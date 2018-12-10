Trump Says Paris Climate Accord ‘Isn’t Working Out So Well For Paris’ As Riots Engulf The City

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
President Donald Trump said France’s new round of violent protests showed the Paris climate accord “isn’t working out so well” as thousands of “yellow vests” clashed with police Saturday.
“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning as France prepared for another wave of violent protests in Paris over President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.
“Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France,” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018
For weeks, tens of thousands of French have risen up to oppose planned hikes to carbon taxes on diesel and gasoline as part of Macron’s climate agenda. Carbon taxes provided the spark for what’s morphed into protests against Macron’s attempts to revamp France’s economy.
Thousands of protesters, called “yellow vests” for the safety jackets European law mandates all drivers have on hand, stormed the Champs-Elysées for another round of protests. The entire city is basically shut down, including major tourist attractions.
Youths and high school students attend a demonstration to protest against the French government’s reform plan, in Paris, France, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.
French riot police face off with youth and high school students during a protest against the French government’s reform plan, in Bordeaux, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau.
The government deployed thousands of police officers in preparation for Saturday’s protests. Paris protesters clashed with police on Saturday, who used tear gas and water cannons to corral protesters and arrest hundreds.
Macron initially resisted compromise, saying increased fuel taxes were needed to cut France’s reliance on oil, which is part of his plan to comply with the Paris climate accord. Macron wants to reduce France’s use of nuclear power and fossil fuels in exchange for solar and wind.
The French government caved to protesters’ demands Wednesday, opting to scrap the carbon tax hikes entirely. (RELATED: France May Be Ahead Of The Curve When It Comes To Global Warming Policy Backlash)
Trump claimed the protests showed the problems with the Paris climate accord, which the president said he would withdraw from in 2020 — the earliest available date to do so.
However, several media outlets said Trump was wrong to claim that protesters chanted “we want Trump” as they marched. AFP and The Associated Press rated the claim as false, saying it stemmed from a video of a protest in the U.K. in June, not France.
29 thoughts on “Trump Says Paris Climate Accord ‘Isn’t Working Out So Well For Paris’ As Riots Engulf The City”
A peek into our future if climate science remains broken.
I wonder if this country’s got it in it anymore.
The tax is just a misdirection ruse to fund the 80 billion a year cost on migrants. Finally some people are waking up to the globalist scam.
Je Suis Carbon
The future’s looking black, in a good way!
“Carbone” in French, sounds like a dirty word.
Unlikely they would be chanting anything in English
Arc de TRiUMPhe.
Also unlikely according to the media that the French would protest the carbon taxes so strongly.
The green policies, green energy, it is all crumbling, as I reckoned it would, very interesting!
The proposed French fuel taxes aren’t specifically mandated by
France’s part in the Paris Accords.
The taxes were supposed to pay for alternative energy sources as time goes by.
Ah… we’ll always have Paris.
I say the taxes were going to pay for “climate reparations” to the UN and distributed to “developing” countries like China and India. Wealth redistribution plain and simple. Truth is no one, including the people of France, would know where the money actually goes. Just like the $500 million that Obama surreptitiously gave to the UN on one of his last days in office. Where did it go?
Same place as the previous $500 million he stole from the US taxpayers I expect!
Want a bigger shovel Macron?
France and Germany tell EU states ‘to take refugees or pay’
A new German-Franco document that was presented on Thursday, states that EU countries that refuse to take refugees should pay to escape their responsibility,
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/12/france-and-germany-tell-eu-states-to-take-refugees-or-pay/#prettyPhoto
“Where did it go?”
This is where the World Bank fits in. It’s effectively a money laundering agency to redistribute wealth without any accountability for where it goes and what it’s spent on.
Turnabout is fair play. Macron mocked and taunted Trump for his stance on climate. Oh the ironing. Chickens coming home to roost, and all that.
Making something vital to life more expensive….
WINNING
Reminds me of the Blackadder scene:
Hearing the people shouting in the streets, he thinks they’re calling ‘We hail Prince George’, and his butler, Edmund Blackadder, corrects him: “‘We hate Prince George’, sir. ‘We hate Prince George’.”
Perhaps we should now call it “The Paris Discord”.
Good idea. The events themselves are going to be known, by me at least, as The French Climate Tax Riots.
“Paris is burning…” only in a different way! Vive La Difference… sadly!
I just re-listened to an interview with Gwynne Dyer. link
Dyer will aggravate most of us because he believes in global warming. If you can get past that he does make one very important and valid point. If you kick a large portion of the population under the bus, those people will be susceptible to the appeal of some kind of populist. It could be left wing or right wing. It doesn’t matter.
My pet theory has been that the threat of communism forced America to treat its workers well. The 1940s thru the end of the 1960s were glory times for the American worker.
Once communism collapsed, the powers-that-be decided they could afford to kick America’s workers under the bus.
The thing the powerful ignored is that the specter of communism has been replaced with the specter of populism. Dwyer points out that populism isn’t an ideology, it’s a technique. It can be used by the right or the left or by something else as in the case of President Trump.
According to Dwyer, the solution to populism is to make sure the workers haven’t been kicked under the bus. Amen.
If the French don’t actually want Trump, it could well be that they want someone like him.
Amazing how slow the media in Australia has been in reporting the reasons behind the Paris riots, they are all so geared up with the climate change meme, hoping for our hot summer to produce California like bush fires to reinforce their message that Australia must keep paying into the Paris Accord!
The reason behind the Paris riots runs counter to the heavily reported and organized children’s day off school strike/protest, emotionally calling on politicians to “save the planet” a desperate echo of the left wing brainwashing of that generation.
When will the Media abandon this crusade against carbon?, some say when Hell freezes over and our economy is completely ruined.
>When will the Media abandon this crusade against carbon?, some say when Hell freezes over and our economy is completely ruined.
No- they’ll blame that on AGW somehow.
Governments in France are notoriously susceptible to the influence of the ‘Paris mob’. Napoleon once made an observation to the effect that, if he wished to remain in power, he needed to keep the price of bread in Paris below two sous per loaf.
It seems possible that liquid fuel is the new ‘bread’ and the French (at least, those in Paris) have had enough. I very much doubt that this minor setback on the road to renewable Paradise(?) can reasonably be attributed to people waking up to the Global Warming scam. The people are simply not prepared to make the sacrifices deemed necessary by their government. The short-term solution is for the government to rapidly backtrack. The long-term solution is to do more preparation work on the people so that they will ultimately accept the Green rip-offs.
The battle is nowhere near over.
I just hope it gives pause to crazy policy proposals in the works from the Great Society Party. Marketing consultants don’t make the best riot control squad members and water cannon operators.