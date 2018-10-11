McIntyre: ‘a reductio ad absurdum of tree ring chronologies as useful temperature proxies’

Steve McIntyre has a look at the “revised” PAGES2K temperature proxy dataset that includes tree rings and river sediments. He finds the usual ridiculous problems from the past, such as upside down data and river sediment accumulations that have more to do with building a dam than climate.
New Proxies
There were three “new” proxies: one tree ring series and two lake sediment series. In addition, two tree ring series were updated.
New Tree Ring Proxies
The”new” tree ring series (CAN Composite 15) had, like the other series, been in the Neukom and Gergis 2012 network. For some reason, it had been screened out of the PAGES 2013 network, but now determined to meet the PAGES2K criteria after all. Of the original 63(!) tree ring chronologies in the Neukom and Gergis 2012, only four(!) made their way into the PAGES2017 network. I do not believe for a minute that these four tree ring chronologies are unique thermometers. A more likely interpretation is that their satisfaction of proxy criteria was fortuitous and that they are no more trustworthy as thermometers than the excluded chronologies. Nor did any of these four chronologies reach back to the medieval period: their start dates ranged from 1435 to 1636, start dates, long after the medieval period.
Interestingly, the fresh data in the two updated tree ring series further illustrates the ineffectiveness of these South American tree ring chronologies as temperature proxies, as shown in the plots of Central Andes 6 (CAN 6) and Central Andes 9 (CAN 9) below.
CAN9, which is barely over 300 years long, has high values in mid-20th century, but declines in the last half of the 20th century despite temperatures increase. Its late 20th century decline continues into the 21st century, where values have reverted to the long-term mean. Similarly CAN6 has had little longterm change, but had a late 20th century spike, but has regressed to low values subsequently.
A more plausible interpretation of the data is that these four series were selected ex post because their 20th century values were somewhat higher than values in earlier centuries, but are not magic thermometers.
The tree ring component of this network is, more or less, a reductio ad absurdum of tree ring chronologies as useful temperature proxies: only four of 63 original tree chronologies have sufficient Hockey Stick-ness to be retained in the network, with even these poor remnants reverting to the mean in the 21st century updates. There is negligible similarity between the three lake sediment series, each of which uses a different indicator, though similar measurements appear to have been taken for all three sites. The only series with a meaningful HS (Chepical) appears to result from construction of a dam in 1885AD, rather than from increased temperature. This leaves the Quelccaya ice core series – which was a staple of temperature reconstructions as early as 1998 and, which, ironically, was used upside down in PAGES2K (2013), corrected in PAGES 2017 without disclosure/admission of the earlier error.
All in all, a rather pathetic show by PAGES2K.
Read the full analysis here at Climate Audit
17 thoughts on “McIntyre: ‘a reductio ad absurdum of tree ring chronologies as useful temperature proxies’”
Kudos again to Steve. AGW is Lysenkoism.
To deny Progressive Lysenkoism is to deny science. If that is true, and they vigorously assure us that it is, then how do they define “science”?
“Paging Dr Mann, paging Dr. Mann,
Code Green, Code Green, your Nature Trick is needed
In the Tree Lab, stat!”
Thank you Steve and Bravo Joel!
Some history:
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/05/18/the-question-put-to-dr-mann-at-disneyland-today/#comment-989607
Davidmhoffer
Sin7; Dr Mann claims that Phil Jones reference to “Mike’s Nature trick” was out of context and only referred to clever but proper handling of the data.
Reality; Dr Mann truncated tree ring data from his paper submitted to Nature because it began declining, rather than rising like a hockey stick. He patched in instrumental data instead, without explaining what he had done. This was the “trick” that he used to “hide the decline”. Having now been caught, Dr Mann reluctantly admits that the tree ring data goes in the opposite directionh to the instrumental temperature record for nearly half of the instrumental record. Despite this, Dr Mann continues to claim that the previous 900 years of tree ring data (which cannot be corroborated) accurately represent temperature.
More on “the Divergence Problem”, “Mike’s Nature Trick” and “Hide the Decline”:
It took eight years before the “Divergence Problem” was revealed, also in testimony. Mann grafted modern surface temperature data onto earlier tree ring temperature proxies to produce his upward-sloping “hockey stick” graph. Grafting together two different datasets is usually NOT good scientific practice.
Why did Mann do this? Because if he had exclusively used tree-ring data, the blade of the hockey stick, instead of showing very-scary warming in the last decades of the 20th Century, would have shown COOLING.
The correct scientific conclusion, in my opinion, is that using tree rings as a proxy for temperatures is not sufficiently accurate for the major conclusions that were drawn from the Mann studies.
Mann and the IPCC were clearly wrong about the hockey stick – the only remaining question is not one of error, it is one of fraud.
For more on the public revelation of the Divergence Problem in 2006, see
http://climateaudit.org/2006/03/07/darrigo-making-cherry-pie/
“The discrepancy between the forecast and the actual caught Cuffey’s eye and he asked D’Arrigo about it. She said “Oh that’s the “Divergence Problem”‘?. Cuffey wanted to know exactly how you could rely on tree ring proxies to register past warm periods if they weren’t picking up modern warmth “questions dear to the heart of any climateaudit reader”.”
Have you ever considered the possibility that the tree ring data is a better reconstruction of temperatures than is the heavily adjusted and bastardised thermometer record.
Everyone rushes to dismiss tree rings as good temperature proxies because of the divergence issue. Whilst tree rings do not respond exclusively to temperatures, perhaps the divergence issue is primarily the fault of our thermometer temperature reconstructions, which themselves are not a good proxy for global temperature, Perhaps even given the warts of tree ring proxies, they may be a better proxy for temperatures than the heavily adjusted and bastardised thermometer record.
In my opinion we need to test the thermometer record by identifying say the best 200 sited stations which are completely free of environmental changes and have good historic records and practices, and then retrofit these stations with the same type of LIG thermometer and the same type of enclosure painted with the same type of paint as was used by each individual station back in the 1930s/1940s and then take readings using the same TOB as used at each station.
One would then get a series of 200 individual records of modern day unadjusted RAW temperature data that could be directly compared to the stations own past historic unadjusted RAW data. One would not try and make some hemispherical or global construct, just compare each station with itself and see what changes had occurred from that station’s historic highs of the 1930s/1940.
We would quickly know whether there has been significant change. Further since about 97% of all manmade CO2 emissions have arisen since the 1930s, this would cover the most useful period to see what impact rising CO2 may have had on temperature.
that would be a great idea if determining a better temperature record was desirable richard. i have a funny feeling that is the last thing the climateriat want. the current mish mash of records suits their purpose to a tee. for instance, everyone at best would be out of a job if we had real numbers to work with as opposed to mathturbation.
Using the width of tree rings as a reconstruction of temperature is absurd. Tree rings are subject to any number of external factors. Among them: the availability of water. competition with other vegetation. the composition of the vegetation ( some plants excrete chemicals that inhibit the growth of other plants and some help). nutrients. altitude. range of the plant ( how far north or south). the orientation of the plant to the sun ( which side of the hill)
The scientific way of determining temperature from tree rings is isotopic bonding.
The thing that is going to kill AGW is apathy. They said so at the recent love fest in Korea.
AGW has made predictions, set deadlines, and shrilled on about it. Then nothing happened.
NOBODY CARES.
It’s as if most normal people reached the same conclusion at the same time. No matter how much the media goes on about it, NOBODY CARES. As if I’m going to vote for the moonbeam here in Colorado that his agenda is to drive up the cost of electricity to $1200/month. The clear and present danger of developing hypothermia out weighs some fuzzy, hocus pocus math that maybe someday….. yep, it snowed on the 10th of October, 2018 and Sunday it is suppose to snow again with lows in the teens. I don’t feel guilty turning the heat on at all.
One never knows what that tree has actually experienced.
Trees, as with most plants respond to multiple conditions:
Food,
Moisture,
Light,
Temperature,
Carbon Dioxide,
Damage; damage to cambium layers as caused by animals, insects, rock or tree fall, and storms.
Where is the corroborative proof that any particular tree responded to temperature, versus any of the other critical conditions?
While, it might be claimed that trees are a better metric than the very problematic and cherry picked modern temperature record; that fails to prove that either of the metrics is sufficient for the tasks assigned.
That thermometers respond directly to temperature, while it is yet to be proved that trees, or any specific tree, responds solely to temperature during every year of it’s life, rejects using trees as a temperature metric.
Good work, Allan, and good on Climate Audit. Professor Mann appears to not only have merged two data sets to show the current Warm Period, but also to show an acceleration in the warming. The problem, pointed out by geologists, is that there is no climate change signal observable against the normal background noise (variations in sea level 50 meters higher and 100 meters lower are normal in the geologic record). Ergo, Professor Mann constructs a signal showing unusual acceleration (in the merged temperature record).
Pretty much the only way I’d believe any CAGW ‘proof’ data these days would be if it were independently audited by Steve M.
Rainfall, competition from neighbouring trees and insect defoliation have as much to do with tree rings as temperature.
Has the blade fallen off the shtick?
Self body check or a unintentionai self inflicted high stick?
You have to ask , has there ever been such a need to use industrial scale amount of ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ in ‘settled ‘ science before ?
Presumably these days with the current greening of the planet, (due to increased CO2?? ) the tree rings will all be a little fatter. Pick your variable and you can sing whatever song you like.
Tree rings? I believe the “reductio ad absurdum of tree ring chronologies as useful temperature proxies” was published by Mann et al some time ago. IPCC models still can’t confirm the so called climate scientists conclusions from that data, and natural reality as recorded by instruments and human records never did. Meanwhile the sky is not falling.
So I hope to see this tested properly and repeatedly by multiple independent scientists using real scientific method and clearly independent of the multi Billion pa funded IPCC confirming climate science bubble when the data is finally placed in the public domain by the University of Arizona, as has now been ordered to by the courts. As John Lennon sang, “Just gimme some truth”. It will make a change from the IPCC’s pseudo science for profit, that so accurately represents Feynman’s definition of this phenomenum. “You cannot prove a vague theory wrong” – neither should you spend Trillion pa on its untestable conclusions..