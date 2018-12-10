World’s nations increase CO2 emissions in defiance of climate alarmist driven “Paris agreement” schemes

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times published a story regarding estimates by the Global Carbon Project showing that CO2 emissions would reach record levels in 2018 based on increased fossil fuel use by the world’s nations in defiance of climate alarmist contrived “Paris climate agreement” schemes.
The Times story noted that:
“The expected increase, which would bring fossil fuel and industrial emissions to a record high of 37.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, is being driven by nearly 5% emissions growth in China and more than 6% in India, researchers estimated, along with growth in many other nations throughout the world. Emissions by the United States grew 2.5%, while emissions by the European Union declined by just under 1%”
The Times article provided no graphs or tables showing specific yearly CO2 emissions data for prior years for the various world nations as was done in other news outlet stories regarding this data, as shown below for example in a Washington Post story on these emissions estimates, so that the significant and specific prior year declines in the U.S. emissions were hidden from L A Times readers along with the huge increases in China’s CO2 emissions.
The Times story failed to address and concealed from its readers specific facts showing that the U.S. has been significantly reducing its CO2 emissions since its peak year levels in 2007 (6020.6 million metric tons) such that the 2018 estimate is about 750 million metric tons below 2007 year levels despite the small increase between 2017 and 2018. The Times story also failed to note that EIA estimates show that year 2019 U.S. CO2 emissions are expected to decline by 1.3% from 2018 levels as clearly presented in EIA data.
Additionally the Times story neglected to mention that the U.S. has been leading the world in reducing CO2 emissions over the last decade based on increased use of lower cost natural gas derived through fracking technology that has displaced higher cost and more emissions producing coal fuel. This reduction in CO2 emissions by the U.S. has been consistently concealed from the public by the climate alarmist main stream media.
Last year the L A Times had published another story about climbing global emissions and again failed to address the U.S. emission reductions in that story as well.
The latest Times story never addressed the fact that UN IPCC climate models from which climate alarmist claims are derived depend upon model conjecture and speculation as reflected by the IPCC acknowledgement in its 3rd climate report in 2001 noting that it is impossible to create climate models which reflect the true complexities of global climate.
The speculative and unreliable projections of UN IPCC climate models is confirmed by comparisons of model projections versus actual global temperatures as presented by Dr. John Christy in testimony before the U.S. Senate which exposed these flawed and exaggerated climate model global temperature projections.
Nor did the Times story present satellite measured global temperature data clearly demonstrating that naturally occurring El Nino events in 1998, 2010 and 2017 have been largely responsible for increased global temperatures during the last 20 years not man made CO2 emissions.
The L A Times and Governor Brown have consistently, misleadingly and absurdly tried to portray China as California’s partner in “fighting climate change”.
The most recent Times story again ignored the massive CO2 emissions growth taking place in China since the year 2000 which renders California’s emissions reductions efforts as meaningless and irrelevant despite the fact that the Global Carbon Project presented emissions data clearly portraying this absurd situation.
The Times article also tries to portray China’s government as championing increased use of renewables and electric vehicles.
However unaddressed in the Times story is the fact that China is rapidly moving to eliminate the use of government subsidizes for both renewables and electric vehicles.
The L A Times is clearly pushing a purely political climate alarmist propaganda campaign which is completely disconnected from any connection to the realities of global energy use as well being unsupported by scientific global climate data.
21 thoughts on “World’s nations increase CO2 emissions in defiance of climate alarmist driven “Paris agreement” schemes”
Not surprising coming from a newspaper that stated years ago they would not print any letters to the editor skeptical of climate change. California is going in for seconds with the Kool Aid.
I used to subscribe to the LA Times and had home delivery for many years. I would scan it for silliness and looked mostly for the cross word puzzle and cartoons.
It was delivered every morning accompanied by a copy of China Daily…read into it what you may.
Good post, Larry. Looks like we can expect the Earth to really green up. Wait a minute, China is doing what? Getting an exemption via Paris and running away with the CO2 increase title? How is that supposed to work out?
The most important relationship not mentioned by the Times is that atmospheric CO2 has grown at the same rate for 25 years and is not correlated to human emissions. This can only be true if human emissions is much much smaller than natural emissions (a known fact). If we are not effecting the rate of growth by increasing our emissions we won’t effect that rate by cutting them. See Harde 2017 (https://hhgpc0.wixsite.com/harde-2017-censored). Also (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4396&v=rohF6K2avtY) and (https://edberry.com/blog/climate-physics/agw-hypothesis/my-poster-presentation-for-the-ams-annual-meeting-jan-8-2019/)
The IPCC assumption that all the increase in atmospheric CO2 is from human emissions is falsified and this fact should be widely taught.
… good point
I’ve been “banned for life” from the LAT comment boards for pointing out their lunacy. The article in question is mild compared to their stances on “transit” , immigration and homelessness.
Curtailing illegal immigration would slow emissions growth. Of course part of the draw to immigrants is a higher quality of life.
LAT shows a nice picture of steam and then titles the article about carbon emissions.
You’ll never really see diamond or graphite exiting a smokestack.
Yes. Love seeing all that lovely steam busy cooling the earth. Then I think of the gross implicit falsity staring me in the face. Grrrrrr🤬🤬🤬🤬🤯
Defiance? Hardly … most folk don’t give a toot about the alarmist drivel, drowning as it is in its own irrelevance.
Most folk can’t see round the corner.
I thought I read somewhere that China has plans to build ~200 new coal plants too….
You do realize that China’s emissions are a lot higher than what they claim….they claimed to have closed smaller coal plants…and what they did was just stop reporting their emissions
Latitude December 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm
Hi Latitude, I guess we don’t have Paris after all!
https://qz.com/1404934/chinas-provinces-are-secretly-building-coal-plants-in-defiance-of-the-national-government/
michael
Thanks Mike, that’s one of them….I think China has contracts in Africa too.
I don’t think China has a lot of control over their provinces…they seem to do the head nod…and then do whatever they want
Paris…did you see Macaroon’s speech with the EU flag behind him…state of emergency, in other words clean them out and act like nothing happened….now he’s really gone and done it!
Latitude December 10, 2018 at 6:00 pm
No I have not seen that but it seems E.U. armored vehicles are being used.
I’m beginning to worry about a new Tiananmen Square.
This seems to be spreading. They can actually lose control.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/tear-gas-mass-arrests-as-new-yellow-vest-protests-hit-paris/
michael
They do tend to replace smaller inefficient plants with larger more efficient ones. Cheating is a given, however.
There is no need to worry here. For those that believe in the AGW conjecture, the total radiant greenhouse effect which is provided for mostly by H2O has not changed much. The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
How embarrassing for the Warmistas that the USA is leading the way on emissions reduction over the last decade by increased use of lower cost natural gas and even more embarrassingly, it has been derived through fracking technology. Wait, wait, while the rate of human CO2 production has accelerated the measured rate of CO2 increase has remained the same. Could it be that human production is not connected to overall CO2 production. Worse still, could it be that the World’s temperature variation is not connected to the growth of CO2? Meanwhile, Earth is greening up nicely under CO2.
I came across a TED Talk where the gentleman pointed out that much of the gains in Europe were offset by the retiring of non-carbon emitting nuclear energy.