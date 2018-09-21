Destroying the careers of those who defy the climate diktat

By Gregory Fegel
Professionals and academics who disagree with the theory of Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW) have been ostracized for their contrary views, resulting in termination of their employment, or in forced retirement.
A similar fate has happened to many professionals and academics who have defied the diktat of the AGW “consensus”. The punishments meted out to Taylor and other skeptics by the professional and academic establishment have had a chilling effect on dissent, and the result is that today, few professionals and academics will question the AGW theory, for fear of losing their jobs and their careers. In academia, and in public forums, the AGW theorists continually and consistently refuse to debate the subject of AGW with qualified skeptics.Polar bear expert Mitchell Taylor, Ph.D., says that the polar bear population has been increasing for the past 40 years, and that polar bears are not currently threatened by warming.
Because of his contrary opinion, Taylor was not invited to the 2009 meeting of the Polar Bear Specialist Group, although he had participated in every PBSG meeting from 1981 to 2018. This shunning by the PBSG effectively ended Taylor’s career in polar bear research, and it forced him to retire. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitchell_Taylor
From the Oregonian: “In 2011 the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ivar Giaever resigned from the American Physical Society after the group stated, “the evidence is incontrovertible: global warming is occurring.” Giaever’s response: “Incontrovertible is not a scientific word. Nothing is incontrovertible in science.”
As a result, the 87-year-old Giaever has become one of the highest profile climate-change deniers. … He argues that the global temperature since 1800 has been remarkably stable and that carbon dioxide is not a “major climate gas.” He insists that global-warming data from NASA and other respected sources is wrong and explains why he believes that. He says there is no way to accurately measure the average temperature of the globe. (NASA, to be clear, states unequivocally that there is a “scientific consensus”: Earth’s climate is heating up.)” https://www.oregonlive.com/today/index.ssf/2016/04/the_debate_about_human-caused.html
From the Oregonian: “The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has pulled the plug on a presentation from three scientists critical of the theory of man-made global warming, saying the panel wasn’t balanced. Oregon’s chapter of the American Meteorological Society had scheduled the scientists to speak Tuesday at OMSI, which has long provided free space to the group for meetings. … Gordon Fulks, a local physicist, was one of the scheduled speakers. He said the society tried to round up speakers with opposing viewpoints to join the panel, but they refused.” https://www.oregonlive.com/environment/index.ssf/2011/11/omsi_cancels_global_warming_pr.html
The AGW skeptics want to debate the subject of AGW, and the AGW alarmists refuse to engage in a debate. The AGW skeptics dispute the government and establishment position, while the AGW alarmists loyally support the government and establishment position. So yes, there is a psychological, attitudinal, and behavioral difference between the AGW skeptics and the AGW alarmists,
Earth on the Brink of an Ice Age (2009), by Gregory Fegel
http://www.pravdareport.com/science/earth/11-01-2009/106922-earth_ice_age-0/
http://climaterealists.com/?id=4138
“The main flaw in the AGW theory is that its proponents focus on evidence from only the past one thousand years at most, while ignoring the evidence from the past million years — evidence which is essential for a true understanding of climatology.” – Gregory Fegel
Destroying the careers of those who defy the climate diktat
The justice of the left is the justice of the lynch mob.
Perhaps this is what is meant by climate justice.
This country’s justice system is a double standard. Democrats can do anything they want and get away with it, Republicans are prosecuted for even things they do not do.
As far as not being a believer in fake AGW, there is not a thing any one could ever do to me to make me quiet. I will fight this, but I will not have to much longer as nature will put an end to this nonsense in response to the natural factors turning into a cold mode.
If AGW is valid global temperatures should continue to rise in the face of weakening solar/geo magnetic fields. Bring it on!
Western countries not too long ago formally separated Church and State. Before than time you could be imprisoned, property confiscated, tortured, and put to death for daring to question Church teachings. The reason for this was quite simple. When laws are based upon BELIEF, not FACTS, injustice is guaranteed.
Now today Science has replaced the Church as the center of belief. And the Democratic Party in the US has adopted BELIEF Climate Change as a plant in the party platform. And this has placed us on the same slippery slope as BELIEF in religion.
Look at the news. People are not concerned with Climate Change per se. They are concerned whether you BELIEVE in Climate Change. This is the great crime for which you must be punished. Your lack of faith, the fact that you do not believe.
Unfortunately, the situation will continue to get worse until governments formally separate Science and State. In the meanwhile this problem can be expected to get worse, as we saw with the marriage of Church and State.
Today it is Climate Change. Tomorrow it could be belief in any scientific question.
A priest once told me many years ago, “Alan, never ever criticise the wisdom of the church, it’s the only tyranny that’s lasted for 2000 years!” 😉
If a church is guilty of tyranny it is because it has abandoned the plain teachings of the Christian Scriptures. These declared thousands of years ago that man has no control over the weather or climate.
It is those scientist and politicians today who have the arrogance to think that puny man can somehow change the climate that are living in their own mythical world. It is their critics that are concerned with sober realism.
Allow me to make a correction Ferd, It is not that science has replaced the church. Science is but a tool of the Political Class . The political Progressive movement has adopted church tactics. They desire absolute power over the masses. Their goal is to hold an ironclad grip on the great unwashed, so they deploy science to create the necessary fear and guilt to control said populous, just as the church used guilt and fear of God to keep the peasant class in tow.
Yes, Bill. Those with a good science education are much harder to intimidate into believing something. Hence surveys have reported that cAGW skeptics tend to be more science educated, not less.
I’ll add that the article could do with being a bit more precise about whether somebody is disputing the theory of AGW, or the measurements and predictions. I generally don’t bother disputing much of the theory, just that it has probably been badly modeled and that the predictions are manifestly proving to be wrong or exaggerated.
Has someone compiled a list of all those who have suffered for the cause of proper science?
At the very least they ought to be remembered,,,
Dodgy…the intimidation has been pervasive, but is often not overt. Certainly there are plenty who have lost their jobs and/or their funding for not towing the line, but for many who wish to question climate orthodoxy, it hasn’t gone that far.
Climate alarmists get the grants, the press, the publishing and the at-a-boys. Climate realists get overlooked, little funding and social alienation. The message is clear. If you want to make a living in the climate business, you have to conform.
The power of group think is huge, but it is difficult to specifically quantify because of its subtle nature. The list of those who have lost their jobs over being skeptical of a climate crisis may not be long, but the list of those who have been intimidated in one way or another is around 97% (pseudo-sarc).
It goes beyond the climate business. As you write it is pervasive. Car companies and energy companies pay lip service to it as matter of PR. Pretended greenness is used as an advertising tool. It is overtly preached from the pulpits of the K-12 schools, and teachers who disagree don’t have their contracts renewed. It is built into the lending policies of financial institutions. It is built into the building codes and manufacturing regulations. It is overtly enforced in Gov bureaucracy. The list could go on.
The debate is probably over now that President Trump has turned of the money supply for the academics to use. Interest is already waning in the business world, subsidies for the “renewables” industry are being reduced or stopped entirely.
Soon we will see some of the big hedge funds take body blows as “green” investments wither and die and the fossil fueled world will sail on serenely providing more and more of us with a good, healthy productive life.
Something new will come along to make us feel guilty for being human; plastics, meat, agriculture or something unimagined today. It seems the PTB feel obliged to keep us feeling abashed about something or other, much as the Catholic Church used to keep its congregation penitent about human frailties.
At least we have President Trump to thank for this respite.
Trump is only 1 person. The republicams continue to defund the promised wall which will cost them in November. Many republican politicians resent Trump because he makes them look bad. His policies are working where for years politicians on both sides of the aisle said for years they would not. These same politicians want to punish Trump for doing what they could not.
Nothing they hate more than someone from outside of politics proving the professional politicians wrong. It threatens their gravy train. What if people figure out politicians were the problem not the solution. Their world would end.
Shades of Trofim Lysenko.
The free market proves the fraudulent claims of those who are climate alarmists and advocates for replacing all carbon fuels (coal, oil, gas) with renewable resources (wind, water, sunlight). If the latter could be used to provide our energy needs anywhere near as cheaply and consistently and without subsidies as the former, many big businesses would be investing massively in these because of the guarantee of huge profits. All responsible people want a cleaner environment but a responsible person is not prepared to bankrupt himself and his family in trying to achieve an totally unrealistic goal of expecting technology to mature prematurely.
“Because of his contrary opinion, Taylor was not invited to the 2009 meeting of the Polar Bear Specialist Group, although he had participated in every PBSG meeting from 1981 to 2018. ”
What (?)
Galileo all over again
Richard Lindzen has a solution. He claims climate science is so corrupt, it needs an 80% funding cut. That would change the dynamic quickly as scientists in today’s administrator heavy academic environment are only as good as the amount of grant money they can raise.
One question – how is diktat different than dictate and can you tell if someone is using the word diktat instead of dictate in normal conversation?