Greenland Ice Sheet apparently gains mass for the 2nd year in a row

Long-time WUWT reader Dave Burton writes:
I’ve seen no official pronouncement from DMI, but here are their graphs for Greenland Ice Sheet (GIS) surface mass balance (SMB), for the 2016-2017 glaciological year (Sept. 1 – Aug. 31), and for the 2017-2018 glaciological year. That’s the ice sheet mass balance before accounting for ice lost through glacier calving & submarine melting. (The fonts look a bit oddly stretched, because the two original graphs on the DMI site are scaled differently, and I resized them with IrfanView so that the two graphs would be the same size.)
DMI’s report on the 2016-2017 glaciological year says that,
“Greenland on average loses around 500 Gt of ice each year from calving and submarine melt processes. If we subtract this from our figure of 544 Gt for the SMB it would suggest Greenland gained a small amount of ice this year.”
From eyeballing the graph, it appears that the GIS ended this glaciological year (2017 – 2018) with a SMB of about +520 Gt. Subtracting 500 Gt for iceberg calving and submarine melt suggests a very small gain of about +20 Gt of ice.
That’s completely negligible with regards to global sea-level, since it takes 362 Gt of meltwater to raise the oceans by 1 millimeter. But if it were a loss of 20 Gt I’ll bet the press would report it as “22 cubic km of ice,” or “more than five cubic miles of ice,” or perhaps, “more than 8400 times the volume of the Great Pyramid of Giza.”
Let’s see…. Greenland gaining, Arctic gaining … what’s the problem again?
This is something the MSM will “keep under their hats”.
The group think is so thick, they don’t even need to send out the note to staff to not cover the news.
All, in the wash.
It’s not just a wash, it’s an autoclave.
Honest questions:
o How accurate are these graphs & who safe-keeps the numbers (no more ad-hoc adjustments)?
o How doe we measure “submarine melt & calving”?
o Are we talking “real numbers” or model numbers?
The Danish Meteorological Institute is the source of the report, which is the output of their model which factors in precipitation, surface temps, surface melt, refreze characteristics and runoff. They, and they alone are responsible for it. Consult their site (polar.org)
for their methodology, and for how they determine losses from calving.
Why would the very round 500Gt/Yr melt not be significantly less in an environment of increased accumulation.
The two processes should be linked at some level and the temperatures up there have been very cool over the last year or two.
Just imagine how many Hiroshimas of man-made global warming it would take to melt bits of the Greenland Ice Sheet. If it were to melt.
And how many Olympic swimming pools of water would be added to the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans as a result.
Mind boggling numbers.
John, I calculated from the meter readings that a busted 4″ water pipe released an olympic pool worth of water out of one of my mechanical rooms onto my campus grounds before the guard caught it during Christmas break back in 2009. The detention ponds around the parking lots caught it all. It really wasn’t that much water to get rid of.
OK, then the ice sheet meltwater unit could be the Aral Sea, before it was sucked dry for irrigation and other uses.
Okay, That’s perspective! Great catch.
Dave, there are two free software products that I push anytime the subject is raised, Irfanview and Audacity. One is perfect for pictures and the other for audio. The authors are truly philanthropic.
Imperceptible at first for a few centuries….
This is how Ice Ages begin.
The full DMI weasel words were that it was probably negative.
–
“Since at least 2002, the total mass budget has been substantially negative (on average from 2002 onwards it has lost -200 to -300 Gt per year). This year, thanks partly to ex-hurricane Nicole’s snow and partly to the relatively low amounts of melt in the summer, we estimate the total mass budget to be close to zero and possibly even positive.”
–
There was some funny interaction DMI/Heller a year ago, I might look up the quotes
They changed the baseline mid-year last year as well.
As far as I know, they only publish the result in graphical form, unlike their Arctic Sea Ice Volume, which is available numerically, in a single file, for all the modeled days since Jan 2, 2003.
“… more than 8400 times the volume of the Great Pyramid of Giza”.
By my rough calculations that’s four Sydney Harbours, the standard cognitive distorting unit of volume in Australia.
Here’s one you might like, with an Australian spin…
the DMI Arctic sea ice volume yesterday was reported as 6,962 cu km, or 6.962 billion cu m if you like it better.
The ‘Outback’ of Australia is estimated to be a bit more than 2,500,000 sq mi, which (at 2.58999 sq km/sq mi) is ~6,500,000 sq km. (six million,500 thousand)
So, if you spread yesterday’s volume of Arctic Sea ice over the entire Outback, it would cover it to a depth of a little less than 1.1 metre.
I propose a new unit of Arctic sea Ice volume… the Outback-metre, or simply, ‘Outbacks’.
Whatcha think?
(If my math is wrong, feel free to correct it)
This whole sea level rise threat is such a farce anyway. Even if all 200000 glaciers in the world melted the sea level rise would only be 400mm. That is less than 16 inches. Antarctica will never melt; even if global average temperatures go up 4C; because almost all of the continent is way below freezing even in the Antarctic summer. Since the Arctic ice sits on the ocean; sea level would only rise by about 20mm (because most of that ice is salty) if the whole Arctic melted. What is left to melt? Greenland. Okay Consider this. So even if the CAGW alarmists are right and the temp rises to 4C over today, how much of Greenland would melt? Well in the vast interior of Greenland only the very top of the ice melts in the summertime. Even the IPCC has stated that a 3C global rise in temperature over the next 80 years would only result in a 1 metre rise in sea level. I dispute that because the vast majority of Greenland’s ice sheet never even comes close to reaching 0C. It would take a much larger increase of temperature to melt it. Everybody just seems to take the alarmist view on this without looking at the actual size of ice that would have to melt. Recently an engineer calculated that it would take 105000 years to melt the Antarctica even if you had all the energy of the world running blowtorches melting the ice. Greenland is not nearly as big but to try and melt even a thousandth of Greenland even if you had access to industrial melters on every last inch of the Greenland interior, would be a futile task. Greenland has 2,850,000 km3 of ice.
All of it would have to melt to raise sea level by 7 metres. This is just not going to happen especially even with a 4C average global temperature rise which is at the high catastrophic range of IPCC predictions. You just cannot melt that large a block of ice with air temperatures 4C higher . This is because you are dealing with averages here. The summit which is 2 miles above sea level in the interior has an air temperature range of -26C in winter to 0C in summer. Summer in this part of Greenland is only 2 months long. Temperatures in the other 10 months of the year are below
-10 C. So 2 months of summer is just not enough time to melt an appreciable amount of ice. Increasing the average global temperature by 4C will not make the interior go above freezing because of the elevation.
Additionally, the weight of the Greenland ice has depressed the interior of the continent and disrupted any drainage that existed prior to being covered in ice. If the ice should be completely melted, a significant fraction of the water won’t make it to the oceans until isostatic rebound removes the ‘bowl.’ The bottom line is that theoretical calculations converting the ice volume of Greenland to an increase in ocean level overstates the immediate effect.
I would also like to draw your attention to this graph
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/event-tracker/new-record-temperature-southwest-greenland
It shows the alltime record summer temp for Summit station in inland Greenland. Notice that it barely got above 0C. Since summers are only 2 months long here how in the hell is Greenland supposed to melt any appreciable amount even if global temps went up 4C. The summit is 2 miles high and the mean thickness of the ice in all of Greenland is 2135 metres or 7000 ft. Since this total of ice is 2850000 km3 , how would this melt in 2 months? It wouldn’t. fall and winter would come and the ice would refreeze. Spring would come again and as you see on the graph there wouldn’t be any melting in the spring even if global world temperatures soared above an increase of 4C. Sure Greenland has been losing ice mass over last 20 years but this has happened thousands of times in the past. There was less ice at the end of the 1930s in Greenland than there is today. A new study by Niesen et al.,2018 shows that 8000 years ago was 2-3 C warmer than today with peaks as high as 5C higher and the greenland ice mass diminished only 20% in 3000 years at those increased temperatures. See below for the reason.
To further cement this hypothesis of Greenland ice sheet not melting from of top, there have been studies that the melting is happening from underneath because of a volcanic ridge extending from Iceland right to the Arctic. Even the alarmist scientists are admitting that the top of Greenlands interior ice sheet is not melting and that the upper surface every year gets fresh snow/ice and the reason that there is a net loss of ice is the amount of icebergs calving off on the shore line. These icebergs have calved off for millions of years and the volcanic activity has come and gone for millions of years.The alarmists will argue that the calving of the icebergs on the coast of Greenland is increasing with global warming.
However, that demonstrates a lack of understanding of just how calving works. Calving is a breakup of ice shelfs at the coast caused by pressure from the ice sheets as the ice is forced to the sea. Calving is just as likely to happen when it is cold or warm. Calving has been going on ever since Greenland formed ice sheets.
Steven Fraser wrote, “…as 6,962 cu km, or 6.962 billion cu m if you like it better…”
That’s the British definition of “billion” which is ×10¹² (10^12) or “million million”.
The U.S. definition of “billion” is ×10⁹ (10^9) or “thousand million.”
That ambiguity is why “billion” is a Bad Word. It might be a good idea to put the word “billion” on the “banned toxic words list” along with the F-bomb and “Döug Cöttön.” If someone really, really needs to use it they could obfuscate the spelling, like “billiön.”
Oxforddictionaries.com
In British English, a billion used to be equivalent to a million million (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000), while in American English it has always equated to a thousand million (i.e. 1,000,000,000). … Nowadays, it’s generally held to be equivalent to a million million (1,000,000,000,000), as it is in American English.
This was cut and paste. Pity whoever typed it got it wrong!
Stephen,
A billion in American English is a thousand million.
Ruth Mottram 2016 DMI
Each year the ice sheet loses around 250 Gigatonnes of water. This is about 100 million Olympic sized swimming pools a year
Another way to think about the amount of water Greenland is currently adding to the oceans is that it roughly corresponds to about 4 litres per person per hour assuming that the human population is 7.4 billion people.
We assume in this calculation that each swimming pool is 25m wide, 50m long and 2 m deep and contains 2,500,000 litres of water.
–
+20 Gt of ice. Equals 4 million swimming pools a year gained
Please use official DMI measurements in future.
👍
Thank you for the constructive criticism.
RE:“Greenland on average loses around 500 Gt of ice each year from calving and submarine melt processes…..”
This sounds like a estimated average. It does not tell us how much ice mass is lost in any given summer, making any calculations of annual mass gain or loss little better than a guess-timate as well.
John Tillman Missed your comment above
“Just imagine how many Hiroshimas of man-made global warming it would take to melt bits of the Greenland Ice Sheet. If it were to melt.
And how many Olympic swimming pools of water would be added to the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans as a result.”
–
Thanks to DMI we have both the volume of your swimming pool and estimates of SMB difference to swimming pools.
angech September 24, 2018 at 8:50 pm
Glad to know that such a relatively puny unit of measurement isn’t beyond or below the pale for politically motivated measurement comparisons among the Climatariat.
Thanks!
One would imagine that the more ice formed on Greenland the more available to break off in the melting season [with some slight overall gain] The interesting thing is that this acts as an extra dampener on melt which should help the ice extent spread further this year.
Uh oh
What can we do about it?
Should be emit some CO2?
Will that help?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/09/25/a-test-for-ecs-climate-sensitivity-in-observational-data/
I still need it converted to metric bowls of cereal for that number to really be relevant in my life.
For the season 2016/2017 there is a final report available at DMI site:
http://polarportal.dk/en/news/2017-season-report/
“The 2016-17 season in the Arctic has in many ways been extraordinary. A snowy winter season and a comparably cold summer resulted in the Greenland Ice Sheet having benefitted from the season. The season has been less favourable with regard to sea ice, however, with ocean temperatures in some locations having been unusually high and more open water than normal for the period 1981-2010. Greenland experienced heavy precipitation – both rain and snow – during the autumn and winter months, in addition to which the summer – and thus the melting season – was short. The large quantities of snow, in particular in Southeast Greenland, also resulted in a very high albedo, which has meant that the whiter than average surface has been able to reflect more of the sun’s rays and thereby absorb less heat energy. [b]As a result, we have to go back to the 1980s and 1990s to find a comparable (slightly positive) surface mass balance[/b], i.e., the mass
balance of the ice sheet disregarding the effect of calving of icebergs. However, a single year must not be taken as evidence that the climate is on a more positive course with regard to the health of the Ice Sheet.”
Last year the preliminary report was already available on 12th of September (1), but this year it seems to be delayed. Maybe second year in a row with a positive mass balance needs more careful wording.
(1) http://polarportal.dk/en/nyheder/arkiv/nyheder/end-of-the-smb-season-summary-2017/