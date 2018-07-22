The Left’s War on Science

Many in the media say there’s a conservative war on science. Is this true? No, says John Tierney, Contributing Editor at the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. Tierney says “the real war on science is the one from the left.”
Great video – Funny how the “tolerant left” will accuse you of racism, homophobia, etc etc if you point out these truths
The Left’s war is on freedom and individuality. Science is collateral damage.
I see this carbon (quasi)science as a tool, used to support the global socialist agenda, which also utilizes religion and seeks to pervert the legal system and constitution to enforce this agenda.
OK, I’m going to say here, where it’s more visible, what I didn’t say when brain differences between the sexes arose in the Governor-Scientist post comments.
Until about a decade ago, it was thought that men and women had the same average mental abilities and IQ, despite the differences in our brains. But it turns out that this conclusion was based upon the fact that females mature more rapidly than males. Hence, 14 year-olds of both sexes, when typically first IQ-tested, perform the same.
But after male brains mature, they’re two or three, possibly more, IQ points higher on average than those of women. Size might matter, but the differences probably go deeper into evolutionary hormonal and wiring history.
The slight difference doesn’t mean that women can’t cogitate just as well as men. It does mean that proportionally more men can function at the highest levels than women, who are better at lots of other stuff.
Twins also have on average lower IQs, because one usually parasitizes the other.
Let the hate chips fall where they may.
What about chimp brains?
Since you are the expert there, will let you talk on that subject.
Chimp brains of both sexes are superior to both human sexes at spatial or working memory.
Of course only the females are regularly tested, because adult male chimps are essentially uncontrollable.
This is an easy version of the test, since the subjects are given a lot of time to memorize where the numbers are. In more advanced tests, the time is fixed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsXP8qeFF6A
Chimps mature more rapidly than humans, and are born at a later stage of development, so are smarter than us from birth in areas other than spatial memory, to include reasoning. But we eventually catch up and surpass them at most mental tasks.
Our big brains mean that we are born as extrauterine fetuses, due to the obstetrician’s dilemma, ie that while our ancestors’ upright posture made for smaller birth canals, our heads were getting bigger over the millennia.
LOL clever!
You too, Nick, “clever” that is!
Seriously Chimp, you are a masochist apparently.
I’m sure you agree that the variation within the populations is far greater than the differences in the means. And also that IQ measures something, but not the full spectrum of what we call intelligence, much less is it a number that can describe a person’s probability of success in life.
Trying to throw you a lifeline here.
IQ does a pretty good job of predicting income variations.
Thanks, but no thanks. Don’t need it. Masochist, maybe. Misogynist, not. Not even. Babes are my life. My mom taught me always to respect them, and it has worked wonders for me! I highly recommend it.
The IQ-sex studies have been well done. They control for other variables. With a large enough sample, the difference is statistically significant.
I’m pretty well versed in IQ issues.
For my senior thesis in human genetics, in Dr. Cavalli-Sforza’s lab, I noted that kids without fathers during key young formative years, all other factors held as equal as possible, did statistically significantly worse on their math SATs. This result was found among Harvard students whose dads had been absent during the Korean War.
I used this to explain some part of the observed difference between black and white IQ test scores. A now verboten topic, but then controversial, especially at Stanford, because of Shockley.
Dr. C-S found it a useful contribution to the nature-nurture debate.
Men and women differ in every cell, every tissue, every organ and every system of our bodies, to a greater or lesser extent. More often than not, to the benefit of women.
The basic development path is female. Males are deviants shunted off that path. Hence, our nipples. Lack of one X chromosome alone produces all kinds of sure and potential problems. Hence, shorter male lives.
Not to mention being hopped up on natural steroids.
I fondly recall pacifist moms in the ’80s who refused to let their sons play with toy soldiers or guns, but were appalled when they in the absence thereof resorted to sword fighting with sticks.
More males are conceived, but more abort spontaneously. More are born, but from the outset die at higher rates than females, from a variety of causes. Until females come to predominate in later years.
” I fondly recall pacifist moms in the ’80s who refused to let their sons play with toy soldiers or guns, but were appalled when they reverted to sword fighting with sticks.”
You need to keep up! That is still going on, except it is far more extensive, and the push is intensifying to remove all gender differences. Some big stores have gender neutral clothing sections for children, some schools have banned skirt uniforms altogether in the UK. The UK is currently looking at amending its Gender Recognition Act so that you can simply self-declare your gender and it has to be legally recognised. There are currently 135 transgender prisoners in UK and Welsh jails, one of whom (a pre-op transwomen) has just been accused of sexually assaulting four female prisoners. As for Sweden…
It won’t work. It’s against nature.
Boys will be boys. Even if they’re girls.
The most horrible instance was the boy in the ’50s, whose genitals were damaged at birth, whose parents took the advice of a lunatic psychologist and had what was left removed, then brought the boy up as a girl.
Needless to say, it didn’t work and he later tried to undo his mutilation, as best as was possible at the time.
I’m familiar with the case. A truly tragic story.
As for “it won’t work”…at some point, when you push people too far and too fast away from the norms that provide their identity and give structure to society, you get a backlash.
Well look at that…we’ve come full circle from Aristotle, who argued that women were incomplete men. He thought that if a fetus came to full term without interference in its proper development, it would be male, otherwise, it would be female (Generation of Animals 729b, 737-38).
So, what do you really make of all this IQ thing, Chimp? What do you make of the fact that in my experience, I’ve known some extraordinarily highly intelligent STEM types capable of what I considered impressive things, i.e., doing Geometry in their head and/or beating calculators at crazy square root calculations, etc., but then they couldn’t actually reason their way out of a wet piece of toilet tissue? For example, they might be AGW proponents, or Progressive Marxists and such as this.
What gives?
IQ doesn’t measure ideology. No matter how strong their reasoning ability, people are human, hence swayed by their emotions, and subject to irrational impulses.
Newton, who said what goes up, must come down, and knew that its stock price was mad, still allegedly took a bath in the South Sea Bubble. This isn’t known for sure. But his emotions might have gotten a hold of him.
Meanwhile, the clever, cunning but hardly genius Mrs. John Churchill, sold and founded her family’s fortune. Augmented of course by the gift of a grateful nation for her husband’s victory at Blenheim.
One of the smartest people I ever knew, my fellow Northwesterner Linus Pauling, was a naive Commie dupe.
Aristotle should have thought more deeply about that conclusion. Nipples alone ought to have clued him in. Obviously, in his culture, men would be considered superior, and granted, the penis is bigger than the clitoris, the scrotum more extensive than the labia and testicles descend while ovaries remain in the abdomen. Plus, men are bigger and stronger.
Yet just one man can cover a dozen women, to borrow a term from animal husbandry. Which sex is more important for the continuation of the species?
IQ doesn’t measure ideology. No matter how strong their reasoning ability, people are human, hence swayed by their emotions, and subject to irrational impulses.
In other words, no matter how strong the Intelligence Quotient determines an individual’s ability to reason might be, many of extraordinarily high IQ are unable to do so, in which case, it would appear the idea of IQ contradicts itself.
Or have I got that wrong?
Yes but males are losing out to higher education. The average education level of females is now higher than males.
The left seems to have drunk the postmodern kool-aid. The idea is that everything in science is a social construct and there is no real verifiable truth. That resulted in the science wars. That led to one of my favorite quotes of all time:
This crap has infested our universities. It’s actually promoting Marxism by the back door. link It needs to be rooted out before it does more damage.
Yup. When the Communist God failed, Marxists had to find a backdoor. And so far it’s working in the academy.
God forbid that it should succeed in civil society in general.
The Academy is an incoherent place.
The hatred of science in general, and chemistry and physics in particular on many campuses is palpable. The student body in general has no qualms about ostracizing and attacking any student who has the “Wrong” major. Of course, to have the “Wrong” major means to have a social status in the negative numbers, and to be in the ranks of the “Untouchables” where the majority will not allow themselves to even be seen with such a “Wrong” major.
Consider that status seeking and social climbing are primary activities on the campus and we can appreciate what a powerful social force the Hating is.
So who is doing the Hating?
In my experience, the Big Three are the Education dept, the Sociology dept, and the English dept. Three extreme Left departments, all top-heavy with female enrollment. And all espousing an irrational disdain for all things science.
{Ever wonder why math and science education in the public schools is so bad? Wonder no more.}
So how does the University address this mess?
“We Need More Women In STEM!!!”
Sure. Just after you have made it perfectly clear that a major in STEM is social suicide on campus, particularly for the female undergrads. Yup, the young ladies are just going to flock to those majors.
I worked in a policy role in a Government bureaucracy once. I left. I remember one of my seniors (a Trotskyist) mocking the engineers at university. The cool kids, like him, you see, had been in the humanities/political sciences. My father was an engineer. A brilliant one, who built things and solved problems. Anyway, I looked at this bureaucrat, sitting on his swivel chair, in a nice air-conditioned office in front of his computer, and just thought “What a w*nker, everything that you use to spread your Marxist world view, and all the money that goes into your pocket, gets there by virtue of men (and women) who create and build the tools you use” Talk about ingratitude!
Yes, indeed. Very typical.
This calls to mind an incident I has as an undergraduate. At the time I was taking Physical Chemistry. The Prof was a real Thermodynamics guy, so we were doing all the mathematical derivations of all the Laws of Thermodynamics from equations of state. These derivations were all partial differential calculus. We were up to our ears in good old “Partial Diffy”.
I was at lunch one day, sitting at one of the long row tables. Eventually, I was surrounded by a group of Education majors (all females). {Ordinarily these girls would not be caught dead sitting with me, but as the cafeteria fills up, you sit where you can.}
They spent the whole lunch time telling me how stupid I was. My main fault, apparently, was that I had to study. They, on the other hand, could get an easy A in every course without ever even opening the textbook. That is how smart they were. Impressive!
25 years later:
A feature article in a local newspaper during late summer.
“Not ready to go back to school? Your teachers are hard at work!”
The article then went on to describe a “Professional Development Workshop” the middle school teachers has attended. The teachers were very excited. They claimed the workshop gave them a full theoretical understanding of the topic, and now they could teach it with great confidence. The mysteries had been revealed.
So what was the topic which had so flummoxed the teachers prior to the workshop?
Fractions. Adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing *fractions*. Schoolteachers. They could finally “do” fractions. They could not “do” fractions prior to the workshop.
I could not help but think back all those years, to that lunch with the Education majors. I was up to my ears in partial differential calculus and was getting berated for my stupidity by a bunch of girls who could not “do” fractions.
My favorite story along those lines is about the brother of a buddy of mine, who is a real nuclear engineer, unlike the Peanut. His wife was an elementary education major.
She graduated with a 4.0 from WSU, while his GPA was only 3.8. She got credit, literally, I kid you not, for learning how to cut out multiple human figures, an A+, of course, while he got a B+ in advanced particle physics.
This is the kind of crap that gives WUWT a bad reputation.
Climate science is not about left or right. There is no discrete “Left” that is opposed to science. This is the same as calling skeptics of anthropogenic global warming “deniers.” It’s just name-calling and it obfuscates the real arguments against the IPCC global warming scare tactics.
Stick to the facts. Stick to the evidence. Stick to the data. That’s science.
[Oh, please. The left has made climate science POLITICAL. If you can’t handle that we occasionally post things like this, don’t comment. Besides, it doesn’t matter what we post here, somebody won’t like it. Feel free to be as upset as you wish. 😉 – Anthony]
Well, that says it all, then, doesn’t it. I thought WUWT was to be a place where we could find factual information about climate. I guess I was wrong.
Bye!
Buh bye.
I’ll add the WUWT has PLENTY of factual information. It also has commentary, humor, musings, science, tech, astronomy, and many contributions from readers on a variety of subjects.
Your storming off in a huff because you don’t like a particular article says more about you than it does WUWT. You’re still welcome once you cool off.
Specifically how has the left made climate science political?
They turned climate science into “climate change,” which is: a) a wealth redistribution scheme from Western nations to developing and underdeveloped nations; b) additionally, it promotes an anti-industrialisation, anti-capitalist and anti-western civilisation worldview.
Glad to help you with your question.
This left right nonsense really takes away from the made theme that AGW is way overdone. Please stick to the science.
If the sole consideration was science, perhaps we could.
How can you have a war on something with this many inaccuracies?
saying “war on science” implies that all science is the same..and it’s settled
Just one minor quibble, in Taiwan the IT development shops I saw once when I visited on business have as many women as men, so I’m not convinced that the alleged gender bias towards men doing tech isn’t a Western cultural thing.
Or maybe some Asian women are just predisposed to be more tech oriented – one of my favourite Asian tech stars, Naomi Wu, seems to have no problem mastering tech.
Lets not forget there have been and are some seriously impressive female Western scientists
Whether predominantly from cultural and environmental (nurture) or genetic and biological (nature) causes, East Asians are functionally smarter than “whites”:
http://www.8asians.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/8a-smart.jpg
The affirmative action issue of our time is the prejudice in college admissions against Asian-Americans and foreign Asians.
Naomi is a perfect example of brains and beauty. Yes, she has surgically enhanced mammaries and dresses in a quite exotic manner, she still would be interesting without all that “window dressing”. Extremely smart women who appreciate men for who they are less intimidating if at all. Unfortunately, today’s “feminism” is much more adversarial towards men which makes it difficult to work with them on a personal level as opposed to professionally. Just my .02 .
I see rejection of science by both the liberal and conservative side. It has become a cultural characteristic.
The perhaps surprising feature is the degree of overlap. Both “progressives” and some conservatives are anti-GMO and anti-vaccine whackadoodles.
But conservative resistance to the fact of evolution has far less practical effect than progressive embrace of CACA, which has cost so many lives and trillions of dollars squandered. So the Left is worse.
I’m against the political science of CAGW. Political science is like Psychology, not a real science and shouldn’t be considered as such.
While some offer useful insights, none of the “social sciences” is a real science. Each one assumes what the other aims to demonstrate.
Economics assumes a model of human psychological behavior which doesn’t always apply, for instance.
The AGW narrative isn’t to win the science prize, it’s to win the mind.
No one has mentioned the left’s war on climate science. For example, cherry picking (with terms like, ‘the hottest year ever recorded’), ignoring geology, history/archaeology, altering historical temperature data (homogenisation) without reference to the raw data and reliance on faulty climate models to predict future climate when their weather models mostly fail to predict even months ahead. I am always peeved off when someone says to me, dismissively, ‘ you’re only a geoscientist, not a climate scientist’.
Not surprising, after all Lysenko was a communist.
I’m a Conservative. When it comes to passions about Science, I believe in making Love, not War. For those on the left making war on science, I have no desire to call them liars, cheats, Luddites, or anti-technology haters of the world wide poor. No sir, not me.
Adhering to my personal philosophy, I would rather advocate passionately (and lovingly) for the following:
Kiss a Conservative, because it feel so Right!
Anything else is just cold Left overs!
Articles like this cut to the point, decades of spaghetti chart make believe “it’s about science” are rooted in underlying political fraud. If the fraud isn’t discussed concurrently with the shoddy “science” the deception is rewarded.
Soft, politically passive “skeptics” stuck on appeasing the Green narrative and permitting them to frame debate basics are a big part of the problem. Plenty of weak skeptics have dominated the square at WUWT.
Climate activism was always politics first. Dinosaur “It’s a science dispute” skeptics should atone. It was reckless enablement which permitted 50 years of Greenshirt progress.
I would have appreciated a summary of the contents of that video. Some of us don’t have enough time to watch everything that comes across our desks. That said, I expect that you’re just as busy as me, so I realise that it isn’t always possible.
This seems like a very one-sided video. It completely glosses over the creationism issue and claims that studies showing no differences between sexs are invalid because of the political affiliation of the authors but never mentions the political affiliations of the studies it claims are valid. The right in the US for example also actively prevents scientific studies into the effects of gun violence (the Dickie amendment).
So both the left and right are happy to support science when they see it as providing support for their political views and are also against it when they think it might contradict previously held beliefs.
Yes there is a pox on both houses BUT the danger of the belief in socialism (witness a poll taken of young Aussies found 70% socialists) is such a threat to the freedom of mankind that it simply must be met head on, or we are all headed down the communist path.
Don’t forget. Anybody that says they are against capitalism ; is really a communist. There is no such thing as socialism. Socialism doesnt exist and never has existed (except for extremely short periods of time in reality or only in the fantasy dream world minds of leftists. )