How Do You Make the Bureaucratic Climate Deceivers Accountable?

Attempts to bring the deceptive science of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) into the political and public arena fail for an important reason. Understanding that reason offers the only chance to hold the creators and perpetrators accountable. I know of only one person who understood and took the steps necessary, but so far only proved that the adage that you can’t fight City Hall was correct. I was proud to be associated with that effort and continue to push, including with this article. The challenge is ongoing, as the system defends itself. It is difficult because most have no idea how nasty the system gets when attacked and what weapons they will use to destroy an individual. I call it ‘the system’ because it is a headless, amorphous mass, collectively known as the Bureaucracy.

Recently, someone made a second attempt to challenge and get answers but received a standard, predictable, response. The response says, our response is correct because we did the original work. It parallels the IPCC trick of saying we know CO2 causes a temperature increase because our models show it.

Many people contacted me over the years as they learned about the corruption. They cannot believe what is going on, although the descent into chaos, corruption, criminality, and the complete failure of the politicians to deal with it in most countries, are opening eyes. Lord Acton spoke of power corrupting. We now see the extent to which people will go to obtain that power. The emails leaked from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) in November 2009 disclosed behavior designed to deceive, distort, and falsify an outcome, yet nobody even lost their jobs or were held accountable. The answer to how and why is simple; the Bureaucracy protected them. The solution is clear but difficult to implement.

When Maurice Strong established the IPCC, he did it through the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This UN organization is a composite of UN bureaucrats and the bureaucrats of weather offices of each UN member nation. He did it this way because he knew the bureaucrats would control the science and the politicians in their respective nations. However, there is another element of this that makes exposure of the deception complicated.

In most countries’, citizens are not allowed to interrogate bureaucrats directly. You cannot cross-examine them and can only obtain information through a politician or a Freedom of Information (FOI) process. The recent attempt to get information using an FOI occurred in New Zealand and illustrated the problem. The person used FOI and received the following answer.

Thank you for your email of 5 October 2018 requesting the following under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA): Please provide the evidence that proves that human generated carbon dioxide is the cause of dangerous global warming. / seek evidence not assertions. The evidence of anthropogenic (human-made) climate change is clearly established and credible, although we note that science does not attempt to provide “proof’. Scientific evidence allows us to choose the best explanation among all available alternatives. The available evidence on carbon dioxide and climate change is publicly available, and we have therefore refused this request under section 18(d) of the OIA. The evidence is best summarised by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose Fifth Assessment Report was completed in November 2014 and is available at the following link: www.ipce.ch/report/ar5/ . The IPCC reports represent the global expert assessment of knowledge on climate change, which the New Zealand Government accepts. The Fifth Assessment Report states that it is extremely likely that more than half of the observed increase in global average temperature from 1951 to 2010 was caused by humans. The best estimate is that all the warming over the period 1951-2010 was anthropogenic. These statements can be found on page 17 of the following document: www.ipcc.ch/pdf/assessment-report/ar5/wgl/WGIAR5 —SPM—FINAL.pdf.. With regard to the OIA, you might also find it helpful to read a document prepared by the office of the Ombudsman,

Making official information requests: a guide for requesters. (www.ombudsman. parliament,nz/system/paperclip/document_files/document_files/2465/original/making_oi_requests_-_guide for_requesters.pdf). Yours sincerely.

The answer cites the IPCC Fifth Report (AR5) as justification for the policies they recommend to the government. The problem is the New Zealand bureaucrats who provided this answer are members of the IPCC. It is a truly incestuous situation, but that is the situation in all countries, just as Strong planned.

The person who handled the situation correctly was Australian engineer, Malcolm Roberts. He came to the climate issue through a wider interest in banking control and corruption. Malcolm was involved with an Australian group, the Galileo Movement, that worked to explain the fundamentals of the science. I worked with Malcolm on his recognition that a critical issue is a difference between computer-generated data and empirical data.

Malcolm realized that the only way to get to the bureaucrats was to become an elected official. He ran as a State of Queensland candidate for the Australian Senate and won. His maiden speech addressed the issue of climate change and the lack of empirical data. He then arranged for a public discussion on climate, or at least the climate the public doesn’t hear. I was invited along with Tony Heller to appear in a public presentation. Tony and I followed that with presentations in Melbourne, and Sydney.

In Australia, climate change is the purview of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). This is a strange situation because it is apparently a private company with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) as one of their clients. What appears like an arms-length situation is the opposite; they are paid to tell their clients what they want to hear.

One of the most significant problems in society in general but particularly in government came up years ago after a presentation to Alberta Municipality representatives. Somebody asked for the one piece of advice I could give to help decision making. I replied, “Stop hiring consultants that tell you what you want to hear.” All this does is perpetuate bad practices and inappropriate responses while eliminating any chance of finding better solutions.

It is a weakness of humans that we seek people who are going to bolster our views when we need to hear the opposite. We always retain the right to assess the new information.

I am grateful for the opportunity Malcolm gave me. It reinforced the importance of empirical data, but also that a major solution was to confront the bureaucrats directly.

The response from CSIRO was almost identical to the one from the New Zealand bureaucrats. They cited the work of the IPCC. This is no surprise because their employer, the ABM, is a part of the IPCC. In subsequent Senate hearings, Senator Roberts exposed their complete lack of understanding of the IPCC, its structure, limitations, and total dependence on computer models.

One thing Malcolm Roberts and I disagree about is what happened to him after he began his work as a Senator. In 2017, he lost his seat because he held dual citizenship and that is illegal when you run for the Senate. There is no doubt the evidence shows he broke the rule. The problem I have is it was all too convenient for somebody to dig out this arcane excuse to get rid of him. Time and again we see how bureaucracies get what they want. They are the deep state and unaccountable, but that must change.

The simplest way is to cut their funding, but they quickly scream interference when it happens. Bureaucrat James Hansen who started the deception with his testimony in 1988 made such a claim in 2007, but his boss at NASA GISS refuted his claim. A Canadian headline said, “Canadian scientists say the government is muzzling them and they want it to stop.” The first sentence gives it all away.

Hundreds of union activists representing Canada’s scientists held protests in cities across the country this week, demanding the federal government end what they see as rampant political interference of scientific research.

They are all unionized government employees. It is virtually impossible for them to practice science. Once they created the deception of human-caused global warming and sold it as confirmed to the politicians, they were on a treadmill. Any evidence that contradicted the theory was going to be ignored, altered, or falsely contradicted. Once they chose to prove the theory rather than disprove it, they were no longer practicing science. Their protest was a response to a new government who dared to suggest the science was different than what the UN IPCC presented. The bureaucrats won as they have on every occasion to date.

