Guest “Just Say No” by David Middleton
A $240 PER GALLON GAS TAX TO FIGHT GLOBAL WARMING? NEW UN REPORT SUGGESTS CARBON PRICING
11:50 AM 10/08/2018
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- A new U.N. report suggests a $240 per gallon gas tax equivalent is needed to fight global warming.
- The U.N. says a carbon tax would need to be as high as $27,000 per ton in the year 2100.
- If you think that’s unlikely to ever happen, you’re probably right.
A United Nations special climate report suggests a tax on carbon dioxide emissions would need to be as high as $27,000 per ton at the end of the century to effectively limit global warming.
For Americans, that’s the same as a $240 per gallon tax on gasoline in the year 2100, should such a recommendation be adopted. In 2030, the report says a carbon tax would need to be as high as $5,500 — that’s equivalent to a $49 per gallon gas tax.
If you think that’s an unlikely scenario, you’re probably not wrong. However, it’s what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report, released Sunday night, sees as a policy option for reducing emissions enough to keep projected warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
[…]
From SR15…
In summary, new analyses are consistent with the AR5 and show that the price of carbon would need to increase significantly when a higher level of stringency is pursued (high confidence). Values vary substantially across models, scenarios and socio-economic, technology and policy assumptions. While the price of carbon is central to prompt mitigation pathways compatible with 1.5°C-consistent pathways, a complementary mix of stringent policies is required.
104 = 10,000
31 thoughts on “IPCC Demands $240/gal Gasoline Tax!”
Policies that will surely hit the ‘poor and vulnerable’!
Oh, but the United Nations cares deeply for poor peoples, indigenous peoples, anyone who falls into a self-actuated group that identifies with White European Oppression.
So some of those egregious taxes of course would pay for the Poor not to work, not to progress. They would however have unlimited access to reeducation camps, new blue canvas tents and UN prepaid anonymous cell phones.
Of course.
GoatGuy
Some ‘poor and vulnerable’ people will certainly starve to death. But look on the positive side: there will many times more ‘poor and vulnerable’ for the UNFCCCP to take care of. So they can do much more virtue signally than is currently possible.
That’s the end game with carbon taxes. Take away everything people have, and then further increases will result in people turning off the heat in their houses, and not driving to work, say, 1/2 the time so as to cut CO2 emissions in half, or whatever percentage the totalitarians believe is ‘just right’.
and not driving to work, say, 1/2 the time
======
already happening in China. In major cities people have 2 cars. One with an odd license number, the other even, so they have 1 car to drive every day.
Nothing to do with CO2. Even with 12 lane highways each direction, stacked 3 and 4 levels deep, and with half the cars off the road, still bumper to bumper 24 hours per day.
And still lots of growth to come, with more people in rural China likely headed for the cities than the entire US population. Chongqing city for example has 30+ million, way more than the entire population of Australia.
Of course there will be many exemptions, lots of tax credits, but otherwise it is back to the world economy c. 1859.
Oh no, it’s back to 1859 energy usage but with ten twenty times the population.
What that really means is reducing ( decimating ) the world population to back to pre-industrial levels.
I’m sure we can count on the AGW alarmists who favour this solution to do the right thing.
I suspect the rest of the world will simply say “No means no”.
It takes just as long to say IPCC as it does the word ‘hypocrisy’, but you can save a bit of time when keyboarding.
Does the IPCC even know what a reality check is?
No, of course not.
It will require considerable use of fossil fuels to enable this tax to be paid. Do I detect a certain circular glitch here? (sarc.
Simply madness.
That is almost as funny as watching the two major Parties in Australia trying to dance around the report that says the world should stop using coal by 2050. Labour has promised twice the level of emission target as the Libs but can’t go near the “stop using coal by 2050 policy” because of all the union workers (who they supposedly represent) that work in the coal industry. So it like the above statement would be a political suicide if ever uttered by either party.
I hope the green nutcase media pick it up and hound the politicians about it because it is sheer entertainment value 🙂
How about of all the low-income people who might just die from hypothermia or winter -related illnesses when it comes to ‘heat or eat’?
Maybe the two parties (which are joined at the hip) could answer that one.
Electric vehicles? Road tax based on cost to produce electricity (fossil) and the mileage driven?
What will that do to the cost of transporting food?
Government also seems to detest “people out of place” – always locatable. Personal transportation makes it nearly impossible to count their little ducklings.
But can’t modern cell phones be used to track people?
We live in interesting times.
The truth is that progressive fuel taxes would definitely lead to the “buying public” changing their outlook and expectation as to what fuel is preferred for powering their vehicles, busses, heating their food, houses, recharging their smart phones, computers, and lighting their lights.
And, while $27,000/ton taxation is spectacularly egregious, it highlights a point: when the cost of a product that we dig today from the ground for less than $15 a barrel on the average, is forced to ‘cost’ the industries and consumers using its refined products as much as Sperm Whale oil ($27,000 a barrel), well … guess what. People will definitely use something else.
Even when the price is has fewer “clown zeros”, perhaps more along the lines of $250 to $1,000 a barrel through taxation and the almost inevitable squeezing of its supply through natural means, even then … the real world up charge will cause behavior change.
I’m frequently guilty of recalling the Oil Embargo of what was it, 1973? When OPEC decided they really, really didn’t like Israel winning so handily the war that they had started. The embargo was comprehensive, it was sizable, it was fairly long, and it was utterly politically motivated. And no one — worldwide — could do one dâhmned thing about it.
Here in the US, the price of gasoline rose so fast, so far, that the old gas pumps were unable to be adjusted to the full over-$1.00-a-gallon price. Prominent hand-written pump signs said, “Pump charges half, final price doubled on payment”, or some such.
The net effect though was to give a HUGE shot-in-th-bûtt to the tiny-car industry, and to the propane-retrofit industries to modify existing vehicles to take the WAY cheaper propane and use it effectively. The tiny-car manufacturers couldn’t keep their spiffy tin cans in stock.
The moral of that story was: imposed taxation — in this case an embargo — caused decade-long permanent consumer-product-interest change. You couldn’t sell one of the late 1960s “tuna boats” if you tried.
Just saying,
With fewer clown-zeroes, a progressive and significant tax changes consumer sentiment.
Which… if that’s what we’re trying to do… gets the job done.
GoatGuy
With fewer clown-zeroes, a progressive and significant tax changes consumer sentiment.
Which… if that’s what we’re trying to do… gets the job done.
===========
The arab oil embargo had HUGE unintended consequences and didn’t accomplish the primary aim.
The oil embargo didn’t help the arabs and hurt Israel. It didn’t bring peace and prosperity to the middle east. Rather, Israel is still there. Much of the arab world is in ruin or living in abject poverty under tyrannical rule despite untold trillions of dollars in oil revenues.
So pretty much you can be sure the one thing a carbon tax will NOT DO is get rid of carbon.
They’re going to regulate us back to the horse and buggy. So progressive of them. Thank you sir! May I have another?
Just say NO!
https://i.4pcdn.org/pol/1485137437793.png
“$240 per gallon gas tax equivalent”
Nicht nur nein, aber scheisse nein!
This will also pay for the UN to move to their new offices off planet – Elysium
Is that in inflation adjusted dollars? If not, we’re talking $500 per. Are they saying wind and solar aren’t up to the challenge? I think so.
The only way that will happen is with a steady inflation of 9-12%. Inflation would knock of 3 or 4 zeros from those numbers.
Expecting double digit inflation is not realistic. The average inflation is historically 2-4%.
https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/1/20/6770371-1516449619005929_origin.png
Sometimes the Climatist’s claims and behaviors are so bizarre and outlandish that you wonder what planet they are on, or even in what universe they reside. The answer is neither, because congratulations, you’ve just crossed over into the Climate Zone, where nothing is as it appears, or as claimed to be, and where reality is whatever they wish it to be at that particular time and place.
I love it when they let the cat out of the bag and tell the truth of what it might mean to follow their crazy ideas.
It means making us all poorer, not wealthier. And most of the Greens are OK with this, because they think that it would only be a bit poorer, and “all” doesn’t include them anyway.
Such a gigantic tax would be equivalent to outright banning a product and making it illegal. The only people thereafter who would use it would be those who got it on the black market to avoid the tax.
Such a tax would not raise ANY money for anything. No one would buy it, no money would come in from the tax. You might as well make oil illegal to use.
One of the more amusing internet things
https://www.mcc-berlin.net/en/research/co2-budget.html
Are you getting your share only 17 years to go.
For a bunch of people who think that technology is our savior, they sure are ignorant about energy technologies in the near future. They act like they don’t even exist, yet Moltex Energy wil be prototyping their molten salt small modular reactor in a few years and it is as complete and perfect a “solution” to lowering CO2 as their exists. Add the enormous numbers of electric cars that will be rolling down the highways in just a few years ( the world’s automakers have over 300 electric car vehicle models either ready to produce or available within a few years, AND they all , except for laggards Tesla and Nissan, will fast recharge to 80% in 10 minutes, using the defacto standard CCS charging protocol ). So, when battery prices drop below the magical $100 per kWhr, Voila!!!! YOU ARE THERE, STUPID, with no need to tax anyone for anything with regards to energy production/usage. At levelized costs of less than 4 cents per kWhr and the ability to mass produce the Moltex reactors in factories, why is any sane person even talking about subsidies for wind and solar?
(Insert Dr. Evil asking for one hundred gazillion billion dollars meme here)
Everyone working at the UN/IPCC are of course conscious of the fact that if they came up with a ‘nothing to worry about’ scenario they would all be putting their jobs at risk as there would not be a purpose in their existence. It is time this body was done away with as by definition they are always going to put a totally one sided ‘catastrophe’ slant on any international problem that lands on their desks to ensure their jobs are safe, and ready for the next catastrophe. It is time the UN was relieved of its attempt to rule the world and for nations to withdraw their support. Perhaps we can hope that Mr Trump might have this in mind for when he gets elected for his second term The interesting news is the MSM seem to have given the report some but limited coverage and even the biased BBC have dropped the subject from today’s bulletins. I was also pleased to see that the English Daily Telegraph gave the subject only seven column inches on page 15 in Tuesday’s edition.