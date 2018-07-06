A double first for China with two new nuclear power plants

From IEEE Spectrum (h/t to GWPF)
Safer reactors designed in the U.S. and Europe make their power grid debuts in China
Call it the world’s slowest photo finish. After several decades of engineering, construction flaws and delays, and cost overruns—a troubled birth that cost their developers dearly—the most advanced commercial reactor designs from Europe and the United States just delivered their first megawatt-hours of electricity within one day of each other. But their benefits—including safety advances such as the AP1000’s passive cooling and the EPR’s airplane crash-proof shell—may offer too little, too late to secure future projects.
Both of the design debuts happened in China late last month. On Thursday, 29 June, a 1,400-MW EPR designed in France and Germany synced up to the grid at the Taishan nuclear power plant. The next day the U.S.-designed 1,117-MW AP1000 delivered first power at China’s Sanmen plant.
Both projects are coming online years behind schedule, and they are still at least several months away from full commercial operation. But the real problem for the AP1000 and the EPR are the designs’ unfinished Western debuts.
Delays are commonplace in the nuclear industry. For instance, the Korean-built nuclear reactors originally due to begin starting up last year in the United Arab Emirates were recently pushed back to late 2019 or early 2020. But the AP1000 and EPR troubles are in a different league.
The AP1000 is designed to passively cool itself during an accidental shutdown, theoretically avoiding accidents like the one at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi. But AP1000 developer Westinghouse declared bankruptcy last year due to construction troubles, particularly at dual-reactor plants for utilities in Georgia and South Carolina. The latter abandoned their pair of partially built AP1000s after investing US $9 billion. The Georgia plant, initiated in 2012, is projected to be completed five years late in 2022 and at a cost of $25 billion—$11 billion more than budgeted.
Delays for the EPR, whose dual-layered concrete shield protects against airplane strikes, contributed to the breakup of Paris-based nuclear giant Areva in 2015. And the first EPR projects in France and Finland remain troubled under French utility Electricité de France (EDF), which absorbed Areva’s reactor business, Fromatome. The Finnish plant, started in 2005 and expected to take four years, is currently slated for startup next year, and deadlines continue to come and go. In June, Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima Oyj announced that startup had slid another four months to September 2019.
The troubled EPR and AP1000 projects show that U.S. and European firms have lost competence in nuclear construction and management. ”It’s no coincidence that two of the four AP1000s in the U.S. were abandoned, and that the EPRs that started much earlier than Taishan’s in Finland and France are still under construction,” says nuclear energy consultant Mycle Schneider, principal author of the annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report. “The Chinese have a very large workforce that they move from one project to another, so their skills are actually getting better, whereas European and North American companies haven’t completed reactors in decades,” says Schneider.
Time to move onto the low cost, easy to build low-pressure safe Molten Salt Reactor. The Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/ Check out Seaborg.co
That’s just the beginning. Everything must be standardized, modular and pre-built to factory specs. All the controls and operating instructions must be standardized so that any qualified operator can go to another plant and see the exact same layout and controls. No custom built or proprietary systems or parts. Use the power of industrialization to drive the cost down relentlessly.
They are so easy to build that no one has yet built one.
The biggest problem is licensing and regulatory hurdles. That and public ignorance on all things nuclear.
Even China isnt going full nukes. They are still building coal and gas plants. If they were really committed to the CO2 meme, they wouldnt be doing this. China knows that the CO2 meme is a big hoax.
I’d like to know how the Chinese know it’s a hoax while so many westerners actually believe CO2 is an existential threat?
Sigh…this story covers one aspect of the problem. Certainly there’s an issue with completing huge projects of this magnitude, but what the author of that article failed to point out is the regulatory environment that all but ensures failure. I contend that it’s impossible for an industrial company to properly plan and budget projects such as a new nuke plant in an environment where the regulator exerts as much control as they do. When every calculation, every design parameter, and every phase is required to be redone multiple times to satisfy the whims of beurocratic overseers, well, what do we really expect? (I believe there’s a reason that China has successfully completed these projects, but the US and Europe can’t.)
Note, this doesn’t excuse the performance issues of AREVA and Westinghouse, but it should be put into the context of the environment they are currently working in.
Just my opinion.
Yeah, that’s why the cost to expand bridges built around the 1960s is about ten times higher even adjusting for inflation. Environmental impact studies and mitigation alone can exceed the original cost.
Seems likely no existing in-service design would be approved today, let alone installed.
So it would seem that western nations have fallen behind in the hierarchy of competence, with respect to the nuclear industry. Use it or lose it is the lesson to be learned here.
CAVEAT: Prices can go down as well as up.
Last para illustrates Peter Lang’s point that volume production will reduce costs substantially as reactors become production line builds. Paper on this here:
http://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/10/12/2169/htm
Looks like Trump had the right idea; to Make Coal Great Again.
There must be something other than technical concerns going on here. Anything that progresses in such a manner has the whiff of politics, of issues other than engineering becoming dominant.
While I agree with what you said, don’t ever underestimate the ability of management to screw up a project.
$25 billion looks a trifle expensive. I’d go for coal.
In the end, coal will save the world.
Bill Gates’ company is pursuing 4th gen nuclear reactor technologies, including the molten salt reactor…
“….TerraPower, the Bill Gates-chaired nuclear company, has altered the design of its so-called traveling wave reactor and has begun exploring other fission technologies as well, including thorium fuel and molten salt reactors..”
“… TerraPower has quietly begun exploring alternative nuclear technologies , including thorium fuel and “high temperature reactors” such as molten salt reactors (MSRs) and others. Each of the alternatives offers a different set of advantages, including improved safety, reduced waste, less risk of weapons proliferation, and improved operating efficiencies. High temperature reactors can also serve as clean sources of industrial heat …”
https://www.zdnet.com/article/bill-gates-stops-chasing-nuclear-wave-pursues-variety-of-reactors/
If anyone in the private sector has the money to do this, it’s Bill Gates. I believe I recall reading that he abd his company wwere given grant money from the DOE for these projects as well. If the civilian nuclear power generation industry in the US is to get a reviving shot in the arm, this is perhaps the shot it needs.
China is poised to beat crap out of us. (On many levels.) Q: Will the politically powerful anti-nuke loons in the western world ever be overcome?
We’re crazy not to be utilizing more nuclear power. We should have settled on a standardized design years ago and at this point we should be getting almost all of our electrical energy from nuclear power. While I don’t believe in the current global warming superstition, nuclear power if used properly produces cheap reliable safe energy with minimal disruption to the environment.
It’s like the ancient Greeks developing a steam powered engine in Alexandria and then never utilizing it. I guess they preferred using slaves, horses and the wind. Like them we know how to use the technology but our wise men are too clever to be practical.
The main obstacle for the AP1000 reactors was the inability of a U.S. firm to construct the reactor core. Westinghouse struggled with Chicago Bridge and Steel (?) and then bought the company, but never was able to produce the steel and cast structures accurately enough. The U.S. simply had lost the ability to produce large steel components. But the good news is that these monolithic water reactors are the past, not the future of nuclear power. All of the development
these days is about molten salt (and ocasionally Thorium) small modular reactors (which are not that small – 300-450MW). These reactors do not have to contain the high internal core pressures of current reactors. Their core cannot physically melt down and the pressures they are under are insignificant – totally incapable of spewing radioactive debris to any distance, even in the very unlikely event of a rupture of the reactor core. They also heat the water for the turbine generators without allowing any water in that system to be radioative, so any rupture on the power generation side can do no harm with ‘respect to radiation. These reactors can be constructed in factories and have only a fraction of the mass required by current reactors, therefore can be installed on a site which requires little preparation. They also do not require a body of water for cooling – they are air cooled. Very few of them require refueling shutdowns, which increases their capacity, and they can load follow – they are not limited to base load operation as are current reactors, and they can eliminate the need for mid-peak load generators.. Build costs are low – estimated power costs are under 4 cents per kWhr. They can literally be located just about anywhere. And they offer the ability to incrementally add capacity as demand increases.
Four AP1000 reactors were also being built in the USA – two each at Vogtle and Summer. However, construction of the two Summer units was suspended last August, World Nuclear News (WNN) noted. Trump must take action on this.