attempting to revive his nation’s oil industry, while secretly mounting an unprecedented effort to deindustrialise and dismantle the entire Venezuelan petro-economy.
President Maduro’s loyal army officers are on track to eliminate Venezuelan fossil fuel exports, shut down industry and are also busy quietly liberating the people from the trappings of capitalist materialism, fostering a return to a simpler age when the Venezuelan people lived more in harmony with nature.
15 thoughts on “Global Warming Win: Venezuelan Socialists On Track to Eliminate Their Nation’s Oil Industry”
“Military chieftains, moonlighting in the private sector, are elbowing past other contractors for lucrative service and supply business with PDVSA.
Maduro defends the military managers, arguing they are more in synch with his Socialist worldview than capitalist industry professionals who exploit the country for personal profit.”
IOW Maduro is doing his best to prevent being deposed in a military coup. It’s all about his retaining power while making his personal fortune.
Eric, you forgot the /sarcastic tag at the end.
Seriously, I spent some time in Caracas and Maricaibo in the late 1990s. We visited the Pdvsa HQ in Maricaibo and could plainly see the damage to facilities and morale brought by the pre-Chavez round of nationalization. Caracas was dangerous in those days, but nothing like it is plainly so today. At least we could tour the countryside on weekends…a beautiful country with hard working people.
The new rulers of Pdvsa and the economy today are not even Venezuelan, they are Cuban and now Russian. So sad.
Yup. I spent a couple of years based in Puerto La Cruz while I was doing geological mapping in La Serrania del Oriente. It was great back then. I spent a lot of time staying in small towns out there and it was a veritable fiesta. And then came Chavez and his promises…
Going beyond the oil industry, what is happening in Venezuela is an astounding situation. In terms of human interest it is of the order of the Rwandan genocide in 1994. The outflow of people from Venezuela is remaking the demographic map of several countries. There are terrible health and social effects on those remaining.
I keep in touch with a friend out there. The family have all left to settle in Peru except for her and her ageing Mother.
No insect protein for this man…. No Sir….
And yet they still wonder why they often end up in the loving embrace of Madame……
In October 2017, Venezuela had its lowest oil output in 28 years, with only 1.863 million bpd being pumped that month.
By late-2017, the PDVSA struggled to repay $725 million of debt, part of a total $5 billion owed.
Into 2018 as a result of shortages in Venezuela, malnourished oil workers were too weak to perform their daily tasks, with many beginning to collapse on the job.
Hunger is accelerating the ruin of the Venezuelan oil industry as workers, who must do heavy work, become too weak and hungry. With children dying of malnutrition and adults who sift through trash in search of scraps, food has become more important than employment, and thousands leave work. Absenteeism and mass resignations mean that there are few left to produce the oil that keeps the economy running in rags.
That’s why they are trying to grab the fledgling offshore Guyana oil industry.
Happy New Year Venezuela! I weep for you.
Marxism is about all power in The hand of The few. Serfdom.
Difficult to reconcile the dismal picture painted here with the fact that Chavez and Maduro were and are repeatedly elected by an enthusiastic majority of the population. Nothing of this image is evident in the media reports (which are, in any case, virtually nonexistent) in the UK.
The only item of news here about Venezuela is that it is the model for the society that Corbyn will put in place in the UK when (no longer a question of if) he becomes PM.
The Socialist utopia is only one (more) mass grave away.
The military is being moved in because all the managers have quit.
So thats where Anthony went.
Eliminating his nation’s fossil fuel industry will not cause mankind to decrease their use of fossil fuels because they will just buy them from other countries. It sounds like he wants his people to regress back to a time of greater hardships and shorter lives. He wants the people of Venezuela to be his shaves. But even if he could reduce global CO2 emissions it would have no effect on global climate because the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.