“He’s Probably Senile” – Homeless Man Trashes California Governor’s Climate Action Efforts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Climate Depot – CFACT have published an interview with a homeless man who is furious that Governor Jerry Brown prioritises climate action over sorting out the problems faced by people like himself.

According to the video description, Gerry Damiano, the person interviewed in the film, has been homeless for two years on the streets of Oakland, CA. This is what he had to say about Jerry Brown’s Climate Action Summit held in San Francisco in Sept of 2018.

I wonder how much money could be raised for the homeless by selling all the private jets owned by the climate delegates who attended Jerry Brown’s conference?

Or perhaps we could raise money for the homeless by cutting the excessive air travel budget of the United Nations Environment Chief Erik Solheim.

