Bangkok Part Deux: “You’ll Get Nothing and Like It!”

This is sort of a sequel to Eric Worrall’s post on the Bangkok Blame Trump Climate Conference…
Rich Nations Vowed Billions for Climate Change. Poor Countries Are Waiting.
By Mike Ives
Sept. 9, 2018
HONG KONG — When industrialized nations pledged in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the poorest countries deal with climate change, it won over some skeptics in the developing world who had argued that rich nations should pay up for contributing so much to the problem.
The meeting in Bangkok of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is a prelude to a larger one in December in Poland, where countries will try to set rules for carrying out the 2015 Paris climate accord.
The Green Climate Fund was designed to help developing countries prepare for climate disasters and develop low-fossil-fuel economies. It was part of a larger plan, led by Hillary Clinton, as secretary of state in 2009, to put together $100 billion a year for poor economies through a combination of government contributions and private investments.
The Obama administration delivered $1 billion of a $3 billion pledge to the program. But last year, Mr. Trump, while announcing plans to exit the Paris accord, said the United States would no longer pay into the Green Climate Fund.
Note to Mr. Ives and the gaggle of Third World Climate Poverty Pimps in Bangkok… This “rich nation” didn’t promise you anything. Barrack Hussein Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton promised you money… However, they never submitted any of those personal commitments to Congress for ratification as a treaty, enabling legislation or appropriations. You only got the $1 billion because Obama was able to scrape it together from State Department discretionary funding.
Mr. Obama is now, thankfully, a former president and Ms. Clinton, THANKFULLY, got her @$$ kicked (winning only 19.5 States = @$$ kicked) in the 2016 election. Send the bill to them.
Because President Donald J. Trump says…
Southeast Asia is a case in point.
People who live in the Asia-Pacific region are “particularly vulnerable” to the effects of a changing climate, the Asian Development Bank said last year in a report, which projected Southeast Asia to be “most affected by heat extremes” in the wider area by the end of the century.
Projected???
When it wasn’t hot and shitty it was cold and shitty; try laying all night in a rice paddy ambush during a monsoon.
Wondering how much of that $1b filtered back to Obama.
More seriously. We are a nation of laws. The Paris Climate “Agreement” was a treaty in every aspect. That required Senate advice and consent. Without that process the $1b transfer was embezzlement.
What concerns me is the fact that the State Department had $1b sitting around in petty cash.
The US should simply cut $1 billion from any proposed contributions to the UN to make up for the illegal transfer of funds by Obama. It should then quit the UN and ask it to find some other location.
Unfortunate, but it’s hard to kick the U.N. out of that building, since the land was deeded directly to them. But we could build a wall around it, a “big beautiful wall” after all Trump is a builder, that’s what he does.
Fine, let them have the building but slap a property tax on it large enough to pay back the $1 billion that Obama embezzled into the green climate fund (plus interest). When they refuse to pay the property tax bill, do what is always done with those who fail to pay their property taxes: impound the property and evict the dead-beats. Either we get our $1 billion back or we get to kick the UN out. It’s a win-win.
Cut their sewer, water, and electricity. Bet the building empties out really quick after that.
Oh come on, that would make the vast majority of delegates feel right at home.
I suggest re-directing the bill to California, Washington state, and New York. They are rich and they can afford it.
The truly perverse thing is people acting as if Obama actually did Paris as a treaty, and the Senate actually ratified it. Executive agreements, which was the rationale behind what Obama actually did, expire with that President’s term unless the later Presidents agree.
Indeed. And Obama thought Hillary would be the “later President” and thus would agree. How did that work out for ya Barry?
Tom, Yea it is sort of like the federal budget passed by Congress. Most people don’t know that since 2007 federal budgets have either been by Continuing Resolutions or like the latest an Omnibus Bill, none by Regular Order. Right now Republicans have budget bills done by Regular Order ready, but I am betting the Democrats will stop them and accuse the Republicans of shutting down the government. Ignorance of how are government is suppose to work is bad enough, but not knowing how it really works may end up being fatal.
Plus 1: And to think, they call Trump a fascist by undoing fascist-like unilateral presidential orders with his pen.
rich nations should pay up for contributing so much to the problem
Of course they did.
They absolutely did. Climate Change came right slap bang out of the middle of Rich Nations..
The only slight problem is that The Problem only exists inside the heads of folks in the Rich Nations and thence, when they go on to program up (super – what other sort would *possibly* suffice) computers.
To reflect their thinking. That is all computers do. They are not capable of original thought. Climate Scientists let the computers do Virtual Thinking
So there we have it and as went past on here recently, The Warmist Scientist told us, plain & simple, that Climate Change was/is a Virtual Problem.
That is: Not real
Find that man and get him to pass on the virtual message and THEN, the Rich Nations can pay the ‘poor nations’ with Virtual (not real) Money
Easy.
Anyone with digital camera to photograph a dollar bill and a printer attached to their computer can start printing some now, stuff it into a brown envelope and send it off.
The ecstatic recipients could even save the brown envelopes and cook them up into a nice nutritious stew.
Better than eating rice any day, thatz fo’sure.
Everybody = Happy
I may crack World Peace soon yanno…
so a $100 billion a year…in 10 years…is $1000 billion
It would be a lot cheaper to just buy these shitholes outright…./snark
I have very little sympathy for any of them….evolution was not a secret
So when will the second, possibly soon to be first, economy and the primary emitter of CO2 be asked to contribute? Meanwhile they’re also building throughout the world about one coal fired energy plant a day? The world is ignoring this elephant in the room. We must save the world but the most egregious polluter and provider of CO2 (a problem in their eyes) gets a bye? People need to wake up to the obvious scam.
That’s a whole heap of despot palaces just got scratched. If I were one of those despots I’d be sending Barry the architect’s invoices with a note to say ten days to pay in full or we’ll be paying you a little visit.