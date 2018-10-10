IPCC Demands $122 Trillion to Fight the Global War on Weather

Guest “just say no” by David Middleton
This is why they demanded a $240/gal tax on gasoline…
LIMITING GLOBAL WARMING COULD COST $122 TRILLION. THAT’S ‘NOT FEASIBLE,’ SAYS ONE ECONOMIST
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor 10/09/2018
- The UN’s plan to limit global warming could cost $122 trillion just for new energy infrastructure.
- One environmental economist said the UN’s goal is “not feasible.”
- Scientists have also called into question spending trillions based on flawed climate models.
The United Nations’ call for governments and companies to shift trillions of dollars into “low-carbon energy” systems to limit future global warming is “not feasible,” according to an environmental economist.
A new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report projects between $1.6 trillion and $3.8 trillion in “energy system supply-side investments” is needed every year through 2050 to have any chance of keeping future global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
That’s a price tag of between $51.2 trillion and $122 trillion by 2050 just for energy investments. Environmental economist Richard Tol said, given the high cost, the IPCC’s report is totally unrealistic.
“No, 1.5 degrees Celsius is not feasible,” Tol, an economics professor at the University of Sussex, told The Daily Caller News Foundation via email.
From SR15…
First, pursuing 1.5°C mitigation efforts requires a major reallocation of the investment portfolio, implying a financial system aligned to mitigation challenges.
The bulk of these investments are projected to be for clean electricity generation, particularly solar and wind power (0.09–1.0 trillion USD2010 yr–1 and 0.1–0.35 trillion USD2010 yr–1, respectively) as well as nuclear power (0.1–0.25 trillion USD2010 yr–1).
Furthermore, some fossil investments made over the next few years – or those made in the last few – will likely need to be retired prior to fully recovering their capital investment or before the end of their operational lifetime (Bertram et al., 2015a; Johnson et al., 2015; OECD/IEA and IRENA, 2017).
Not just “no”… But NO FRACKING WAY!!!
Every page is marked with “Do Not Cite, Quote or Distribute”… That’s fracking hilarious. They must be so emabarrased by this stinking pile of schist that they don’t want it to be cited, quoted or distributed.
This is how a carbon tax would affect typical fuel prices:
|Carbon tax per ton of CO2
|Recent price
|$25.00
|$30.00
|$27,000
|Gasoline per gallon (retail)
|$2.50
|$0.22
|$0.27
|$240
|Natural gas per mcf (residential)
|$10.91
|$1.33
|$1.59
|$1,434
|Propane per gallon (residential)
|$2.50
|$0.14
|$0.17
|$152
|Heating oil per gallon (residenial)
|$3.07
|$0.25
|$0.30
|$270
|Kerosene per gallon (retail)
|$3.29
|$0.24
|$0.29
|$260
|Coal per short ton (Powder River Basin)
|$12.10
|$52.52
|$63.02
|$56,720
21 thoughts on “IPCC Demands $122 Trillion to Fight the Global War on Weather”
Notice thatthe stock markets and bond markets did not moce on this report.
Nobody thinks that the impact of Global Warming will be sufficient to impact on 10-year Government bonds. And the report says we only have 12 years.
Nobody thinks that the report will lead to regulations that will impact any business. These requested fuel price hikes should impact on oil companies. But the experts have reviewed the report and decided it won’t happen.
In summary, AGW is over as an issue.
We Sceptics won.
No means no.
If it’s going to cost me 10 times current prices to heat my home with natural gas then I will switch to burning wood. I can see Pinecone Burke Provincial Park from my house 😉
Hey guys, you keep missing the point. It’s not about CO2, but money. Do those numbers look bad? Well have a look at the real numbers that are driving this incredible hysteria :
The International Monetary Fund just warned in its annual economic outlook that “large challenges loom for the global economy to prevent a second Great Depression.” The report was issued as part of the preparations for the IMF’s annual meeting, which will be held next week in Bali.
Speaking earlier this week, the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde also sounded the alarm, noting that the total value of global public and private debt has risen by 60% since the 2008 financial crisis. She warned that the long years of quantitative easing led to huge build-up of debt in so-called emerging markets, and that rising U.S. interest “could trigger a flight of funds and destabilize their economies,” the London {Guardian} reported. The daily wrote that the IMF report explained that “the huge rise in borrowing by corporates and government at cheap interest rates had not shown up in higher levels of research and development or more general investment in infrastructure.” Lagarde warned: “This should serve as a wake-up
call.”
The {Guardian} added: “With global debt levels well above those at the time of the last crash in 2008, the risk remains that unregulated parts of the financial system could trigger a global panic,” according to the IMF.
It should be noted that neither the IMF nor the {Guardian} mention what is an even larger explosive charge than debt, which is the derivatives bubble–now totaling over $1.5 quadrillion, or an order of magnitude greater than the debt.
Unless Trump deals with this before it crashes, with bank seperation, it will be out of the Paris fat and into the bailout Fire.
Bernie wants to break the banks based on size, but ignores too the $1.5 quadrillion fake debt.
There is no way to seperate a scam of this size from a scam of that size.
…and yet, not one word about China
global warming will possibly destroy countries, economies and people. The only way to prevent this is to definitely destroy countries, economies and people.
Global warming won’t destroy anyone.
But the crash Lagarde is warning about would.
Bet on it – solving that $1.5 quadrillion derivative bubble would instantly send the carbon carpetbaggers to sing-sing.
Global warming won’t destroy anyone.
no but all the scam plans for fighting global warming will.
This report just confirmed that doing nothing and building sea defenses is a more cost effective way to deal with climate change. (That is giving them the point that 1. It is actually happening as described, and 2. Destroying western society would even have an effect – neither of which has been shown.)
Yabut, think of the children. You can’t put a price tag on the children.
I calculate that 2.9 trillion spent each year until 2050 at a 5% discount rate will end up costing $218 trillion.
Put that $2.9 T/yr into 30-yr Treasuries at 3.3%… Then pay for whatever the weather does.
A drop in the ocean – look at the derivative debt posted above. The crazies cannot possibly cover it even with the scam of the 21st century. They must be going nuts!
The carbon tax will solve carbon pollution the same way that taxing poverty will make people richer. The only ones that get richer are those collecting the tax.
And there’s absolutely no mention of the fact that the datasets that they’ve used to come up with their warming figures are so totally riddled with errors and inaccuracies as to be hopelessly unusable as inputs to their models… garbage in, garbage out.
Unfortunately, the warmists think of it as “garbage in, gospel out”.
What would it cost to fund an as needed response to actual climate related damage through the usual process of insurance? Have rules like don’t build on flood plains etc.
Allow building on flood plains but don’t give the homeowners bailouts after the inevitable flooding occurs.
In the book “Climate and Weather Explained”, by Bart Geerts and Edward Linacre , they say that the net effect of clouds is a 20 W/m^2 cooling effect on the earth surface. Just in case you don’t know who those authors are, the following is a partial resume of the 1st one.
Dr. Bart Geerts conducts research into cloud-scale to mesoscale atmospheric processes, mainly using aircraft measurements and radar. Much of his research builds on field campaign observations, starting with the GALE-1986, where he participated as a graduate student. He teaches several graduate-level and undergraduate-level courses in atmospheric science at the University of Wyoming (UW). Dr. Geerts received his PhD from the University of Washington (Atmospheric Science, 1990, advisor: Peter V. Hobbs), and MS (Irrigation Engineering, 1985) and BS (Physical Geography, 1984) from the University of Louvain in Belgium, his country of origin. He has taught on various campuses in the US as well as in Australia and Europe, co-authored one book (Weather and Climate Explained, Routledge, 1997), and (co)authored over 75 papers in the peer-reviewed literature, about half of which as first author. Since he has been a faculty at the UW, Dr. Geerts has advised 11 MSc and 4 PhD students. As PI he has received about $6.2M of external research funding, plus over $1.0M UW matching funds.
Dr. Geerts has chaired the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Radar Meteorology Conference, has served on the UCAR Unidata User Committee and on several AMS committees (Mesoscale Processes; Weather Modification; and Radar Meteorology), and has served on proposal review panels for NSF, NASA, and DOE, including NSF’s Observational Facilities Advisory Panel. He served as a lead PI on several recent field campaigns, including CuPIDO-06, ASCII-12/13, OWLeS-13/14, and PECAN-15. He is the recipient of the 2012 NIWR Program IMPACT Award, which recognizes the nation’s best federal research projects funded by the United States Water Resources Research Act. He received the 2013 Samuel D. Hakes Outstanding Graduate Research and Teaching Award in his College, and the UW 2014 Faculty Senate Speaker Award. He serves as an Editor of the AMS’s Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology.
So as you can see Geerts is no novice.
So to take the Stefan Boltzmann equation, this translates to a 3.84 C cooling.
The reason is that Energy emitted from earth = Stefan Boltzmann constant * Temp^4 * 4pi * R^2 ; where R = radius of earth = 6.371 x 10 ^6 and Stefan Boltzmann constant = 5.67 x10^-8 and Temp is in kelvin
Solar input = solar constant * (1-albedo) * pi * R^2; where solar constant = 1361 W/m^2 and albedo = 31%
For equilbrium then
1361 * 0.69 * pi * R^2 = 5.67 x10^-8 * Temp^4 * 4pi * R^2
or 1361 * 0.69 = 5.67 x10^-8 * Temp^4 * 4
or T = 253.7K
For a 20 W/m^2 change from clouds we have to multiply the 20W by 4 , to represent the average surface insolation reduction then we get :
1281 * 0.69 = 5.67 x10^-8 * Temp^4 *4
T = 249.86K
Or a decreasing temperature of 3.84 K or C This represents a delta of 5.2 W/m^2 per degree C.
Other researchers have given delta C = delta 1.4 W/m^2 while others give 4.5W/m^2 per degree C, while Trenberth and others including Roger Pielke give 10W/m^2 per degree C while many others say the relationship isn’t linear , and many skeptics say there is no relationship. Climate models use 0.75 +/- 0.25 C per W/m^2 which is 1.33 W/m^2 per degree C but of course all climate models run too hot.
Willis Eschenbach in 2017 has shown that there is no short term relationship but there is a long term relationship but didnt provide a non linear equation.
You have to wonder what insane assumptions lay behind the insane $122 trillion
dollar cost of carbon reduction. After some calcuation using the cost of Moltex
Energy’s molten salt reactors,which will provide a gigawatt of power for less
than $5 billion, I find that 320 such reactors, added to the current reactor capacity
of roughly 90 Gigawatts of nuclear power, can provide 100% of current US electric
power demand. That would require $1.5 trillion. In Europe, another $1.5 trillion
for 305 GW of Moltex Energy reactors would , in addition to the existing nuclear
power, provide 100% of electric power required. In China, adding another 680GW
of power from Moltex reactors would cost roughly $3 trillion, and provide 100%
nuclear power. It should be added that Moltex reactors can be sited anywhere, since
they require no cooling water and are inherently safe, incapable of a meltdown or
of ejecting radioactive material into the environment to any significant extent.
They also can load follow and operate as either or both a base load plant and a
peak demand generator, eliminating the need for fossil fueled peak demand
generation capacity, unlike wind and solar, and can completely replace
existing capacity, again unlike wind/solar, even if those technologies utilize
battery or pumped storage.
Electric cars are the obvious future, for reasons that have nothing to do with
emissions. So how much electricity will they require, say in the U.S. ? The U.S.
consumes 380 million gallons of gasoline per day and vehicles average 24MPG.
That is 9120 million miles per day, which, if the vehicles were all electric,
assuming 4 miles per kWhr, the total electric capacity required would be 95 gigawatts,
or about $0.4 trillion worth of Moltex Energy reactors. That means that $2 trillion
could eliminate all emissions, carbon included, produced by vehicles or electric
power generation. Ditto for Europe and probably $4 trillion for China.
So it looks to me as though $8 trillion could reduce carbon emissions demanded
by the IPCC, not $122 trillion