World’s nations increase CO2 emissions in defiance of climate alarmist driven “Paris agreement” schemes

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The L. A. Times published a story regarding estimates by the Global Carbon Project showing that CO2 emissions would reach record levels in 2018 based on increased fossil fuel use by the world’s nations in defiance of climate alarmist contrived “Paris climate agreement” schemes.

The Times story noted that:

“The expected increase, which would bring fossil fuel and industrial emissions to a record high of 37.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, is being driven by nearly 5% emissions growth in China and more than 6% in India, researchers estimated, along with growth in many other nations throughout the world. Emissions by the United States grew 2.5%, while emissions by the European Union declined by just under 1%”

The Times article provided no graphs or tables showing specific yearly CO2 emissions data for prior years for the various world nations as was done in other news outlet stories regarding this data, as shown below for example in a Washington Post story on these emissions estimates, so that the significant and specific prior year declines in the U.S. emissions were hidden from L A Times readers along with the huge increases in China’s CO2 emissions.

The Times story failed to address and concealed from its readers specific facts showing that the U.S. has been significantly reducing its CO2 emissions since its peak year levels in 2007 (6020.6 million metric tons) such that the 2018 estimate is about 750 million metric tons below 2007 year levels despite the small increase between 2017 and 2018. The Times story also failed to note that EIA estimates show that year 2019 U.S. CO2 emissions are expected to decline by 1.3% from 2018 levels as clearly presented in EIA data.

Additionally the Times story neglected to mention that the U.S. has been leading the world in reducing CO2 emissions over the last decade based on increased use of lower cost natural gas derived through fracking technology that has displaced higher cost and more emissions producing coal fuel. This reduction in CO2 emissions by the U.S. has been consistently concealed from the public by the climate alarmist main stream media.

Last year the L A Times had published another story about climbing global emissions and again failed to address the U.S. emission reductions in that story as well.

The latest Times story never addressed the fact that UN IPCC climate models from which climate alarmist claims are derived depend upon model conjecture and speculation as reflected by the IPCC acknowledgement in its 3rd climate report in 2001 noting that it is impossible to create climate models which reflect the true complexities of global climate.

The speculative and unreliable projections of UN IPCC climate models is confirmed by comparisons of model projections versus actual global temperatures as presented by Dr. John Christy in testimony before the U.S. Senate which exposed these flawed and exaggerated climate model global temperature projections.

Nor did the Times story present satellite measured global temperature data clearly demonstrating that naturally occurring El Nino events in 1998, 2010 and 2017 have been largely responsible for increased global temperatures during the last 20 years not man made CO2 emissions.

The L A Times and Governor Brown have consistently, misleadingly and absurdly tried to portray China as California’s partner in “fighting climate change”.

The most recent Times story again ignored the massive CO2 emissions growth taking place in China since the year 2000 which renders California’s emissions reductions efforts as meaningless and irrelevant despite the fact that the Global Carbon Project presented emissions data clearly portraying this absurd situation.

The Times article also tries to portray China’s government as championing increased use of renewables and electric vehicles.

However unaddressed in the Times story is the fact that China is rapidly moving to eliminate the use of government subsidizes for both renewables and electric vehicles.

The L A Times is clearly pushing a purely political climate alarmist propaganda campaign which is completely disconnected from any connection to the realities of global energy use as well being unsupported by scientific global climate data.

