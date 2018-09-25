The ‘Trick’ of Anomalous Temperature Anomalies

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
It seems that every time we turn around, we are presented with a new Science Fact that such-and-so metric — Sea Level Rise, Global Average Surface Temperature, Ocean Heat Content, Polar Bear populations, Puffin populations — has changed dramatically — “It’s unprecedented!” — and these statements are often backed by a graph illustrating the sharp rise (or, in other cases, sharp fall) as the anomaly of the metric from some baseline. In most cases, the anomaly is actually very small and the change is magnified by cranking up the y-axis to make this very small change appear to be a steep rise (or fall). Adding power to these statements and their graphs is the claimed precision of the anomaly — in Global Average Surface Temperature, it is often shown in tenths or even hundredths of a Centigrade degree. Compounding the situation, the anomaly is shown with no (or very small) “error” or “uncertainty” bars, which are, even when shown, not error bars or uncertainty bars but actually statistical Standard Deviations (and only sometimes so marked or labelled).
I wrote about this several weeks ago in an essay here titled “Almost Earth-like, We’re Certain”. In that essay, which the Science and Environmental Policy Project’s Weekly News Roundup characterized as “light reading”, I stated my opinion that “they use anomalies and pretend that the uncertainty has been reduced. It is nothing other than a pretense. It is a trick to cover-up known large uncertainty.”
Admitting first that my opinion has not changed, I thought it would be good to explain more fully why I say such a thing — which is rather insulting to a broad swath of the climate science world. There are two things we have to look at:
- Why I call it a “trick”, and 2. Who is being tricked.
WHY I CALL THE USE OF ANOMALIES A TRICK
What exactly is “finding the anomaly”? Well, it is not what it is generally thought. The simplified explanation is that one takes the annual averaged surface temperature and subtracts from that the 30-year climatic average and what you have left is “The Anomaly”.
That’s the idea, but that is not exactly what they do in practice. They start finding anomalies at a lower level and work their way up to the Global Anomaly. Even when Gavin Schmidt is explaining the use of anomalies, careful readers see that he has to work backwards to Absolute Global Averages in Degrees — by adding the agreed upon anomaly to the 30-year mean.
“…when we try and estimate the absolute global mean temperature for, say, 2016. The climatology for 1981-2010 is 287.4±0.5K, and the anomaly for 2016 is (from GISTEMP w.r.t. that baseline) 0.56±0.05ºC. So our estimate for the absolute value is (using the first rule shown above) is 287.96±0.502K, and then using the second, that reduces to 288.0±0.5K.”
But for our purposes, let’s just consider that the anomaly is just the 30-year mean subtracted from the calculated GAST in degrees.
As Schmidt kindly points out, the correct notation for a GAST in degrees is something along the lines of 288.0±0.5K — that is a number of degrees to tenths of a degree and the uncertainty range ±0.5K. When a number is expressed in that manner, with that notation, it means that the actual value is not known exactly, but is known to be within the range expressed by the plus/minus amount.
This illustration shows this in actual practice with temperature records….the measured temperatures are rounded to full degrees Fahrenheit — a notation that represents ANY of the infinite number of continuous values between 71.5 and 72.4999999…
It is not a measurement error, it is the measured temperature represented as a range of values 72 +/- 0.5. It is an uncertainty range, we are totally in the dark as to the actual temperature — we know only the range.
Well, for the normal purposes of human beings, the one-degree-wide range is quite enough information. It gets tricky for some purposes when the temperature approaches freezing — above or below frost/freezing temperatures being Climatically Important for farmers, road maintenance crews and airport airplane maintenance people.
No matter what we do to temperature records, we have to deal with the fact that the actual temperatures were not recorded — we only recorded ranges within which the actual temperature occurred.
This means that when these recorded temperatures are used in calculations, they must remain as ranges and be treated as such. What cannot be discarded is the range of the value. Averaging (finding the mean or the median) does not eliminate the range — the average still has the same range. (see Durable Original Measurement Uncertainty ).
As an aside: when Climate Science and meteorology present us with the Daily Average temperature from any weather station, they are not giving us what you would think of as the “average”, which in plain language refers to the arithmetic mean — rather we are given the median temperature — the number that is exactly halfway between the Daily High and the Daily Low. So, rather than finding the mean by adding the hourly temperatures and dividing by 24, we get the result of Daily High plus Daily Low divided by 2. These “Daily Averages” are then used in all subsequent calculations of weekly, monthly, seasonal, and annual averages. These Daily Averages have the same 1-degree wide uncertainty range.
On the basis of simple logic then, when we finally arrive at a Global Average Surface Temperature, it still has the original uncertainty attached — as Dr. Schmidt correctly illustrates when he gives Absolute Temperature for 2016 (link far above) as 288.0±0.5K. [Strictly speaking, this is not exactly why he does so — as the GAST is a “mean of means of medians” — a mathematical/statistical abomination of sorts.] As William Briggs would point out “These results are not statements about actual past temperatures, which we already knew, up to measurement error.” (which measurement error or uncertainty is at least +/- 0.5).
The trick comes in where the actual calculated absolute temperature value is converted to an anomaly of means. When one calculates a mean (an arithmetical average — total of all the values divided by the number of values), one gets a very precise answer. When one takes the average of values that are ranges, such as 71 +/- 0.5, the result is a very precise number with a high probability that the mean is close to this precise number. So, while the mean is quite precise, the actual past temperatures are still uncertain to +/-0.5.
Expressing the mean with the customary ”+/- 2 Standard Deviations” tells us ONLY what we can expect the mean to be — we can be pretty sure the mean is within that range. The actual temperatures, if we were to honestly express them in degrees as is done in the following graph, are still subject to the uncertainty of measurement: +/- 0.5 degrees.
[ The original graph shown here was included in error — showing the wrong Photoshop layers. Thanks to “BoyfromTottenham” for pointing it out. — kh ]
The illustration was used (without my annotations) by Dr. Schmidt in his essay on anomalies. I have added the requisite I-bars for +/- 0.5 degrees. Note that the results of the various re-analyses themselves have a spread of 0.4 degrees — one could make an argument for using the additive figure of 0.9 degrees as the uncertainty for the Global Mean Temperature based on the uncertainties above (see the two greenish uncertainty bars, one atop the other.)
This illustrates the true uncertainty of Global Mean Surface Temperature — Schmidt’s acknowledged +/- 0.5 and the uncertainty range between reanalysis products.
In the real world sense, the uncertainty presented above should be considered the minimum uncertainty — the original measurement uncertainty plus the uncertainty of reanalysis. There are many other uncertainties that would properly be additive — such as those brought in by infilling of temperature data.
The trick is to present the same data set as anomalies and claim the uncertainty is thus reduced to 0.1 degrees (when admitted at all) — BEST doubles down and claims 0.05 degrees!
Reducing the data set to a statistical product called anomaly of the mean does not inform us of the true uncertainty in the actual metric itself — the Global Average Surface Temperature — any more than looking at a mountain range backwards through a set of binoculars makes the mountains smaller, however much it might trick the eye.
Here’s a sample from the data that makes up the featured image graph at the very beginning of the essay. The columns are: Year — GAST Anomaly — Lowess Smoothed
2010 0.7 0.62
2011 0.57 0.63
2012 0.61 0.67
2013 0.64 0.71
2014 0.73 0.77
2015 0.86 0.83
2016 0.99 0.89
2017 0.9 0.95
The blow-up of the 2000-2017 portion of the graph:
We see global anomalies given to a precision of hundredths of a degree Centigrade. No uncertainty is shown — none is mentioned on the NASA web page displaying the graph (it is actually a little app, that allows zooming). This NASA web page, found in NASA’s Vital Signs – Global Climate Change section, goes on to say that “This research is broadly consistent with similar constructions prepared by the Climatic Research Unit and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.” So, let’s see:
From the CRU:
Here we see the CRU Global Temp (base period 1961-90) — annoyingly a different base period than NASA which used 1951-1980. The difference offers us some insight into the huge differences that Base Periods make in the results.
2010 0.56 0.512
2011 0.425 0.528
2012 0.47 0.547
2013 0.514 0.569
2014 0.579 0.59
2015 0.763 0.608
2016 0.797 0.62
2017 0.675 0.625
The official CRU anomaly for 2017 is 0.675 °C — precise to thousandths of a degree. They then graph it at 0.68°C. [Lest we think that CR anomalies are really only precise to “half a tenth”, see 2014, which is 0.579 °C. ] CRU manages to have the same precision in their smoothed values — 2015 = 0.608.
And, not to discriminate, NOAA offers these values, precise to hundredths of a degree:
2010, 0.70
2011, 0.58
2012, 0.62
2013, 0.67
2014, 0.74
2015, 0.91
2016, 0.95
2017, 0.85
[Another graph won’t help…]
What we notice is that, unlike absolute global surface temperatures such as those quoted by Gavin Schmidt at RealClimate, these anomalies are offered without any uncertainty measure at all. No SDs, no 95% CIs, no error bars, nothing. And precisely to the 100th of a degree C (or K if you prefer).
Let’s review then: The major climate agencies around the world inform us about the state of the climate through offering us graphs of the anomalies of the Global Average Surface Temperature showing a steady alarmingly sharp rise since about 1980. This alarming rise consists of a global change of about 0.6°C. Only GISS offers any type of uncertainty estimate and that only in the graph with the lime green 0.1 degree CI bar used above. Let’s do a simple example: we will follow the lead of Gavin Schmidt in this August 2017 post and use GAST absolute values in degrees C with his suggested uncertainty of 0.5°C. [In the following, remember that all values have °C after them – I will use just the numerals from now on.]
What is the mean of two GAST values, one for Northern Hemisphere and one for Southern Hemisphere? To make a real simple example, we will assign each hemisphere the same value of 20 +/- 0.5 (remembering that these are both °C). So, our calculation: 20 +/- 0.5 + 20 +/- 0.5 divided by 2 equals ….. The Mean is an exact 20. (now, that’s precision…)
What about the Range? The range is +/- 0.5. A range 1 wide. So, the Mean with the Range is 20 +/- 0.5.
But what about the uncertainty? Well the range states the uncertainty — or the certainty if you prefer — we are certain that the mean is between 20.5 and 19.5.
Let’s see about the probabilities — this is where we slide over to “statistics”.
Here are some of the values for the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, out of the infinite possibilities inferred by 20 +/- 0.5: [we note that 20.5 is really 20.49999999999…rounded to 20.5 for illustrative purposes.] When we take equal values, the mean is the same, of course. But we want probabilities — so how many ways can the result be 20.5 or 19.5? Just one way each.
NH SH
20.5 —— 20.5 = 20.5 only one possible combination
20.4 20.4
20.3 20.3
20.2 20.2
20.1 20.1
20.0 20.0
19.9 19.9
19.8 19.8
19.7 19.7
19.6 19.6
19.5 —— 19.5 = 19.5 only one possible combination
But how about 20.4 ? We could have 20.4-20.4, or 20.5-20.3, or 20.3-20.5 — three possible combinations. 20.3? 5 ways 20.2? 7 ways 20.1? 9 ways 20.0? 11 ways . Now we are over the hump and 19.9? 9 ways 19.8? 7 ways 19.7? 5 ways 19.6? 3 ways and 19.5? 1 way.
You will recognize the shape of the distribution:
As we’ve only used eleven values for each of the temperatures being averaged, we get a little pointed curve. There are two little graphs….the second (below) shows what would happen if we found the mean of two identical numbers, each with an uncertainty range of +/- 0.5, if they had been rounded to the nearest half degree instead of the usual whole degree. The result is intuitive — the mean always has the highest probability of being the central value.
Now, that may seem so obvious as to be silly. After all, that’s that a mean is — the central value (mathematically). The point is that with our evenly spread values across the range — and, remember, when we see a temperature record give as XX +/- 0.5 we are talking about a range of evenly spread possible values, the mean will always be the central value, whether we are finding the mean of a single temperature or a thousand temperatures of the same value. The uncertainty range, however, is always the same. Well, of course it is! Yes, has to be.
Therein lies the trick — when they take the anomaly of the mean, they drop the uncertainty range altogether and concentrate only on the central number, the mean, which is always precise and statistically close to that central number. When any uncertainty is expressed at all, it is expressed as the probability of the mean being close to the central number — and is disassociated from the actual uncertainty range of the original data.
As William Briggs tells us: “These results are not statements about actual past temperatures, which we already knew, up to measurement error.”
We already know the calculated GAST (see the re-analyses above). But we only know it being somewhere within its known uncertainty range, which is as stated by Dr. Schmidt to be +/- 0.5 degrees. Calculations of the anomalies of the various means do not tell us about the actual temperature of the past — we already knew that — and we knew how uncertain it was.
It is a TRICK to claim that by altering the annual Global Average Surface Temperatures to anomalies we can UNKNOW the known uncertainty.
WHO IS BEING TRICKED?
As Dick Feynman might say: They are fooling themselves. They already know the GAST as close as they are able to calculate it using their current methods. They know the uncertainty involved — Dr. Schmidt readily admits it is around 0.5 K. Thus, their use of anomalies (or the means of anomalies…) is simply a way of fooling themselves that somehow, magically, that the known uncertainty will simply go away utilizing the statistical equivalent of “if we squint our eyes like this and tilt our heads to one side….”.
Good luck with that.
Author’s Comment Policy:
This essay will displease a certain segment of the readership here but that fact doesn’t make it any less valid. Those who wish to fool themselves into disappearing the known uncertainty of Global Average Surface Temperature will object to the simple arguments used. It is their loss.
I do understand the argument of the statisticians who will insist that the mean is really far more precise than the original data (that is an artifact of long division and must be so). But they allow that fact to give them permission to ignore the real world uncertainty range of the original data. Don’t get me wrong, they are not trying to fool us. They are sure that this is scientifically and statistically correct. They are however, fooling themselves, because, in effect, all they are really doing is changing the values on the y-axis (from ‘absolute GAST in K’ to ‘absolute GAST in K minus the climatic mean in K’) and dropping the uncertainty, with a lot of justification from statistical/probability theory.
I’d like to read your take on this topic. I am happy to answer your questions on my opinions. Be forewarned, I will not argue about it in comments.
34 thoughts on “The ‘Trick’ of Anomalous Temperature Anomalies”
I’ve always used anomaly analysis to identify anomalous data, where in this case, the anomalous errors being identified are methodological.
There can be no doubt that the uncertainty claimed by the IPCC and its self serving consensus is highly uncertain. Consider the claimed ECS of 0.8C +/- 0.4C per W/m^2 of forcing. Starting from 288K and its 390 W/m^2 of emissions, this means that 1 W/m^2 of forcing can increase the surface emissions from between 2.25 W/m^2 and 6.6 W/m^2, where even the lower limit of 2.25 W/m^2 of emissions per W/m^2 of forcing is larger than the measured steady state value of 1.62 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of solar forcing. Clearly, the IPCC’s uncertain ECS, as large as the uncertainty already is, isn’t even large enough to span observations!
“… rather than finding the mean by adding the hourly temperatures and dividing by 24, we get the result of Daily High plus Daily Low divided by 2. ”
Taking the Daily High plus the Daily Low and dividing by 2 can easily give a trend in the opposite direction of actual temperatures. IOW, a set of these values could show a warming trend when it is actually cooling.
Many times I have worked outside all day for several days in a row. Often my perception was that one particular day was cooler than the others, because most of that day was partly cloudy.
Often, when I see the weather record for those days, I am surprised to learn that the record shows the day I thought was cooler was actually just as warm, and sometimes warmer, than the other days. This happens when there is a short period of full sunshine during mid-afternoon.
Even though many hours of that day were cooler than the corresponding hours of the other days, that day got recorded as just as warm, and sometimes warmer, than the other days.
SR
co2 and Steve ==> Both examples of what happens when we use the Hi+Low/2 method — pretending it is the daily average.
This problem is magnified throughout the rest of the “average temperature system.”
Averaging temperature is misleading at best no matter how many samples are used. To compute averages with any relation to the energy balance and the ECS, you must convert each temperature sample into equivalent emissions using the SB Law, add the emissions, divide by the number of samples and convert back to a temperature by inverting the SB Law. 2 samples per day are nowhere near enough to establish the average with any degree of certainty, even if they are the min and max temperatures of the day. If the 2 samples are provided with time stamps allowing the change from one to another to be reasonably interpreted, it gets a little better, but is still no where near as good as 24 real samples per day.
Thanks for the interesting and informative article, Kip, but shouldn’t the error bars on your ‘Global mean temperatures from reanalyses’ Br twice as long as you have shown? Each one appears to me to be equal to about 0.5 degrees on the left hand scale, not 1 degree (+/-0.5 degrees).
BoyfromTottenham ==> Well Done, sir. You have caught me using the wrong version of this graph –with the wrong Photoshop layers showing. I”ll replace it with an explanation in the text.
I do so appreciate readers you really look at the graphs and words — and thus see mistakes that I have missed.
Very easy to debunk the GISS global “temperature” record. Snow cover.
Can’t fool snow, it melts at 0 C. It ignores adjustments. Because snow cover trend has been flat since the late ’90’s it means GISS’s data is fiction.
Incidentally snow cover anomaly is consistent with the UAH temperature anomaly dataset, which along with the radiosonde balloon measurements doubly verifies UAH’s accuracy.
Thanks for this – didn’t know that anyone was tracking Snow Cover Extent.
It’s easy for ordinary people like me to understand a”big picture” story to the effect that significant increases in temperatures should cause significant decreases in SCE.
At least unchanging SCE ought to raise questions.
Thank you for this article. Using anomalies is a trick because the real world is compared to an artificial ideal. Therefore the real world will easily become anomalous.
While we get years that are warm or cool or wet or dry the experience of these has now become an anomaly.
Anomaly definition – something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected. Based on that definition, how does one define something like the UK weather where variation is the norm; the standard, normal and expected weather is now anomalous?
https://suyts.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/image7.png
Kip says : ” remember, when we see a temperature record give as XX +/- 0.5 we are talking about a range of evenly spread possible values”
Kip has made an assumption here that may or may not be correct. He says “evenly spread” but that is not the case. Specifically it is not the case when the values are not “evenly” spread, but spread as are in a normal distribution. Kip’s error is the assumption that they are distributed uniformly.
But isn’t that precisely what accuracy means, ie: for any given reading recorded, the true value is equally likely to be anywhere along the range (uniformly distributed), NOT normally distributed along the range.
David ==> We don’t know what the actual temperature was when we see a record of “72”. The “72” is really the range from 72.5 down to 71.5 and any of the infinite possible values in between. Since temperature is a continuous, infinite value metric, when we know nothing except the range, then all possible values within that range are equally possible — Nature has no preference for any particular value within the range.
The possible temperatures between 72.5 and 71.5 are NOT distributed in a normal distribution.
This is an extremely important point. Any and all values within the range are equally possible.
Wrong Kip, taking the measurement is normally distributed. There is a very low non-zero probability that the actual temperature is 70 degrees, and the human reader observes and records 71. There is also a low non-zero probability that the actual temperature is 72 degrees, and the human again reads 71. Pretty hard to get +/- 0.5 degree 95% confidence interval when the standard deviation of a uniform distribution is = 1/12*(a-b)
No, Kip is correct. The uncertainty that arises due to recording data rounded to the nearest whole number is Properly characterized by the uniform (or rectangular) distribution. However, uncertainty due to instrument calibration always includes both a systematic and random component. The systematic component is the difference between the reference’s stated and true values. The random component is determined by repeated comparisons between the reference and instrument measurement and is normally distributed.
So Kip’s essay is actually very generous in only looking at the +/- 0.5 half interval uncertainty. The real uncertainty would be the root of the sum of the squares of the half interval plus systematic plus random uncertainties. e.g. Assume half interval MU = 0.5, MU of reference = 0.2, MU due to random error = 0.3, then overall MU = 0.62
I probably should have said that we never actually know the systematic component since we never know the “true value” of calibration references. Calibration certificates report the MU of the reference which is used.
For NOAA’s official details, see the post:
Global Temperature Uncertainty
<a href=https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-references/faq/anomalies.phpBackground Information – FAQ
The two citation titles mentioning uncertainties are:
Folland, C. K., and Coauthors, 2001: Global temperature change and its uncertainties since 1861. Geophys. Res. Lett., 28, 2621–2624.
Rayner, N. A, P. Brohan, D. E. Parker, C. K. Folland, J. J. Kennedy, M. Vanicek, T. J. Ansell, and S. F. B. Tett, 2006: Improved analyses of changes and uncertainties in sea surface temperature measured in situ since the mid-nineteenth century: The HadSST2 dataset. J. Climate, 19, 446–469.
See BIPM’s JCGM_100_2008_E international standard on how to express uncertainties:
GUM: Guide to the Expression of Uncertainty in Measurement
Guide to the Expression of Uncertainty in Measurement. JCGM_100_2008_E, BIPM
https://www.bipm.org/utils/common/documents/jcgm/JCGM_100_2008_E.pdf
David L Hagen ==> And they really truly believe that that represents the real uncertainty. Unfortunately, it is simply the “uncertainty” that the MEAN (a mean of means of means of medians) is close to the value given as the anomaly.
The anomaly of the mean and their uncertainty say nothing about the temperature of the past (past year, month, or whatever). It only speaks for the uncertainty of the mean — the actual temperature, at the Global Average Surface Temperature level is still uncertainty to a minimum of +/- 0.5 K.
You citations do show exactly how badly they have fooled themselves and how convinced they are that it makes sense.
They know very well that the absolute GAST (in degrees k) carries a KNOWN UNCERTAINTY of at least 0.5K. That known uncertainty does not disappear just because they choose to look at the anomaly of the GAST.
Add to the uncertainties discussed here the FACT that up until 2003(ocean buoys) the ocean temperatures are simply made up. The likely error from 1850 to 1978 is about +-3C, and after 1978, with satellites, probably +-1.5C, and with buoys after 2003, +-0.1C.
That is for 70% of the earth.
Then there is the Arctic and Antarctic. Add in more made up numbers.
Other than a few long term, good quality Stevenson screen readings, climate science has little to work with to calculate long term GAT. See: Lansner and Pepke Pederson 2018
http://notrickszone.com/2018/03/23/uncertainty-mounts-global-temperature-data-presentation-flat-wrong-new-danish-findings-show/
Can someone tell me how you can come up with a global/land temperature index. The heat capacity of the 2 are hugely different
I meant to say land/sea temperature
Mike ==> The usual response is that it is an INDEX — like the Dow Jones Stock Index — of unlike values but looking at the combined index can tell us something.
Mixing sea surface (skin) temperature with 2-meter land air temperatures is one of the extremely odd practices of CliSci.
“As an aside: when Climate Science and meteorology present us with the Daily Average temperature from any weather station, they are not giving us what you would think of as the “average”, which in plain language refers to the arithmetic mean — rather we are given the median temperature — the number that is exactly halfway between the Daily High and the Daily Low. So, rather than finding the mean by adding the hourly temperatures and dividing by 24, we get the result of Daily High plus Daily Low divided by 2. These “Daily Averages” are then used in all subsequent calculations of weekly, monthly, seasonal, and annual averages.”
This is a major problem in climate science. It hides what is really going on by taking a false average at the very beginning and using it going forward. That number is not the average at all. The high/low can occur at different times of the day depending on the weather. For instance, on a mostly cloudy day, the high might occur when the sun peeks through the clouds. It may be the high for the day but using it and one other to compute the average is bogus. The average should be over many samples. Perhaps one sample per minute giving 1440 samples per day, each one with equal weight. Even better, keep all the samples. Storage is cheap.
Another example is when a cold front comes through at 2:00 AM, and the high for the 24-hour period (“day”) occurs in the middle of the night (at midnight!). Using that high and averaging with the low hides the fact that the day was cold.
The fact that this is how it has been done for a long time is no excuse. It is a problem, so fix it.
It was fixed. That (and other “fixes”) is why we have Global Warming.
coaldust ==> The Hi+Low/2 daily average is an historical artifact left over from when weather stations used Hi/Low recording thermometers. The His and Lows were all that they recorded, and the daily average was figured from them. In order to be able to compare modern records with older records they have continued with the same method — nutty as it is — out of necessity.
The Hi+Low/2 method does not give what your sixth grader would call the average temperature for the day. It is really the median of a two-value record.
Arrhenius gave the average surface temp of earth as 15C in 1896 and 1906 papers. Today it is no different within error (15C is 288.15K). NOAA gave earth’s temperature as 14.4C in 2011. If one is to believe NOAA’s precision, it might have actually cooled in the past 100 years or so.
R Shearer ==> “Arrhenius gave the average surface temp of earth as 15C in 1896 and 1906 papers.” and we are almost there — just a little warmer and we will be Earth-like!
So climate is not only getting worse than we could ever imagine we also know less about it then we ever have.
“But for our purposes, let’s just consider that the anomaly is just the 30-year mean subtracted from the calculated GAST in degrees.”
I don’t know what your purposes are, but that is strawman stuff. No-one does that.
“The trick comes in where the actual calculated absolute temperature value is converted to an anomaly of means.”
Wearily, no, it is a mean of anomalies.
“Reducing the data set to a statistical product called anomaly of the mean does not inform “
Wearily, again…
“No matter what we do to temperature records, we have to deal with the fact that the actual temperatures were not recorded — we only recorded ranges within which the actual temperature occurred.”
Literally, not true. Ranges were not recorded, only the estimate. Every measurement ever made, of anything, could have that said about it. You never know the actual …. You have an estimate.
Nick ==> Thanks for checking in — sorry to weary you so.
When you wake up,you can admit to the real uncertainty in the Global Average Surface Temperature. Gavin did….
I thought that averaging the data points to arrive at a very highly probable mean value only works when you are making the same measurement of the same thing over and over again. For example, what is the weight of this screw? If we take 100 measurements, we will come up with a very accurate (probable) measure of it’s weight even though we acknowledge there is an error in our scale. On the other hand, to come up with a global average temperature we are taking many, many measurements and comparing them on different days. Apples and oranges.
David ==> You are speaking about the Law of Large Numbers. It deals with multiple measurements of the same thing at the same time being averaged to arrive closer and closer to the actual size of the thing.
You are right that it does not apply to multiple measurements of different things at different times.
What taking a mean does is predict the probability of the mean being at a certain value, with higher probabilities being closer to the calculated mean.
Means however, do not inform us about the thing measured — only about the probabilities of the mean being near such and such a result.
See the links in the essay to William Briggs on the topic.
Graphs in this article apparently end at about the peak of the el Nino which is somewhat misleading. Long term temperature trend is still up based on University of Alabama at Huntsville satellite measurements, but current temperatures are down to about what they were a decade and a half ago. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dn-e5d5UcAEH9_G.jpg