Monbiot: The Stimulus Effect of the Renewable Economy is Tempting Green Entrepreneurs to Fly More

According to Guardian Columnist George Monbiot, the renewable energy economy is putting so much money into the pockets of greens, that money is being blown on high carbon activities like long distance holiday flights.
While economic growth continues we’ll never kick our fossil fuels habit
George Monbiot
Wed 26 Sep 2018 15.00 AEST
There may be more bicycles but there will also be more planes. We’re still in denial about the scale of the threat to the planet
We’re getting there, aren’t we? We’re making the transition towards an all-electric future. We can now leave fossil fuels in the ground and thwart climate breakdown. Or so you might imagine, if you follow the technology news.
So how come oil production, for the first time in history, is about to hit 100m barrels a day? How come the oil industry expects demand to climb until the 2030s? How is it that in Germany, whose energy transition (Energiewende) was supposed to be a model for the world, protesters are being beaten up by police as they try to defend the 12,000-year-old Hambacher forest from an opencast mine extracting lignite – the dirtiest form of coal? Why have investments in Canadian tar sands – the dirtiest source of oil – doubled in a year?
The answer is, growth. There may be more electric vehicles on the world’s roads, but there are also more internal combustion engines. There be more bicycles, but there are also more planes. It doesn’t matter how many good things we do: preventing climate breakdown means ceasing to do bad things. Given that economic growth, in nations that are already rich enough to meet the needs of all, requires an increase in pointless consumption, it is hard to see how it can ever be decoupled from the assault on the living planet.
When a low-carbon industry expands within a growing economy, the money it generates stimulates high-carbon industry. Anyone who works in this field knows environmental entrepreneurs, eco-consultants and green business managers who use their earnings to pay for holidays in distant parts of the world and the flights required to get there. Electric vehicles have driven a new resource rush, particularly for lithium, that is already polluting rivers and trashing precious wild places. Clean growth is as much of an oxymoron as clean coal. But making this obvious statement in public life is treated as political suicide.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/sep/26/economic-growth-fossil-fuels-habit-oil-industry
Good luck convincing greens not to fly so much.
As WUWT reported California Governor Jerry Brown’s recent eco-conference caused a near traffic jam of private jets parked at the local airport.
The Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme was recently criticised for his ridiculously excessive air travel, even for a UN executive.
Then of course you have all the enormous fly in COP climate conferences, 10s of thousands of attendees and hangers on who likely didn’t arrive by wooden coracle.
Why are most greens such hypocrites? A study published last May suggested greens think they have a moral license to pollute.
I believe the evidence suggests that, barring a few honourable exceptions, the green vision of the future is a world where the rules only apply to the little people, not to important people like themselves and their fellow greens, who will still need access to cheap energy and jet travel to ensure they can continue to make the world a better place.
Regarding the usual Climate conferences, whats wrong with Tele-conferencing the meeting. Oh so Green, but wait, we also enjoy sightseeing once we get the conference over with.
MJE
Fly baby fly, drill baby drill.
“the stimulus effect of the renewable economy”?
What stimulus effect? 😐
The tax payer pain effect.
Those on the receiving end of stolen money have so much more money to spend that they feel stimulated to spend it.
Of course those whose money is being taken to spend on the new green over lords are dying in the cold and dark.
Does anybody remember George’s piece on the existential angst of buying a car?
I wonder if he still drives?
Hair shirts are for the plebs
” Why have investments in Canadian tar sands – the dirtiest source of oil – doubled in a year?”
Silly me, here I was thinking Alberta was cleaning up after a catastrophic natural event that polluted thousands of acres of land. You can’t win some days.
This small post has nothing to do with Monbiot, at least directly.
Malthus is eternal.
“….How is it that in Germany, whose energy transition (Energiewende) was supposed to be a model for the world, protesters are being beaten up by police as they try to defend the 12,000-year-old Hambacher forest from an opencast mine extracting lignite – the dirtiest form of coal?…”
If Germany wasn’t shutting down its nuclear plants, it might not have to expand its coal mining and build more coal fired power plants. I don’t recall Germany ever having any significant accidents or incidents with its nuclear plants.
That’s the problem with an emotional knee-jerk reaction to incidents like the Fukushima nuclear incident…emotions overrule rational thought and reasoning. Looking back at Germany’s history in the 1930’s and 40’s, this does not appear to be the first time it has happened.
Meanwhile, Japan is in the process of restarting its nuclear plants and bringing them back online.
It’s hard to explain that the destruction of the Fukushima Daiichi industrial tool must be called an incident for the public
– when you keep storing more and more slightly contaminated water on site
– when you treat slightly contaminated excellent soil as toxic garbage
– when you evacuate based on an increase of the ambiant radiation compared to the LOCAL level of previous natural radiation, as if there was a specific race (specie?) of local Japanese people that were specially adapted to that OLD radiation level unlike the other people who lived forever in higher radiation.
We must apply to recommendation of Prof Pierre Pellerin regarding the fallout of Chernobyl and regarding nuclear in general.
=>
Do not develop excess security measure in nuclear plants to avoid unjustified fear.
Ah but just feel the deep virtue of the carbon offset as they board….
I’m sure they do.
Charlie Munger (Warren Buffett’s right hand man) tells us about the ‘green’ economy.
So, while you might think the ‘green’ economy is things like renewable energy, it’s actually people like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The thing is that they’re not that green. They consume plenty of energy. The communication industry is expected to consume 1/5 of the world’s electricity by 2025 . link
The solution is quite clear. We need to stop growth. No economic growth and
no population growth. (humanely , of course)
How do you propose to do that, humanely?
Well the EU has a fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman while Japan has a rate of 1.3, the USA has a rate of 1.8. All three seem to have managed it in a humane manner.
When people are huddled together to keep warm the reproductive rate will probably go up! Nothing better to do on a cold dark night when you can’t afford the electricity.
Only if you believe we weren’t managing our existence quite well using fossil fuels. Data shows we are increasing length and quality of life in every category.
If Greens think it is hard to get the public concerned about warming now, just wait until Greens start arguing that growth needs to stop and people need to lower their living standard. They will have to hide.
They preach that we have to make energy much more expensive. The crap hits the fan when the price of energy starts hurting people. People tend to get irked when their parents freeze to death in the dark.
It’s one thing to be able to hide behind abstractions. It’s quite another thing when we can see the faces and hear the names of the innocent victims.
Making energy more expensive is one means of applying/using Demand-side Management to reduce the consumption of energy.
These types have never seen the level of poverty they want us to live in. I have and I much prefer the level of living that fossil fuels bring to humans and other creatures we rely on.
Some folks think the answer is clear.
Time after time, after time, after time … we have people telling us that, if we do this one simple thing, the world will be perfect. They have always been wrong. Sometimes they succeed in making things much worse.
Facile is somewhere between merely bad and completely catastrophic.
Out-of-sight and out-of-mind requires that ‘green” entrepreneurs and environmentalists travel to distant lands to sustain the clean, renewable myth.
Monbiot doesn’t understand scale at all.
Monbiot is a very good reason for not reading the Guardian. He talks about an electric economy – an all electric future – without having the faintest clue what he is talking about. Wind turbines are a fraud/scam/hoax and in many instances solar is not far behind. Monbiot is a socialist NWO whacko. Wind turbines nowhere power a house. WTs have to be connected in unison with the grid. The grid supplies real electricity while the WT produces harmonics. WTs were only ever built for the subsidies. WTs that power in isolated situations are only used for recharging banks of batteries they do not power 230 volt systems. If Monbiot had done the research he would have realised all this. Instead he makes a fool of himself and the Guardian.