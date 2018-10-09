IPCC Demands $240/gal Gasoline Tax!

Guest “Just Say No” by David Middleton

A $240 PER GALLON GAS TAX TO FIGHT GLOBAL WARMING? NEW UN REPORT SUGGESTS CARBON PRICING

11:50 AM 10/08/2018

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor

A new U.N. report suggests a $240 per gallon gas tax equivalent is needed to fight global warming.

The U.N. says a carbon tax would need to be as high as $27,000 per ton in the year 2100.

If you think that’s unlikely to ever happen, you’re probably right.

A United Nations special climate report suggests a tax on carbon dioxide emissions would need to be as high as $27,000 per ton at the end of the century to effectively limit global warming.

For Americans, that’s the same as a $240 per gallon tax on gasoline in the year 2100, should such a recommendation be adopted. In 2030, the report says a carbon tax would need to be as high as $5,500 — that’s equivalent to a $49 per gallon gas tax.

If you think that’s an unlikely scenario, you’re probably not wrong. However, it’s what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report, released Sunday night, sees as a policy option for reducing emissions enough to keep projected warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

[…]

Daily Caller