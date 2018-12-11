Green Taxes and Yellow Vests: Global Awakening amid Climate Fearmongering

Guest opinion by Vijay Jayaraj
The Yellow Vest protests in France, now in their third week, have grabbed global attention. Though the French government suspended its fuel tax increase, the unrest continues.
France is not the only country to introduce taxes on fossil fuels and carbon emissions. Germany, Canada, and others have their own versions. To make matters worse, the Paris climate agreement threatens to prevent developing countries from using fossil fuels to lift themselves out of poverty. Are such actions justified in the name of the war against climate change?
Up to 30 years ago, no one would have predicted that developed countries would impose taxes on fossil fuel use, the source of energy that made them prosperous.
Now, taxes on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels have not only become reality but also inspired widespread outrage from citizens. The Yellow Vest protests have spread to neighboring countries, echoing consumers’ unwillingness to pay exorbitant energy taxes to fight climate change.
Macron’s France, Trudeau’s Canada, and Merkel’s Germany have imposed taxes on carbon dioxide emissions and the use of fossil fuel. They argue that the taxes are necessary to curtail climate change.
Their reasoning is rooted in the United Nations-led collective climate alarmism movement, which aims to replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy sources—mostly wind and solar.
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—which purports to be, and the mainstream media and most governments accept as, the most authoritative body on climate science and climate policy—recommends the course of action for world leaders on climate change.
Scientists associated with the IPCC contribute to its reports and recommendations. But most of their global temperature predictions—used to justify the taxes—have failed miserably in the past two decades.
Staunch climate alarmists like Michael Mann and senior climatologists like John Christy pointed out that belief in a rapidly, and dangerously, warming world rested largely on IPCC’s faulty computer climate models.
The computer climate models exaggerate the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on temperatures, making the warming appear dangerous. Yet, contradicting the models, global temperature has been in what scientists call a “warming hiatus” for at least 18 years now. There has been no significant warming in this time period, despite a steep increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.
Real-world temperatures have shattered the widespread belief that the earth is turning into a fireball. The model errors prove that assumptions regarding the relationship between anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions and temperatures were wrong.
This discrepancy between carbon dioxide and temperature is no surprise to those who understand climatic history. During the past hundred years, although both carbon dioxide emissions and global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration have increased steadily, the global temperature has risen, fallen, and plateaued repeatedly, refusing to follow the pattern of carbon dioxide concentrations.
Similarly, the proponents of climate doomsday conveniently ignore the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period in the 1st and 10th century respectively. Those were remarkably similar to the present and occurred when there were relatively no anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions.
This astounding climate reality is reflected in the health of our planet. Despite the rhetoric concerning melting ice caps and dying polar bears, the reality remains starkly different.
Antarctic ice mass volume is on a continuous increase, and Arctic ice mass volume is at the highest level in 10,000 years, barring the severely cold Little Ice Age during the 16th century. In fact, the Antarctic ice sheet gained 112 billion tons a year from 1992 to 2001. NASA’s official page concludes that this addition of ice mass outweighed losses and states that the conclusions of the IPCC are wrong.
Unsurprisingly, the polar bear populations remain healthy and, in some cases—as in Nunavut, Canada—even require seasonal culling.
Real-world climate differs dramatically from that portrayed by the UN, globalist leaders, and the liberal mainstream media. Every year, numerous peer reviewed scientific journals confirm the healthy state of our environment and strongly object to the climate doomsday theories the UN wants us to believe.
There is no reason why countries should adopt restrictive energy policies that burden their middle classes and slow the conquest of poverty in developing nations.
Thankfully, not all countries are like France.
The U.S. and Philippines have pulled out of the Paris agreement, China and India are continuing to build their coal empires, Japan is on a mission to increase the export of coal technology, Russia is upgrading its coal infrastructure, Germany has continuously failed to keep up with its emission reduction targets, and Brazil’s new President is likely to steer the country away from anti-coal policies.
People are no longer in the dark about the bankruptcy of globalist climate policies and taxes. Climate change is no longer a scientific issue but a political one.
The Yellow Vest protests are the first large-scale democratic uprising against globalist green policies based on climate fearmongering. We can expect more backlash as the public becomes aware of the truth about the state of climate change.
Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), Research Associate for Developing Countries for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, lives in Chennai, India.
26 thoughts on “Green Taxes and Yellow Vests: Global Awakening amid Climate Fearmongering”
PeerBasics, 10 Pack, Yellow Reflective Safety Vest, Silver Strip, Bright Breathable Neon Yellow (Mesh, 10)
$26.99
Get it by Tomorrow, Dec 12
How do we get a yellow vest movement started in Canada? Trudeau’s carbon taxes are set to start in 3 weeks.
I think we start one person at a time. Buy a yellow vest and start wearing it. I think it will spread quickly because people are sick of the crap being put out by Trudeau and Climate Barbie and the environmental terrorists that are trying to destroy our economy.
You are way overdoing the climate angle. No one cares about the climate.
The real story is that ordinary people are struggling to survive. They don’t want to end up living in an American style, neoliberal hell hole with massive inequality because that’s exactly why Macron was created by the political elite. They never have and they are digging their heels in.
It’s not a rejection of global warming but of right wing American values.
I think you have it exactly bass ackwards …
That isn’t what the people say in interviews. No one cares about the climate, the carbon tax was the straw that broke the camel’s back, that’s all. Macron has offered to raise the minimum wage. That’s a left wing move.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-46480867
Claude Rigolet tells the BBC his income has dropped by almost a fifth since 2000, and has stopped him from eating out or going on holiday in the summer.
“Everything is more expensive,” the retiree from Reims says. “Taxes are going up – housing, heating costs, cars. Everything is going up.”
Natacha Perchat agrees. The cleaner from Reims says that the fuel tax was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.
“They [the government] are hitting the little people hard. My husband works for a transport company. We’re not wealthy. We’re already in the red at the beginning of the month,” she says.
“Mid-month we have to use gift vouchers for our children to buy food. This can’t go on. We don’t live, we survive. It’s a scandal.”
Polls suggest a majority of French people still back the movement
Delphine Notelet, 45, from Honfleur in Normandy told French magazine Marianne she earns €1200 a month after tax for her job caring for the elderly.
After bills, that leaves her with €50 a week. She wants a better life for children, who can see the difficulties for themselves.
“Emmanuel Macron didn’t want to listen to us?” she says. “We’re proving to him that we are not puppets swallowed under an avalanche of taxes, but citizens..
> Macron has offered to raise the minimum wage. That’s a left wing move.
On the other hand, people protesting against high taxes are considered a typical right-wing movement.
That’s very true but Macron is a uniquely evil, little rat who is squeezing the population from both ends. He is a committed proponent of the free market and that is his role. To turn France in the direction of America and Britain.
“Macron has advocated in favour of the free market and reducing the public-finances deficit”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuel_Macron#Economy~
See also
Macron founded an independent political party, En marche, in Amiens on 6 April 2016
He ran against fascist Marine Le Pen, probably the only candidate/party he could have beaten. Very much like the unelectable (corrupt) Jacques Chirac in 2002 who ran against her father.
People have forgotten that the TEA Party was an acronym for Taxed Enough Already. Hardly a left wing organization.
“American style, neoliberal hell hole with massive inequality”
You’re living on another planet, Eric.
Poverty Rate US: 12.3%
Poverty Rate EU: 23.5%
Poverty Rate France: 14.1%
Poverty Rate Germany: 15.7%
Poverty Rate UK: 16%
Poverty Rate Canada: 13.9%
Poverty Rate Japan: 15%
Poverty South Korea: 17.9%
Look at the numbers and guess which advanced country has the most prosperous population, Eric.
America: land of low poverty.
An interesting subtext: income inequality means little when the general population is prosperous.
Not the same numbers/ methodology/measurement. Also EU is made up now of (membership of EU American promoted) Eastern European countries
Mere dismissal of falsifying data, Eric.
Eric
So let me get this straight:
The French protestors associate the climate-fuel-tax with … Donald Trump and the USA??!
The protesters whose voices I heard in several interviews were unanimous that this was a tax too far.
No basis whatever to bolt on your racist anti-American agenda to the revolution of les gilets jaunes. Nice try but transparent.
No, they associate Macron with free market American style economics. The carbon tax was simply the last straw. This is a very long standing issue in France. They don’t want to be privatised and be subject to free market economics.
Eric,
A carbon tax is the opposite of a free market measure. It is statist, not capitalist.
I know that but it isn’t the reason for the massive, destructive riots. I am happy to admit that a carbon tax was more likely to set people off than a normal fuel tax rise because no one really cares about global warming.
Love it that the author of the piece is a graduate of UAE. LOL.
Indeed. I noticed that and wondered why he was not infected like the others.
I’m going to dig out my yellow vest and wear it to a few gatherings – a conversation starter!
At least partially, the election of Trump was a reaction to the announced policies of the Democrats on energy and climate change. So, arguably, it was first.
However, the Giletes Jaunes movement is almost entirely motivated by the climate change policies of Macron and the EU.
Judith Curry, (testimony)on “Data or Dogma”: There is enormous pressure for climate scientists to conform to the so-called consensus. This pressure comes not only from politicians, but from federal funding agencies, universities and professional societies, and scientists themselves who are green activists and advocates. Reinforcing this consensus are strong monetary, reputational, and authority interests.
As a result, I have become very concerned about the integrity of climate science. In the last 5 years, I
have published a series of papers that address the inadequacies that I see in how climate scientists address
the issue of uncertainty, and provide ways forward for improved reasoning about the complex problems in
climate science:
• Climate science and the uncertainty monster2
• Reasoning about climate uncertainty3
• Nullifying the climate null hypothesis4
• Climate science: no consensus on consensus5
How to deal with the politicization of climate science is less obvious, but I regard it as highly important to
shine some light on these problems. On my blog Climate Etc. at judithcurry.com, under the tags of‘Ethics6
’, ‘Consensus7’ and ‘Sociology of Science8’, I have written a series of essays on biases, the problems of advocacy and partisanship among climate scientists, conflicts of interest, and suppressions of
climate inquiry. SOURCE: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/publications/curry_climate_data_testimony.pdf
Some French people I know couldn’t give a Spanish fig for the climate change or no change, what bothers them it’s taxes they have to pay.
An update is required to number of article’s statements due to developments in the last 24 hours.
It’s always about taxes, from both directions. Smart politicians know to keep taxes at levels as high as the populace will tolerate even if they bitch about them. Stupid politicians think they can tax and tax and tax and ignore the ever growing discontent.
So wit the real evidence against all of the Global warming come climate change myth, why is it that a lot of the politicians still push it.
Most appear to be reasonably intelligent, so the only conclusion is a desire for something to frighten us with, plus a strong desire to form a world government, i.e. of a Communest type, with them in charge.
When I was young and very inmature, I thought that a World Government was a good idea, but sadly as one grows up you realise that at this moment there is no hope of such a organisation.
But if such a thing were too one day happen I would suspect that it would end up just like the EU in Europe, with the unelected burrocrats running the show, an getting very cross with the UK for daring to want to leave.
MJE
What’s the difference between the Middle Ages and today?
Energy.
Take that away and where are you back to?
Tasfay Martinov:
“What’s the difference between the Middle Ages and today? … Energy.”
Indeed! Fossil fuels freed the human intellect from the labors of providing food, shelter and transportation
to pursue advances in civilization like technology, vaccines, food storage and distribution, etc. – and, the chance to concoct erroneous arguments against the use of fossil fuels.
… and population, how many trees would survive 7 billion people looking for something to burn for cooking and heating?