Aussie PM Willing to Consider Nuclear, to Reduce Australia’s Green Electricity Prices

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australian PM Scott Morrison has suggested he would allow nuclear reactors to be constructed, to curb Australia’s soaring electricity prices – but he doesn’t think the economics adds up.

Whatever it takes: ScoMo prepared to go nuclear if it cuts power prices

GREG BROWN

OCTOBER 8, 2018

…

The Prime Minister said he would do “whatever it takes” to make electricity cheaper, and he would have no issues allowing nuclear reactors to be built if it would make lower household bills.

But warned the investment case to build a nuclear reactor did not “stack up”.

“You’ve got to make the investment stack up,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio.

[Opposition leader] Bill Shorten has slammed Scott Morrison saying he would overturn a ban on building nuclear power plants if there was proof it would reduce power prices.

“At the same time as the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster transforms into a massive solar farm, Morrison thinks it’s time to take Australia nuclear,” the Opposition Leader tweeted.

“You’ve got to be kidding.”

…