Peter Foster: Another report reluctantly admits that ‘green’ energy is a disastrous flop

This report should be profoundly embarrassing to the government of Justin Trudeau
Peter Foster November 22, 2018 12:40 PM EST
Amid hundreds of graphs, charts and tables in the latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) released last week by the International Energy Agency, there is one fundamental piece of information that you have to work out for yourself: the percentage of total global primary energy demand provided by wind and solar. The answer is 1.1 per cent. The policy mountains have laboured and brought forth not just a mouse, but — as the report reluctantly acknowledges — an enormously disruptive mouse.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has in recent years become an increasingly schizophrenic organization. As both a source of energy information and a shill for the UN’s climate-focused sustainable development agenda, it has to talk up the “transition to a low-carbon future” while simultaneously reporting that it’s not happening. But it will!
This report should be profoundly embarrassing to the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau, which has virtue-signalled itself to the front of a parade that is going nowhere, although it can certainly claim genuine leadership in the more forceful route to transition: killing the fossil fuel industry by edict.
The WEO report, yet again, projects that global fossil fuel use — and related emissions — will grow out to 2040, as oil, gas and coal continue to dominate the energy picture. But it also struggles to put a positive spin on wind and solar. Solar had a “record-setting” year in 2017. The Chinese solar business is “booming.” New wind and solar additions “outpaced those of fossil fuels in 2017, driven by policy support and declining costs.
“Policy support” means subsidies worth hundreds of millions of dollars. As for declining costs, solar is at least twice as expensive a generator as coal and almost twice as expensive as gas.
Finally, and most significantly, the report confirms what should have been obvious from the start: the more “variable” wind and solar are introduced into any electricity system, the more they make it both more expensive and less reliable.
The term Variable Renewable Energy, VRE, could more accurately be described as Unreliable Renewable Energy, URE, due to the terribly obvious fact that the sun doesn’t shine at night, and sometimes not during the day either, while the wind doesn’t always blow. Thus the more that wind and solar are part of your system, the more technical contortions they demand from backup power and the structure of the grid. The efficient part of the system has to twist itself into a technical pretzel to accommodate the inefficient part. Accommodating unreliability has led to outright perversity. The widespread adoption of wind and solar under Germany’s Energiewende (“energy transition”) has resulted in rising overall emissions, mainly from coal-fired backup facilities. Meanwhile the green Godot is battery storage, which is always on the point of turning up, but never quite does. Still, the IEA has a scenario for that: “What if battery storage becomes really cheap?”
Supply isn’t the only area where expensive and unreliable wind and solar need to be accommodated. There is also “demand flexibility.” This includes having solar panels installed on your roof, or adopting — or being forced to adopt — “smart meters,” which can monitor a household’s electricity usage in minute-by-minute detail. According to the report, “The spreading of rooftop solar PV (photovoltaics) and the falling costs of digital technologies, combined with affordable wind and solar power options, are creating a host of new opportunities that enable consumers to take a more active role in meeting their own energy needs.”
But wind and solar are not “affordable,” and few people want to take a “more active role” in meeting their energy needs (That is, unless they are being heavily “policy supported” to stick solar panels on their roofs). They just want to flip a switch.
As for smart meters, the IEA notes that many countries “have successfully rolled out smart meters on a large scale, such as Canada, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden.” Would such success be like the smart meter program in Ontario, which was panned by provincial auditor Bonnie Lysyk for costing an extra billion dollars and not working as advertised, while several thousand meters were found to represent a fire hazard?
Although it mentions nothing of the absurdities attached to Ontario’s Green Energy Act, the WEO report confirms that Canada has the most stringent emissions pricing program in the world, at least out to 2025, at $35 a tonne (in 2017 U.S. dollars), thus cementing its competitive disadvantage. Others, such as the EU and Korea, are prepared to make marginally more self-damaging commitments out to 2040 (at US$43 and US$44 respectively), but these levels nowhere near approach that allegedly required by the beyond-fantasy “Sustainable Development Scenario,” which, for developed countries, is US$63 in 2025 and US$140 in 2040. In fact, those figures, like most of the IEA’s projections, are not worth a solar fig.
The Sustainable Development Scenario not only solves the climate issue, but also takes care of universal access to modern energy and air pollution, too. Even more amazing, it achieves all this via imposing swathes of expensive and unreliable energy, but without the slightest impact on economic growth. How? By simply assuming so.
The report’s solution to policy mayhem is inevitably to call for more — and more complex — policy. “Can an integrated approach spur faster action?” it asks. Since governments have screwed up so badly, might they screw up less if they try to do much more?
At least they are assured of firm support from the IEA.
The National Audit Office has just slammed the UK smart meter roll out
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/11/24/claire-perry-goes-under-the-stairs/
Excerpt from above:
Justin is beyond embarrassment.
There are two possibilities, not mutually exclusive:
1 He is an utter imbecile, with no real life and work experience.
and/or
2. He is trying to destroy the economy of Canada, perhaps as part of a Marxist conspiracy.
Here is the IEA site and data access for those interested. Interesting graph here. What is missing from it?
https://www.iea.org/statistics/?country=WORLD&year=2016&category=Key%20indicators&indicator=TPESbySource&mode=chart&categoryBrowse=false&dataTable=BALANCES&showDataTable=false
What’s missing?
How about support for their position.
The alarmists have succeeded in getting virtue signalling, uncritical, politicians to promote lunatic scheme after lunatic scheme. The earlier post on palm oil highlights one, and here we read that many countries “have successfully rolled out smart meters on a large scale, such as Canada, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden.”
The definition of success in this case being that they have been installed. There is absolutely no quantification of actual benefits to consumers, or to ‘the climate’. The only beneficiaries are the utilities, who no longer have to employ meter readers. No one dares to do a cost benefit analysis because it would show that ths is yet another massive waste of money.
Without science fiction level batteries (Shipstones?), wind and solar are not practical.
The mouse that bored.
Or Al Gored?
The mountain brought forth a mouse, yes, but with its highly subsidized squeak, it is still a mouse that roars -for more.
Where the article mentions solar is still twice as expensive as coal or gas, does anyone have the reference to this? I was wondering if that was based on theoretical (nameplate) or actual output and what other factors were considered in the cost estimates.
https://www.businessinsider.com/solar-power-cost-decrease-2018-5/
That study uses “Levelized Costs” (which all of them do) which is a fairy tale number and has no basis in reality.
Wind and Solar will ALWAYS need backup power (coal, NG, nuclear etc…) Batteries alone cannot handle it..You would need twice as many bird choppers and zappers. 50% to charge the batteries and 50% to handle power supply..IMHO..
So, few corrections are in order: Conventional grid wastes electricity too. Conventional plants cannot be easily throttled back which means that they dump electricity into a load at night. Green energy, solar or wind, could be backed up by gas powered peaker plants, hardly a new invention, as utilities used peaker plants for couple decades now precisely to avoid dumping energy at night.
I have a dream ,that we all come together one day and dump the fanatics on both side of this issue. The left wing fanatics that want to turn the world to solar and wind energy overnight, and right wing fanatics that claim coal und oil uber alles until cows come home.
You think we could do it?
Here’s a question: Why do we need “green energy” at all?
Hint: We don’t.
That’s not “fanatacism” – just common sense.
I don’t see how, nowadays. Very frustrating! Statesmanship (wisdom in the management of public affairs) is sorely lacking.
I think Congress should direct the NAS to divert existing funding for climate science research into funding for renewable energy research (including nuclear). Why keep pouring billion$ into climate research when they say the science is settled? Put it into research for what climate scientists are clamoring for – low carbon energy. Win-win for everyone.
I think Trump should compel Schmidt to defend the IPCC’s broken science to a competent skeptic and put it on video. No doubt he will look like a fool, the video will go viral, CAGW will implode and we can start worrying about real problems again. Although, it’s more likely that Schmidt would rather quit then be forced to defend the IPCC’s pseudo-science which if he should know by by now is indefensible.
“Green energy, solar or wind, could be backed up by gas powered peaker (sic) plants, ” ?
So you would end up with two power suppliers at double the cost when only ONE is needed. D’OH !
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/16/stacking-concrete-blocks-is-a-surprisingly-efficient-way-to-store-energy/#comment-2520849
Here’s an even better solution:
1. Build your wind power system.
2. Build your back-up system consisting of 100% equivalent capacity in gas turbine generators.
3. Using high explosives, blow your wind power system all to hell.
4. Run your back-up gas turbine generators 24/7.
5. To save even more money, skip steps 1 and 3.
mf,
I am not sure what you mean by power plants “dumping” electricity at night,the “wasting” electricity. Electricity is used as it is generated. If it is not used, it cannot be produced. The only think I can think of is pumped storage, where available generation that is not needed can be used to store energy.
“… they dump electricity into a load at night …”
Do not know how that works???
I must have missed those Giga Watt resistors. The only thing I can think of is cases where you “dump” electricity into hydro facilities, where this is practically viable.
You may be right when it comes to your judgement of fanaticism, although I personally would prefer to allow for gradual development of the solutions that are the most stable, economic and environmentally friendly. In my view, and likely the view of OP Peter Foster, wind and solar has only limited practical use and a terrible environmental impact.
Liked the graph ossqss presented. They could have shown the 1.1% contribution from wind and solar in a lager graph using the Al Gore technique with the fork lift.
Here’s the problem. One kilogram of gasoline contains about 100 times the energy of one kilogram of a fully charged lithium ion battery. It all boils down to energy density, reliability and dispatchability.
The other problem is that once you burn the gallon of gasoline, it is gone. But with the battery you can use it over and over and over again. After the 101st usage, it’s now done better than that gallon of gasoline.
Meanwhile back in the real world
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46310807
“The answer is 1.1 per cent”
Bullcrap!…..not without another source of power to back it up
…zero
Over the years I have followed a variety of energy technologies. They all at least progressed to the pilot plant stage. They all failed for various reasons.
Lately I have been following ammonia as fuel. The technique is to google for stories from the last month. Ammonia fuel seems to be losing steam. It doesn’t look like new research and projects are happening.
The theory is that ammonia could be synthesized using surplus electricity from solar and wind. It’s cheap to store ammonia in tanks. The infrastructure to handle ammonia already exists. It can be burned directly as fuel or run through fuel cells.
In spite of the above significant advantages, people seem to be losing interest. I really don’t see any other viable grid scale energy storage technologies on the horizon.
‘surplus electricity from solar and wind.”
ROTFLMAO….
The reason that solar generation has dropped in price is not really due to major technological advancements, but is, instead, due to transfer of most manufacturing from Europe and North America to Asian countries with little or no labour or environmental regulation (CHINA, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, ..) . Consequently, the great solar leap forward would be accompanied by another kind of transfer.. that of Western democracies’ currencies to the yuan and rupee.
Some of that currency will be used by China to finance coal fired generation world wide.
Peter Foster
Your post is timely as I got my quarterly “hydro one” bill just yesterday. On the front page is a bar graph with a headline: “What does my electricity usage look like?” The current quarter was 329 kWh. The bill is: $174.09 CND. Hmm, the cost per kWh ($0.53) seems a touch high don’t you think?
Well, no worries. On the back page, everything is cleared up: $26.17 for electricity usage, and $137.47 for delivery charges plus $2.16 regulatory charges. So, without the delivery and regulatory charges, the real cost of my electricity (on-peak, mid-peak, off-pear) an average of only $0.08/kWh certainly something that hydro one can be proud of. Then there is a little caveat that I can do more in curbing my electricity usage including being mindful of the on-peak usage ($5.54) with links etc.
I can alway shut off my refrigerator during the day and run it at off-peak hours.
I am sure Mr. Trudeau would be pleased to know I am doing my part on Canada’s way to sustainability.
There is just one thing that irks me a bit. Three wind turbines are within 10 miles and the red aircraft warning lights on their tops that I can see must have some sort of variance from the Municipality’s Dark Sky ordinance. They blink asynchronously. I call them: “Winkin’, Blinkin’, and Nod.”
Manufacture of the solar components is a relatively small part of the total cost of solar power.