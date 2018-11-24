Lead or sue? Pacific islands take twin tracks on climate change

Published on 22/11/2018, 3:43pm
Vanuatu becomes the first nation state to threaten oil majors with climate damages lawsuits, while the Marshall Islands submits updated climate plan to the UN
By Megan Darby
Pacific Island nations declared two world firsts on Thursday, as part of a “virtual climate summit”.
Vanuatu is considering legal action against oil majors for climate damages, foreign minister Ralph Regenvanu revealed – an unprecedented move by a nation state.
The Marshall Islands submitted the first updated national climate plan to the UN climate body, urging others to follow by 2020.
Both are members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), an informal grouping of 48 countries hit hard by the impacts of global warming.
“The injustice of climate change is that the impacts are felt first and hardest by those with the least responsibility for its causes. Vanuatu is on the front lines of climate change and yet we have benefited least from the exploitation of fossil fuels that has caused it,” said Regenvanu.
“I am therefore today putting the fossil fuel industry, and the states that sponsor it, on notice that the climate loss and damages ravaging Vanuatu will not go unchallenged. My government is now exploring all avenues to utilise the judicial system in various jurisdictions – including under international law – to shift the costs of climate protection back onto the fossil fuel companies, the financial institutions and the governments that actively and knowingly created this existential threat to Vanuatu.”
Vanuatu lost 64% of its GDP in a single 2015 tropical storm, Regenvanu said, arguing the profits of polluting companies should go to alleviate its suffering. He cited research attributing around two thirds of historic greenhouse gas emissions to 90 coal, oil, gas and cement companies.
A special report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month warned the world is on track to exceed 1.5C of global warming between 2030 and 2052. That has drastic implications for small island states, which are exposed to sea level rise, intensifying tropical storms and the loss of valuable coral reef ecosystems.
Ian Fry, climate ambassador for Tuvalu, told Climate Home News he had had “a flurry of interest from legal sources suggesting this is an ideal opportunity to take legal action” since the report came out. The country has a “watching brief” on the matter but faces “resource challenges”, he added.
Climate litigation is a growing field, as the gap between science-based goals and action widens. Lawyers are testing a variety of arguments, from human rights to fiscal responsibility, in the courts.
Greenpeace praised Regenvanu’s announcement. “In a world full of political short-sightedness and cowardice, we need clear political and moral leadership,” said executive director Jennifer Morgan. “Communities impacted by climate change are standing up and demanding that those responsible finally be held to account. We stand in solidarity with these communities all around the world.”
The Marshall Islands, which has just taken over the chair of the CVF, is taking a less confrontational approach. Despite its tiny contribution to global emissions, it is seeking to set an example with a rapid transition to clean energy. “We believe in leading from the front,” said president Hilda Heine.
Under the Paris Agreement, countries submitted national climate targets to the UN. Recognising these were collectively inadequate to meet global temperature goals, the deal set out a five-year cycle for ratcheting up ambition.
Majuro is leading the drive to revise national climate plans before 2020. Its updated version makes binding a target to cut emissions 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and adds an indicative target to go to 58% by 2035, on a straight line to net zero in 2050.
Those goals are subject to domestic consultation and the availability of financial support.
CVF leaders also released the “Jumemmej declaration“, based on a Marshallese concept of permanent vigilance, such as seafarers need on an ocean voyage.
It urged countries negotiating at next month’s Cop24 climate summit in Katowice to act on the findings of the IPCC special report. Members of the group committed to increasing their own levels of ambition by 2020, “to keep the 1.5C warming limit within reach”.
The group also called for action to unlock climate finance flows for the poorest and most vulnerable countries.
Additional reporting by Karl Mathiesen.
This article originally appeared on Climate Home News
25 thoughts on “Lead or sue? Pacific islands take twin tracks on climate change”
Considering that sea level rise had been steady and at the same rate for as long as it has been measured (if one uses the same measurement method), and that the Pacific Islands in question have gained land area, and tropical storms are steady or decreasing, what are the grounds for the suit?
Feelings matter these days as evidence in post normal science. What you want or wish facts to be outweigh objective observational facts. This is precisely the justification for adjusting data that needs a boost to fit the desired scientific theory and which then can be employed to prove the theory.
They don’t need to adjust CO2 measurements because these are favorably rising even though the CO2 NASA imagery shows large “emissions” from unexpected wilderness areas – probably the reason why this “smoking gun”, like the inconvenient “Great Greening ^тм” imagery, which shocked the climate science cooperative, gets put in the dark archives except for some lame published works, no longer put forth, explaining why this is all worse than we thought. “Worse” indeed is the thought churned out regularly by the climate minnions.
And what about those high tech, 0.1C accuracy ducking , diving Ocean Buoys assiduously but vainly measuring from the depths to the surface water temperatures etc. and transmitting to unmanned (?) receivers. Their crime for reporting ocean cooling was to be replaced by negligently wielded shipboard +/- 2C water buckets. This at least gave Trenberth a break, no longer needing to ferret out where that dang heat was hiding.
I think you’ll find Tom that the grounds are that the transfer of wealth simply isn’t happening fast enough…
wouldn’t you have to have some sort of damages first?…..
http://jo.nova.s3.amazonaws.com/graph/ocean/sea-level/pacific/vanuatu-sea-levels.gif
Cop24 climate summit in Katowice starts in 9 days time, the AccuWeather forecasts globally very warming temperature of around 0C (32F). Hope they all get snowed in too.
Climate extortion.
Vanuatu was recently awarded US$28 million from the UNFCCC Green Climate Fund…to fund harassment suits against large corporations?
So those 90 coal, oil, gas and cement companies should stop providing any product to Vanuatu, let them go back to nature & enjoy the GDP of their ancestors.
My thoughts exactly saveenergy. Stop supplying fuel for their cars etc. No more concrete for their resorts. Let no planes land at their airports or cargo ships or cruise ships dock in their ports. Let them go back to a primitive stone age existence. See how long the last. If there island is hit by another cyclone in the future the world can send them aid by canoe.
I can’t help but think that the war against the climate change alarmists is lost. A small battle here or there is won but it’s not enough to make a real difference. Rational science has no chance against the alliance of globalists, corrupt scientists, left leaning politicians and the religious environmentalists. Once you step outside of WUWT it’s clear they’re winning on every front. They’re organized on a world scale and we are not. Once Trump is out of office the U.S. will join the alliance. He’s just a temporary obstacle for them to wait out.
History is full of ideas that when implemented left death and destruction in their wake. The idea of the need to take drastic measures against human caused climate change is just another.
As an aside….. I just heard Peter Gleick quoted as an expert on climate change on a KCBS radio report about the recent government dire report on climate change. Ughhh!
But no Government is taking the requested actions.
No company’s shares have been affected by expected legislation. Because none is expected.
No-one is taking Climate Change seriously. They have lost the cultural war.
Look at how many blockbuster movies have Malthusian villains. It was Big Bad Business back in the 80s and 90s but not anymore.
A small sub-culture still exists. It’s fed by dead media and Twitter echo chambers.
But these Millennial Fears have no energy left.
They lost.
Sounds like they want to build another airport somewhere.
I see parallels here. Just for effect, they should burn symbolic witches too. That’s what happened the last time climate changed. And what’s the dif between getting warmer or colder? However, if the left has their way, sacrifices won’t have to be symbolic.
The script from the left goes something like this? We must end the distribution and use of cheap energy sources world wide. So the goal is that even all those third world countries can go without cheap fuel too. Good. Lots of automatic human sacrifices available without even having to plan the get together event. But at least they will have money.
Cut off their oil.
Vanuatu is increasing in size:
See http://sci-hub.tw/10.1002/wcc.557 page 6.
When we emerge from this nightmare of destruction of civilization, I hope we have truly learned a lesson. The Constitution will need heavy boilerplate, even at the cost of some useful flexibility. New institutions of learning will be needed – I see no rehabilitation possible. Harvard and all the other “elite” social engineering colleges should be left to die in their own waste maybe become museums of the days when the world suffered a massive psychotic episode. “Lest we forget” monuments maybe.
When I occasionally remark about something or another in the UK, more often than not I’m told ‘If you don’t like it you can go back where you come from’.
Since scientific journal Nature reveals that ancestors of the Vanuatu’s natives arrived 3,000 years ago from Taiwan and northern Philippines and the rest are Europeans; if they don’t like the islands they can go back where they came from.
I suppose, one could say same thing about Americans who don’t like politics of their government.
x 97%
The same should be said to the British who are complete mongrels ( I am one)
Countries such as Vanuatu would need to be able to provide sufficient proof of CAGW being a cause of storms and this would require supporting evidence. If you look at the actual data in the region you can see a decreasing trend of cyclones over the past few decades.
http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/climatology/trends.shtml
Ironically, the AU BOM, which is a very pro AGW institution writes this sentence below to dismiss the decreasing trend. “There is substantial evidence from theory and model experiments that the large-scale environment in which tropical cyclones form and evolve is changing as a result of global warming…”
This is hilarious – “substantial evidence from theory”. It’s difficult to fathom that you can create a BS theory and then use the modelled outputs as evidence, dispite the measured data showing the opposite.
Perhaps taking AGW to the courts might not be such a bad idea ?
The case of Vanuatu versus big oil would also need to take into account some incomvenient facts.
https://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/vut/
Their largest exports are tug boats and fish, both of which rely on crude oil. Their largest imports are passenger and cargo ships, which also rely on crude oil, followed by oil itself.
Of course, if crude oil did not exist there would be no tourism to Vanuatu and no exports or imports either. The same applies to the global economy. Is this what they really want ?
This is the problem in todays world. A “Model”produces a result, but no one asks what the initial prrogramming told it to say.
Then what is a “What if ” theory becomes via the Media a scientific fact.
MJE
Right. It’s Exxon-Mobil’s fault they don’t budget their money correctly and build hurricane proof buildings.
Something about biting the hand that feeds you comes to mind. But I can’t seem to remember how it goes.
As it started to warm up after the LIA, there were these Monks from a town in the Alps foothills who were convinced that they caused the warming by going to the edge of the advancing glacier, dousing it with holy water and praying for it to stop so it wouldn’t bury their town. It’s interesting how it remains difficult for people driven by ideology to distinguish between coincidence, causation and the direction of causality, especially if a specific correlation confirms their beliefs and more so when it leads to a financial gain (or the avoidance of loss).
Vanuatu needs to immediately cut oil imports, and ban the use of fossil fuel transport to and from the island to avoid looking like hypocrites. He he he