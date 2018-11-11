Claim: South Park has Atoned for Previous Climate Denial Sins

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

ManBearPig is real!

‘South Park’ Review: ‘Time To Get Cereal’ Atones For Past Sins

Dani Di Placido

Nov 8, 2018

The creators of South Park are used to hearing criticism from the perpetually offended. But one of the legitimate grievances aimed at the show, is that South Park often mocks those with good intentions, who use vaguely irritating methods to get their point across.

…

And it seems that Matt and Trey might actually feel a little guilty? for turning the annoying-but-well-intentioned Gore into a meme. They can’t be blamed for our environmental ignorance, but they certainly didn’t use their platform to help the cause.

…

So, Gore reveals that ManBearPig is actually a demon, one of those dealmaking ones who always make their target regret their choice. It’s a perfect metaphor for climate change, as we’re all beginning to reel from the effects of the most short-sighted, short-term deal in human history.

The scene in which the creature tears up a restaurant while an annoying climate change denier sits sipping wine, casting doubt on the creature’s existence, is so spot-on it hurts; especially when he finally acknowledges that the creature exists, but that it’s too late to do anything now.

Thankfully, he gets torn to pieces. Another brilliant scene depicts Harrison Yate’s hilarious home life, where he and his wife get into a teary fight over Red Dead Redemption 2 (seriously, how annoying is it when somebody plays over your saved game?). It’s enough to taint the entire save file, and Harrison has to go back to the very beginning, and in an open-world game, that’s a serious time sink.

…