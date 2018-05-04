Study: Greens Believe they have a “Moral License” to Pollute

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A new study suggests that most greens believe that by virtue of their support for environmental issues they earn the right to ignore their personal responsibilities.
ON CLIMATE CHANGE, A DISCONNECT BETWEEN ATTITUDES AND BEHAVIOR
A new study finds climate change skeptics are more likely to behave in eco-friendly ways than those who are highly concerned about the issue.
Participants in a year-long study who doubted the scientific consensus on the issue “opposed policy solutions,” but at the same time, they “were most likely to report engaging in individual-level, pro-environmental behaviors,” writes a research team led by University of Michigan psychologist Michael Hall.
Conversely, those who expressed the greatest belief in, and concern about, the warming environment “were most supportive of government climate policies, but least likely to report individual-level actions.”
Hall and his colleagues can only speculate about the reasons for their results. But regarding the concerned but inactive, the psychological phenomenon known as moral licensing is a likely culprit.
Previous research has found doing something altruistic—even buying organic foods—gives us license to engage in selfish activity. We’ve “earned” points in our own mind. So if you’ve pledged some money to Greenpeace, you feel entitled to enjoying the convenience of a plastic bag.
Regarding climate change skeptics, remember that conservatism prizes individual action over collective efforts. So while they may assert disbelief in order to stave off coercive (in their view) actions by the government, many could take pride in doing what they can do on a personal basis.
The abstract of the study;
Believing in climate change, but not behaving sustainably: Evidence from a one-year longitudinal study
Michael P.Hall, Neil A.Lewis Jr., Phoebe C. Ellsworth
We conducted a one-year longitudinal study in which 600 American adults regularly reported their climate change beliefs, pro-environmental behavior, and other climate-change related measures. Using latent class analyses, we uncovered three clusters of Americans with distinct climate belief trajectories: (1) the “Skeptical,” who believed least in climate change; (2) the “Cautiously Worried,” who had moderate beliefs in climate change; and (3) the “Highly Concerned,” who had the strongest beliefs and concern about climate change. Cluster membership predicted different outcomes: the “Highly Concerned” were most supportive of government climate policies, but least likely to report individual-level actions, whereas the “Skeptical” opposed policy solutions but were most likely to report engaging in individual-level pro-environmental behaviors. Implications for theory and practice are discussed.
Academics competing to see who can log the most air miles, Jetset hypocrites calling for “deniers” to be banned from public office, large climate conferences full of frequent fliers; the brazen climate hypocrisy of leading greens is nothing new to regular readers of WUWT.
But this study goes a step further – it is not just the leaders who are complete hypocrites. The leaders of the green movement are not duping followers with their hypocrisy, they are an expression of the top to bottom hypocrisy of their entire movement. The most vocal climate supporters are actually the people who care least about the planet – all those noisy expressions of concern are camouflage to conceal the fact they are deeply selfish people who can’t be bothered to make a personal effort to improve the world they claim to love.
I pick up trash outside my house – because I like having a nice house, I like living on a nice street. I don’t think it is someone elses job to make my little corner of the world a better place. If I thought CO2 was a problem I would make a personal effort to reduce my carbon footprint.
Perhaps that sense of personal ownership, of responsibility for one’s actions, is what is missing from the green movement – a point made by the authors of the study.
Maybe the broader issue is that narcissists don’t have time to think of picking up after themselves since they are above it all and besides picking up slows them down.
Green tyranny.
Why are we not surprised?
Wait What? You mean I have to do something about this? This study hurt my feelings and I am going to fly to the next protest and show proof that this study was paid for by _______ and then I am flying to ___________
for a vacation where they have people clean stuff using bio products.
This is what we’ve been saying here for a long time, now we have a study to back up the assertion.
There is a term for this behavior that basically sums up today’s liberal movement and it’s driving me crazy because I’m drawing a blank. Basically, it’s vocally espousing popular and supposedly altruistic beliefs, but only doing so for subconscious moral evasion.
Moral credential effect is what I’ve known it as.
Confirming that the only green that matters is cash indulgences sent as tribute to the environmentalist groups so that the purists can defile the earth without a guilty conscience.
The Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are a prime example of “not walking the talk”. The #NoDAPL protesters left several tons of debris, abandoned cars, temporary shelters, etc. at their abandoned camp for the North Dakota state and county governments and the Sioux tribe to clean up before the Missouri River flooded the campsite in the spring of 2017.
Left off the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who performed the bulk of the campsite cleanup and spent over $1 million to clean up the site.
My guess is that most of those who believe in CAGW are mostly leaving it up to the government to force them (and everyone else) to be green. I definitely agree that the personal responsibility aspect of conservatives is what likely makes them “greener” than their liberal counterparts. I know my personal actions are very “green”: I carpool, I heat/cool my home very efficiently, and I spend less on other things. My motivation is to save money, but the end effect is that I consume a lot less than others.
Are we talking about the same people that wear pink hats and tw4t costumes, riot and destroy property, attack people, claim they are offended by everything while they offend everyone else, want social justice money for doing nothing, break every law in the books and then want the laws changed to make everyone else a crime…………..those people?
The moral justice warriors
Yet another thing advocates urge others to do. As the old cliche goes, if they didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.
It’s exactly the same as those who most appose government welfare are by far the most charitable…
It’s called “indulgences”, and they’re supposed to be expensive.
CO2, or “carbon” as it has been relegated, is good for the environment; certainly it is good for plants and animals at these current levels and up to several times current levels.
I call it reaching mental maturity and some people never reach it.
As an example, I used to sit around work complaining with my coworkers that someone at work ought to do this or do that to because it would make our job easier. One day, mid complaint, it struck me that I was someone and I had better stop complaining and start doing instead. If not I had to place myself at the head of the line to blame for it not getting done.
We have this hypocrisy in New Zealand.
Russel Norman who was the leader of the Green Party and is now the director of Green Peace in New Zealand has been convicted of getting in the way of the Amazon Explorer a oil and gas survey ship over 50 kilometer off the East coast .
Norman and his cronies thought nothing of using petrol powered boats to protest about oil exploration.
They have yet to be sentenced but they cost the oil exploration company over $100000 as the ship was forced to deviate to avoid swamping the protesters boats and Norman who had jumped in the ocean.
Apparently it is all right to protest in this way in these green beans minds and they will now expect Green peace supporters to help pay the fine..
There’s another way of looking at it as well. As Jordan Peterson likes to point out, it’s hard to effect change on small things in our lives so it’s incredibly difficult to change big complex things. Young people and those without responsibilities are unaware of this and therefore more likely to believe they can change the world.
So it’s thosr people with work, families and other real-world commitments who are typically more realistic – and skeltical – of simplistic big ideas.