Claim: Bangkok Climate Conference Failure USA’s Fault For Not Providing Money and Free Stuff

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Despite the overall failure to achieve their stated goals, the now concluded Bangkok climate conference actually made some progress – they all agreed to jointly attack the USA for not providing all the climate cash and free technology transfers demanded by delegates.
Meet fails to agree climate change rules
…
Espinosa [UNFCCC Executive Secretary] said there was “limited progress” on the issue of contributions from developed nations to developing countries, adding that she is “hopeful” that future discussions will be productive because of the importance of the issue.
“On the core issues of forward-looking climate finance and the degree of flexibility developing countries should be given on the information and reporting requirements for national commitments under the Paris Agreement, negotiators were stalemated in Bangkok,” said a statement from Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists, a US-based activist group.
…
But he said wealthy and developed countries “led by the United States and including countries such as Australia, Japan and even the European Union” refused to clearly show “how much money they are going to provide and how that is going to be counted”.
Activists were critical of Washington’s lobbying at the meeting, especially because President Donald Trump has announced plans to have the US withdraw from the Paris pact, which had been heavily promoted by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
“The US has announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement but still negotiates as if it is a party, weakening international co-operation by not contributing to finance and technology transfer to developing countries,” Meena Raman, legal adviser at Third World Network, said in an emailed statement.
Imagine how different everything would have been if President Trump had lost the election. Climate delegates would be awash with US tax dollars, talking up all their plans to save the world with a deluge of US money, after of course they had all deducted their administration fees.
I’m assuming it would be counted the same way carbon credits were counted…..unaccounted
” attack the USA for not providing all the climate cash and free technology transfers demanded by delegates.”
Thank you. My work here is done.
President Donald J Trump
Obama et al were such willing patsies
Willing yes, patsies no. They knew exactly what they were doing.
The whole event didn’t get any airtime here in the Australian left-leaning alarmist media. I am surprised about that.
I only heard about it here.
That is promising there is hope for the human race after all.
Ditto from New Zealand
Sure, why not.
Ditto from Vancouver, B.C.
🙂
Jeff
I’ll help with another, shorter summary:
A bunch of guys partied in a neat place (Thailand) and decided to beg/demand money from people 12,000 miles away (USA) who could not care less.
The same bunch of guys (the beggars, not US taxpayers) have decided to quickly go to another very nice place (Czech Republic, I think) and do it all again.
Actually, failure of the “good guys” isn’t newsworthy to the media cheerleaders.
You are right of course.
Failure is in the eye of the beholder ?
Or some such wix of mords /metaphors ….
I bet they had plenty of booze and boomboom girls!
Given the types involved, I bet they had plenty of Ladyboys or children.
The UN global warming hustlers are a real pack thieving scum weasels.
Ron,
I agree, but they are ‘slow learners’…. so I’ll repeat:
To all of the grasping grifters attending the Climate COP-Out, from this native son of the USA: Piss Off!
Pay your own drunken bar tabs and pervy massage parlor bills, you whinging con artists!
The USA is done contributing to Climate Change fraud!
Which “technology transfers” are they talking about?
That would be the entirely imaginary technology that makes renewable energy viable.
Many of the third world countries are exactly where the greenie activists want the developed world to be. They want a greatly reduced population that doesn’t use resources. That would take most of us back to the state of our ancestors in the Middle Ages.
The honest message to the third world should be: “Quit while you’re ahead.”
Just more evidence the CAGW hypothesis is at the beginning of its end…
As Leftists’ doom and gloom predictions continue to fail spectacularly, both the fear factor and extorted taxpayer money dries up.
Moreover, because Trump got the US out of the Paris Accord, other supporting countries are refusing to make up the shortage of wealth redistribution funding to the 3rd World…
Leftists are quickly running out of excuses, public support and money on this CAGW sc@m…
Shock, horror, these people don’t think that the planet is worth saving …… at their own expense ??
refused to clearly show “how much money they are going to provide and how that is going to be counted”.
It was very clear if you were paying attention.
“Thus, as of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country. This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution and, very importantly, the Green Climate Fund which is costing the United States a vast fortune.”
President Trump, Rose Garden Speech 1June 17
The United States has played “sugar daddy” to many nations for so long (and not just the tiny ones), that they now have a sense of entitlement.
https://twitter.com/Thongch34759935/status/1038956133849788416?s=20
Your blog is excellent. Lots of good analysis – I’m just scratching the surface. https://tambonthongchai.com/
Love the cartoon, Josh.
It’s those rich Americans with all their disposable money again!
They forgot to mention, “negotiate without authority to agree on anything that costs money”.
Win win for us!
Keeps internal climateriat busy.
Keeps the climateriat international confused.
Keeps them all wondering when those intensely despised American dollars will arrive.
Keeps proving to the world, just how shallow and circular their arguments.
As fast as the weather changes, climastrologists come up with new disasters caused by CO₂ until everything warmed, rained upon, dried, stormed, frozen, snowed, blown, ocean going, flying, burrowing, water borne, wind blown, sun receiving, etc. etc. is caused and imperiled by 0.001% to 0.005% of CO₂ increase over 100 years.
Victims now. Gottta blame someone.