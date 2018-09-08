An Open Letter to “Nuclear for Climate”

by Mike Jonas
Today I received an email from the “Nuclear for Climate” organisation in Australia. The email is headed “We can give Australia a massive Economic and Environmental Boost with Nuclear Energy – A Plan for a Century.”, and its content is reproduced below. The link to the paper that they refer to is:
http://nuclearforclimate.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solving-Australias-Energy-Trilemma.pdf
Now I am a supporter of nuclear energy, as I think that it should and will become an increasingly important component of the global energy market, and I am very much in favour of it being considered by Australia. But I don’t agree with all the arguments presented for it by others.
I’m presenting my reply to “Nuclear for Climate” as an open letter, (a) so that their campaign can reach a wider audience, and (b) so that they can receive feedback on their arguments. As I said, I support the idea of nuclear power, and I am sure that a lot of WUWTers do too, so exposure here can hopefully be very helpful to them. But think of it as “tough love” – there are some things that must be said by their supporters that they might not wish to hear.
This is my open letter to them:
Hi Barry, Robert and Rob –
In your paper, while some of the arguments for nuclear energy are valid, there are some that are not. Early in the paper, the arguments presented in “THE ELECTRICITY SECTOR INVESTMENT DILEMMA” are incorrect. The primary factor pushing up the cost of electricity is not the “competitive nature” of the electricity sector, and it is not a “Tragedy of the Commons” issue. The primary factor is that the federal government’s Mandatory Renewable Energy Target (MRET) reduces competition in the electricity sector. It does this by forcing the use of renewable energy when alternatives are available. This pushes up the cost per unit of production for those energy providers who are thus excluded from a large part of the market. It also allows the providers of renewable energy to charge exorbitant prices for their electricity, simply because the other energy providers are prevented from competing with them. The effect is similar to that of a monopoly: the renewable energy suppliers are handed on a plate the ability to rort the system (you call it “gaming”). Your reference to the market being “settled every half hour” is irrelevant, because the problem is not the manner of competition, the problem is the enforced prevention of competition.
If the MRET could be removed – the sooner the better – then electricity prices would fall, and in my opinion they would fall a lot. The reason is that it would return the electricity market to being a competitive market again. In that market, there would be an excess of supply over demand for much of the time, ie. while the wind was blowing or while the sun was shining. In a competitive market with oversupply, prices are driven down. Electricity is no exception.
Australia’s base-load electricity supply situation is woeful, due to the disgraceful campaign against coal. You talk about banks not providing debt funding as if that is caused by the way the market uses half-hour settlement. The real reason of course is the vitriolic campaign that the greens have been waging against fossil fuels. That campaign, which is based on the laughable idea that Australia’s use of fossil fuels has an impact on Earth’s climate, opens the way for others to ride on the bandwagon in order to promote their own interests. Those riding the bandwagon include coal’s competitors, such as natural gas and renewable energy suppliers, and also people like yourselves who are taking advantage of it in order to promote nuclear energy.
Rob Parker, as I told you some years ago (at a CanWin function where you presented the case for nuclear power), I do agree that Australia should consider using nuclear energy, but I don’t agree with all your arguments. I wish you success in changing Australia’s attitude towards nuclear power, but I think you might do a lot better if you used only the valid arguments.
I will offer this email for publication on the web, as I think the subject of nuclear power needs much more open discussion. – and it will give you a significant forum in which you can reply to this and any other comments.
Cheers
Mike.
I didn’t see anything in his open letter that perhaps they might not want to hear. Unless it is that they mightn’t want to be chided on misunderstand the economic principle of ‘tragedy of the commons’.
‘Tragedy of the Commons’ regards a ‘common good’ like open park land (‘The Commons’), available for all to use and maintained by all from ‘common revenues’. The ‘tragedy’ arises from the maintenance costs being borne by all, yet the usage is not evenly shared by all.
The link did not work on my android but copy and paste did. Good article!
I’m not sure what the ‘false arguments’ allegedly being presented in favor of nuclear power are supposed to be. Sure, the article addresses some apparent misunderstandings in how electricity markets could/should operate, but what does that specifically have to do with nuclear power (of which I too am a supporter)?
By the “jury rule”, if you find one thing wrong with the testimony of a witness, you may disallowed all of their testimony.
While in the US, this legally only applies to the charge given to the jury in legal proceedings, it is also used the the court of public opinion, by some. Best to make an argument with no flaws.
That nuclear energy will somehow “save the climate” is the lie they are using. Make no mistake, they will try to use the climate lie to both favor nuclear financially, and punish “carbon”. They don’t intend for there to be a level playing field.
Due to the extra cooling required, nuclear produces a lot of warm water which ultimately translates to more H2O which is a strong gh gas.
Gas powered power plants are the cheapest and the best.
Nuclear doesn’t require any more cooling than does any other power source.
Ya boil water, use the steam to turn a turbine, then you use cool water to condense the steam back to water.
It doesn’t matter what you use to boil the water with in the first place.
A gas turbine generates stacks of waste heat directly to the air rather than via a water source. I can’t see and technical foundation to your arguement
Mike, your point about MRET adversely affecting price of nuclear (and other non-renewable energy sources), due to the undeserved advantage given to renewables, is correct. I agree accepting the current higher prices (for non-renewables) as normal is an error in Nuclear for Climate’s argument touting nuclear power, but only in the cost sense.
Some of the readers here appear to have assumed you meant Nuclear for Climate’s argument was faulty in its claims concerning viability, longevity, safety etc.
SR
It’s nice to see that one of the two main back stage players now openly enter the playground, even at wuwt and Jo Nova’s homegrounds. Judith C. has indicated (I have to be careful here due to my deepest respect for her) that the nuclear industry might be one of the main players back stage in the global warming game. This is an industry with companies with strong links to military industry complex. The decomissioning of nuclear weapons has left quite a stockpile of material for potential use in nuclear reactors. Reuse and refining mean by and large selling the same stuff several times and at profit margins only matched by organised crime. Support from the largest international banks is at hand. Their profit margins from carbon credits etc is well explained by Jo Nova. The handling of waste from nuclear reactors is by planned company and responaibility shifts placed in the hands of the taxpaying man in the street, as is the decommissioning bills of the nuclear plants. Dear taxer, you’re being f….. in the the name of the global warming religion – and most wote for it at elections! Not much new under the sun (the major temperature regulator) – ftm (follow the money). And returning to the article – remove MRET – and the case is closed. Like that.
The problem that has led to nuclear price spikes is , in fact, entirely due to the stupidity of forcing utilities to buy renewable first, nuclear last, which means that nuclear plants, which are baseload plants, cannot sell all of their power, which is what they were designed to do. In addition to the fact that nuclear plants cannot ramp output up and down quickly (to save fuel) is the fact that fuel for a nuclear plant is a small portion of its total cost to operate (about 3/4th of a cent per kWHr). I would argue that one should wait until Gen 4 molten salt nuclear reactors commercialize in the next 10 years. They can be built in factories and assembled on sites that require little preparation and require no cooling bodies of water. Inherently safe and proliferation resistant, they can load follow (ramp output up and down rapidly) eliminating any need for fossil fuel peak generators and overall can produce power cheaper than any other technology.
The question is “will such commercialize in the next 10 years”?