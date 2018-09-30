Coldest September night in the Netherlands in 47 years

Winter chill seems to be getting a head start this year
Last night the temperature at weather station Twenthe (near Enschede) dropped to -1.5 degrees.It has not been that cold in September since 1971. That year, the weather stations Soesterberg and Winterswijk recorded minimum temperatures of -2.2 and -2.4 degrees on 16 September.
Other places in the east and south also saw frost. In Hupsel (Achterhoek) and Woensdrecht (Brabant) the temperature dropped to -0.8 degrees and in Eindhoven to -0.9 degrees. At the Brabant weather stations Volkel and Gilze-Rijen it was -0.3 and -0.4 degrees respectively. In Ell (Midden-Limburg) -0.5 degrees and Herwijnen (River area) -0.3 degrees. De Bilt saw -0.1 degree, the first official frost of this autumn . Frost was also measured on the Veluwe and Utrechtse Heuvelrug.
(Temperatures in Celsius.)
Koudste septembernacht in 47 jaar – veel plaatsen vorst afgelopen nacht
https://nieuws.weeronline.nl/30-9-2018-koudste-septembernacht-in-47-jaar/
Thanks to Job Koolmoes for this link (viua Iceagenow.com)
Can you spell: Eleven Cities Tour?
Elfstedentocht
Given a balmy high of 4C today this will make the average high for September in Edmonton Alberta Canada at 11.1C. This will be the second coldest September with records going back to 1880. Coldest was 10.3 in 1926.
I record temps for Env. Canada, and have done so for 29 years….. here just south of Calgary….this will be the coldest Sept I have recorded!
Dr. Phil Jones, of East Anglia University’s CRU, infamously said he would rather that humans suffer and civilization be damaged by climate change than for his “science” to be proven wrong. But just like a typical climate alarmist, he falsely presumed that the only climate disaster could come on the warming side, while completely discounting the possibility that if the Earth plunges into a new cold period, both of those things could happen.
We are far past the point where idiots like him should have any influence over public policy.
Contrary to the alleged statements of Phil Jones:
1) I am predicting imminent moderate global cooling.
2) I really want to be wrong, because humanity suffers during cooling periods.
BTW, I have an infinitely better predictive record than Phil. I suggest you bundle up.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/07/17/oddly-quiet-sun-3-weeks-without-sunspots/#comment-2407423
In 2002, I predicted that natural global cooling would commence by 2020 to 2030, in an article published 1Sept2002 in the Calgary Herald. I am now leaning closer to 2020 for cooling to start, possibly even earlier. I hope to be wrong. Humanity and the environment suffer during cooling periods.
I suggest that it is long past time for society to prepare for the possibility of moderate global cooling. This would involve:
1. Strengthening of electrical grid systems, currently destabilized by costly, intermittent green energy schemes;
2. Reduce energy costs by all practical means.
3. Development of contingency plans for food production and storage, should early frosts impact harvests;
4. Develop contingency plans should vital services be disrupted by cold weather events – such as the failure of grid power systems, blocking of transportation corridors, etc.
5. Improve home insulation and home construction standards.
The current mania over (fictitious) catastrophic global warming has actually brewed the “perfect storm” – energy systems have been foolishly compromised and energy costs have been needlessly increased, to fight imaginary warming in a (probably) cooling world.
I suggest this is the prudent path for Western societies to follow. It has no downside, even if global cooling does not occur, and considerable upside if moderate cooling does commence.
I thank you for giving this modest proposal your consideration.
If the Sun goes quite for an extended period, we are definitely in for another little ice age and all the CO2 we’ve emitted since the start of the Industrial Revolution may increase the lowest temperature by a few tenths of a degree, at most.
Keep in mind that if the ECS is as high as claimed, a tiny 1% drop in solar output (2.5 W/m^2 averaged over the surface) should result in a 2C drop in the global average which make it lower than the average temperature during the peak of the LIA. You have to go back to the Younger-Dryas to see anywhere close to that much change.
Why is it that they think the sensitivity only matters on the way up?
Macrae, you have been predicting cooling now for many many years. The problem is that your predictions never come to pass. 15 of the warmest years in the instrument record have occurred since the turn of the century.
10 years ago Macrae was “predicting” global cooling: http://climaterealists.com/?id=1911
Did he now.
Would you care to share with us evidence of that bald assertion?
“Winter chill seems to be getting a head start this year”
It’s (comparatively) not the case over the Arctic however……
https://climatereanalyzer.org/wx/DailySummary/#t2anom
Probably because there’s a finite supply of Joules trying to warm the planet. For one place to become colder than average, another must become warmer than average. At any one time, about half the planet is above average and the other half is below average. For any one place to be exactly average for more than a day or two in a row is very rare.
AB, you are welcome to go enjoy that (comparitive) arctic warmth. If a troll is educable, you might have actual true info to share with us then. We have followed the increasing failure rates of craft from canoes and yachts to large ships,in getting through. Pretty close to total this year on many routes. Simply becaus the AMOC is showing its teeth. Soon, we will be told that we are den!ers or not agreeing that ice age is coming. Again. But it will have force all the same, because of the Quet Sun. As UV etc. warms the ocean upper layer less. Already, some trolls have disappeared…….
I remember 1971 well, as I graduated from a New England prep school that year. The snow hung on in the woods well into April. I know, as I skied on it. Perhaps cooler times are upon us.
If you can pronounce Scheveningen properly you won’t be shot by partisans.
Seems to be colder than last year here in southern Michigan, where is that global warming when I need it?
Ground temps Eifel /Germ.
https://wobleibtdieglobaleerwaermung.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/wdrvideotextbodenfrostnrw30092018-e1538298732567.jpg?w=631
2 m temps Sauerland / Germ.
https://wobleibtdieglobaleerwaermung.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/wdrvideotextfrostnrw30092018-e1538298517611.jpg?w=695