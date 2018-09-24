MIT: Climate tipping point busted – globe needs to reach 152°F before runaway greenhouse effect kicks in

Current trend of “global warming” isn’t enough to get there, says MIT scientist.
How Earth sheds heat into space
New insights into the role of water vapor may help researchers predict how the planet will respond to warming.
Just as an oven gives off more heat to the surrounding kitchen as its internal temperature rises, the Earth sheds more heat into space as its surface warms up. Since the 1950s, scientists have observed a surprisingly straightforward, linear relationship between the Earth’s surface temperature and its outgoing heat.
But the Earth is an incredibly messy system, with many complicated, interacting parts that can affect this process. Scientists have thus found it difficult to explain why this relationship between surface temperature and outgoing heat is so simple and linear. Finding an explanation could help climate scientists model the effects of climate change.
Now scientists from MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) have found the answer, along with a prediction for when this linear relationship will break down.
They observed that Earth emits heat to space from the planet’s surface as well as from the atmosphere. As both heat up, say by the addition of carbon dioxide, the air holds more water vapor, which in turn acts to trap more heat in the atmosphere. This strengthening of Earth’s greenhouse effect is known as water vapor feedback. Crucially, the team found that the water vapor feedback is just sufficient to cancel out the rate at which the warmer atmosphere emits more heat into space.
The overall change in Earth’s emitted heat thus only depends on the surface. In turn, the emission of heat from Earth’s surface to space is a simple function of temperature, leading to to the observed linear relationship.
Their findings, which appear today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, may also help to explain how extreme, hothouse climates in Earth’s ancient past unfolded. The paper’s co-authors are EAPS postdoc Daniel Koll and Tim Cronin, the Kerr-McGee Career Development Assistant Professor in EAPS.
A window for heat
In their search for an explanation, the team built a radiation code — essentially, a model of the Earth and how it emits heat, or infrared radiation, into space. The code simulates the Earth as a vertical column, starting from the ground, up through the atmosphere, and finally into space. Koll can input a surface temperature into the column, and the code calculates the amount of radiation that escapes through the entire column and into space.
The team can then turn the temperature knob up and down to see how different surface temperatures would affect the outgoing heat. When they plotted their data, they observed a straight line — a linear relationship between surface temperature and outgoing heat, in line with many previous works, and over a range of 60 kelvins, or 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
“So the radiation code gave us what Earth actually does,” Koll says. “Then I started digging into this code, which is a lump of physics smashed together, to see which of these physics is actually responsible for this relationship.”
To do this, the team programmed into their code various effects in the atmosphere, such as convection, and humidity, or water vapor, and turned these knobs up and down to see how they in turn would affect the Earth’s outgoing infrared radiation.
“We needed to break up the whole spectrum of infrared radiation into about 350,000 spectral intervals, because not all infrared is equal,” Koll says.
He explains that, while water vapor does absorb heat, or infrared radiation, it doesn’t absorb it indiscriminately, but at wavelengths that are incredibly specific, so much so that the team had to split the infrared spectrum into 350,000 wavelengths just to see exactly which wavelengths were absorbed by water vapor.
In the end, the researchers observed that as the Earth’s surface temperature gets hotter, it essentially wants to shed more heat into space. But at the same time, water vapor builds up, and acts to absorb and trap heat at certain wavelengths, creating a greenhouse effect that prevents a fraction of heat from escaping.
“It’s like there’s a window, through which a river of radiation can flow to space,” Koll says. “The river flows faster and faster as you make things hotter, but the window gets smaller, because the greenhouse effect is trapping a lot of that radiation and preventing it from escaping.”
Koll says this greenhouse effect explains why the heat that does escape into space is directly related to the surface temperature, as the increase in heat emitted by the atmosphere is cancelled out by the increased absorption from water vapor.
Tipping towards Venus
The team found this linear relationship breaks down when Earth’s global average surface temperatures go much beyond 300 K, or 80 F. In such a scenario, it would be much more difficult for the Earth to shed heat at roughly the same rate as its surface warms. For now, that number is hovering around 285 K, or 53 F.
“It means we’re still good now, but if the Earth becomes much hotter, then we could be in for a nonlinear world, where stuff could get much more complicated,” Koll says.
To give an idea of what such a nonlinear world might look like, he invokes Venus — a planet that many scientists believe started out as a world similar to Earth, though much closer to the sun.
“Some time in the past, we think its atmosphere had a lot of water vapor, and the greenhouse effect would’ve become so strong that this window region closed off, and nothing could get out anymore, and then you get runaway heating,” Koll says.
“In which case the whole planet gets so hot that oceans start to boil off, nasty things start to happen, and you transform from an Earth-like world to what Venus is today.”
For Earth, Koll calculates that such a runaway effect wouldn’t kick in until global average temperatures reach about 340 K, or 152 F.
Global warming alone is insufficient to cause such warming, but other climatic changes, such as Earth’s warming over billions of years due to the sun’s natural evolution, could push Earth towards this limit, “at which point, we would turn into Venus.”
Koll says the team’s results may help to improve climate model predictions. They also may be useful in understanding how ancient hot climates on Earth unfolded.
“If you were living on Earth 60 million years ago, it was a much hotter, wacky world, with no ice at the pole caps, and palm trees and crocodiles in what’s now Wyoming,” Koll says. “One of the things we show is, once you push to really hot climates like that, which we know happened in the past, things get much more complicated.”
This research was funded, in part, by the National Science Foundation, and the James S. McDonnell Foundation.
NOTE: Try as I might, I could not locate the paper by press time. In its press release, MIT failed to include a link to the paper, DOI, or title of paper….anything that could possibly help find it at PNAS. Journalism 101 failure.
40 thoughts on “MIT: Climate tipping point busted – globe needs to reach 152°F before runaway greenhouse effect kicks in”
At a world average surface temperature of 152 °F we wouldn’t need to worry about life as most of it will have died. That’s 152 °F average temperature.
My take is they are saying there cannot be runaway warming until the Earth’s average temperature rises above 152 degrees F., not that we are headed there.
Everything else they said and everything we already know means it would be impossible for the Earth’s average temp to rise to anything even close to that temperature.
So, that’s one less thing (runaway warming) we have to worry about.
SR
This looks like more model porn. The program kicks out the assumptions of the modelers
Yes. There’s little difference between this and all the other models we’ve seen. But it’s nice to see one that’s hot, like an unexpected photo of Elle Macpherson among mug shots of meth addicts.
“As both heat up, say by the addition of carbon dioxide, the air holds more water vapor, which in turn acts to trap more heat in the atmosphere. This strengthening of Earth’s greenhouse effect is known as water vapor feedback. ”
as long as you assume CO2 is the kick starter…..
And as Willis says, this water vapor makes clouds which shade the earth and provide a negative feedback
Not only that, but the atmosphere would expand as it gets hotter, which would increase the total outgoing radiation from the larger surface area.
And it can’t happen on Earth unless you increase the amount of air equivalent to what Venus has. Venus temperature can be completely explained by how much atmosphere it has and how close it is to the sun. At 1000mb, the equivalent to 900’MSL on Earth, Venus is only 25degC warmer than Earth, what you would expect from it’s proximity to the Sun. The surface pressure on Venus is 93,000mb (pressure on Earth at MSL is 1012.25mb) If the surface pressure on the Earth were the same as on Venus our surface temperature would be in excess of 800F just due to the dry adiabatic lapse rate alone (Venus is closer to 900F)
Could it be that the Globe is more than a black body radiator that receives/radiates energy based upon its albedo at the surface? The atmosphere contains trillions and trillions of radiators helping to transfer that energy. Could it be that these atoms/molecules in the atmosphere radiate energy in 360 degrees? And since it is 360 degrees that means half of it goes into space.
More than half, with altitude
Not being an expert and having little data on this topic, I notice they left something out of their calculations. They say that more water vapor absorbs more escaping infrared, cancelling out the increase in infrared leaving the planet. But I’m aware of other studies that determined that increased water vapor due to warmer temperatures resulted in increased cloud cover and thus increased albedo. I think they’re ignoring inconvenient data.
Art,
There is also evaporative cooling. Maybe they took the non-radiative effects of H2O into account. Or they might simply have ignored or parameterized them, like IPCC’s GIGO modeling kludge.
“The team found this linear relationship breaks down when Earth’s global average surface temperatures go much beyond 300 K, or 80 F.” is this 300K based upon the average of the entire globe??? Why. Seems to me that major portions of the earth will always be well below that number and thus still be able to get rid of heat. Then there is the night/day problem where the dark side will be cool enough to still work effectively.
http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1809868115
Kirshna,
I tried that, but it says “DOI Not Found”.
Did that work for you, or did you post it without verifying it?
I came up with the same URL from a different source, but my comment is AWOL at the moment. I’m wondering if the report was taken down.
DOI Not Found
10.1073/pnas.1809868115
This DOI cannot be found in the DOI System. Possible reasons are:
The DOI is incorrect in your source. Search for the item by name, title, or other metadata using a search engine.
The DOI was copied incorrectly. Check to see that the string includes all the characters before and after the slash and no sentence punctuation marks.
The DOI has not been activated yet. Please try again later, and report the problem if the error continues.
Probably withdrawn because of the negative effect it would have on the primary source of funding for most of the 629 Public 4-year and 1,845 Private 4-year U.S. colleges and universities. If not either withdrawn or falsified it would be the death knell of CAGW (i.e., Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming).
Source of the DOI:
https://phys.org/news/2018-09-earth-space.html
Looking at co-author Tim Cronin’s recent CV on the MIT website, this paper is listed as accepted by PNAS:
http://web.mit.edu/~twcronin/www/document/Timothy_Cronin_CV_2018-08.pdf
Er . . . the proto earth was molten and all that carbon in limestone, marble, coal, petroleum, etc. was once in CO2 in the atmosphere. Shame on MIT.
At 156F, the peak emission will be about 8.5 microns, while at 56F it is about 10 microns. It seems like we begin moving the peak right out of the absorption spectrum for CO2 (15, 4.3, 2.7 microns ), which means we go back to a T^4 relationship in energy output.
looking at temperature emissions, 15 microns is about -112F or -80C. Does it ever get that cold? (yes I am aware that the energy is spread into longer wavelengths and it is this tail which get absorbed. however, the hotter it gets, the less energy is in those tails in the 14.5 – 15.5 micron band and at 156F even water is in a low absorption mode over the bulk of the emitted energy -[falls off at about 10 microns.]) It looks to me like CO2 and even water are more effective at blocking high altitude atmospheric emissions than the direct from the equator to temperate surface emissions.
“a lump of physics smashed together” – a climate collider? in the code?
Well, we’ve seen many past climate predictions\projections collide with reality and lose badly.
Yet they keep making new predictions\projections without fixing what led to the past failed predictions\projections.
“The code simulates the Earth as a vertical column, starting from the ground, up through the atmosphere, and finally into space.”
Simulating the Earth’s atmosphere as a column seems like a pretty unrealistic way to simulate the Earth’s atmosphere. It would be interesting to know the diameter of the column they use in the simulation as well as how (or if) they simulate the interactions between the atmosphere outside the column and the atmosphere within the column.
I noticed that too. Sounds like they completely ignored advection. Nearly all the all-time record lows for various states in the lower 48 occurred when an arctic air mass advected from Siberia. (got to get that Russia is at fault Meme in there somehow 😉 )
“Nearly all the all-time record lows for various states in the lower 48 occurred when an arctic air mass advected from Siberia.”
In Northern Ohio, we blame Canada for those cold “Alberta Clippers” that pass through here in the winter. 🙂
This is no mere model porn, it’s tuned to fit NY politicos style of “ban it out of the abundance of caution” policy tactic. Attorney Generals armed with Surgeon General reports would rule in this pre apocalyptic scenario.
There’s a very poor copy of the MIT story at http://www.todaychan.com/how-earth-sheds-heat-into-space/ that concludes with:
Expertise? How about this paragraph?
The URL https://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1809868115 fails. At first I thought there was a typo, but now I’m suspicious that the paper has been taken down. That would explain why it’s not findable at PNAS, not listed in their recent papers, etc.
There does seem to be one tipping point. The planet currently bangs into and out of interglacials. There are lots of theories. If that is so much in doubt, how is it that CAGW theory is so certain?
152 F. .. so how would that work?
What would the temps be in various regions of the world to average out to 152 F.? Would this even be possible for planet Earth?
And the Venus reference, … I dunno — I’m feeling a Venus debate coming on.
I couldn’t find the paper anywhere either, not even an abstract.
Not much to comment on without that.
Venus is not the case of runaway GHG’s, but the case of 100% cloud coverage where the clouds are an independent thermodynamic system from the solid surface below. In the case of 100% cloud coverage on Earth, the clouds are still connected to the surface by the hydro cycle. It’s not until liquid water can’t exist on the surface that Earth has a chance to be like Venus and that’s closer to 212F. Instead of 90 bars of CO2, there would be 90+ bars of water vapor and whose temperature profile from the clouds in equilibrium with the Sun down to the solid surface below will follow that of a gas under compression which is independent of GHG effects.
Atmospheric pressure of almost 100 times that on earth probably has a lot to do with venus’s temperature along with being 25% closer to the sun.
“Koll says the team’s results may help to improve climate model predictions.”
Koll obviously misspoke here as we all know that climate models don’t make predictions they make projections.
More BS. The Cloverly Formation does however contain crocodilian critters. Something I did not know. Interesting though of course quite biased by their modeling assumptions. Comments like, if the earth heats up due to co2, gets them their grant.
How many doublings of atmospheric CO2 to get there?
A few trillion more coal trains of death, eh Jim ??
Coal trains of death? Coal trains of prosperity for people, industry and plant life is more like it.
What is a “radiation code?” It obviously means a computer model, but why this strange term?
I’m sure the media take away will focus on the “runaway” and “Venus” portions and ignore the impossibility of the whole situation.
Visualising the Earth’s atmosphere as a column seems like a fairly close ‘scientific’ companion to the looney Flat Earth Scenario.