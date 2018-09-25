UN claims yet another moving climate goalpost we’ll never reach

UN chief: ‘Pivotal moment’ for fighting global warming
UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world has reached “a pivotal moment” in global warming and risks runaway climate change if leaders don’t act in the next two years.
He is telling world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that they aren’t doing enough to combat what he calls “a direct existential threat” that is moving faster than people are working to combat it.
He notes that thick, permanent sea ice north of Greenland began to break up this year for the first time.
He’s calling for making sure the international Paris climate change agreement is implemented. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he’s withdrawing his country from the pact.
Guterres is planning a climate summit next year.
Source: PBS Newshour
How many times have the goalposts been moved where that pivotal moment has been reached, and we are just a couple of years away from the irreversible or runaway scenario. I’ve lost count.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seems to not understand that Arctic sea ice hasn’t been disappearing, that this year is actually better than the worst years of 2007 and 2012, and hasn’t been cooperating with several “ice free” predictions made by Al Gore, Peter Wadhams, NSIDC’s Mark Serreze and others.
I can say this though: MIT says we won’t ever be in a “runaway” climate scenario, as the warming trend so far doesn’t meet the criteria to get there from here.
Emergency canceled, but that won’t stop these numptys.
The UN is well past its “best before” date. Better to dissolve it. Keep some parts maybe, but remove the false idea of global governance.
It had a “best before date”?
Expired long time ago
October 23, 1945
What, pray tell, are the UN’s “best parts”?
The initials
U
N
The building. It can be turned into a hotel.
I can’t think of any part of the UN that’s worth keeping.
The few few functions that it manages to perform with a faint sheen of competence can be better performed by private aid organizations or by individual governments.
“U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world has reached “a pivotal moment” in global warming and risks runaway climate change if leaders don’t act in the next two years.”
I thought we’d passed the tipping point some time ago?
The tipping point is Tommorow, tommorow, tommorow
The Climate Change tipping point is just like Communism, always just over the horizon
Please understand that there are twice as many “pivotal moments” as needy bureaucrats.
He looks to me like if he tries to pivot, he’ll leave a divot.
Nothing but death will stop these numpties as their livelihood and prestige depend on their fostering a continuous flow of Climate ‘Emergencies’.
There is no tipping point, no pivotal moment. What tips; what pivots??
Each future “catastrophe” the alarmists predict has a different future timeline, which ranges from next year to centuries or more in the future (for polar ice melting). Which one is their claimed tipping point? Effects of gradual global warming would play out incrementally.
There are no tipping points!
If there were, we would have tipped long ago, as CO2 has been much higher in the recent past, three times in the last 200 years, and the temperature was warmer in the 1930s and all of the warm peaks before this. We have not tipped, period.
Once we pass the tipping point, will they finally shut up about it?
Numpty? What a great word on which to end the post, Anthony!! It’s so fitting for Guterres and the ever-numpty Al Gore .
Cheers,
Bob
Numpty Dumpty sat on a wall
Numpty Dumpty had a great fall
and landed on a masseuse
I second that. Numpty is my nomination for word of the year.
Numpty: noun for a person with no relevant knowledge making pronunciations about subjects far beyond their understanding. 2: making a statement that conveys no useful or meaningful information.
ex: “the world has reached a pivotal moment”.
How many times have we had to start the climate doomsday countdown clock now? Six, seven times? Eight times? Is anyone keeping a list?
The world’s supply of people who are willing to make fools of themselves never seems to get exhausted.
Errr, 2…hundred years check point,>…
I’m getting rather tired of these pretending-to-be-knowledgeable-but-actually-bone-head-ignorant-elites trying to cow the rest of us with dire warnings of false information about the future (aka lies). I suppose I should find some comfort in the lies being so obvious, that it doesn’t take much time to sort them out from the truth.
Needs moar sandwich boardz!!!!
Needs more cowbell.
Don’t Fear the Reaper.
I’m worried.
What if this pivotal, unprecedented, catastrophic, tipping point, man made crisis thing is real? unlike all the others for the past 40 years? Enough monkeys with enough typewriters, that sort of thing. OMG
?
According to socialist climate actiivists, we must yield only to the opinions of climate scientists. Guterres is not a climate scientist, so we can all safely ignore what he says.
Even were he a climate scientist, we could safely ignore anything he says.
Anything he says is politically motivated. What he says is not science dependent. The UN wants a science conclusion to support their political ambitions. The UN pays for (via member complicit member nations) said “scientific” report. The pseudo-science report says what the UN wants to hear.
The moving goal posts of denialism.
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jXD0xmiHnKU/hqdefault.jpg
The UN and the IPCC and the UNFCCC are in total denial that their past projections have failed. The real deniers are the UN and its IPCC rent seekers.
Sigh, I haven’t come to grips with the last 20 climate ultimatums. To think that people aren’t aware of the constant threats to mankind caused by climate not materializing shows you their disdain for the average person.
They completely depend on the average person not having any clue how they are being screwed up the Wahzoo on the future cost of their energy consumption.
For the most part, they sadly appear to be correct on that assumption. To wit; California, South Australia, and Germany.
“How many times have the goalposts been moved where that pivotal moment has been reached, and we are just a couple of years away from the irreversible or runaway scenario”
It’s bureaucratese. The only way these guys know how to talk. The underlying issue is that these bureaucrats have discovered that when eco whacko issues are set on a global scale it provides an opportunity for them to take charge and increase the size, budget, reach, and power of their organization. Everything they say is best understood in that context and not in terms of climate science.
Please see
https://ssrn.com/abstract=2794991
https://ssrn.com/abstract=2812034
It is just so obvious that the hysterical climate scare is a hoax. They just want us to believe their story (so they can get hundreds of billions of dollars a year from their scam) with what ever lies they come up with to support the failing narrative. Very much like how Judge Kavanaugh is being slandered by unsubstantiated allegations to have him not appointed to SCOTUS. It is a clearly failing narrative and having ever more absurd “evidence” tendered to support what was a always a fraud. They know that when it is eventually revealed as a fraud from the beginning, heads will roll, so they will maintain the LIE till beyond the bitter end-like squealing pigs knowing their number is up.
“He notes that thick, permanent sea ice north of Greenland began to break up this year for the first time.”
Anybody else have any comments on “permanent sea ice” in the Arctic?
I checked quickly. It seems the “permanent sea ice” is just a pile-up of ice that wind and currents have brought in from elsewhere. That arctic ice is in constant motion and swirls and flows as it is pushed by wind and currents is well known. In this area of the arctic, the ice is pushed south, out the Fram Straight east of Greenland, and some of the ice is snagged by the north coast of Greenland, resulting in a big, persistent pile-up of ice.
When I did my internet search, the results were dominated by at least two dozen news reports of “first ever” and coming catastrophe. These were all the usual MSM outlets.
Of note was the interesting fact that all the reports were very similar, often using identical phrasing. It makes one suspect that all the reports were spawned by a single press release which was picked up by the media and broadcast to the world.
Coordinated media event, anybody?
The previous interglacial period, the Eemian, was warmer than this one with higher sea levels and more ice cap melting yet no runaway warming ever happened. The statement that “the permanent sea ice north of Greenland began to break up this year for the first time: is false.
Of course it won’t stop the numpties. They have dreams of glory, power and unlimited amounts of other people’s money dancing in their heads.
They won’t let anything as trivial as reality, or the deaths of millions stand in their way.
Will the UN steal money from some countries and give it to other countries, claiming that it’s to fight “climate change” or will it not? We are at the tipping point.
Here in Aus, this is reported;
https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/i-didn-t-expect-that-reaction-trump-s-boasting-provokes-laughter-at-un-20180926-p505zt.html
Guterres policy seems to be, “if I make up science and scary scenarios, the dumbasses out there will swallow it”. So the announcement has been worthwhile, pretty much the Gore style.
They move goal posts both ways. A half dozen years ago it was projected 2100 would 3-5C above1950 base with 95% confidence. As research kept lowering climate sensitivity and projections were running 300% above observations despite unrelenting jiggering adjustments, and the “Dreaded Pause ^тм” kept lenghthening toward 2 decades, triggering the Climate Blues that permanently ended the careers of a large number of afflicted clisci researchers who couldnt face what their inner minds were trying to tell them ( …all that study through PhD, all that research and a large part of their careers and life wasted – their illness was caused by the most classic psyche diagnosis- D*nile). Job one was to disappear the Pause by hook or by crook and Karl on the eve of his retirememt, did exactly this.
And the ECS problem? They chopped the 2100 disaster temp anomaly down to 2C, but calculations were suggesting that we couldn’t achieve 2C even pulling out all stops, so they stretched it back to a base of 1850! Just in case, they then wrote papers that above 1.5C would result in horrible consequences. Since we already had 0.8C since 1850, in the space of a few years they had chopped the dangerous increase from 3-5C, down to 0.7C by 2100. And they managed to convince their useful fools that thus was a danger.
Me, I’m sticking to my 99% confidence level forecast that the “Great Greening ^тм” is ushering in “Garden of Eden Earth ^тм” to coincide with peaking of the population at ~9B and a perennial age of plenty, peace and prosperity. Malthus and the Marxbrothers will finally be laid to rest.
The UAH 6.0 global temp anomaly as of August 2018 was 0.19C, compared to CMIP5’s 102 model average projection of around 1.2C; off by a factor of six…
The only “crisis” the UN is facing is a crisis of credibility, and how to explain why global taxpayers have been forced to waste $10’s of trillions of their hard-earned money on this silly disconfirmed CAGW hypothesis.
NONE of CAGW’s dire predictions are coming even close to reflecting reality: Sea Level Rise, severe weather trends, ocean “acidification”, CH4 levels, catastrophic Greenland and Antarctic land ice loss, catastrophic global warming trends, Arctic Summer ice disappearing by 2012, etc…
We’ve ENJOYED about 0.85C of beneficial global warming recovery since the end of the Little Ice Age (1280~1850–the coldest event in 10,000 years), of which, CO2 forcing has perhaps contributed around 0.3C of total beneficial warming recovery…
There will be a small 1-year spike in global temps during the developing weak El Nino cycle, but by 2021, the UAH 6.0 global temp anomaly should be around 0.0C, or may even be in negative territory following a strong and cold La Nina cycle.
Leftist political hacks will continue to pound the table, while CAGW skeptics continue to pound the facts.
CAGW is dead.
The previous interglacial period, the Eemian, was warmer than this one with higher sea levels and more ice cap melting yet no runaway global warming ever happened. The Eemian was followed by the last ice age. In the past the amount of cO2 in the atmosphere has been more than 10 times what it is today and during that time there were warm periods and cold periods but no runaway warmering ever happened. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. There are many good reasons to be conserving on the use of CO2 but climate change is not one of them.
For those like myself who have lived long enough, before we had the UN, 1945, we had the “League of Nations”. It was mostly white and Western countries and just like the present UN, could not agree on the important thikngs.
Todays UN is mostly black and brown natipons, and their thinking is clearly how to ghet more money from the once rich Western nations.
The IPCC’s UN b acked scam of Global waarming come climate change come extreme weather is perfect for them to blame the Western nations for all of their own self inflicted problems.
Trump should cease to pay the UN anything, especially after they laughed at him. . He has a long memory.
MJE