100% renewable energy by 2045? One more reason to leave California

Apparently, Brown learned nothing from the 100% renewable failures of Apple and Google. Both companies said they tried but can’t run on 100% renewable energy. California, known as the “Golden State” will likely become less and less desirable to live in and do business in as electricity prices soar, and grid reliability dwindles. Already, there’s a whole generation of people planning an exodus. I’ll probably be one of them – Anthony
By Valerie Richardson
Citing the “existential threat of climate change,” Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Monday making California the first state to set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, despite concerns about increased electricity costs.
“California is committed to doing whatever is necessary to meet the existential threat of climate change,” Mr. Brown said in his signing message. “This bill, and others I will sign this week, help us go in that direction. But have no illusions, California and the rest of the world have miles to go before we achieve zero-carbon emissions.”
The governor, who was joined at a press conference by Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer, said the measure was needed in order for California to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which the United States exited earlier this year at President Trump’s direction.
“This bill and the executive order put California on a path to meet the goals of Paris and beyond. It will not be easy. It will not be immediate. But it must be done,” said Mr. Brown, a Democrat who leaves office after the November election.
The legislation, Senate Bill 100, speeds up the state’s renewable-energy benchmarks, setting goals of 50 percent electrical-power generation from energy sources such as wind and solar by 2025, and 60 percent by 2030.
The path to 100 percent renewables by 2045 was described as “the most ambitious carbon neutrality commitment of any major economic jurisdiction in the world — of more than 20 countries and at least 40 cities, states and provinces planning to go carbon neutral by mid-century or sooner.”
Mr. Brown signed the measure over the objections of the state’s utility and agricultural sectors, including the Agricultural Council of California, Pacific Gas and Electric, San Diego Gas and Electric, and the Western States Petroleum Association.
Critics have argued that the bill is unrealistic and will compound the state’s problems with rolling brownouts and high energy prices. Natural-gas plants are used to make up for gaps when the sun fails to shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
At the same time, California has grappled with an oversupply of renewable energy, especially at noon when the sun is at its highest, leading the state to offload solar energy to other states.
“We pass all these goals for renewables, but at the same time our families back home will pay the cost with an increase in the electric bills every year as we try to achieve this,” Assemblyman Devon Mathis, a Republican, told the Sacramento Bee.
Meanwhile, environmentalists cheered the bill, with Environment America calling it “the crowning achievement of Governor Brown’s legacy of embracing clean energy and fighting climate change.”
“In California, Democrats and Republicans know climate change is real, it’s affecting our lives right now, and unless we take action immediately — it may become irreversible,” said Democratic state Sen. Kevin de León, the bill’s sponsor, who’s challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein in November.
“Today, with Governor Brown’s support, California sent a message to the rest of the world that we are taking the future into our own hands — refusing to be the victims of its uncertainty,” he said in a statement.
If renewables were truly less expensive, then those evil capitalists would exploit the cost savings to generate more profits – but that aint happening
Nuclear is way cheaper. So is coal, but there is a MASSIVE investment in Oil and Gas infrastructure. To throw that away and embrace nuclear is to destroy the value of some serious investment.
That is why we have renewables instead. The fundamental value of renewable energy is that its dos not actually work without exactly the same fossil fuel burn to make it and to balance it.
In short it meets the political need of virtue signalling about non existent anthropic climate change, makes money from rent seeking and does not actually replace a single gram of fossil fuel.
If jacobson’s study of 100% renewables at lower costs was even remotely credible, his brilliant expertise would warrant a 7 figure salary from most every utility company – or at least garner numerous consulting gigs at a $500k a pop.
This sort of aggressive stupidity is why I left Calizuela.
no water, no food, no jobs, no electricity..no tax money for their socialist agenda
The Democrats in congress will pass a bill sending CA money from the parts of the country that still work.
Probably. And the Republicans will nothing to stop them.
I’m sure Oregon’s next – especially after all the climate-refugees from California move up, learning nothing, and bringing their votes.
I notice that my very first employer, the city-owned Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, was not among those objecting….
Hmm… an existential threat… must take action immediately…
It sounds like he meant to sign a bill for 100% nuclear power, instead of 100% renewables.
Indeed, they want to put themselves on the path to self-destruction, let them – so long as the rest of the country isn’t on the hook to bail them out of their self-inflicted mess. And to the few sane people in California (all 42 of you) it’s time to move to a better state.
The rest of the country will be littered with their “renewables” because they won’t pollute their beaches or tourist areas.
“Today, with Governor Brown’s support, California sent a message to the rest of the world that we are taking the future into our own hands — refusing to be the victims of its uncertainty,” he said in a statement. Well, someone should advise these nuts that the future will be whatever it will be, and anything California does won’t make the slightest difference. Why do Califorians believe that they are the controllers of Earth’s destiny? The actual message being sent is that a bunch of boneheaded politicians are looking to make hay from events they cannot possibly control. Ah, the
irony is almost as thick as these morons’ skulls. Don’t you just love the fact that these ignorant souls do not want the most effective no carbon power – nuclear. So they’ve elected the low carbon technologies that belong in the 16th century.
I have to thank the people of California for volunteering to show the rest of us the consequences of too much renewable energy.
See you on the road sometime, Anthony, escape planning in work even before this latest Brown-doggle.
California’s idea of renewable is to use electricity generated out of state (and not ask how it was generated).
Unfortunately many of the people fleeing California will vote for politicians in their new state who will enact the same policies that drove them out of California in the first place.
Adding less reliable electricity generation is supposed to reduce the rolling black/Gov brown outs?
I laugh almost daily at the thought of Californians frying. Why? Because the fools believe the lie about the wind always blowing in Wyoming and think tying into Wyoming renewables will keep their lights on. Thus far this summer, I estimate that 90% of the hottest days had no wind or too little wind to turn turbines. So, believing the lie means sitting in the heat without air conditioning or lights. I don’t care anymore. They crapped on our state (with the agreement of our progressive, oil hating money-loving “leaders”) and if it fries them and leaves them living without modern conveniences, well, bad things happen when you deny reality. Trying to educate the cult concerning the lies is a complete waste of time.
Once the science is corrected, all of this nonsense will disappear. Anyone with half a brain must recognize that 1 W/m^2 of forcing simply can not result in the 4.3 W/m^2 increase in surface emissions necessarily arising from the claimed 0.8C temperature increase. The misinformed ‘consensus’ asserts that feedback amplifies 1 W/m^2 into the 4.3 W/m^2 of incremental surface emissions required to support the claimed temperature increase. Not withstanding the fact that Bode’s LINEAR feedback amplifier analysis has been horribly misapplied, anyone familiar with Conservation of Energy will recognize this immediately as the signature of perpetual motion, that is, energy just appears out of nowhere. Indeed, if all 239 W/m^2 of accumulated solar forcing also resulted in 4.3 W/m^2 of surface emissions as the next W/m^2 from the Sun is claimed to do, the surface temperature would be close to the boiling point of water. How the next W/m^2 of forcing increases emissions by 4.3 W/m^2, while each of the previous ones only contribute 1.6 W/m^2 to the surface emissions has never been and simply can not be explained without magic. I don’t accept magic as driving the climate system and only believe in the testable laws of physics.
Politics has no place in science and California has pushed the science so far out of the way it’s should be criminal. The state has no power over the laws of physics, yet the policy, regulations and legislation coming from Sacramento attempt to legislate the laws of physics by asserting climate change from CO2 emissions will be catastrophic and is the reason for all of the stupidity.
Ever notice how many wind turbines arent spinning and generating electricity?
Ever wonder why those wind turbines are repaired and put back on line – as fast as possible?
Maybe – because the repair costs are greater than the value of the electricity generated.
I saw the writing on the wall for California 30 years ago, and left almost 2 decades ago. I now live in a state that makes both food and energy. I’m looking forward to becoming wealthy selling those to the unfortunate who decided to stay.
In 2011 or thereabouts some twat on the internet remarked that ‘by 2020 Britain would be 100% renewable energy’.
Even if that was solely electricity generation I was sceptical.
I was also retired with time on my hands, and my degree is in electrical sciences…
Some research on energy density revealed that (the late) Professor David Mackay had already covered that – And in fact I managed to help him get his crucial book – ‘without hot air*’ – published with and by an ex colleague of mine. I saw no need to repeat his massively excellent analysis of renewable energy.
David subsequently became a scientific advisor to the UK government and his common sense has done much to ensure that at least some nuclear power is in the mix.
However there was another couple of aspects to renewables that a practising engineer would think of, and one was the impact of intermittency, and the other was cost competitiveness.
I wrote a monograph on that in around 2011**, but the impact of intermittency was still unknown so in order to investigate that I started to download and build a database of ACTUAL energy generation – especially wind – in the UK. For test purposes I generated a retro style dashboard and to my surprise the thing acquired an instant and growing fan club***.
It also put me in contact with Euan Mearns , Roger Andrews and Hugh Sharman whose contributions to ‘Energy Matters’ **** were exactly what I had intended to do with the data, massive analysis that showed that intermittency wasn’t just a minor issue, it was as I has suspected a serious major and crippling problem .
Hugh Sharman who is/was working with Eirgrid on fast start combined cycle gas turbines co-authored a study to see how much gas was burnt coping with wind variability compared with generating using CCGT as more or less baseload. The answer was (for the oldish type of CCGT involved ) about 50% of the CO2 savings that wind allegedly offered were in fact lost in providing rapid unscheduled dispatch to cater for its variability.
I suspect that the same is true of solar power.
If – as in say Australia – you are using coal as the dispatch (which its perfectly capable of) the short answer is that adding wind to a coal grid adds nothing but complexity and expense. No carbon emissions savings are to be had at all.
Finally my analysis of renewables featured something no one else I suspect has even attempted. True and genuine levelised social cost of the technologies. That is not concocted numbers but genuine costs not only of the technology itself excluding subsidies, but externality costs, such as the impact on the grid, and dispatchable generation.
Most of this is in the monograph.
I did all this before I became interested in climate change: My aim was to see what the cost of non fossil generation would be. And whether all renewable was even possible.
The conclusions of 6 years plus of study is as follows.
(a) All renewable energy in the UK at least would be devastation in terms of both environmental impact, safety, and cost. And that is just electri8city supply. Not transport fuel
(b) if Carbon neutral electricity generation is needful, nuclear power provides a far better cost benefit in terms of cost per gram CO2 saved. Even with the current regulatory inflation. It has also the least environmental impact and the lowest death rate of any primary energy generation technology.
I think I said at the close of my monograph that
Nuclear power is not a solution, it is the ONLY solution.
California used to have intelligent people in it.
This is serious stuff. If we are talking about legacies to leave to the future, the most irresponsible one to leave would be an all renewable California. The most responsible one would be a state self sufficient in nuclear and hydro energy. With nary a windmill or solar panel in the whole state.
Globally, and especially in the West, Energy is the biggest marketplace of all. It is no surprise that green politics and fear and scare have been used to protect existing technologies and mandate new ones that do not compete with them. The misdirection that Big Oil and Gas are behind climate scepticism is laughable. Big Oil and Gas took over the Greens and used it to promote technologies that didn’t work – ‘renewable energy’/batteries etc’ – and absolutely to smash those that did – coal, fracking and nuclear.
The saddest sickest vision is to realise that all those ‘Liberals’ who genuinely believe they are going up against Global Capitalism and Big Oil are in fact their willing tools.
And they are not saving the planet, they are destroying civilisation, and returning it to a pre industrial society.
A sort of post modern serfdom.
* https://www.withouthotair.com/
** http://www.templar.co.uk/downloads/Renewable%20Energy%20Limitations.pdf
*** https://gridwatch.org.uk
**** http://euanmearns.com/
The height of arrogance, hubris, and stupidity thinking you can legislate technology invention. Moonbeam truly believes he’s the messiah of Global Warming and will lead the state, nation, and world to deliverance. He either ignores or is unaware of California’s current dispatchable wind and solar energy and constantly refers to name plate outputs, ignores how the energy imported to the state is produced and doesn’t count it in his roll up, and is full steam ahead on shutting down existing nuclear power plants. These are the type of people leading us into energy poverty with virtue signaling ignorance.
This is the “Science” behind this nonsense. They are literally wasting every penny they spend on these programs. Simply look at the real science supporting the GHG Effect, it doesn’t implicate CO2.
Quantum Physics 101; Why CO2 Can’t be Melting the Glaciers and Sea Ice
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/10/quantum-physics-101-why-co2-cant-be-melting-the-glaciers-and-sea-ice/
Why CO2 is Irrelevant to the Earth’s Lower Atmosphere; You Can’t Absorb More than 100%
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/08/why-co2-is-irrelevant-to-the-earths-lower-atmosphere-you-cant-absorb-more-than-100/