UN claims yet another moving climate goalpost we’ll never reach

UN chief: ‘Pivotal moment’ for fighting global warming

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world has reached “a pivotal moment” in global warming and risks runaway climate change if leaders don’t act in the next two years.

He is telling world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that they aren’t doing enough to combat what he calls “a direct existential threat” that is moving faster than people are working to combat it.

He notes that thick, permanent sea ice north of Greenland began to break up this year for the first time.

He’s calling for making sure the international Paris climate change agreement is implemented. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he’s withdrawing his country from the pact.

Guterres is planning a climate summit next year.

Source: PBS Newshour

How many times have the goalposts been moved where that pivotal moment has been reached, and we are just a couple of years away from the irreversible or runaway scenario. I’ve lost count.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seems to not understand that Arctic sea ice hasn’t been disappearing, that this year is actually better than the worst years of 2007 and 2012, and hasn’t been cooperating with several “ice free” predictions made by Al Gore, Peter Wadhams, NSIDC’s Mark Serreze and others.

I can say this though: MIT says we won’t ever be in a “runaway” climate scenario, as the warming trend so far doesn’t meet the criteria to get there from here.

Emergency canceled, but that won’t stop these numptys.

