“Claim: Green Entrepreneur Elon Musk is a “Total Fraud””

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
What does it take to break the faith of supporters of a green entrepreneur? The answer appears to be one bad tweet.
Elon Musk is a total fraud
By Maureen Callahan
July 21 2018/
One disastrous tweet has finally revealed Elon Musk for what he is: a fraud.
Enraged that a British cave diver called his idea to rescue the Thai soccer team for what it was — “a p.r. stunt [with] absolutely no chance of working” — Musk took to Twitter and called him a “pedo.”
Just like that, Tesla’s market value plummeted by $2 billion.
Musk has been in business since 2002. His stated goal is nothing short of transforming humanity through his products: his electric cars, space travel, and an underground high-speed Hyperloop system.
He has yet to succeed at anything but somehow spins every failure into proof of imminent success. His only accomplishment has been this decades-long Jedi mind trick.
…
Tesla is best known for blowing deadlines and consistently falling short on production.
In November 2017, Bloomberg reported that the company burns through $500,000 per hour. For two years now, Tesla has been suffering an epic talent drain and in May, two top execs — one the liaison with the National Transportation Safety Board — walked out the door.
…
Read more: https://nypost.com/2018/07/21/elon-musk-is-a-total-fraud/
There is no doubt Elon Musk is very talented and clever, even his failures are impressive. But Musk’s twitter spree has been a PR disaster. Faith in Musk’s judgement was all that shielded him from criticism, and that faith has now slipped. In the wake of Musk’s twitter outbursts, there seems no escape from the perception that Musk’s corporate numbers just don’t seem to add up.
One thing not mentioned in the article, is that the vaunted Tesla Model 3 will now cost more than double the original quote of $35k due to cost overruns and the phasing-out of all of the government subsidies and tax breaks.
Tesla is stocking ‘thousands’ of Model 3’s in parking lots, shorts are freaking out about it
One of those facilities is in Lathrop.
In the parking lot of the building, a large number of Model 3 vehicles (estimated at around 2,000) have been spotted this week.
Another lot was spotted in Burbank for an estimated 4,000 vehicles
https://electrek.co/2018/07/20/tesla-stocking-model-3-lots-tsla-shorts-freaking-out/
I am over seventy years old and have seen a succession of corporate shysters come and go, their rise almost always coinciding with periods of easy money. When the easy money dries up, the shysters are shown up for what they are. Unfortunately governments seem unable to remember the lessons of the last boom-bust cycle, let alone the inevitability of the cycle.
Boy, I agree but what makes me angry about people like Musk is he cost the US taxpayers money. If a bunch of independent investors what to play his games that is one thing but government should stay out of such “businesses.”
Elon Mush
Tesla’s run on fossil fuel. I call them the coal fired Tesla’s. It’s a fraud
Yes, they are Remotely Polluting Vehicles
Wait! You only JUST noticed?
He was trying to pass off a pedestrian tunnel under the highway that was providing access from his car park to his factory as proof his hyperloop was real.
The same Boring Company that was meant to be digging this amazing hyperloop was earlier this year selling off ‘flamethrowers’ to his fan boy public. Let us think about that briefly. Advanced underground tunnel company making novelty ‘toy’ flamethrowers? Make up your mind. Is your core business tunnelling through rock or helping to remove the eyebrows from man children?
Vision is a wonderful thing, but it is also cheap, and if Musk was mature enough to admit he has messed up, step back and restart he might actually get some of those visions to work. Instead he has been lying to the public for so long he actually has started to believe his own hype.
Okay…..So. Musk is a fraud. Why has it taken so long for so many people to catch on to the fact that he is a superb scamster, a consummate con artist who has little else going for him. But he is just one in a crowd of many faux scientists and technologists who have fraudulently “mined” the climate change/alternative energy /sustainable development fiasco for billions of dollars and euros beyond abundance.
But just keep in mind that it has been crowds of career politicians and bureaucrats who have been holding the doors open through which he has been reaching and helping himself to the lucre.
No Callahan has over-generalized. SpaceX has changed the NASA’s future, regardless of its funding and tribulations.
Yes, you’re quite right…SpaceX has changed the future of space exploration. Musk should forget about Tesla, Hyperloop, etc. and concentrate on SpaceX.
“Total fraud” is taking it a bit far. All of the automakers rushed to create electric vehicles that could touch his in terms of performance and range.
at 1/4 the price….not so easy…but they are trying. Are you are comparing a Porsche to a ???. Lots one cannot do within a budget. They all could make really good electric cars in the 100k-150k bracket.
The article completely misses the boat when it comes to criticism about SpaceX. Last night, they just had their 13th successful launch THIS YEAR. They launched a satellite to GTO that weighed more than 15,000 lb and they recovered the first stage. They routinely do things that ESA, Energia, Long March, ULA just can’t do. And they do it for significantly less money than anybody else. ULA and Arianespace are hoping to have partial first stage reuse (just the engines) “real soon now”. By that time (or before), SpaceX will be testing the BFS that will ride on the BFR. The only serious future competition in terms of low cost access to space is Bezos’ Blue Origin.
As they say, Musk has figured out how to launch and land rockets as God and Robert Heinlein intended.
He’s a steely eyed missile man, no question. He needs to get out of the car business though. Cut a deal with the government to work with NASA.
A stupid and senseless rumor-mongering echo-chamber post– totally out of place here at WUWT.
Who cares what the twits on twitter are twitting about — electronic backstabbing rumor mill is what it is. It has no place being promoted here.
and yet it is an important enough communication tool that the US president uses it and it took 2 billion off the value of Tesla. like it or not [and I don’t] you can’t discount it.
The article centres on how Musk’s tweet appears to have shaken faith in Tesla, Musk’s green car venture which has absorbed somewhere North of four billion dollars of green corporate welfare. I suggest Kip the fate of that money is of interest to people who are concerned about truckloads of taxpayer’s cash being shovelled towards the green blob.
“What does it take to break the faith of supporters of a green entrepreneur?”
How on earth does Maureen Callahan qualify as a (former) supporter of a green entrepreneur? She is a columnist with Murdoch’s tabloid New York Post (the Wiki article on which drily notes
“”Headless body in topless bar” redirects here.”)
She writes on Hollywood celebs, with no noticeably green slant.
Are you saying it’s okay to publically call someone a Pedo because he hurt your feelings?
I never said Maureen was a supporter. But two billion dollars worth of Musk supporters were concerned about his ill judged tweet.
Eric,
“I never said Maureen was a supporter.”
The headline says
“Claim: Green Entrepreneur Elon Musk is a “Total Fraud””
Whose claim is it if not Maureen Callaghan’s?
Are you attacking her because “she” is a woman or she works for the NYP or she does/does not have a green-slant or she is a columnist? What make her unqualified to provide her opinion, in YOUR opinion. By attacking her ‘qualifications’, you’ve reduced your argument to the level you are chastising.
I wouldn’t call him a fraud. Of course he puts a green slant on things he does. That gets him support from the granola crunchers. If you look at everything he does it is always related to mars. The rockets are obvious but look at the other things. His cars can operate on mars while a regular car can’t. The boring company would be a necessity as people cant live for long periods on the surface. They would need tunnels dug for living spaces and to house the hyperloop to get from one colony to another. He dreams of going to mars and is working towards getting there. By making all these companies sound like they are for people here and now he gets to work the kinks out before her leave for another planet.
Musk in my opinion has an extraordinary talent for appearing to be what you want him to be. I have no faith that his Mars plans are any more solid than his green car plans.
“Musk in my opinion has an extraordinary talent for appearing to be what you want him to be.”
In that respect Mr. Musk reminds me of Steve Jobs, the original creator of the “Reality Distortion Field”.
Launching rockets is one of the most energy intensive endeavors man has ever undertaken, and for this he is a green entrepreneur? I thought our high energy use was killing the planet! Please make up your mind, enviro-fascists.
The financial site Seeking Alpha has a web page devoted to Tesla., here: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TSLA. Every day new pro and con articles (mostly con) and/or news items appear, most of them of a highly contentious and astounding nature. The Tesla drama never ends; Muck’s conference calls are very entertaining, as are his tweets and internal emails and new product announcements and profit-promises; the commenters get in some great digs at the other side, amazing purported insider leaks are reported, the executive churnover is unprecedented, etc. Take a peek.