My status, and the status of WUWT

NOTE: This will be a “top post” for a day or two, to be sure that most regular readers see it. New posts will appear below it, scroll down.
I have received a number of inquiries from around the world related to my welfare due to the #CampFire that destroyed the town of Paradise, CA on November 8th, and threatened Chico, CA where I live, on the same day.
I can tell you, I’m a bit beaten up, but I’m OK. More on that in a moment.
This is what the sky looked like at my home and office about an hour and a half after the fire began. It was surreal, and looked like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” Photo by an employee, Rick Anderson. Those are smoke clouds, and the black dots are birds fleeing the fire. The fire was over 15 miles away at that point. Click to enlarge.
This is what it looked like from space at 10:45AM November 8th, about an hour after the photo above was taken, we were on the north edge of the plume, and it had shifted south in that time.
I know some were concerned because I haven’t been posting much in the way of updates on WUWT. The reason for that is simple, I was busy in my job as a member of the media. I spent Thursday doing special reports for local radio station KPAY about weather and wind conditions, and I spent the night on the front-line of the fire as it threatened Chico, sending in reports, photos, and forecasts based on what I observed.
The death toll continues to climb, at least 23 confirmed so far with 110, possibly more, missing. Some people were burned alive in their cars while trying to escape. I’ve seen video that doesn’t make it on the news, and I wish I could unsee it.
Since that horrible day on November 8th, I’ve continued that process of reporting on radio, and also spent a lot of time on local Facebook groups as well as my own FB page, providing information to people in a different way, un-sensationalized like TV news does. Mainly, I’ve sought to calm people with accurate information. As a result, I got the highest complement I have ever received on Facebook: (I’ve never met this lady, we are only acquainted on FB)
I’ve continued doing that sort of dual role reporting on Facebook and radio since the beginning, while also dealing with personal issues related to the fire, just like so many others have. Every police officer in the town of Paradise lost their home, many state police officers and some Sheriff officers lost their homes. Yet, they are still on the job, protecting the public. There’s no words to describe that sort of dedication.
I have never seen such strength and courage and compassion in the face of total devastation. It is surreal, much like this photo of the flag amid the wreckage take by Action News reporter Spencer Joseph.
Many friends of mine lost their homes, including one who purchased a home in Paradise I used to live in. Many of my friends have lost people. I can’t begin to understand their level of loss and grief.
Two of my employees and their family members ran for their lives to escape the fire, and ran the gauntlet of flames, smoke, exploding transformers, and downed power lines. It is a miracle they survived. In a surreal twist, a daughter of one of them had taken video of their escape, and it was leading TV newscasts all over the world.
There are lots of cars used in the escape that looked like this after the fire:
Two for certain, and possibly three of my employees have lost their home in Paradise. A fourth employee who live in Forest Ranch, CA has been evacuated from his home, and it remains under threat.. On Friday, there was so much smoke that people were using flashlights. Streetlights and car headlights were on, and the local EPA air quality monitoring station peaked at 995 for particulates (it doesn’t go any higher) and stayed there a good portion of Friday, November 9th.
These people are part of my extended family, some have worked with me more than 20 years. It’s like a gut kick, but at the same time I’m incredibly grateful that we are all whole and unharmed. But they have nothing but the clothes on their backs, a vehicle each, and some personal belongings they packed in a “go bag”.
Now, I’m faced with the task of keeping my weather business whole while my employees deal with their losses and grief. I’ve told them that they can lean on me, that their jobs are secure, and we’ll get through it together.
But, that requires I step away from WUWT for awhile, there’s no other way.
To that end, I made contact with Charles the Moderator (Charles Rotter) who was instrumental in Climategate, and he’s agreed to take over as editor for as long as I need. I’m in his debt.
For those of you that want to help, there’s always the tip jar. But you can also help by contributing guest posts, tips (see the top menu-bar for links) and most importantly (and this costs nothing but a few seconds of time) please SHARE WUWT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. This gets us exposure, and it’s something we need. Many of you know what Google, Twitter and other media platforms have been doing, and this is a way to fight back.
[I’ll post an update for a charitable organization to help victims of the fire that I trust in the coming days, right now I have to find out details.]
The fire threat is diminishing, and you can see below, the fire has stopped growing significantly:
It is time for me to take a break. I have a meeting with all my people coming up, and I need some rest so that I can be strong for them.
My thanks to all of you, as I sign off for awhile.
Over to you, Charles, with gratitude. – Anthony
54 thoughts on “My status, and the status of WUWT”
Keep up the great work despite the conflagration.
You are #1 Anthony…
It’s been an incredible few days. The first I heard about the Camp Fire was here, the morning it started, and I was astounded at how large it was in your first reports. Thank goodness it started at dawn, had it started at midnight there could be 1,000 people missing from sleeping through what good escape time the area had.
Keep up the good work. Rejoice in every person safe. All things in their time. Watch out for signs of PTSD. Things will get better. God be with you all.
Best wishes Anthony. Take care of you and yours first.
As with Milton, after Paradise lost shall come Paradise regained. Godspeed.
My goodness Anthony. I was in Sacramento Friday through this AM and was huffing the smoke. I can only imagine the devastation in Paradise. Stay strong. Best wishes.
Anthony,
Your priorities are your family, your employees, your friends and your community.
I can only admire the selfless way in which you serve.
We will still be here when you get back, you must first now help those you love.
Rest up. Keep on being strong.
God Speed. We are looking to donate… ideas of what would be helpful…
Good luck and stay safe, and thanks to everyone at the edge of that fire, and condolences to everyone who had to flee from it.
I’m some distance away but the smoke was like pea soup fog yesterday and I’m still pretty sick. Even with a filter mask it was like having a flu and even today I’m comparatively weak (I have a condition that this affects badly).
Obviously nothing compared to your whole city burning down.
P.S. The flag photo is amazing. Going to remember that for a long time.
Good Lord, Anthony, I’ve had disagreements with you in the past but I have nothing but best wishes for you and your employees and your neighbors, and all the people affected by this terrible tragedy. I’ll hit that tip jar and I’ll put a FB share in for WUWT.
Don132
Good luck to everyone. Keep safe and don’t worry about wuwt. You and your community are much more important
Tonyb
All the best to the victims but why oh why do people leave it until it is too late to evacuate.
The same mentality existed in Victoria during the 1983 Ash Wednesday and 2012 Black Friday fires when whole towns were obliterated.
Moderator (Charles) – when the vetted charity or charities are available, please make sure they are pinned to the top. (You probably would anyway, I just want to make sure.)
With the right (wrong) conditions, these fires can move faster – much faster – than you can get out of the way, even if you just grab your go bag and run.
Forecasting just which way they will go is also difficult, although people (like Anthony) do the very best they can. I’ve seen one (from a distance, which I was grateful for) go roaring in one direction, and then make a 180 degree turn and roar off in the other. All depends on the wind, both what is blowing normally and the wind that the fire makes for itself.
If the information makes it my way. Follow James Woods @RealJamesWoodson Twitter. He is doing a good job coordinating help, helping to let people know people have been found, and steering assistance.
Some of the autos pictured to me indicate the probability of Directed Weapons.
[That has to be the stupidest comment I have ever seen in my over 10+ years of running this website. Go away. – Anthony]
Anthony, lots of conspiracy videos on YouTube after fire events like this claiming directed weapons attacks. These people are as crazy as flat-earthers.
Hope you are all ok. Certainly looks scary situation to be in.
They always come out of the woodwork at the worst possible times. Having seen wildfires for over 3 decades, many in 50mph winds, I can tell you the devastation is incredible, the speed amazing and one cannot imagine what the scene looks like. There’s no conspiracy ideas needed. I’ve only had to evacuate once, but keep “go” boxes in the closet ready to run at a moment’s notice.
Take a long rest, Anthony. You deserve it.
Sweet Jesus, brother! Take a break for however long you need!!!!! I love your site for balanced opinions on every subject and even more for the HUMAN element that is lacking from most “news” sites.
I’ve been following your site since 2008 and have always admired the sensibility that is maintained here regardless of the horse excrement spouted everywhere else!
Be safe my internet friend and report back when safe for everybody!
Glad you and the extended family are all safe Ant. We have terrible fires like that in Australia too so understand the extent of the trauma inflicted.
Best wishes to all in ‘your circle’ and a big thanks to Charles for taking up the reins.
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/11/10/suspected-camp-fire-looters-arrested/
KOS works. If you tolerate it, you get more of it. That’s why we still have socialists stealing elections.
Thanks for taking the time to post.
Thank God you’re safe.
And thanks for providing an inspiring example of being a pillar of strength to others around while under such pressure and threat yourself, just like the police officers you mentioned. This will be remembered for a very long time. May your community find peace and healing.
Will People Ever Learn To Build Their Houses Out Of Non-Combustible Materials???
Virtually nothing survives in the radiant heat of a firestorm if it’s near enough as in what we saw in Marysville, Vic. Added to radiant heat are the flying embers.
And yet… that flag survival is a miracle, like the Lolly Shop sign on its picket fence in Marysville.
So glad you are safe Anthony…you’ll be completely exhausted when you can finally relax…look after yourself…love and prayers from us.
Thanks for the update Anthony.
We’re choking on the smoke nearly 200 miles away in the Bay Area. I can’t begin to imagine the devastation in Paradise and the surrounding area.
Keep up the good work, especially the outstanding reporting you are providing to help your neighbors in and around Chico.
But, above all, stay safe!
As always, you are doing top notch work. Take care of yourself and we will see you when you are available.
I have seen some disasters in my day (I used to live in Oklahoma and have family in Oklahoma City area like Moore and Del City) and I can tell you the resilience in many neighborhoods is just staggering. They come together first to save, then to help, and finally to rebuild a community. Its the same in Texas where I have been able to observe.
I hope they get this fire out and people can start healing soon. It seems overwhelming at first, but if you have help, it soon turns a corner.
I have been lucky of late, so I can afford a donation. I’ll send half to the WUWT site and half to your community once I see a link for it.
I know it’s not the most important issue just now, but I can’t find anything on how this fire got started. Anyone know?
Let me guess: decades of poor or actively harmful forest management because The Environment?
Glad to hear Anthony is OK. Let’s hope the fire is out soon.
Lot of the usual rumors, but no knowledge (discounting the tinfoil hat wearers). That nearly always comes much later.
Perhaps too busy with fires and fire related issues to investigate? And there still may be hot spots in burned over areas?
My condolences to all who have been caught-up in this tragic event.
I heard that sparking power lines (PG&E again) are at least suspected.
Anthony, you’re the best! May God bless you, your employees and all those who have lost family members, friends and homes in this tragic fire. Thanks to Charles for being willing to step into your shoes while you take care of your business and your employees.
Thank the Gods you are safe: we and the world need you and WUWT – more than ever in these crazy times. Kudos to Charles for taking over.
Your story is unimaginable… Please try to get enough sleep, hard though I know that will be.
Thanks for all you do Anthony
I hope the call to do something new and significant about how fire safety is handled in California is realized. Clearly there are fundamental problems about how this whole matter is approached.
If the answers are not immediately known then a suitable consultation is required, and sensible new methods employed. I don’t believe this is an impossible problem to solve.
We can do it now, or after L.A. burns.
Sad situation. God speed and good luck.
Thank God you’re safe and thank you for helping in this terrible time as a weather expert, business owner and friend. You’re a true mensch. Stay safe.
Take care Anthony of you and yours, Douglas in NZ we also know the horrors of bush fires.
I can’t begin to imagine what this is like.
We have nothing approaching it in the UK, but we still moan, fret and whinge about the climate.
Good luck mate, and to all those affected by the fire;
and to all who sail on the good ship WUWT.
Stay safe!
Try to keep rested!
May you and your employees prosper in spite of this fire!
I can only echo the sentiments of the majority of decent posters above, Anthony. I wish you and your community the best of luck in this disaster that has befallen you all and hope those worst affected receive the help & support they will need in the coming weeks & months ahead. I am certainly happy to contribute through this site with a donation.
In the meantime, Anthony, get some rest and concentrate on those who are nearest & dearest. Sincere thanks, from the other side of the planet, for this site and for all you have done to shine a light through the darkness.
Thank you for the update Anthony. God bless you for all the good things you do!
Good to see it was a miss, a near miss, but a miss. I live in a fairly wooded area, and the thought of a major fire is scary. I had an acquaintance who was burned out in the Oakland Hills fire some years ago, and she had to go out a back window to escape.
I hope you have a swift recovery, and that all the unknowns turn out to have been on the good side.
Anthony,
Once again the light of your high ethics, compassionate community service, and moral standards shine brightly, in a time of tragedy. May God bless you and yours.
Mac
FUND RAISRR ==> AnyOne have crowdfunding experience?
Can WUWT raise funds to help Anthony’s emloyees? To help Anthony help them?
I have a hundred bucks to throw in if someone can set it up.
Stay safe, and a bit of advice. Move perpendicular to the fire to get out of it’s path, not with it. You’ll never out run it.
Photo (flag amid wreckage) taken by Action News Spencer Joseph.
This photo is all anyone needs to think about.
It exemplifies the tragedy of not understanding environment.
Melbourne (AU) has similar fire problems and here’s a sensible solution:
https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/documents/20143/98991/V2_clearing_vegetation_10-30_10-50.pdf/9be8e4a6-6633-50d3-f35e-ffff0a0d11e0
Note local green groups fought tooth & nail to stop these sensible measures (they lost).
Hot climate suburbs in (or adjacent to) a forest need special measures.
Lobby hard to save life and property; it can be done . . .
Thanks for all you do, Anthony. Some initial help is on the way via the Donate tab. Will look forward to a list of charitable organizations vetted by you. Stay safe.
Man and I thought tornadoes were terrifying. The damage on those cars and the speed this thing was moving is truly unsettling.
Many thanks along with thoughts and prayers with you and yours Anthony, as well with all those affected!
God bless!
Joe
Anthony, you have my deepest sympathies in regard to seeing things that no one should have to see. I hope that those images will fade with time.
Please do whatever you have to do to get through this tragic event. We’ll be here when you get back.
Let us know if we can help. I hope every one stays safe and any rebuild goes quickly.