Whatever Happened to Agenda 21 and Climate Change Policy?

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball

It’s alive and well in your backyard. The entire policy of using anthropogenic global warming as a false front to implement global governance and impose how we will all live is working with remarkable success. The plan was set out by Maurice Strong as Agenda 21 in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. It is succeeding beyond his wildest dreams because the people he arranged to implement it are unaccountable to anyone.

Most people don’t know about Agenda 21, the global plan for the 21st century. Even those who do are generally unaware of how it is being implemented. Just in case some people figure it out, a deliberate deflection campaign is underway, which involves saying it is optional. On an international scale that is true, but, as with all things the globalists and deep state do, it is not being applied at that level. The answer to what is going on lies back in the early development of the Club of Rome and Maurice Strong’s plan. Elaine Dewar summarized after five days talking with him at the UN.

Strong was using the U.N. as a platform to sell a global environment crisis and the Global Governance Agenda.

When organizing the campaign to use the environment and global warming to establish world governance, Maurice Strong directed a few people to create slogans and phrases designed to entice people. One of these came from Rene Dubos who made environmentalist Jacques Ellul’s phrase, “Think globally, act locally,” famous. These were captivating words that captured and softened the idea of globalism. Today they form the basis for the pattern of implementation of Agenda 21. It is being implemented at the lowest level of government in your area. They are acting locally among vulnerable people. There is little or no understanding of the false climate science. They want what is best for their neighborhood. They are easily enticed by offers of proportionally large levels of outside funding. It is easier to identify, isolate, and silence opposition.

I became aware of what was happening a few years ago when called by a person living on one of Canada’s west coast gulf islands, Mayne Island (Figure1). He told me a public meeting was called by the Provincial government to talk about the future of the island. It began with a showing of Al Gore’s movie, An Inconvenient Truth. Then, bureaucrats said that the objective was to reduce the islands carbon footprint as much as possible. This could include banning all vehicles. Everybody was stunned but didn’t know what to say or how to respond. One person told me it was not a communication meeting to ask their views. Rather, it was a dictatorial information session.

Somehow, they obtained my name and approached me to speak on the island about what was happening. The meeting was well attended including a couple of people who not only drank but gulped the Koolaid. The organizers advised me that these people bullied everyone, especially those who asked questions. I gave a one-hour presentation explaining everything wrong with Gore’s movie and the claim that humans were causing global warming. I then explained that the government had introduced them to Agenda 21, but they didn’t call it that. Agenda 21 was the global action plan, what they got was the local action called the BC Climate Action Plan.

Figure 1

The Kyoto Protocol that included policies to control the production of carbon dioxide was scheduled for implementation at the Conference of the Parties 15 (COP) meeting in Copenhagen. It included plans to work through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to gather the money through carbon taxes and through national governments to introduce ‘green agenda’ legislation. We know this because the US Senate after looking at the Treaty under the Byrd/Hagel Resolution wrote

Specifically, the resolution states that the U.S. and other developed nations should not enter into a treaty requiring reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and other greenhouse gasses unless it “also mandates new specific scheduled commitments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions for developing country parties within the same compliance period.” The resolution also states that the U.S. should not enter into any treaty that “would result in serious harm to the economy of the United States.”

We also know that any country that effectively applied Kyoto as a green agenda has or is failing.

Kyoto was replaced with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) that was ratified in 2015 at COP 21, the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, the GCF is failing because the money is not coming in as planned. However, it doesn’t matter because as Strong understood and intended, the bureaucrats are continuing the program. That’s why they are the deep state; they operate regardless of the politicians or the people.

In April of 2016, the World Bank announced a new Climate Action Plan.

“Following the Paris climate agreement, we must now take bold action to protect our planet for future generations,” said World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim. “We are moving urgently to help countries make major transitions to increase sources of renewable energy, decrease high-carbon energy sources, develop green transport systems, and build sustainable, livable cities for growing urban populations. Developing countries want our help to implement their national climate plans, and we’ll do all we can to help them.”

These plans were directed at developing nations and followed ambitious climate adaptation plans. In 2013 several cities announced extensive and extensive plans.

Roughly 20 percent of cities around the globe have developed adaptation strategies, according to a 2011 estimate by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In the United States, city, county and state governments have developed more than 100 adaptation plans, a separate count by the Georgetown Climate Center found. And through a UN-financing initiative, wealthy nations have poured $11 billion into developing countries to help on adaptation in the past few years.

In February 2016, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions provided an update on the application of plans for the US States.

Many states have completed comprehensive Climate Action Plans, or are in the process of revising or developing one. The plans detail steps that the states can take to reduce their contribution to climate change. The process of developing a climate action plan can identify cost-effective opportunities to reduce GHG emissions that are relevant to the state.

Plans are already in place to further promote and expand action with a Global Climate Action Summit scheduled for San Francisco in September 2018. An article with the web page advises,

Cities around the world are already taking ambitious action to make the Paris Agreement a reality. By 2030, we know that nearly every home built, every power plant brought online will need to be powered by clean energy. The Global Climate Action Summit is a chance to demonstrate to the world that cities, along with businesses, investors, state and regional governments are at the forefront of working towards a climate safe, healthy, prosperous world for all.

Agenda 21 was the overall environmental plan of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP). It makes claims not supported by the evidence as an excuse to impose a world government, as Dewar correctly determined. Here is the first statement of the Agenda.

1. Humanity stands at a defining moment in history. We are confronted with a perpetuation of disparities between and within nations, a worsening of poverty, hunger, ill health and illiteracy, and the continuing deterioration of the ecosystems on which we depend for our well-being. However, integration of environment and development concerns and greater attention to them will lead to the fulfilment of basic needs, improved living standards for all, better protected and managed ecosystems and a safer, more prosperous future. No nation can achieve this on its own; but together we can – in a global partnership for sustainable development.

The claim that there is a worsening of “poverty, hunger, ill-health, and illiteracy,” is just false. The ecosystem is not deteriorating except in some small regions such as Beijing. People are living longer, in better health than ever before across the world. I urge you to go and read the entire Agenda 21 proposal. Every single part of your life is the subject of government control.

A draft organizational chart for Agenda 21 (Figure 2) shows how central to the orchestrated rationale for imposing a world government was the false science created to ‘prove’ that human CO2 was destroying the planet.

Figure 2

The entire process is a series of deceptions. The public believes that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) studies all climate change when, in fact, they were deliberately limited to human causes. The IPCC produces the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) that is a deceitful, deliberately enhanced, version of the IPCC Science report. The public believes that the issue is climate change when it continues to be about global warming due to human CO2 production. The COP can only act on what the SPM provides. Using that information, they determine policy for nation-state UN members and funding for continued work of the IPCC. It is a truly incestuous system.

Just as Strong planned, the public deception about humans destroying the planet with CO2 is complete. It survived the leaked emails, all the efforts of skeptics, Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and failed forecasts. These events were a nuisance and would stop normal political activities, but they were no problem for the unaccountable bureaucrats. All these nuisances were minor diversions while the larger goal continued unabated.

This involved burying the global governance goal in unaccountable legislation created, implemented, and protected by deep state bureaucrats. They are the only portion of Agenda 21 that are thinking globally and acting locally. Bureaucrats from the global to the municipal level are in total control.

Mary McCarthy’s warning that “Bureaucracy, the rule of no one, has become the modern form of despotism,” like Agenda 21, is alive and well.

