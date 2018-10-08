Aussie PM Willing to Consider Nuclear, to Reduce Australia’s Green Electricity Prices

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australian PM Scott Morrison has suggested he would allow nuclear reactors to be constructed, to curb Australia’s soaring electricity prices – but he doesn’t think the economics adds up.
Whatever it takes: ScoMo prepared to go nuclear if it cuts power prices
GREG BROWN
OCTOBER 8, 2018
…
The Prime Minister said he would do “whatever it takes” to make electricity cheaper, and he would have no issues allowing nuclear reactors to be built if it would make lower household bills.
But warned the investment case to build a nuclear reactor did not “stack up”.
“You’ve got to make the investment stack up,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio.
[Opposition leader] Bill Shorten has slammed Scott Morrison saying he would overturn a ban on building nuclear power plants if there was proof it would reduce power prices.
“At the same time as the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster transforms into a massive solar farm, Morrison thinks it’s time to take Australia nuclear,” the Opposition Leader tweeted.
“You’ve got to be kidding.”
…
Read more (paywalled): https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/climate/whatever-it-takes-scomo-prepared-to-go-nuclear-if-it-cuts-power-prices/news-story/1193fd298fb3ff1d57b4e48accea3ee1
Electricity prices are heating up as a political issue. The Australian Labor Party, like the US Democrats except deeper green and more left wing, have a significant chance of winning the next Federal Election. Their position, supported by Australia’s mainstream media, appears to be that greater government investment in renewables will lead to lower electricity prices.
Instead of challenging this dubious narrative head on, Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to be attempting to find a political middle ground, by offering a watered down version of the extreme green policies which got Australia into its current mess.
I doubt this tentative shift in nuclear policy intentions will actually lead to the construction of an atomic power plant; even Australian coal plants are struggling to stay open, thanks to Australia’s hostile domestic politics.
5 thoughts on “Aussie PM Willing to Consider Nuclear, to Reduce Australia’s Green Electricity Prices”
Can somebody please provide a link to a graph of Aussie electricity prices?
prices vary around the country either side of A$0.30 per kWh and A$1 per day supply charge to retail residential.
you probably need to elaborate on what you want, wholesale or retail, residential or business, graph over time , comparing States , comparing with other counties
The political-economic environment in the west is simply hostile to energy production. Similarly the reduction and elimination of “sustainable” energy incentives leave long term investors with only short term empty promises.
Consequently all form of energy production investments are increasingly regarded as “toxic” !
Investment in almost all form of energy production in the west is as a consequence stagnant.
(Invest in something else / anything else.)
Only when we are all sitting in the dark – “cold, hungry and shivering” might we wake up to the monstrous con-job that has been perpetrated against mankind.
I despair.
Love the way they like to bring up the spectre of Chernobyl as if there has been no progress in technology and processes since then. They never say gee look at nuclear powered France , generating affordable and stable power while propping up surrounding countries.
In 2025 SMR Designer Seaborg.co will release IAEA blueprints for 250 MW Therma Molten Salt Reactor 30-ton 20-foot shipping container good for a city of 200,000.