Coldest September night in the Netherlands in 47 years

Winter chill seems to be getting a head start this year

Last night the temperature at weather station Twenthe (near Enschede) dropped to -1.5 degrees.It has not been that cold in September since 1971. That year, the weather stations Soesterberg and Winterswijk recorded minimum temperatures of -2.2 and -2.4 degrees on 16 September.

Other places in the east and south also saw frost. In Hupsel (Achterhoek) and Woensdrecht (Brabant) the temperature dropped to -0.8 degrees and in Eindhoven to -0.9 degrees. At the Brabant weather stations Volkel and Gilze-Rijen it was -0.3 and -0.4 degrees respectively. In Ell (Midden-Limburg) -0.5 degrees and Herwijnen (River area) -0.3 degrees. De Bilt saw -0.1 degree, the first official frost of this autumn . Frost was also measured on the Veluwe and Utrechtse Heuvelrug.

(Temperatures in Celsius.)

Koudste septembernacht in 47 jaar – veel plaatsen vorst afgelopen nacht

https://nieuws.weeronline.nl/30-9-2018-koudste-septembernacht-in-47-jaar/

Thanks to Job Koolmoes for this link (viua Iceagenow.com)

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

