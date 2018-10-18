NOAA Winter Outlook favors mild winter temperatures for much of U.S.

Wet southern states to contrast drought in West – weak El Nino expected
A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. In the U.S. Winter Outlook for December through February, above-average temperatures are most likely across the northern and western U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.
Additionally, El Nino has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing. “We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”
El Nino is an ocean-atmosphere climate interaction that is linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. During the winter, typical El Nino conditions in the U.S. can include wetter-than-average precipitation in the South and drier conditions in parts of the North.
Other climate patterns that can affect winter weather are challenging to predict on a seasonal time scale. The Arctic Oscillation influences the number of arctic air masses that penetrate into the South and could result in below-average temperatures in the eastern part of the U.S. The Madden-Julian Oscillation can contribute to heavy precipitation events along the West Coast – which could play a large role in shaping the upcoming winter, especially if El Nino is weak, as forecasters predict.
The 2018 U.S. Winter Outlook (December through February):
Temperature
- Warmer-than-normal conditions are anticipated across much of the northern and western U.S., with the greatest likelihood in Alaska and from the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains.
- The Southeast, Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic all have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures.
- No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures.
Precipitation
- Wetter-than-average conditions are favored across the southern tier of the U.S., and up into the Mid-Atlantic. Northern Florida and southern Georgia have the greatest odds for above-average precipitation this winter.
- Drier-than-average conditions are most likely in parts of the northern Rockies and Northern Plains, as well as in the Great Lakes and northern Ohio Valley.
- Drought conditions are likely to persist across portions of the Southwest, Southern California, the central Great Basin, central Rockies, Northern Plains and portions of the interior Pacific Northwest.
- Drought conditions are anticipated to improve in areas throughout Arizona and New Mexico, southern sections of Utah and Colorado, the coastal Pacific Northwest and the Central Plains.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks give the likelihood that temperatures and precipitation will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are expected to change, but the outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations. Snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely to occur.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available on Nov. 15.
46 thoughts on “NOAA Winter Outlook favors mild winter temperatures for much of U.S.”
While I agree that the Western US temperatures will be normal to above normal, I think the Southeast will be below normal. The Southeast will probably have above normal precip also.
What is NOAA’s track record on these predictions? Are they as accurate as, say, the Olde Farmers Almanac? If so you may as well just guess for yourself. Many of the older farmers I work around are calling for a fairly nasty winter here in western PA.
“What is NOAA’s track record on these predictions?” Pre-winter or post-winter?
Good one. Their penchant for changing past data and records leaves me less than ready to accepting anything they got to say.
Maybe they do it like they used to do hurricane number and strength predictions – update them to reflect reality as the season goes along. You start out predicting 20 named hurricanes. Mid-season when there have been only 7, you change your prediction to 15. And then as the season ends and there have only been 12, you change your prediction also to 12 – and voila, 100% correct!
Anthony,
This forecast should be re-visited next Spring!
No idea on their record, but the prediction is vastly different than Bastardi and Weatherbell.
“A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. In the U.S. ”
Time to go long on snow shovel futures
Already stocked up on salt, got both snowblowers serviced and getting both vehicles freshly undercoated on Monday, then we be set.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month.
Better than updating 1910 global temperature every three months.
Joe Bastardi has a completely different forecast then NOAA. I hope Joe is correct.
That said this diversity in the forecast is just bringing home my point which is the models can not predict the future climate a few months out much less years out because they do not incorporate the items which control the climate mainly magnetic field strengths and all the associated secondary effects. When , and if these fields become extreme enough the climatic impacts will be greater which will render the models more and more useless. We are seeing this now.
A look at El Nino. The El Nino forecasting has been horrendous of late and this year could wind up the same way. Currently it looks less likely for El Nino now(SOI INDEX will not be reaching -8 any time soon. The EL NINO threshold.) then it did two weeks ago which is one of the cornerstones of both forecast, that being Joe’s and the NOAA. What strikes me is even with that commonality the forecast are still so different.
The world of climate largely think the models are the answers which could not be further from the truth and as the duration and degree of magnitude change of the magnetic fields evolve this will just become more and more apparent. They will soon find this out.
I second Salvatore’s comment regarding Joe’s winter forecast. Also, I don’t think I have ever seen a situation where the entirety of the continental US AND Alaska are above normal at the same time, or below normal for that matter. Normally East coast and Alaska are in opposite ends of patterns, especially in the winter. People much more knowledgeable than I will comment on this, but right now what NOAA is describing is not at all the pattern that is setting up. Alaska is currently much warmer than normal, and the East Coast has plunged well below normal. So, right now at least, Joe’s winter forecast looks more likely than NOAA’s.
His is a pretty boring forecast for me – normal temp, normal precip (not that I’m complaining)
I’m in Bastardi’s camp. The water temps in the Gulf of Alaska are warmer than normal and a Modoki El Niño (even if it is minimal) begs for a High over NW North America. The jet follows the edge of the ridge and will bring down arctic air into the NE/SE US and eastern Canada. If it a persistent pattern, it will be a persistent ice box east of the Mississippi River.
So if (probably when) the NOAA forecast totally fails … who gets fired?
Currently it looks less likely for El Nino now(SOI INDEX will not be reaching -8 any time soon. The EL NINO threshold.)
You weren’t watching the data, Sept SOI is -9, so your typical snap judgment was wrong.
because they do not incorporate the items which control the climate mainly magnetic field strengths and all the associated secondary effects.
The Earth’s magnetic field does not control the climate.
The Sun’s magnetic field does control the climate continuously via sunspot activity induced TSI changes, with secondary solar particle effects. TSI extremes and duration define climate extremes.
When , and if these fields become extreme enough the climatic impacts will be greater which will render the models more and more useless. We are seeing this now.
Your casually conclusions are stated so vaguely as to mean anything. There are many kinds of magnetic fields. Which one exactly is the one you say controls the climate? When did it become extreme?
When you keep saying “we are seeing this now’ you remind me of propagadist Al Gore’s methods: vague claims about extremes, rinse and repeat, with no supporting data.
I help you hope it. But I am not too sure. Global cooling means more rain at lower latitudes and less at higher latitudes. It is happening. Now. The rivers in Europe are at lowest. I predict coolest Europe in many years. Hunger years coming up soon.
So far, it is much colder than normal in south-central Texas, with flooding. Last year was unusually cold, so lets see what actually happens.
Here’s what the Old Farmer’s Almanac says:
“Contrary to the stories storming the web, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing toward a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter.”
I’ll believe what the OFA says before NOAA, which has a known Warmist agenda.
I thought I saw the MSM was playing off one Farmer’s Almanac group version against the other in order to dilute the prediction of a colder winter by one of them? They do that when needed to downplay the word “colder”.
Okay, I’m headed to the home improvement store for more attic insulation. That is a real bet with real money it will be colder this winter and next.
Better practice the global warming-caused Polar Vortex story again. It will be needed many times this winter. The Weather Channel is pretty good at it.
It not the polar vortex that causes extremely low temperatures, but stratospheric intrusions (in periods of low solar activity and in the absence of El Niño are more likely). Read more below.
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat_int/
Will this be the 8th warmest year or the 12th? I forget those headline manipulations quickly.
It’ll be the 6th of the next coming 10 years – the models say so!
Winter is already here for quite a few states already and it is only October.
There are already Cold records being set.
Just pretend it’s a Chinese re-education camp and think it’s warmer no matter what in the name of the Party.
28 deg F this morning 530am mid maine usa.
Turned the heat on last week for the first time, and it’s staying in “HEAT” mode for the rest of the season, I believe. Yesterday and today were in the middle 30’s in the morning (northern NJ). Last year I don’t think we had the heat on steady until November.
Warm and drier and Michigan? GOOD! But I do not want to rob from Peter to pay Paul, could be harsher next winter to make up for things.
AYUP
That just about covers it
Either Above Average
Near Average
OR
Below Average
What is the quote… something like “climate is what you expect, weather is what you get”.
Does anybody believe anything that NOAA or GISS say any more?
If the temperature in the region Niño 1 + 2 will be low the wind in this area will be from east and forecast will not work.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=samer1×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/nino12.png
NOAA uses the notoriously bad GFS model, that apparently is similar to the overheated CAGW models. You can bet that their “clairvoyance” on this coming winter is overheated too.
Circulation in the lower stratosphere points to a different forecast.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2018/10/18/2100Z/wind/isobaric/70hPa/orthographic=-90.75,66.16,390
The increase in ice in Hudson Bay may also be an indication for winter forecasts.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r10_Hudson_Bay_ts_4km.png
Please let NOAA get this one correct. More warm please, more, more, more.
I love global warming.
I think I will do a ‘happy dance’ around a big bonfire to get more CO2 into the air.
Maybe I will even sacrifice a few steaks and chops on my alter to GAIA grill. I’ll try to get Her in the right mood for sending me more warm weather.
The trouble with NOAA modifying all the past records is they end up believing their own propaganda. That seriously impacts the accuracy of their own forward looking projections/predictions/forecasts and guesses.
I keep seeing people refer to weather and climates as having the capacity to be “normal”. As someone who has spent over forty years studying climate and weather, I can assure you there is no such thing as “normal” in either category. All we can say for sure is that we have averages over certain time frames, and that “normal” is a good way to define things such as human body temperature.
Oh no! We’re going to have nice weather this winter. Ahhh! Its Global warming and it’s all Trumps fault. /sarc
Did you write this Anthony?
Were you being sarcastic–or did NOAA write something similar?
Look at the maps. They come from NOAA. This is how they do their seasonal predictions, “above, near, or below-average”.
Just received the email notice. Sunday River ski resort opens tomorrow for the season.
