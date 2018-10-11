Australia’s Absurd Coal Exporting Climate Change Hypocrisy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Australian ABC, a wholly government owned broadcaster, has advocated stronger measures so Australia can meet the IPCC climate deadline – but they also suggest strong coal exports will continue for the foreseeable future.
Can we quit coal in time? IPCC warns world has just 12 years to avoid climate change catastrophe
The Signal
By Angela Lavoipierre and Stephen Smiley
Australia has more than 21 coal-fired power stations in operation, and still relies heavily on coal for electricity.
There are no new coal-fired power stations currently being built in Australia, but Energy Market Analyst Tim Buckley has told The Signal 80 per cent of Australia’s coal is exported.
He said he believes “it’s entirely possible, [but] it’s entirely improbable” that Australia will manage to wean itself off coal by 2050, if the current policy settings remain.
Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines are all planning to build new power plants.
Tim Buckley said if all those plans come to pass, the rest of the world’s cuts won’t be enough to compensate for that increase.
“Therefore we have to assume that the world is going to go off the climate cliff.
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-10-11/can-we-quit-coal-in-time/10361552
What is wrong with this picture?
Since 80% of Australia’s coal is exported, and coal is allegedly destroying the world, the easiest way to reduce global consumption of coal and reduce the alleged risk would be to immediately ban all coal exports.
If I believed coal was a threat to the world, this is what I would demand.
Instead, Australian politicians who claim to believe in the IPCC warning persist with allowing coal to be dug out of the ground as fast as it can be extracted.
Australian politicians are not alone in their hypocrisy. Canada’s Justin Trudeau once said “No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and leave them there”. Whatever his climate rhetoric, Trudeau is busy facilitating the extraction of oil sands as fast as they can be shovelled into the processing plants.
Either the green politicians in charge of some of the world’s fossil fuel export nations are so selfish they don’t care that their failure to act is abetting the destruction of the world, or all these green politicians who make such a noisy show of their climate piety are really utter hypocrites who don’t believe their own rhetoric.
Leading green politicians don’t take the IPCC any more seriously than I do.
11 thoughts on “Australia’s Absurd Coal Exporting Climate Change Hypocrisy”
The good news is that the major parties don’t have a bipartisan agreement on energy and will never have one. Our democracy has been refreshed since Turncoat was given the sack, so its full steam ahead under the power of new coal fired power stations.
The other side of politics is offering a Medieval society, full of hypocrisy and self loathing. The electorate is not stupid, but they have been severely brainwashed and I’m not sure how they are going to handle another climate war.
ironicman wrote: “The electorate is not stupid, but they have been severely brainwashed…”
Don’t be too sure about that.
“Stupid people are too stupid to know they are stupid.”
THE DUNNING-KRUGER EFFECT
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect
The psychological phenomenon of illusory superiority was identified as a form of cognitive bias in Kruger and Dunning’s 1999 study “Unskilled and Unaware of It: How Difficulties in Recognizing One’s Own Incompetence Lead to Inflated Self-Assessments”. The identification derived from the cognitive bias evident in the criminal case of McArthur Wheeler, who robbed banks with his face covered with lemon juice, which he believed would make it invisible to the surveillance cameras. This belief was based on his misunderstanding of the chemical properties of lemon juice as an invisible ink.
THE DUNNING-KRUGER EFFECT – SIMPLIFIED
Stupid people are too stupid to know they are stupid.
Smart people tend to assume, at least initially, that stupid people are as smart as they are.
THE DUNNING-KRUGER EFFECT – DIAGNOSES AND ANTIDOTES
If someone says they believe in dangerous runaway manmade global warming, they are either deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If someone says they believe in dangerous man-made climate change, they are either deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If someone says that “the science is settled”, they are deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If someone says that “consensus makes science”, they are deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If someone just says “just believe the woman”, they are deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If some says that all women are good and all men are bad, they are deliberately lying or they are stupid.
If someone says they believe left-wing politics and all the left’s blatant falsehoods, they are deliberately lying or they are stupid.
Albert Einstein said:
“Nothing is infinite, except the universe and human stupidity – and I’m not sure about the universe.”
Great article. What is going on is the stupid Australian Labor Party (ALP) is trying to stop the vile Greens and the “anti-fascists” (= commies) from taking over the cosy inner city la-de-da, lazy, overweight public servant pastures that used to be their electoral heartland. The wealthiest suburbs here are like the suburbs of Washington DC, packed out with deep state swamp creatures.
The stupid Liberal Party (supposedly conservative) is following in tow because they lack the guts to stand up to the mob.
The Lib-Labs will regret all of this when the Australia’s version of Donald Trump emerges to take over one of the major parties and restore sensible government to the country.
Sorry, I sign off when I wanted to add that:
these crazies are hypocrites but they are also capable of destroying the economy by banning exports of natural resources.
I hope they just remain hypocrites.
Co-incidentally (or not) I have just picked up the following from one of my “friends”, most of whom generally buy into the AGW hypothesis, consider me a “denier”, and pass sound-bites like this on to me in attempt to get me to “see the light”. It is so far beyond stupid as to be post-Andromeda. I don’t think even the actors believe their lines.
VICEAustralia: How CO₂ Could Be The Fuel Of The Future.
https://www.facebook.com/VICEAustralia/videos/2143022985727922/ (3 min 45 sec)
A friend sent me that idiotic link for my opinion.
This is my reply (coutesy of cut & paste)
Short answer – bull (expletive deleted) ! – long answer it’s a perpetual motion Ponzi scheme con-job.
It is certainly possible to synthesise CO2 and H2O into various hydrocarbon chains – and thence into oils, fuels etc.
The simplest being Methane CO2 + 2H2O = CH4 + 4O2 etc. etc. and onwards……..
Problem – it takes more energy to synthesise than you can ever get out of it. Theoretically if you could do all the required transformations at 100% efficiency and then burned it in a 100% efficient energy generating system – then you can get back what you put in – not an erg more !
Just extracting CO2 from the atmosphere requires you compress it to high pressure and cool it – using about 20% of the energy you “might” get from the later combustion of the C back into CO2.
And that’s just for starters….
So if we had a cheap limitless source of energy (Nuclear Fusion Reactors ?) in the first place – it’s entirely do-able. But the energy put into the process will always be more than the energy potential of the fuels produced – refer 2nd & 3rd laws of thermodynamics.
If this process worked – (as stated without mentioning the input energy vs output energy you will note) we could sell some of the fuel produced and use the remainder to drive the generators etc. needed to run the plant. We take the CO2 from those exhausts and plough it back into our process – so it’s entirely self-funding in energy whilst still producing fuel as a by-product – a chemical perpetual motion device – plus a tap off of fuel as a bonus – magic !
They are going to make a fortune selling shares to the profoundly stupid.
Wait until they start promising investors massive returns – get in early you might make a fortune (my conscience won’t let me) before the inverted Ponzi pyramid topples and all the later investors lose everything.
Perpetual motion in a car is much easier – you put sprockets on the front and rear axles and use the front axle to drive the rear axle which propels the car forward thereby rotating the front wheels – which in turn drive the rear wheels – easy – just give it a push and it goes on forever – pull the other leg it’s got bells on it.
Thank you Ken. You are correct and your friend is an imbecile.
“It is certainly possible to synthesize CO2 and H2O into various hydrocarbon chains – and thence into oils, fuels etc.”
And all he is doing is moving energy around, with the usual losses with each transformation.
Kindly explain to him the parallel hypo to his own:
“If frogs had wings, they wouldn’t have to bump around on their asses.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/10/08/aussie-pm-willing-to-consider-nuclear-to-reduce-australias-green-electricity-prices/#comment-2482752
You are correct Ken Irwin. The lunatics are running the energy asylum.
“Australian PM Scott Morrison has suggested he would allow nuclear reactors to be constructed, to curb Australia’s soaring electricity prices – but he doesn’t think the economics adds up.”
PM Scott Morrison – the solution for Australia’s electrical energy is as follows.
Situation Analysis:
1. CO2 is NOT a pollutant. If you believe that, and that is your planning basis, then you are wrong.
2. Australia has abundant reserves of cheap coal and natural gas.
3. Green energy schemes are typically too intermittent and expensive to be practical for grid applications.
Australia’s Energy Policy should be:
A. Use coal and natural gas (and hydro where available) to supply grid electricity, depending largely on transportation and distribution infrastructure.
B. Get rid of ALL subsidies and use mandates for grid-connected green energy, and set aside funds for reclamation and abandonment as they go out-of-business.
C. Use wind and solar energy for off-grid applications, where economically competitive.
D. Build nuclear plants when they become competitive with coal and natural gas. This may take a while.
Below is an earlier post on this subject.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/08/an-open-letter-to-nuclear-for-climate/#comment-2452126
TO ALL AUSTRALIANS, FROM AN ENERGY EXPERT:
Why go nuclear when your magnificent country has huge quantities of coal?
Coal-fired power is cheap and clean – contrary opinions are held by certified imbeciles, who worry about CO2 emissions, the basis of all life on this beautiful blue-water planet.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/10/05/international-panel-calls-for-end-to-global-war-on-fossil-fuels/#comment-2482305
My thanks to the 100 leading scholars.
A gentle reminder – I told you so, 16 YEARS AGO – in 2002.
At that time, about 87% of global primary energy was from fossil fuels – oil, coal and natural gas – that number is now 85%.
Grid-connected green energy is now about 2%, despite tens of trillions of dollars is wasted subsidies. All this green energy does is reduce grid reliability and drive up energy costs, which increases winter deaths that especially target the elderly and the poor. Green energy is so intermittent and inefficient, it does not even reduce CO2 emissions.
Good people, just listen to your old Uncle Allan, who is doing his best to take good care of you.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/30/coldest-september-night-in-the-netherlands-in-47-years/#comment-2474874
[excerpts]
ALL my other predictions from 2002* on climate and energy have proved correct to date. Here are the two major ones from our 2002 PEGG debate:
1) We correctly predicted THE FAILURE OF MOST GREEN ENERGY SCHEMES in 2002, as follows:
“THE ULTIMATE AGENDA OF PRO-KYOTO ADVOCATES IS TO ELIMINATE FOSSIL FUELS, BUT THIS WOULD RESULT IN A CATASTROPHIC SHORTFALL IN GLOBAL ENERGY SUPPLY – THE WASTEFUL, INEFFICIENT ENERGY SOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY KYOTO ADVOCATES SIMPLY CANNOT REPLACE FOSSIL FUELS.”
2) In the same debate, we also wrote that THE ALLEGED GLOBAL WARMING CRISIS DOES NOT EXIST:
“CLIMATE SCIENCE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE THEORY OF CATASTROPHIC HUMAN-MADE GLOBAL WARMING – THE ALLEGED WARMING CRISIS DOES NOT EXIST.”
We were correct on both these points 16 years ago – anyone who disputes this is denying reality.
1) Grid-connected green energy is a costly, intermittent, unreliable farce.
2) The climate models that predicted catastrophic global warming are all running ‘way too hot.
In contrast, the global warming alarmists at the IPCC have been consistently wrong to date – nobody should even listen to these climate clowns.
My only remaining prediction from 2002 was for global cooling, staring by 2020-2030 – I‘m now leaning toward the earlier part of that time period, but “the science is NOT settled”.
abc has never found a green scam it wont promote,
they utterly failed to broadcast costs of the SA tesla battery debacle
let alone do anything but rave it up as SA being “such a leader in clean n green”
never mind the cost or the fact theyre spending megamill, to run new lines to NSW to save their butts!
“China is half the world’s coal production, half the world’s coal consumption — it’s the biggest importer of coal, and for the last five years the chinese central leadership has been on an absolute mission to decarbonise their economy”.
Sure, sure, uh-huh, riiiiiight. China’s only “mission” is “China First, the rest of you can go to hell”. The Climate Liars have to know that China is telling whoppers, but need the China myth to string what’s left of the True Believers along.