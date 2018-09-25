Good news for climate doomsayers – genetic modification wipes out mosquitoes in the lab

We have been told time and again that climate change will enhance mosquito populations, thus bringing increased incidences of disease such as malaria and dengue fever.
Fortunately, science is ahead of the climate-to-mosquitoes issue (even if it may be overblown) as we see in this story.
Gene editing wipes out mosquitoes in the lab
Researchers have used gene editing to completely eliminate populations of mosquitoes in the lab.
The team tested their technique on the mosquito Anopheles gambiae, which transmits malaria.
They altered part of a gene called doublesex, which determines whether an individual mosquito develops as a male or as a female.
This allowed the Imperial College London scientists to block reproduction in the female mosquitoes.
They want to see if the technology could one day be used to control mosquito populations in the wild.
Writing in the journal Nature Biotechnology, Prof Andrea Crisanti and colleagues report that caged populations of Anopheles gambiae collapsed within 7-11 generations.
Dr Crisanti said:
“2016 marked the first time in over two decades that malaria cases did not fall year-on-year despite huge efforts and resources, suggesting we need more tools in the fight.”
The approach falls within a category of genetic engineering known as a gene drive. It describes technologies that spread a gene or particular suites of genes through a population.
The researchers used the gene editing technique known as Crispr to modify a part of the doublesex gene that is responsible for female development.
A CRISPR–Cas9 gene drive targeting doublesex causes complete population suppression in caged Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes
Abstract:
In the human malaria vector Anopheles gambiae, the gene doublesex(Agdsx) encodes two alternatively spliced transcripts, dsx-female(AgdsxF) and dsx-male (AgdsxM), that control differentiation of the two sexes. The female transcript, unlike the male, contains an exon (exon 5) whose sequence is highly conserved in all Anopheles mosquitoes so far analyzed. We found that CRISPR–Cas9-targeted disruption of the intron 4–exon 5 boundary aimed at blocking the formation of functional AgdsxF did not affect male development or fertility, whereas females homozygous for the disrupted allele showed an intersex phenotype and complete sterility. A CRISPR–Cas9 gene drive construct targeting this same sequence spread rapidly in caged mosquitoes, reaching 100% prevalence within 7–11 generations while progressively reducing egg production to the point of total population collapse. Owing to functional constraint of the target sequence, no selection of alleles resistant to the gene drive occurred in these laboratory experiments. Cas9-resistant variants arose in each generation at the target site but did not block the spread of the drive.
24 thoughts on “Good news for climate doomsayers – genetic modification wipes out mosquitoes in the lab”
My prediction is that the mosquito will be the next ‘endangered species’ in need of protection.
Fines implemented if you slap one on your arm.
Prison sentence if you crop dust your field.
You beat me to it and the campaign will borrow from the manual for GMO pressure tactics. See the decline of Monsanto if there are any questions. The best thing that could happen is if China steals the technology and gives it to many countries in its drive to influence developing countries. Americans and EU citizens could visit the mosquito-free zones.
The best thing that could happen is this gets implemented without the Chinese stealing even more intellectual property.
As ridiculous as it sounds, I believe you may be right. I believe environmental and liberal extremists don’t want to save people, they only want to appear to be in the business of helping people, while “saving the planet” (means taking control over the lives of the entire global population). I believe they want to reduce the population by several billion, and to have absolute control over those remaining. So stopping mosquitoes from spreading malaria is anathema to their goals.
It’s the unknown and unknowable unintended consequences that might give us pause before we barge ahead with this.
CRISPR is an astonishingly powerful tool. Or a double edged sword.
Bugs are hard to beat.
Anopheles gambiae is liable to find a way around this method of vector control, as hundreds of pests have evolved resistance to pesticides and other control methods.
“Life finds a way” Dr. Ian Malcolm
What will dragonflies eat? They devour mosquitoes! Think of the dragonflies!! #dragonfliesmatter!!!!!
(Don’t take the fun out of this by giving me a list!!!)
Sara,
OK, I won’t list all the other insects which dragonflies eat, but will note that their giant griffinfly predecessors got along fine and reached their largest size before mosquitoes ever evolved.
However dragonflies might be considered adapted to hunt mosquitoes and another group whose name I dare not mention.
Might help reduce populations until the few surviving mosquitoes evolve a new sex determination system. Or until the nonfunctional, modified gene mutates into functionality.
probably not John….this one works too fast
I wonder if the Doublesex Gene becoming active gives the Mosquito the desire to
Go F itself
This would certainly drive down the availability of Mating to produce the next generation.
An all male mosquito population wouldn’t contain any blood-suckers. Only the females feed on blood, in order nefariously to get protein to make their eggs.
The fact that exon 5 is so highly preserved in mosquito species suggests that the technique will also work on Anophelus Aegypti, the Yellow Fever vector.
Great plot for a new horror movie: Genetically modified mosquitoes transmit infertility gene to other species leading to next great extinction event.
Craig,
If the event were limited to mosquitoes, the horror would be limited as well. Indeed, rejoicing might ensue.
The only insect sex determination system about which I know anything is D. melanogaster’s, which is apparently restricted to that species and a few others closely related to it in the highly speciose genus Drosophila.
and what will the birds and bats eat?
Let them eat biting flies!
One of the other approximately 3,499 species of mosquito.
I wonder if this technique would work on all of the various genders of the species americanus liberalis democratis?
Seems daft, as said, they are an important part of the food chain in water and air.
All these diseases can be wiped out by other means.
Mr. Grim,
Mossies are important to many animals higher up the food chain, but there is rarely a shortage of other flying and crawling insects. Maybe there is a bird, bat, fish or other insectivore dependent on mosquitoes, but as a general rule, they’re not picky. Just about any insect or arachnid will do, plus other small prey.
North America’s common little brown bat eats a lot of mosquitoes, it’s true, but also gnats, hoppers, midges, caddisflies, mayflies, moths, wasps, small beetles and, occasionally, spiders. They do rely upon aquatic-hatched insects like mossies, however, which is why they tend to roost near bodies of water. But other aquatic insects are on their menu. Annoying midges are often mistaken for mosquitoes.
Practically speaking, though, we’re unlikely ever totally to eradicate mosquitoes. And even if we did, something very like them would soon evolve, as happened among the 6000 insect species endemic to Hawaii, which also boasts a bountiful supply of unique spiders.
The way to prevent mosquito vectored diseases has be well known for more than 2,000 years.
The Roman Empire of Classical Antiquity did not have a problem with Malaria because they knew how to drain swamps and they did it. No swamps, no mosquitoes, the life cycle of the plasmodium parasite is broken, and Malaria disappears as a pandemic.
“Environmentalists” oppose draining swamps because they think swamps are “ecologically important wetlands”. It is part of their campaign to impoverish, immiserate, and demoralize the lower classes.
Of course if scientists are able to wipe out the Maleriaan mosqquito, then this would lead to a massive increase in the population of countries which presently suffer from maleria. So what do we then do about this particular problem ?
MJE