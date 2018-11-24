Could an anti-global warming atmospheric spraying program really work?

What could possibly go wrong~ctm
Public Release: 22-Nov-2018
IOP Publishing
A program to reduce Earth’s heat capture by injecting aerosols into the atmosphere from high-altitude aircraft is possible, but unreasonably costly with current technology, and would be unlikely to remain secret.
Those are the key findings of new research published today in Environmental Research Letters, which looked at the capabilities and costs of various methods of delivering sulphates into the lower stratosphere, known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).
The researchers examined the costs and practicalities of a large scale, hypothetical ‘solar geoengineering’ project beginning 15 years from now. Its aim would be to halve the increase in anthropogenic radiative forcing, by deploying material to altitudes of around 20 kilometres.
They also discussed whether such an idealized program could be kept secret.
Dr Gernot Wagner, from Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, is a co-author of the study. He said: “Solar geoengineering is often described as ‘fast, cheap, and imperfect’.
“While we don’t make any judgement about the desirability of SAI, we do show that a hypothetical deployment program starting 15 years from now, while both highly uncertain and ambitious, would be technically possible strictly from an engineering perspective. It would also be remarkably inexpensive, at an average of around $2 to 2.5 billion per year over the first 15 years.”
The researchers confirm earlier studies that discuss the low direct costs of potential stratospheric aerosol geoengineering intervention, but they arrive at those numbers with the help of direct input from aerospace engineering companies in specifying what the paper dubs the ‘SAI Lofter (SAIL)’.
Wake Smith, a co-author of the study, is a lecturer at Yale College and held former positions as CEO of Pemco World Air Services (a leading aircraft modification company), COO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (a global cargo airline), and President of the flight training division of Boeing. He said: “I became intrigued by the engineering questions around SAI and the many studies that purport to show that modified existing planes could do the job. Turns out that is not so. It would indeed take an entirely new plane design to do SAI under reasonable albeit entirely hypothetical parameters. No existing aircraft has the combination of altitude and payload capabilities required.”
Mr. Smith said: “We developed the specifications for SAIL with direct input from several aerospace and engine companies. It’s equivalent in weight to a large narrow body passenger aircraft. But to sustain level flight at 20 kms, it needs roughly double the wing area of an equivalently sized airliner, and double the thrust, with four engines instead of two.
“At the same time, its fuselage would be stubby and narrow, sized to accommodate a heavy but dense mass of molten sulphur rather than the large volume of space and air required for passengers.”
The team estimated the total development costs at less than $2 billion for the airframe, and a further $350 million for modifying existing low-bypass engines.
The new planes would comprise a fleet of eight in the first year, rising to a fleet of just under 100 within 15 years. The fleet would fly just over 4,000 missions a year in year one, rising to just over 60,000 per year by year 15.
Dr Wagner said: “Given the potential benefits of halving average projected increases in radiative forcing from a particular date onward, these numbers invoke the ‘incredible economics’ of solar geoengineering. Dozens of countries could fund such a program, and the required technology is not particularly exotic.”
However, in the authors’ view, this should not reinforce the often-invoked fear that a rogue country or operator might launch a clandestine SAI program upon an unsuspecting world.
Mr Smith said: “No global SAI program of the scale and nature discussed here could reasonably expect to maintain secrecy. Even our hypothesized Year one deployment program entails 4000 flights at unusually high altitudes by airliner-sized aircraft in multiple flight corridors in both hemispheres. This is far too much aviation activity to remain undetected, and once detected, such a program could be deterred.”
###
7 thoughts on “Could an anti-global warming atmospheric spraying program really work?”
What would be far simpler and cheaper is to modify existing jet fuel in regular aeroplanes. We used to put significant amounts of tetraethyl lead into the fuel for car engines as an anti-knock compound. A similar compound based on titanium would combust to produce titanium dioxide (TiO2) in jet exhausts, TiO2 being the very small, non-toxic, reflective particulate pigment universally present in white paints.
Of course the whole scheme is both totally unnecessary and a huge waste of human effort and resources, but when has that kind thing ever stopped them?Many of these other whacko fantasies really do beggar belief.
addendum: It could be simply injected into jet exhausts to avoid engine damage if necessary.
What is this ‘global warming’ ?
Didn’t temperatures stall when a substantial percentage of human created CO2 was released proving that it is not connected to global temperature ?
Has the climate community decided to do best of three ?
Right now we go to great lengths to take the sulphur OUT of fuels.
I’m amused by the idea of keeping it secret. I have a picture in my mind of green governments running some kind of ‘black’ program, flying the stuff from secret airbases, and sceptics trying to shoot them down- all for the planet, of course.
It astonishes me that good time and money is wasted by these people on studies like this when the entire scientific climate community agrees that no one really understands how clouds work.
If one doesn’t understand how something works, how can one possibly fix it other than by complete accident.
It would be like arming me with a cordless drill and a sledge hammer and sending me into a nuclear facility with instructions to “fix it”.
This is science for the sake of science. Scientists disappearing up their own self opinionated backside because they believe their collective feeble education and limited experience can produce a single solution to an unfathomably complicated problem.
They have done it with climate change itself. Again, mustering their collective educated ignorance to vilify CO2 as the single villain that changes the entire world.
They are buffoons, fools, idiots; with the audacity to even discuss keeping something like this secret! In the highly unlikely event it was successful they could not resist crowing about it, and in the entirely likely event it failed there would be a global disaster and then the torches and pitchforks would be out.
Did educated, ‘intelligent’ people seriously collude on a crackpot, dangerous concept like this without one of them saying “Hold up guys, do we really understand what we’re proposing here?” The very real prospect of global disaster through ignorance Vs the mere possibility the planet might warm by a few degrees C which has been proven to be productive in ages past, even without the technology we have today.
Somebody needs to get a grip here. These people are genuinely dangerous.
“A program to reduce Earth’s heat capture by injecting aerosols into the atmosphere from high-altitude aircraft is possible, but unreasonably costly with current technology,”
Not really just stop removing sulphur from jet fuel. Or add some more, sulphus costs next to nothing. Most airplanes have multiple fuel tanks, just use the sulphurised fuel at tropopause level, i.e. cruising altitude.
Problem solved.
NOTE I claim this solution, if anybody will be making money out of it.
If they were to do this, I’m sure people having solar panels will be pleased to find the effectiveness of their panels reduced.