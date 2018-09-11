Stunning video closeup of the eye of #HurricaneFlorence

The GOES-16 satellite has been producing stunning imagery every since it made orbit. Today is no exception. Here is a closeup view of the eye of Hurricane Florence as it nears the Carolinas. This video was taken yesterday during rapid strengthening of the hurricane as it reached Category4 status. It may take a bit to load.
h/t to Dr. Roy Spencer.
From NHC:
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 65.3 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A west- northwestward to northwestward motion with a slight increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane watch area Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Florence is expected to begin re- strengthening later today and continue a slow strengthening trend for the next day or so. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 950 mb (28.06 inches).
Here is the latest forecast cone as of this writing:
While we brace for the landfall of Florence, we also brace for the predictable caterwauling of climate alarmists that will surely say this hurricane has been “made worse” by climate change.
Stunning indeed. Thank you.
Typo: “Here is a closeup view of the eye of Hurricane Florence as in nears the Carolinas.”
fixed, thanks
Wow. Great video, Dr. Spencer. What’s the timing of that clip? I see the numbers at the bottom going from ~130000 and change to ~160000 and change. Is that hours (left 2 digits), minutes (middle 2 digits) and seconds (right 2 digits), perhaps?
GOES-16 band 2 image visible image. The 18253 is the yy-julian date (2018 julian day 253). The running numbers are the UTC time. Subtract 4 hours to get EDT.
The video is running 1000x speed time lapse – 11,000 actual seconds in 11 viewing seconds.
joelobryan
It might be useful to view this at 1000x speed from a scientific perspective but if this is used by the media and the speed differential isn’t clearly explained, it’s just another means of terrifying the gullible.
Doubtless it’ll be loaded up to numerous Youtube clips and broadcast on alarmist sites with little or no explanation. Very misleading.
So the data is running at a frame rate of 1 per second? Considering the resolution, uff-da!
The original image size is 978×1071 pixels, then scaled down 50%. That total 3 hour raw video would be several hundreds of gigabytes, so it is running probably on a Unix workstation with some serious computing video frame rate horsepower. Then that clip was seriously compressed into a 11 second animated 640×480 pixel GIF file of 30 Mb size for your viewing pleasure.
Spectacular!
Latest ECMWF Euro model ensemble is still predicting a somewhat more southerly track, hitting right at the N-South stateline, a distance of about 75 miles. I trust that prediction more than the NOAA GFS model.
Florence will very likely undergo an eyewall replacement cycle (ERC) probably either Wednesday night or Thursday night, which will cause it to lose some intensity as it approaches the coast. As the storms moves northward and over warmer waters, the outer bands strengthen as they have more access to warm water energy and an improving teleconnection between the surface and the lowering tropopause. The outer bands for the new wall form a complete annulus and cut-off the compact inner wall from its advection of warm moist air. The inner eye wall collapses, and the storm actually wobbles a bit as angular momentum shifts outward and loses strength for about 12 hours.
Is the ERC triggered by the change in the surface currents as it crosses the gulf stream?
A terrible beauty…. in its chaotic displays of radial and circumferential symmetries.
taken from a geo-sync satellite?
I believe so.
GOES East and GOES west
Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite
It’s almost as awesome as the spin the climastrologists will be putting on it in their efforts to blame it on “manmade climate change”.
That looks one mean b*tch of a cyclone
Prayers or equivalent for all in its path.
Their response was ‘we’re on it’. I think they plan to head for the hills or something, but it is going to be quite a storm.
The two following (Helene and Isaac) seem to bulking up already. and are rather close together on the weather radar map.
