By Andy May
The end of oil and gas has been predicted on a regular basis since 1885, yet today we use more of both than ever before and no end is in sight in the data available. Figure 1 shows worldwide energy consumption by fuel since 1965 and projected to 2035 by BP in billion tonnes of oil equivalent, it shows substantial growth in both oil and gas.
Figure 1 shows 35% growth in oil consumption from 1990 to 2015 and projects 14% growth from 2015 to 2035. Similarly, natural gas grew 77% from 1990 to 2015 and is expected to grow 37% from 2015 to 2035. The projections of ExxonMobil, the IEA and the EIA are similar. So, how do we make sense of the recent claims that we have reached peak oil or are about to?
Ian Chapman, in a 2013 paper in Energy Policy conveniently lists recent “peak oil” dates as estimated by recent authors in Table 1 (his Tables 1 and 2) by late and early projected dates (Chapman 2014).
As we can see in Chapman’s tables there is a distinct difference between the ExxonMobil, BP and IEA projections and the earlier dates presented in some of the academic literature. Let’s review some historical predictions of the end of oil and discuss why there is so much uncertainty.
Many of the following quotes are from the post “We’ve been Incorrectly Predicting Peak Oil for over a Century,” by Matt Novak, here. Others are from Daniel Yergin’s book The Prize (Yergin 1991).
1885, the Pennsylvania State Geologist: “the amazing exhibition of oil was only a ‘temporary and vanishing phenomenon – one which young men will live to see come to its natural end.”
1885, John Archbold, partner in Standard Oil: “I’ll drink every gallon of oil found west of the Mississippi”
1909: Titusville Herald: “Petroleum has been used for less than 50 years, and it is estimated that the supply will last about 25 or 30 years longer. If production is curtailed and waste stopped it may last till the end of the century. The most important effects of its disappearance will be in the lack of illuminants. Animal and vegetable oils will not begin to supply its place. This being the case, the reckless exploitation of oil fields and the consumption of oil for fuel should be checked.” Link.
1919, Oil and Gas News: “In meeting the world’s needs, however, the oil from the United States will continue to occupy a less and less dominant position, because within the next two to five years the oil fields of this country will reach their maximum production and from [then] on we will face an ever-increasing decline.”
1920, US President Wilson: “There seemed to be no method by which we could assure ourselves of the necessary supply [of oil] at home and abroad.” Link.
In 1920 oil prices spiked to $38 (2017 $). Everyone seemed to think that the end of oil was near. Demand was going through the roof due to the popularity of gasoline powered automobiles, especially the iconic Ford Model T, which sold for $250 in 1914. At this time the Model T dominated the market and the production time had dropped to 93 minutes per car.
In 1909 the new Hughes two-cone drill bit was entering the oil field and was so successful that by 1914 it was in use in eleven U.S. states and 13 foreign countries. The new bit (see figure 2) drilled wells as much as 11 times faster than the earlier spade type “fishtail” drill bits. The current “tri-cone” drill bit was invented in 1933 by Hughes Tool Company engineers, it provides more downhole stability than the original bit.
Another early innovation that helped discover and produce more oil and gas was the invention of surface mapping to find subsurface anticlines that often form traps for oil and gas. In 1910-1915 Charles Gould, Everett Carpenter, Erasmus Haworth and others (Skelton 2012) used this technique to map an anticline that became the giant El Dorado oil and gas field in Kansas in 1914. El Dorado has produced over 300 million barrels of oil and is thought to be the first oil field found with scientific techniques (Kansas Sampler).
Not long after surface mapping became a common exploration technique, reflection seismic began to be used to find structural traps in Oklahoma. This technique was used to find the Seminole Field in 1928 (Figure 3). The final new technique to increase oil production discovered during the 1920 “oil crisis” was water flooding. This came into common use in Pennsylvania in 1921 when the state legalized the practice. It extended the life and increased the production of oil in the large Bradford oil field. Water flooding is being tried in unconventional shale reservoirs and many show a positive response, see here and here.
These four exploration and production technologies, along with advances in wellbore surveying (wireline logging) and in coring (removing rock cores or cylinders from wellbores) and rock core analysis, greatly increased the volume of oil and gas that could be found and produced. This kept prices stable for decades.
1937, Captain H. A. Stuart, director of the US Naval Petroleum Reserves (NPR): “We have been making estimates [of oil supply] for the last 15 years,’ Stuart said. ‘We always underestimate because of the possibility of discovering new oil fields. The best information is that the present supply will last only 15 years. That is a conservative estimate.”
An article on this estimate, from the time is shown in Figure 4. This estimate was widely circulated and believed at the time. It is interesting that the newspaper shown in Figure 4 also has a front-page article on the growth in oil production.
1941: US Dept. of the Interior: “American oil supplies will last only another 13 years.”
1943, Oil and Gas Journal: “There is a growing opinion that the United States has reached its peak oil production, the Oil and Gas Journal pointed out in its current issue. Since 1938, discoveries of new oil have not equaled withdrawals, in any single year, although there is a very good chance that 1943 will see enough new Ellenburger oil in West Texas to provide an excess.”
1956, Hubbert: “M. King Hubbert of the Shell Development Co. predicted [one year ago] that peak oil production would be reached in the next 10 to 15 years and after that would gradually decline.”
1957: The residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma buried a car as part of a large time capsule. They buried containers of gasoline with it because they feared there would be no gasoline in 2007 when the capsule was to be opened. Link.
May, 1972, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Richard Wilson: “At any rate, U.S. oil supplies will last only 20 years. Foreign supplies will last 40 or 50 years but are increasingly dependent upon world politics.”
1977, US Department of Energy Organization Act: “As a nation, Americans have been reluctant to accept the prospect of physical shortages. We must recognize that world oil production will likely peak in the early 1990’s, and from that point on will be on a declining curve. By the early part of the 21st century, we must face the prospect of running out of oil and natural gas.” Link.
1978: Glenn Seaborg, chairman AEC: “We are living in the twilight of the petroleum age.”
1980, Dr. Hans Bethe: The world will reach peak oil production before the year 2000.
1996, Dr. Richard Smalley: “…oil production will likely peak by 2020 and start declining. “
In 1997 Mitchell Energy, in The Woodlands, Texas tried the “slick water frack” in the Barnett Shale. This was a technique, originally developed by UPR that used water, sand and small amounts of polymers for lubrication to hydraulically fracture a reservoir. UPR (Union Pacific Resources) had not used the technique in shale but had used it successfully in other rocks. Nick Steinsberger, a Mitchell Energy engineer, obtained the details and from UPR and their permission to use the technique in the Barnett shale play and it worked beyond their expectations. The first well they tried it on was the S.H. Griffin #4, which produced 1.3 million cubic feet of gas a day for the first 90 days, an unbelievable amount for the time (A North Texans for Natural Gas Special Report 2016).
They were also one of the first companies to use microseismic monitoring to evaluate their hydraulic fractures, this is a critical technology used to optimize well spacing in a reservoir. These two technologies, the slick water frack and the microseismic, were in use at Mitchell Energy when Devon Energy bought the company in 2001. In house, Devon had a very experienced horizontal well completions team and after the acquisition of Mitchell they combined the three technologies to build a successful shale gas and shale oil operation by 2005.
2002, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden: “Global supplies of crude oil will peak as early as 2010 and then start to decline, ushering in an era of soaring energy prices and economic upheaval — or so said an international group of petroleum specialists meeting Friday.” Link.
2005, Chris Skrebowski, editor of the Energy Institute in London Petroleum Review: “We should be worried. Time is short, and we are not even at the point where we admit we have a problem … Governments are always excessively optimistic. The problem is that the peak, which I think is 2008, is tomorrow in planning terms.”
Massive shale gas and shale oil development had just started and would become a major source of new oil and gas by 2008, so Skrebowski’s timing was awful. Link.
The Current Oil “Crisis”
In constant U.S. dollars, oil prices peaked between 2011 and 2014 (see Figure 9) and then began to fall due to oversupply. The oversupply was primarily due to the rise in shale oil production in the U.S. and Canada, Iran’s re-entry into the oil markets and growth in offshore oil and gas production. Other important factors were the reopening of Japan’s nuclear reactors, a decline in industrial production in Japan, Germany, France and China; all in 2014 (Austin 2014).
We are hearing a lot about “Peak Oil” and “the end of oil.” These claims have always been with us whenever there are price fluctuations. However, this author thinks we are entering a period of relative price stability in the oil and gas markets. As in times past, whenever oil and gas prices rise, new technology brings more oil and gas to market. The great innovations emerging from the most recent price instability are the shale revolution and advances in deep-water oil and gas production. These have opened vast new technically recoverable reserves. The shale revolution is well entrenched in the U.S. and Canada where the technology was developed, but it is only beginning to be used in other parts of the world. As the rest of the world adopts shale production technology oil and gas production will increase and become cheaper with scale and experience.
New innovations in deep-water exploration and production may be even more important than the shale revolution. Seventy percent of the Earth’s surface is covered in water, and as oil and gas exploration and production reaches deeper water, new reserves become accessible.
Technology, Price and Oil Supply
I’ve previously written that technically recoverable oil and gas reserves (or resources, if you prefer that term) are much larger than assumed by peak oil enthusiasts. But, even that conservative estimate of over eight trillion barrels of technically recoverable oil equivalent (at prices seen recently) is probably too low. Advancing deep-water drilling and production technology has opened huge new prospective areas, as seen in Figure 5.
Additional areas will be opened as the nascent technology matures. In particular, portions of the submerged continent of Zealandia and even parts of the Ontong Java submarine plateau might be added to the list soon, see Figure 6.
In Figure 7 we see the steady march of oil exploration (green triangles) and production (red boxes) into deeper and deeper water. With current technology there may be no water-depth limit to exploration or production of hydrocarbons.
As of 2014, the deepest water-depth actually drilled in was 10,411 feet, although deeper depths are possible with existing equipment. The deepest water depth for existing subsea production equipment and pipelines was 9,627 feet and the deepest water under a floating production facility was 8,200 feet. There is no reason why these depths cannot be exceeded in the future as the technology improves. This opens a new world of prospective oil and gas reserves that is much, much larger than what we can explore today.
We have listed numerous false predictions of the end of oil, so let’s look at a successful prediction of oil and gas technology. See Figure 8.
Discussion and Conclusions
Technology drives oil and gas exploration and development opportunities and price drives technology development. It is a pattern that the world has seen time and time again. Demand increases, supply is slow to follow, and prices go up. High prices kick the oil and gas industry into high gear and it develops new technology that increases reserves and production rates and prices fall. Figure 9 compares the history of oil and gas to technology developments and to world events.
In Figure 9 we see that oil prices are quite volatile through most of the 150 years plus of the “Age of Oil,” the only period of price stability is the period from 1930 to 1973. This period includes a worldwide depression and World War II, so it cannot be attributed to politics. As seen on the graph, the period from 1910 to 1930 saw the oil and gas exploration and production industry grow from drilling near oil seeps and pumping the heck out of each well, to using well developed scientific and engineering technology to find and produce the oil and gas. This technology kept supply high and prices low for a long time. This was the period of developing what we now call “conventional” oil and gas.
There has been a great deal of debate over the definition of “conventional” and “unconventional” oil and gas. Some define conventional oil as any oil less dense than water and some define it as oil from higher permeability rocks (Höök 2014). Some writers lump ultra-deep-water production in with unconventional production, due to the high costs associated with ultra-deep-water developments (energy.gov and (Somarin 2014)). But, most writers simply define conventional oil so their prediction of “peak [conventional] oil” will be correct and, generally writers who define “conventional” in similar ways, make similar predictions:
“There is more or less a consensus about peak [conventional] oil among experts, although this haven’t [sic] seeped into the public mindset yet.” (Höök 2014)
“But the evidence is that conventional oil production has peaked, and prices will rise, though this is unlikely to benignly encourage a shift to new fuels.” (Chapman 2014)
“Given these complexities, we suggest that there is a signiﬁcant risk of a peak in conventional oil production before 2020. At present, most OECD governments are failing to give serious consideration to this risk, despite its potentially far-reaching consequences.” (Sorrell, et al. 2010)
Notice I had to add “conventional” to the first quote, although, in the context of his slide, that was clearly what Mikael Höök and the UKERC (UK Energy Research Centre) meant. In our opinion, the consensus “peak [conventional] oil” concept hasn’t seeped into the public mindset, because it doesn’t matter. Predictions of peak “conventional” oil are pointless, ephemeral academic exercises. In reality, there are economic oil and gas wells and uneconomic oil and gas wells. No one cares if the gasoline going into their car is from some arbitrary definition of conventional or unconventional oil. Unconventional oil today will be conventional tomorrow, this is truly a distinction without a difference.
Some writers claim only conventional oil matters:
“The core issue for future supply is the extent and the rate of depletion of conventional oil, since this currently provides around 95% of global all-liquids supply.” (Miller and Sorrell 2013)
One solution, offered immediately after this quote by Miller and Sorrell, is to replace the conventional oil with unconventional. Why would conventional oil continue to be 95% of global supply? When all known surface oil seeps had been drilled in 1910 similar things were said, but then geologists simply started mapping surface anticlines and using reflection seismic to look for oil. As problems are encountered, we fix them.
There are a mix of economic (i.e. profitable at current prices) wells and uneconomic wells, companies work hard to increase the former and decrease the latter, they do this for both conventional wells and unconventional wells. Experience in a hydrocarbon play, for example the Barnett Shale or the Eagle Ford shale helps a great deal, as does experience in a play type. In the early days of a play, the ratio is not very good, as time goes on the ratio improves and costs go down. The Barnett Shale can be called a mature play now, the good areas are known, the best completion techniques are known, and it is very profitable. In the Eagle Ford, which is a newer play, it is getting better, but there is still a lot of work to be done.
In short, just because 95% of the oil is from historical “conventional” field types, does not mean that will continue. Other sources of oil will be found and developed if there is demand at the price required to make the fields profitable. The limit on the supply of oil has nothing to do with whether it is conventional or unconventional. It has everything to do with demand at the price required to make a profit. Once the price reaches a level where people find another energy source preferable, oil and gas will decline. As long as the price can go up, additional resources will always be found. We agree with Peter Jackson and Leta Smith:
“We do not dispute that supply will plateau and eventually fall; the question is when, how and at what price? As the plateau approaches, oil prices are likely to increase strongly, with some very severe spikes along the way.” (Jackson and Smith 2013)
The pessimistic academic studies do not understand how the oil and gas business operates, Jackson and Smith (2013) make more sense. They do not expect the plateau of oil production to occur before 2040, but it will happen eventually. The timing will be determined by the demand response to increased oil and gas prices. Higher prices will be required to pay for new extraction and exploration techniques and prices cannot climb forever. The current large price advantage of fossil fuels must end sometime.
The pessimists are attempting to study the dynamic supply-and-demand oil and gas market as a static business. All established oil and gas companies have very positive cash flow from old fields, mostly “conventional” fields. This money is used to fund new ventures, currently these are usually “unconventional” or deep-water fields. These may not even be cash-flow positive, but they could be in the future. If they work, the company learns how to operate them profitably and is successful, this is often called the oil and gas development “learning curve.”
The learning curve in shale oil and gas wells has been very successful and the average annual production cost has dropped from around $29 in 2008 to $23 per BOE in 2016 (Kim and Lee 2017). If oil and gas prices are increasing, the learning curve will show little improvement and can be negative if a lot of new operators are entering the play. Besides new operators, new service companies can cause cost increases. But once prices are static or falling the learning curve really kicks into gear as service companies must decrease their prices to retain business. Efficiency gains by operating companies (oil and gas companies) are dramatic in a falling price environment as unsuccessful operators go out of business and only the most successful and efficient companies survive. The oil and gas business is all about managing risk and opportunity over very long periods of time, in high price environments and in low price environments.
As oil and gas prices go up, the available supply increases rapidly as expensive EOR (enhanced oil recovery) techniques (Muggeridge, et al. 2014), and shelved deep-water prospects, and unconventional fields suddenly become profitable. Project portfolios become riskier in periods of increasing prices, but managed correctly, the winners make more than the losers lose.
One thing that is always true, if you stand still you get run over. Many companies go bankrupt trying new things and we don’t hear much about them, all ideas do not work. A few try new things and succeed big, those we hear a lot about. Existing companies that stay static and don’t try new things also die, frequently. Static analysis of the oil and gas business is inappropriate.
Works Cited
A North Texans for Natural Gas Special Report. 2016. “An Energy Revolution: 35 Years of Fracking in the Barnett Shale.” http://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/themes/55dc9a8f2213933dc0000001/attachments/original/1464723479/BarnettShale.pdf?1464723479.
Austin, Steve. 2014. “Oil Price Drops on Oversupply.” Oil-Price.net, Oct. 6. http://www.oil-price.net/en/articles/oil-price-drops-on-oversupply.php.
Barton, Christopher. 2014. Introduction to Deepwater Development. Expert Lecture, Wood Group Mustang and the University of Houston. http://www.uh.edu/technology/departments/et/pti/students/expert-series/lecture-series-presentation-Oct-29-2014.pdf.
Chapman, Ian. 2014. “The end of Peak Oil? Why this topic is still relevant despite recent denials.” Energy Policy 64: 93-101. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S030142151300342X.
Höök, Mikael. 2014. “Depletion of conventional hydrocarbons: recent perspectives on oil, gas and coal.” Beyond Peak Oil: the future of energy. Barbastro, Spain.
Jackson, Peter, and Leta Smith. 2013. “Exploring the undulating plateau: the future of global oil supply.” Edited by Richard Miller and Steve Sorrel. Philopsophical Transactions of the Royal Society.http://rsta.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/372/2006/20120491.short.
Kim, Jong-Hyun, and Yong-Gil Lee. 2017. “Analyzing the Learning Path of US Shale Players by Using the Learning Curve Method.” Sustainablity 9. https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/0b6e/6ecb972aa22edce4af231b3c40a5b730821a.pdf.
Miller, Richard, and Steven Sorrell. 2013. “The Future of Oil Supply.” In Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society, by Richard Miller and Steven Sorrell, 1-27. Royal Society Publishing.
Muggeridge, Ann, Andrew Cockin, Kevin Webb, Harry Frampton, Ian Collins, Tim Moulds, and Peter Salino. 2014. “Recovery rates, enhanced oil recovery and technological limits.” Edited by Richard Miller and Steve Sorrell. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society.http://rsta.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/372/2006/20120320.short.
Skelton, Lawrence. 2012. “Striking it big in Kansas.” AAPG Explorer, November. archives.aapg.org/explorer/2012/11nov/historical1112.cfm.
Somarin, Ali. 2014. Unconventional Oil Exploration, Part 3: Ultra-deepwater Oil. Oct. 21. https://www.thermofisher.com/blog/mining/unconventional-oil-exploration-part-3-ultra-deepwater-oil/.
Sorrell, Steve, Richard Miller, Roger Bentley, and Jamie Speirs. 2010. “Oil futures: A comparison of global supply forecasts.” Energy Policy 38 (9). https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301421510002946.
Wells, Bruce. 2016. “Energy Pipeline: Making Hole – The Rock Eater.” The Tribune, October 9. https://www.greeleytribune.com/news/business/energy-pipeline-making-hole-the-rock-eater-2/.
Yergin, Daniel. 1991. The Prize, The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power. New York: Touchstone.
Good discussion of the prospective petroleum supply situation, depending upon the price of crude.
There’s also the demand side. Widespread adoption of nuclear power could supplant petroleum-powered transport with electric cars, and trucks could go with natural gas. Economics might make coal gassification more attractive, or liquefying NG.
Its a fool’s game to make predictions, but I predict that renewables will not grow as fast as projected in the above plot.
Within the coming 7 to 10 years, there will be ever growing realisation of the problems with renewables caused by their unreliable and intermittent nature, and that they do not in fact lead to any significant reduction in CO2, because of the need for reliable back up from conventional fossil fuels. In 10 years time many windfarms will have come to the end of their useful life, and many will not be renewed, and it will be uncommercial to repair them. They will simply fall out of the grid./
This together with a realisation that Climate Sensitivity is far lower than currently considered, is likely to result in a scale back of renewables.
Nuclear is simply too politically toxic for Governments to handle, and is likely to come of age only when fission is commercially viable.
Fracking and a switch to gas is the short term future, at least until there is a very significant breakthrough in battery technology.
Except of course where governments don’t care much about peoples’ opinions.
http://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/china-nuclear-power.aspx
Communist China has 37 nuclear power reactors in operation, 20 under construction, and more about to start construction. The reactors under construction include some of the world’s most advanced, to give a 70% increase of nuclear capacity to 58 GWe by 2020-21. Plans are for up to 150 GWe by 2030, and much more by 2050.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/07/06/a-double-first-for-china-with-two-new-nuclear-power-plants/
Despite its fossil fuel riches, Russia too is backing nuclear power.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_Russia#Recent_history
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_by_country
Top Ten by total capacity generated: US, France, China, Russia, RoK, Canada, Ukraine, Germany, UK and Sweden. Japan has dropped to 13th, behind Spain and Belgium.
The East; converting to a range of energy sources to provide a balance because their population deserves cheap energy. Capitalism.
The West; restricting every source of energy except renewables, because it’s controlled by minority groups. Socialism.
Who the fork turned the world on it’s head?
HS,
To your point, in September 2015, TerraPower and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) signed a memorandum of understanding jointly to develop a Traveling Wave Reactor. TerraPower plans to build a 600 MWe demonstration plant, the TWR-P, by 2018–2022, followed by larger commercial plants of 1150 MWe in the late 2020s
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/NN-TerraPower-CNNC-team-up-on-travelling-wave-reactor-25091501.html
Don’t know the current status of the project.
Agree with your thinking about renewables, but you meant to say fusion I think, not fission.
Fusion is the energy source of the future. Always has been, always will be. When did they first start promising us fusion in 30-40 years, was it 50 years ago roughly?
IMO, instead of awaiting fusion, we should be building modern fission power plants right now.
Excellent article Andy…..thank you
If I had to guess….my guess would be we haven’t even tapped 1/10th
I agree – excellent article – thank you Andy.
Recently posted:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/30/quote-of-the-week-rex-murphy-on-why-trump-hatred-is-like-global-warming/#comment-2393995
Here is the story of an engineer named Nick Steinsberger who, I suggest, has done more for America than all your Presidents since Eisenhower.
The fracking revolution has put America first after decades of financial decline. If Steinsberger didn’t have such an unusual name, you should name a large state after him.
You owe him… everything.
Regards, Allan
The Texas Well That Started A Revolution & Changed The World Forever
Russell Gold, The Wall Street Journal, 29 June 2018
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-texas-well-that-started-a-revolution-1530270010?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=54840a798a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_07_02_11_44&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-54840a798a-20138661
Two decades ago, an engineer tried a new way to get gas out of the ground. Energy markets and global politics would never be the same.
DISH, Texas – Twenty years ago this month, a well was drilled here that changed the world.
Nothing at the time suggested the unassuming well in this rural town north of Fort Worth would hobble OPEC, the powerful oil cartel that had governed prices of the world’s most important commodity for more than a generation. Or that it would help turn the U.S. into a global energy exporter, or shuffle the geopolitical deck.
But it did all of that – and more. The well used hydraulic fracturing to crack the incredibly tight shale rocks below. It fired the first shot in the fracking revolution–a blast soon felt in Riyadh, Tehran and Moscow.
“I had no idea it would cause so much change. I was just trying to keep my job,” said Nick Steinsberger on a recent visit to the well pad. He was the engineer who obtained permission to try a new approach to completing the well that had been drilling a mile and a half deep into a thick grey wedge of rock known as the Barnett Shale.
Mr. Steinsberger, now 54, called the experiment “my slick-water frack.” It was the first commercially successful use of sand, water and chemicals, pumped into the shale under high pressure, to break open the rock and unleash the natural gas trapped inside. It was the beginning of modern fracking.
“It was a good well, cost $600,000 or $700,000,” Mr. Steinsberger said, walking over the pad to the chain-link fence that surrounds the well. A sign identifies it as the S. H Griffin Estate 4.
Today, most wells drilled in the U.S. use some variation of Mr. Steinsberger’s fracking technique. It has unleashed an unimaginable wealth of natural gas, gas liquids and crude oil, turning the U.S. from an energy pauper into a muscular exporter. It also started an often acrimonious environmental debate about the potential impacts and trade offs of fracking.
“It is one of the most extraordinarily important, disruptive, technologically driven changes in the history of energy,” said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup. “It was revolutionary for the U.S. economy and it was revolutionary geopolitically.”
Mr. Steinsberger’s modest experiment demonstrated that the oil and gas industry had the tools to fracture the rocks where fossil fuels were slowly baked over the millennia. A huge trove of natural gas was accessible at an economical cost.
It was such a novel idea that it spread slowly at first, as doubters couldn’t believe that anyone could successfully tap the source rocks. After a few years, more companies began to copy the wells drilled by Mr. Steinsberger’s employer, Mitchell Energy , the firm founded by the late George P. Mitchell.
It started in the Barnett Shale. Then other gas-bearing shales were discovered. The Marcellus Shale in Appalachia turned out to be larger and more fecund than the Barnett.
Thanks (!) for that excellent historical treatise, Andy May!
Advancing technology keeps driving efficiency improvements and wealth creation in the oil and gas industry. And it keeps making fools of the Prophets of Doom that see resources and wealth as finite commodities.
This is what we know. Petroleum is finitely available and accessible inside a near time and space, limited frame of reference (i.e. scientific logical domain). Every other pronouncement and prophecy is due to personal faith (and interest) and conflation of logical domains. What is a credible concern is the economic value of recovery, processing, conversion, and reclamation, which may indeed by a concern in a limited domain, and perhaps extra-scientific but that cannot be predicted.
“Petroleum is finitely available and accessible inside a near time and space, limited frame of reference (i.e. scientific logical domain).”
If you argue petroleum itself is finitely available, then don’t you also presuppose that the processes which cause petroleum to be created (and therefore, replenished) are also finite?
If so, what caused them to stop?
Wonderful documented history. Thanks, this is great.
You add in the methane hydrates and the oil shale, (kerogens) and the potential supply is essentially unlimited.
The deeper we drill the more we find too. Look at the incredible flows from deep water wells.
Good review.
Can someone explain please why “Hydro” is not a renewable ?
A good rhetorical question deserves a good answer.
In a word, politics. In the US, at least, the greens *hate* hydro. Hydro has two main features, a big dam and a reservoir behind it.
The greenies hate:
A) The dam because it is not natural and they believe it kills fish, or at least prevents them from spawning.
B) The reservoir because it is not natural and they believe reservoirs emit huge quantities of planet destroying *methane*. The fact that the reservoir supports all kinds of life both aquatic and terrestrial and does not really emit methane, makes no impression on the greenies at all.
A a political payoff to the greens, hydro was deemed “not renewable” so as not to encourage its use.
Other countries will have different rules, of course. But the greens are pretty much the same throughout the western world, so similar considerations may apply to various extents.
These arguments miss the point. There will NEVER be a shortage of oil and gas. NEVER!!! As long as the Fischer-Tropsch process exists, and carbon sources litter our forests, yards and garbage dumps, there will never ever ever be a shortage of oil and gas. The company Renewable Energy Group Symbol REGI makes a drop-in diesel fuel out of used restaurant oils. Unless we run out of carbon sources that can be converted to SYN Gas, we will never run out of fuel. These are all nonsensical hysterical arguments. kIOR, now bankrupt, has technology that uses a catalyst to convert wood into fuel. As long as forests exist, we will never run out of oil and gas. Anyone that has ever taken Organic Chemistry knows that oil and gas are nothing more than carbon chains, and everything organic has the needed carbon that can be reassembled into different length chains. Oil and gas are simply he cheapest forms of oil and gas, but the FT Process is largely economical above $60 or $70 a barrel of oil, and once investment starts in that field, the coasts will likely fall rapidly. Unfortunately, we have made solar cheap and ignored the real solutions to our energy problems.
Google Shell Pearl Plant Gas to Liquids to see this process at a full-scale refinery.
CO2isLife is technically correct, but clueless about economics. You can transmute lead into gold with a particle accelerator but it is not economic.
Once again, google Shell Pearl Plant Gas to Liquids. If my economics are wrong, Shell just invested billions into nonsense, and the production they claim must be a lie. South Africa and Sasol has used the FT Process for decades. Facts are this process is already in use.
The Shell Pearl Plant uses natural gas as a feedstock, so when the natural gas runs out, this plant because a boat anchor.
“becomes” not “because”
That is not true. Natural Gas is simply the cheapest feedstock for the location. Natural Gas is simply CH4 or C2H6 or C3H8 or C4H10. The process simply needs the Carbon to resemble. You can turn tree and grass clippings into syngas . Once they run out of natural gas, they will simply start importing Coal or other dense carbon sources. Once again, this is nothing but simple organic chemistry.
The plant is designed for natural gas. It would need extensive re-work to use an alternative feedstock.
https://www.shell.com/about-us/major-projects/pearl-gtl.html
Not much coal in Qatar
@ CO2islife:
Is the FT process really compatible with cellulose feedstock?
After all, cellulose is a polymer of sugar which generically is C6H12O6. That is a lot of Oxygen to deal with and it seems you would have to reduce the feedstock like crazy to get a workable product.
At this point, we are reminded that “cellulostic ethanol” did a spectacular crash and burn because nobody knows how to make the stuff. And all this because the US Congress *mandated* the use of it, in pursuit of the “oxygenated fuels” mandate.
Yep, read below how Sasol does it. You just need a carbon feedstock to oxygenate and turn into SYNGAS. You can do it with anything that is carbon and will burn. CO can be converted to carbon chains and H2O.
the FT synthesis reaction can be presented by:
CO + nH2→(-CH2−)x+H2O
@ CO2islife:
Thanks for the information.
Sasol has used the FT process successfully to make oil out of coal, there is no shortage of coal, and the FT process is economical at 70$/bbl, but so is deepwater oil. Both were mothballed in the recent oil price slump. All brown fields have seen peak oil, I am waiting for Saudi-Arabia to announce it’s real reserves in place volumes, the oil price will get a shock.
Oil is presently simply not expensive enough for FT or deep water production.
The Sasol Slurry Phase DistillateTM Process (Sasol SPD™ process) is at the core of Sasol’s GTL technology. The three stage process combines three leading proprietary technologies.
In the first Reforming stage, natural gas is combined with oxygen to form a syngas which is then subjected to conversion in the Sasol Low Temperature Fischer TropschTM (Sasol LTFT™) Process for the production of waxy syncrude. Finally this product is cracked down and refined in a Product Work Up step to produce the synthetic end products.
The strength of the Sasol SPD™ process is not simply the inherent quality of the three component technologies but the way they are combined and further integrated to increase efficiency and optimise output.
This efficient integration is founded on Sasol’s unrivalled experience spanning more than 60 years of synthetic fuels production.
http://www.sasol.com/innovation/gas-liquids/technology
Zealandia certainly has hydrocarbon potential, but not Ontong Java which is a basalt plateau.
Only microcontinents with continental rocks are of interest for oil and they are rather few: the Seychelles and the Rockall Plateau are about the only ones outside Zealandia.
So it seems that the scientific consensus since the late 1800s has been that we would reach peak oil in 10 to 30 years. That sounds a lot like the modern consensus on climate change. We are always 10 to 20 years away from disaster. It would be interesting to study how often the “scientific consensus” of the day has turned out to be wrong. I suspect it has been erroneous more often than not. That’s because science does not operate by consensus. It never has. When consensus is forced on science, progress in scientific knowledge is suppressed, as it was during the dark ages until the enlightenment began to dispel the darkness of forced ignorance.
“It would be interesting to study how often the “scientific consensus” of the day has turned out to be wrong.”
You could begin with the history of science in the various disciplines and that would give you a good idea.
“I suspect it has been erroneous more often than not.”
Each time there’s an advancement in science, e.g., bloodletting dropping out of favor, that’s one time the consensus has been shown to be erroneous.
Essentially all past scientific consensuses have been wrong. Today’s consensuses are also probably wrong.
The history of science since 1543 is a saga of overturning consensuses.
I just said that…
🙂
Louis Hunt
Science itself is more often wrong than right. Otherwise, there would be no need for experiments, which are always wrong, until they are right.
The end is near,
Oh woe is us,
It’s almost gone,
All hope is lost!
We shuck and we jive
And we point and we blame
We give serious talks
But our bias is plain.
The future is known
We are experts, not fakes,
If you completely ignore
Forty years of mistakes…
Andy–very good article.
In 1865, Stanley Jevons published “The Coal Question”.
He was a highly-regarded economist but in a period of agitated politics had a personal revelation that the civilized world was about to run out of coal.
I published a piece on it called “Intellectual Hysteria” in 2008.
Bob Hoye