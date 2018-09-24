Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Climate Depot – CFACT have published an interview with a homeless man who is furious that Governor Jerry Brown prioritises climate action over sorting out the problems faced by people like himself.
According to the video description, Gerry Damiano, the person interviewed in the film, has been homeless for two years on the streets of Oakland, CA. This is what he had to say about Jerry Brown’s Climate Action Summit held in San Francisco in Sept of 2018.
I wonder how much money could be raised for the homeless by selling all the private jets owned by the climate delegates who attended Jerry Brown’s conference?
Or perhaps we could raise money for the homeless by cutting the excessive air travel budget of the United Nations Environment Chief Erik Solheim.
29 thoughts on ““He’s Probably Senile” – Homeless Man Trashes California Governor’s Climate Action Efforts”
The climate elites should be rounded up, and jailed or worse.
They should be made to live in one of these camps for a year. They would learn far more about the future which awaits their “grandchildren” than messing around with climate models.
This guy is very lucid and speaks well. They should put him in charge.
I really did not realise the US was this bad. Here in Europe there are a few Romany gypsy camps living in conditions like that, and sub-saharan African economic migrants piling up around Calais , oddly wanting to go to Britain.
Wow , this is like a scene from a third world country.
Gerry puts his finger on it when he says that the “Earth’s gonna do what it’s gonna do”. Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown does indeed show clear signs of senility. California would do better with Gerry as Governor.
Rumor has it that Brown brews a tea from nine tana leaves every morning.
Keep the mummy sedated. The same rumor mill says his leaves have RORER 714 embossed on them.
Not quite as good as : “Teresa Heinz Kerry … wife of John Kerry, … advocated an unusual remedy for arthritis while discussing health care at a campaign stop in Nevada. “You get some gin and get some white raisins — and only white raisins — and soak them in the gin for two weeks,” she said. “Then eat nine of the raisins a day.”
The unkind thought that explained a lot about her behavior.
It would work better if you chuck out the raisins and drink the gin.
This guy makes more sense than many “slimate clientists”. Give him a grant.
Moonbeam ought to give him a “renewable energy sector” job along with all the homeless. That should keep them from biting the hand that feeds them.
The reason governments like climate change is that it provides a larger but invisible (and imaginary) context that hides their real world governance failures.
+1
There are many who agree with this man’s view of Climate Change spending in California. None …. as in zero … spending on wind and solar energy will benefit lower income people. The ‘expanded job market’ that was supposed to follow renewable energy adoption in California never materialized beyond a few installers and is decreasing as subsidies dry up. Moonbeam is on a megalomaniac trip and really believes he is saving the world but it’s at the peoples’ expense.
Imagine what could have been accomplished with all the $trillions spent on all the aspects of global warming…
…we might not even have hormones in our water by now
Governor Moonbeam has regained his moniker.
He is a modern age mad King Ludwig, except we’ll have no castles to attract tourists.
And after the election we get Gavin Newsom, who, apparently, makes Jerry look like a Conservative.
Nothing but junked solar panels and wind turbines, and the bullet train to nowhere.
Blame the Media,if they actually did their job they would highlight the plite of the homeless and many other truly worthy causes, but they, or perhaps its the readers viewers would much rather polish their halos before going to bed.
Homeless is not in the eyes of so many as the kind of news thtat they want to know about, sad but true,
MJE
We have our own problems with homelessness in Australia, yet, like your politicians, ours are ready to throw millions of taxpayer dollars at the pie in the sky (or, ocean in this case) renewable energy schemes.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-22/power-company-carnegie-energy-hit-by-wave-of-discontent/10289772
And from a country that is No.1 in coal exports and No.2 in uranium exports. But she’ll be right mate so long as the sun shines and the wind blows. No worries.
Not a problem. All we need is another study funded by the government social services division showing that homelessness is caused by global warming and carbon in the air.
Then the Jerry Brown climate laws will be helping the homeless. Problem solved!
The elites need the poor and the homeless as raw material.
The far-left is winning, especially in the developing world, where over 100 countries are pseudo-Marxist dictatorships, based on their leftist phony rhetoric, but are actually just military dictatorships, run for the ruling elite and their armed thugs – see Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
The left takes political power by promising imbeciles lots of free stuff. Then they destroy the economy, create widespread poverty and live like kings atop a ruined state – because you can’t be kings without lots of peasants.
We have to appreciate that the Left believe there should be far fewer people on the planet so they care little about people. People in general are the problem. Homelessness is just not their concern. In fact if living rough lowers reduces the longevity of thousands then the greens see that as at least not a bad thing.
True Edwin. The left want to depopulate the Earth – many are on record in writing. See
http://www.green-agenda.com
I served from 2002 to 2017 on the Board of Directors of the largest homeless shelter in Canada – some say the largest in North America. We doubled in size in those years from 600 to 1200 beds per night, and served 1.5 million free meals per year. Most of our clients are mentally ill or substance-addicted.
In those 16 years I learned a bit about the homeless problem, mostly by observing, and asking staff who worked full-time and knew a lot more than me.
Competent people like Gerry Damiano, the person interviewed in the film, can usually still find a job here, even though our governments have badly mismanaged our economy – but not as badly as Moonbeam Brown has californicated his home state.
It amazes me how we can elect such demented people to lead us – Moonbeam is the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland – he is batshit crazy. Most of the Dems appear almost as demented these days.
I am watching with dismay as the Kavanaugh farce unfolds. Based on my understanding of the law, which is considerable, these two women accusers are fabricating their stories to do the most harm through deceit and delay tactics. I believe their stories are deliberate, carefully crafted falsehoods.
I believe these two women accusers have agreed to lie to prevent Kavanaugh from reaching the Supreme Court. Their Alinsky tactics have a common theme – “No lie is too big, if it serves the cause”.
But there is a greater cause that the left is destroying with their vile tactics, and that is democracy and freedom – the left have become traitors to the nation, and they belong, not in power, but in jail.
This speaks volumes about the dems promising everybody that they’re on their side and then ignoring them to pander for more splinter groups to assimilate. The middle class which bears the majority of the tax burden has found itself ignored as the progressives work to even out things for everyone with a global economy regulated by unelected bureaucrats. The poor are not alone in their abandonment.
Can’t they put some PV cells on those tarps? Then they could earn some money from PG&E.
Well Gov Moonbeam is just following the money trail laid down by his master Tom Steyer.
Steyer has all of Sacramento’s Democrats on a leash addicted to his money.
I hear California has more homeless than any other state. The long row of ‘informal housing’ is shocking.
I agree that Gerry’s idea for public expenditure priorities is better than Jerry’s. Where’s Michael Moore when you need him?
Oh, yeah…
Brown and the Legislature is owned by special interests. Just this week, the utilities got to rape the ratepayers for the fires they cause. It was supposed to protect the public utilities from going BK from lawsuits but it will actually benefit SDG&E stockholders more. And we have to pay those overpensioned and overpaid CALPERS and CALSTRS state employees who are racking up an increasing deficit of 8 Billion a year. Illinois is nothing compared to the coming shitstorm here in Cali. The problem with the homeless is they have no lobbying power like the public employee unions we support. That’s OK. We will all leave the state after Newsom starts increasing property taxes and repeals Prop 13 to pay for the pensions. See them at http://www.transparentcalifornia.com and http://www.publicpay.ca.gov