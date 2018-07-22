Luddite eco-imperialists claim to be virtuous

Foreword by Paul Dreissen
Poor families in impoverished countries face formidable foes: an absence of electricity, roads and other infrastructure; corrupt, kleptocratic governments; nonexistent property rights to secure loans; well-financed eco-imperialists whose policies perpetuate poverty, malnutrition and disease.
Now they face even harder struggles, as a coalition of well-financed malcontents, agitators and pressure groups has formed a social-political movement called “AgroEcology.” Coalition members despise fossil fuels, chemical pesticides and fertilizers, biotechnology, corporations, capitalism, and even farm machinery and all facets of modern agriculture. It’s anti-GMO organic food activism on steroids, promoting all the latest in PC fads and terminology: “food sovereignty,” the “right to subsistence farming by indigenous people” and “the right of peoples to culturally appropriate food,” to cite a few.
Our informative commentary explores this bizarre, anti-technology, anti-humanity movement, which seeks to impose practices and living standards that these self-righteous agitators would never live under themselves.
Uber-organic campaign enshrines primitive agriculture and malnutrition as human rights
By Paul Driessen and David Wojick
Not every poor person in impoverished places around the world aspires to the modern living standards they see and hear about: indoor plumbing, electricity for lights, a refrigerator and stove, a paucity of disease-carrying insects, top-notch schools and hospitals, their children living past age five. But many do.
Not every poor African, Asian or Latin American farmer wants to give up his backbreaking, dawn to dusk traditional agricultural practices, guiding his ox and plow, laying down meager supplies of manure to fertilize crops, surviving droughts, repeatedly hand spraying pesticides to battle ravenous insects – to reap harvests that often barely feed his family, much less leave produce to sell locally. But many do.
Unfortunately, they often face formidable foes. An absence of electricity, roads and other infrastructure. Corrupt, kleptocratic governments. Nonexistent property rights and other collateral to secure loans. Powerful, well-financed eco-imperialists whose policies perpetuate poverty, malnutrition and disease.
Banks and other carbon colonialists glorify limited wind and solar energy for poor villages, while denying financial support for fossil fuel electricity generation. Anti-chemical fanatics promote bed nets and narrowly defined “integrated pest management,” but bitterly oppose chemical pesticides and the spatial repellant DDT to kill mosquitoes, keep them out of homes and prevent deadly malaria.
Radical organic food groups battle any use of genetically engineered crops that multiply crop yields, survive droughts and slash pesticide spraying by 75% or more. They even vilify Golden Rice, which enables malnourished children to avoid Vitamin A Deficiency, blindness and death.
Now poor country families face even harder struggles, as a coalition of well-financed malcontents, agitators and pressure groups once again proves the adage that power politics makes strange bedfellows. Coalition members share a deep distaste for fossil fuels, chemical pesticides and fertilizers, corporations, capitalism, biotechnology, and virtually all aspects of modern agriculture.
Their growing social-political movement is called “AgroEcology.” While the concept is studiously vague, it essentially asserts that indigenous, traditional farmers must be shielded from market forces and modern technologies, so that they can continue using ancient, primitive, “culturally appropriate” methods.
AgroEcology is anti-GMO organic food activism on steroids. It rejects virtually everything that has enabled modern agriculture to feed billions more people from less and less acreage and, given the chance, could eliminate hunger and malnutrition worldwide. It is rabidly opposed to biotechnology, monoculture farming, non-organic fertilizers and chemical insecticides – and even despises mechanized equipment like tractors, and the hybrid seeds and other advances developed by Dr. Norman Borlaug’s Green Revolution.
AgroEcology advocates tortured but clever concepts like “food sovereignty” and the “right to subsistence farming by indigenous people.” It promotes “indigenous agricultural knowledge and practices,” thus excluding the vast storehouse of non-indigenous learning, practices and technologies that were developed in recent centuries – and are readily available to anyone with access to a library or internet connection.
Or as they put it: “Food sovereignty is the right of peoples to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound and sustainable methods, and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems. It puts the aspirations and needs of those who produce, distribute and consume food at the heart of food systems and policies, rather than the demands of markets and corporations.” Food sovereignty also “focuses on production and harvesting methods that maximize the contribution of ecosystems, avoid costly and toxic inputs, and improve the resiliency of local food systems in the face of climate change.” (The 2007 Declaration of Nyéléni, the first global forum on food sovereignty. In Mali!)
Some adherents even seek the “re-peasantization” of Latin American society!
AgroEcology has the financial backing of far-left foundations like the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, which collectively have committed more than $500 million to a raft of like-minded NGOs.
Its precepts and policies are approved and actively promoted by the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Bank and other UN agencies at their taxpayer-funded international conferences. These agencies are even beginning to demand adherence to über-organic practices as a condition for receiving taxpayer funding for agricultural development programs in Africa, Asia and Latin America. (But taxpayers and legislators who provide the funding have been permitted little substantive input on any of this.)
It’s all justified – and often accepted without question in government agencies and universities – by reference to the politically correct, virtue-signaling terminology of our era: sustainability, sustainable farming, dangerous manmade climate change, social justice, indigenous rights, self-determination.
Also typical, anyone opposing these ideologies, policies and demands is vilified as a “willful supporter” of violence against women, “land-grabbing” by multinational corporations, peasant farmer suicides, “mass expropriation and genocide” of indigenous people, and crimes against humanity.
Imagine how intolerant AgroEcology ideologues would react if a farmer wanted to assert his or her food sovereignty and self-determination – by planting hybrid corn, using modern synthetic fertilizers or (heaven forbid) planting Bt corn (maize), to get higher yields, spend less time in the field, spray fewer pesticides, or improve the family’s living standards by selling surplus crops. And yet many want to do exactly that.
“By planting the new Bt cotton on my six hectares [15 acres], I was able to build a house and give it a solar panel,” Bethuel Gumede told the late Roy Innis, then chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality, during a trip to South Africa. “I also bought a TV and fridge. My wife can buy healthy food, and we can afford to send the kids to school. My life has changed completely.”
“I grow maize on a half hectare,” Elizabeth Ajele told him. “The old plants would be destroyed by insects, but not the new biotech plants. With the profits I get from the new Bt maize, I can grow onions, spinach and tomatoes, and sell them for extra money to buy fertilizer. We were struggling to keep hunger out of our house. Now the future looks good.”
Equally relevant, how can agricultural practices that barely sustained families and villages before the advent of modern agriculture possibly feed the world? As Dr. Borlaug said in 2006: “Our planet has 6.5 billion people. If we use only organic fertilizers and methods on existing farmland, we can only feed 4 billion. I don’t see 2.5 billion people volunteering to disappear.”
AgroEcology promoters like Greenpeace, Food & Water Watch, Pesticide Action Network, Union of Concerned scientists and La Via Campesina (The Peasant Way) pay little attention to any of this. They’re too busy “saving people” from “dangerous” hybrid seeds, GMOs, agribusiness, farm machinery and chemicals. Not that any of them would ever want to toil on any of the primitive farms they extol.
Greenpeace frightens Africans by claiming “some researchers think DDT and DDE could be inhibiting lactation” in nursing mothers. So families are afraid to use DDT, and millions die from preventable malaria, while still more millions suffer permanent brain or liver damage from the disease. Would it also oppose cancer-curing chemotherapy because it causes hair loss and reduced resistance to infections?
Modern instruments can detect chemicals in mere parts per billion (the equivalent of a few seconds in 32 years) or even parts per trillion (a few seconds in 32,000 years). That’s hardly a threat to human health.
But Luddite eco-imperialists and über-organic food activists stridently oppose any manmade fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, while saying “natural” pesticides commonly used by organic farmers are safe. In reality, copper sulfate can kill humans in lower doses per kilogram of body weight than aspirin, and exposure to rotenonecauses Parkinson’s Disease-like symptoms in rats and can also kill humans.
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, US and EU government agencies, and real human rights advocates should challenge and denounce AgroEcology agitators and their financial enablers for advancing fraudulent claims that perpetuate malnutrition, poverty and human rights abuses in the world’s poorest countries. They should also cut off funding to any government agencies that support AgroEcology nonsense.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow and author of books and articles on energy, climate change and economic development. David Wojick is an independent analyst specializing in science and logic in public policy.
OT a bit, but oh the irony, an Airbus 380 painted with “Save the coral reefs” motif, as if the plane is saying – save the reefs, do not fly on me.
https://worldairlinenews.com/2018/07/19/hi-fly-unveils-its-new-airbus-a380-in-the-special-save-the-coral-reefs-livery/
what is the purpose of a cruise ship?
Spewing all of that horrible CO2 so some aged climate den…rs can enjoy themselves.
Here is how billionaire sir Richard Branson, climate change and the CAGW warrior celebrates acquiring one of those monstrosities that are pushing the earth’s climate over the tipping point.
https://video.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2018/07/21/6418964662121283705/640x360_MP4_6418964662121283705.mp4
never mind any of that, it’s a nice not-so-little earner for our noble climate change fighting hero.
vukcevic
I can’t imagine a worse holiday than on a cruise ship.
Ummmm, I think ALL the poor in third world countries DO want the benefits of modern technology, not just “some”.
In any case, whenever anyone pulls the “cautionary principle” on me in favor of lowering CO2 (and now CH4) levels I always state that the cautionary principle demands we NOT muck around with the world economy and energy supply. Whenever anyone claims the millions that might be killed by climate change I always respond with the hundreds of millions who WILL be killed in an energy poor economy.
The rich, using the uneducated foot soldiers, to continue to oppress the poor.
As I’ve often said, the only proper way to refer to a climate alarmist is as an anti-human climate alarmist.
And as someone else said… “The children of the poor need to continue dying so that the children of the super-rich inherit a better world. And if it turns out that the fate of the world is not at stake, well, the children that have died are the children of the poor.”
Who said that? …“The children of the poor…”
The problem Laura is that the deep-greens glory in being called anti-human.
laura
Nothing wrong with being rich, or super rich. Owning a semi detached in suburbia with running water, sanitation and electricity would appear super rich to an African labourer.
It’s the politicians who screw things up, not the wealthy.
When did I say otherwise?
I do not consider all rich people to be anti-human. Some, however, absolutely are.
laura
Who?
Laura, I’d like to know who said that, besides you.
Isn’t this a little like I.S.I.S. leaders telling their underlings to be suicide bombers and murderers without putting themselves at risk? Our “governor” of California, who wants the rest of us to live in more densely populated areas, use less water for food and living while sending about half our surface water out to sea to “protect the environment” (which it doesn’t), restricts groundwater pumping, and buys some rural property to retire on and runs a pipeline to a nearby dam so he doesn’t need to worry about “his” water.
John Minich
“Isn’t this a little like I.S.I.S.”
No, much worse. ISIS are condemned for their practices.
Our politicians are lauded.
The useful innocents (idiots).
I made a joke once that the leaders were the Meke as in the Bible was translated incorrectly. They think that Matthew 5:5 is meant to be “Blessed are the Meke: for they shall inherit the earth.” Except its too close to the truth to be funny.
Meet the Green Meanies. Same as the Blue Meanies. Only green.
“Nothing is more frightening than ignorance in action.”
Martin Luther King said that the two most dangerous things were sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.
Reminds me of:
“I divide my officers into four classes as follows: The clever, the industrious, the lazy, and the stupid. Each officer always possesses two of these qualities.
Those who are clever and industrious I appoint to the General Staff. Use can under certain circumstances be made of those who are stupid and lazy. The man who is clever and lazy qualifies for the highest leadership posts. He has the requisite nerves and the mental clarity for difficult decisions. But whoever is stupid and industrious must be got rid of, for he is too dangerous.”
― Kurt von Hammerstein-Equord
Sort of an ecological Khmer Rouge.
It used to be dangerous to combine ignorance and power but when that ignorance is enshrined in an ideology it grows extra legs.
I often consider where the world would be if the Catholic church had not hobbled the Roman empire.
Imagine colonies on planets maybe a 1000 years ago and what else.
The consumption of the fossil fuels would have haltered the LIA.
regardless we currently face something as sinister.
Since the current rate of CO2 emission is not producing a detectable rise in Global temps, there is no reason to think higher CO2 emissions in times past would have made any difference. Even had there been no “dark age” following the fall of the Roman Empire, climate and weather would have done what it did do. CO2 is not a control knob.
P.S. I know the Catholic Church hobbled Christianity (Gal. 5:1), but how did it hobble the Roman Empire? What of the Huns and the Goths?
SR
Without the Judeo-Christian worldview, which you believe is sinister and hobbled the Roman Empire, 80%+ of humanity would still be slaves. The church, both branches, not once but twice stopped the slave trade, first in the 11th century in Europe, and then in the 18th and 19th century, worldwide. No culture in history except those where the Judeo-Christian world-view was dominant ever considered banning slavery let alone did it.
No culture, except those influenced by the Christian world-view, ever considered women more than mere chattel. It is no accident that Christian world-view cultures placed women on equal basis as men for no other religion ever dared say “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Modern historians of science (within the last 30 or so years) are unanimous that only in the Judeo-Christian world was the rise of modern science possible, for only in the Judeo-Christian worldview is the concept of laws of nature possible. The Romans and Greeks considered it folly to even attempt to determine underlying principles of nature because the natural principles are subject to the whims of the gods. And Islam considers Laws of Nature to be heresy because to say that there are laws of nature means that Allah is limited, that he cannot do what he wants.
Without the Church, medicine would be still the prerogative of the rich. It is only the Church who felt that we have a moral obligation to tend to the sick. It is no accident that only Christians were willing to treat those with Hansen’s disease (leprosy) when no one else would. Before health insurance made our modern medical system possible, the only hospitals were those operated by churches. Why do you think so many hospitals have names that reflect religion. St. Mary’s, Adventist, Providence, etc.?
In summary without the “hobbling of the Roman Empire” by Christianity 0.5% of the much smaller world population would live in luxury, slightly less than 20% would live in poverty, and 80% would be slaves, and women would be property.
You should thank your lucky stars, or whomever you look to, that Abraham, Moses, and Jesus Christ existed because without even one of them you would possibly not exist and if you did you would be a slave.
I endorse every thing written here. I was brought up high on a farm on a mountain hacked out of the bush by my grandfather and my farther was able to take it over in 1928
When I was born there was no electricity ,no refrigeration ,no washing machine , the heating was an open wood fire and cooking was done on a wood fired stove with a wet back to supply hot water.
To wash clothes my mother started a fire under a copper to heat water and then rinsed the clothes in a tub and wrung them out with a hand powered mangle .
A meat safe on the cold side of the house was the only means of keeping any perishable food from deteriorating. In the summer my mother trudged down into the bush and put perishables into the stream in the shade .
In the summer we could run out of tank water off the roof and I remember having to help my farther run water from a spring above a road into drums on the back of our pickup truck .
All work was done by hand starting with a two man crosscut saw to cut down trees and cutting them up .Explosives were used to split the sections of logs and the wedges and mall, and axes fashioned fence posts and fence battens . Wire and staples were purchased but the fences were erected up and down steep hillsides completely by hand .
We did have a horse and sledge to cart the posts and battens to the fence line and to cart super phosphate fertilizer to be spread by hand around the hill sides .
A few cows were milked,and during the great depression of the 30s every hill farmer milked some cows to separate the cream off to sell to dairy companies to earn enough cash to buy essentials. A large garden was kept and the odd wild pig was shot .This was a hard life and I would estimate my farther would have worked 60 to 70 hours a week over the year .
Would any of our snow flakes live like this today ? I doubt it but they would expect others to live a life of ceaseless toil because they think that they are preserving a way of life and culture .
Thank you for that.
A snowflake might lament the toil of having to fly an economy airline to Washington DC and having to hold both an umbrella and protest sign in demonstration on a cold day in July.
Environmentalism is the last socially acceptable form of racism.
I guess “and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems” doesn’t really mean what it says. Activists don’t want to support humanity, they want to destroy it. They will be the first to be culled when times get tough.
“Would it also oppose cancer-curing chemotherapy because it causes hair loss and reduced resistance to infections?”
What if they do? Is there any evidence that modern chemo, which is extremely costly, is better than old chemo or sometimes better than nothing?
Shouldn’t we listen to The Experts? Medical doctors are the authorities in your example and if they say chemo, why would you be skeptical? It’s similar to AGW, we are told that 97% of climate scientists agree but some people seem to be skeptical and I think they have good reason to be.
In case I’m not being clear, there is good reason to be skeptical of much that our medical establishment does, and it’s good to be skeptical of AGW.
What is the point of trying to link skepticism of medical science to skepticism of CAGW? This has nothing to do with climate and is off-topic.
simple-touriste
Clearly, you have not encountered many chemo patients over the last 40 years or so. Around 80% of cancers caught in their early stages today, are successfully cured by medical intervention, including modern chemo therapy. Modern chemo therapy causes far fewer side effects than old chemo therapy and patients respond better.
Cancer was a death sentence 40 years ago, early stage or otherwise.
So what if it’s costly? What’s your life worth? Judging by your comment, not a lot.
And yes, there is overwhelming evidence that modern chemo therapy is better than old chemo therapy, and is much better than nothing.
The envirowacoism ecocommie bs is being taught in our schools to our youngest and oldest students from elementary school to college and graduate school. That is where the battle needs to be fought, in the educational arena starting with those schools which teach our teachers. If not, we will lose in the long run.
Pol Pot would have been an enthusiastic member of AgroEcology
I am amused by the description of the group as “a coalition of well-financed malcontents”. Looking at their webpage their 5 year goal is to double their available funding to 2 million dollars a year. If Paul really thinks the across the globe the poor are being threatened by a group that at best currently hands out 1 million a year in funding then he would appear to have very little concept of just how little evil or good you could achieve with that level of funding.
agroecology seminar 2017
http://issae.univ-tlse3.fr/wp-content/gallery/sem_2017/IMG_0682.jpg
Food Sovereignty and indigenous practices.
That’s the ticket.
Sounds like the NGOs will be happy for the peasantry to go back to killing elephants, tigers, apes and all the rest to feed the family, protect their crops and sell odd chunks to rich Chinese for their traditional medicines.
Should be interesting.
Don’t need golden rice if mangos are grown and eaten
While that may or may not be accurate, how does it argue against golden rice? Why should they not have both?
ROB
Too bad if all you can afford is rice.
Evil by any other name is still evil
“They even vilify Golden Rice, which enables malnourished children to avoid Vitamin A Deficiency, blindness and death.”
==========
Doesn’t anyone get sick of hearing this virtue signalling about how proprietary lifeforms from magnificent and benevolent corporations are going to save the poor from their own dietetic stupidity?
quote:
==========================
But, in a surprising twist, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has concluded its consultation process on Golden Rice by informing its current developers, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), that Golden Rice
does not meet the nutritional requirements to make a health claim.
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/gmo-golden-rice-offers-no-nutritional-benefits-says-fda/
==========================
Here’s the letter from the FDA stating exactly that – no nutritional benefits
https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Food/IngredientsPackagingLabeling/GEPlants/Submissions/ucm608797.pdf
Of course, that won’t stop fans of proprietary life making false health claims about the alleged benefits of golden rice for the poor.
If golden rice was worth anything, it wouldn’t need to be supported by decades of deceptive propaganda.
I was involved with the FAO and IPM in the early 2000s. Lots of “secondary” good things associated with the program and there was a mountain of corruption at all levels with the various extension and agriculture support programs by just about everybody, including the World Bank. Africa was a dumping ground for just about every nasty pesticide and chemical ever produced. The virtuous Sasakawa “peace” foundation was caught red handed funneling obsolete and dangerous pesticides into Africa for tax credits in Japan. Botswana, a pastoral country was a favored dumping ground of pesticides because of the lack of regulations on field pesticides. Repositories of obsolete pesticides happened to be located next to schools, kids were dying. So lots of reasons to deal with the preexisting agricultural support system into places like Africa, but Asia and South America as well. It was clear that IPM schools and the like could help at the time by empowering locals and identifying the corruption in old Ag programs. But it is no surprise that IPM degenerated to virtue signaling. Few of the field operatives wanted to listen to the local farmers, most of whom at the time were women who made it clear that they would have been happy to have a bit of certified seed and some poultry. At the end of the day it was clear that what poor farmers needed most was competitive markets where they could sell their goods and make some cash to send their kids to school, get a fridge etc. What they got instead was a mountain of EU agriculture subsidies stacked against them by the socialist overlords at Brussels, and then virtuous food aid into Africa which devastated markets for local farmers. The struggling farmers in Africa certainly don’t need the virtuous agro-Ecology, but the global distortion of agriculture markets and most virtuous food aid programs would go a long way to wiping out poverty very quickly. In the day it was a bit of a joke that the level of agricultural subsidies in the EU, Japan and the US was larger than the entire GDP of all of the African countries. A little less distortion and a bit more competition would be dynamite for the Africa women farmers. But maybe not as sexy for the virtue spinners?
Does this mean we Scots will be forced back to eating nothing but porridge, turnips and potatoes? We’ll pretty soon run out of Haggis, assuming we can catch the damn things.
Oh goody, Rickets make a return. How nostalgic.
As I get ever more cynical,I picture Gang Green assuring us of it’s virtue.
Image your immune system buying that.
The saying,Your average environmentally concerned citizen will do virtually anything to save the planet,engage in physical assault and break many laws,even sabotage life protection systems…
Anything at all, except get an education,actually take some classes on biology,physics and chemistry,history is a blank page to these emotionally “engaged” persons.
Seems the left wing progressives are right about something,Re-education camps, every protester caught breaking the law and infringing other peoples rights should be forced to gain basic science and mathematical skills..
Just remember this Gang Green is as destructive to civil society as gangrene is to your body.
Banishment may be the only cure for some of the most afflicted.