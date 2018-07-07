Climate Activist Frustration: Nobody is Paying for Our Free Lunch

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
From Mozambique to the Caribbean, green groups used to easy money from Obama are expressing frustration that President Trump is cancelling their global warming funding.
Trump’s Cuts In Climate-Change Research Spark a Global Scramble For Funds
By Natalie Meade
During Barack Obama’s final year in office, his Administration launched an ambitious, twenty-five-million-dollar partnership with a little-known research organization in Belize called the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre. The goal of the program was to study climate change in the Caribbean and develop strategies to minimize its impact. Scientists consider the region one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change; rising sea levels, coral-reef bleaching, and drought threaten the infrastructure and economic health of the Caribbean’s forty-four million people, many of whom depend on tourism and agriculture for their well-being. “Our area is one of the most exposed to risks,” Zadie Neufville, a spokesperson for the Centre, told me, in an interview in her office, in Belmopan. “In order to live here comfortably and host tourists, we have to mitigate, build resilience, and adapt.”
After the 2016 Presidential election, the Trump Administration and the Republican-controlled Congress reduced U.S. support for climate-change-related research, causing the Centre’s program and similar initiatives around the world to scramble for funding. A U.S.A.I.D. official told me that American funding for the Centre’s project will end in 2019, instead of in 2020, because of a change in “the Administration’s foreign-policy and national-security priorities.”
In Africa, the Trump Administration has moved to eliminate all funding for climate-related or environmental projects across the continent, including in Senegal, Ethiopia, and Mozambique. Indonesia is one of the largest carbon emitters in the world, and, in 2017, U.S.A.I.D. planned to spend $23.3 million on environmental projects there, including a reforestation project designed to control carbon emissions. Only seven million dollars has been allotted to the country in Trump’s 2019 budget proposal. “Across the board, there has been a rollback on federal climate-change investments as a result of executive direction,” Kit Batten, a former U.S.A.I.D. climate-change coördinator, told me.
Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris accord has also fuelled uncertainty in developed countries that export fossil fuels regarding how much to invest in renewable energy. “The Republicans seem to have an antipathy towards anything that seems it would challenge the ability of the U.S. and other countries to export fossil fuels,” an official familiar with the conversations told me.
Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1st, and researchers fear a repeat of last summer: extreme storms with little planning on how to mitigate their impact. “It’s a source of frustration for a lot of people,” a former U.S.A.I.D. adviser told me. “The money flows into the countries for a disaster, and, as soon as the disaster’s over, it will completely disappear with no prep work for the next one.” Climate change in the Caribbean will eventually have a direct impact on the United States, he argued. When large hurricanes occur, many victims in the West Indies flee to the nearest country with the most stable conditions, which is often the United States. “This is a problem for the U.S.—migration,” Trotz told me. “The issue, basically, is a hemispheric problem that we have to be careful about.”
What really gets me is the sheer arrogance. The money flows in for the disaster then stops, and they complain. They think US should just keep giving them a free lunch indefinitely.
There are US citizens living with insane levels of poverty. In one part of Alabama, 34% of those tested were infected or had recently been infected with hookworm. People infected with hookworm can’t just go out and get a job, because the infection makes them listless and anaemic – hookworm literally drains their blood, severely impairs their ability to do things most of us would consider normal. Even people who aren’t infected are affected – infected children are particularly vulnerable to the debilitating effects of hookworm. Although hookworm is fairly easy to treat, hookworm eggs are endemic in the area – reinfection is a constant serious risk.
These are the sort of people who really could use a little help, US citizens living in the USA suffering with desperate problems they’re struggling to address by themselves, not ungrateful greens running expensive foreign climate “centers” who took their free lunch for granted under former President Obama.
It’s about time we start taking care of our own house first. Pockets of poverty, unchecked health problems, insufficient education funding, homeless, undernourished, all deserve help with money that we are pissing away on partisan projects, questionable foreign aid, and political posturing with other nations.
Only four countries studied (in 2014, with 2011 data) by the OECD spend more per primary and secondary pupil that the USA. They’re all small and homogeneous:
Secondary per-pupil spending
Luxembourg $16,182
Switzerland $15,891
Norway $13,939
Austria $13,607
United States $12,731
https://read.oecd-ilibrary.org/education/education-at-a-glance-2014_eag-2014-en#page4
I’m with you…the problem isn’t “insufficient education funding,” but rather, the education being funded teaches the children more how to remain stupid than how to think.
nature doesn’t do stupid. it’s naturally rejected.
it takes a village and state education.
“nature doesn’t do stupid. it’s naturally rejected.”
I deny the proposition:
https://www.popsugar.com/news/Who-Won-Popular-Vote-2016-Election-42872395
This wasn’t nature it was nurture. The nurturing of the masses by our schools and media. If it’s allowed to continue the demise of our country as we know it will happen.
Had the popular vote mattered it would have been a different election with different campaign strategies. Different people would have voted and military votes would have been counted in deep blue states. Cheating and voter fraud would have had different effects too. Fact is, we don’t know who won the popular vote because we DIDN’T have that election.
Still there are way too many out there.
Yup. Definitely it’s how the money is spent which keeps US kids’ performance in the dumps.
Way too many administrators and educrats, for starters.
I found an old second grade instructor’s curriculum published in the 1800’s. The subjects of study were at least (I’ve forgotten them all) these:
Latin
Algebra
English
History
and maybe one other language…can’t remember.
I didn’t learn squat until I learned how to think, and then it didn’t matter anymore, because everything became subject to logic and reason.
“It’s the curriculum, stupid!”
Algebra in the second grade?
Sorry, but I’m dubious.
Secondary school, ie high school, yeah. Second grade. Don’t think so.
Seems like it…maybe Geometry…purty sure ’twas one ‘o the two…I and those around me were shocked as well.
I don’t know if it’s true or not. Read some letters written by US Civil War solders that are archived in many museums. Many solders are far more articulate than most of us today. Not officers, just every-day enlisted. I wish I had the ability to express myself the way these men had.
True. Especially Union soldiers were well educated. It makes US Civil War historiography much easier, than, say for the English Civil War.
Training manuals from WWI also assumed literacy. Today, we rely on cartoons.
Second grade Singapore Math Challenge. Here’s a problem for you.
* + O = 25
* + * + * + O + O = 65
* = ? O = ?
Not even at the end of the book…
That’s a national contest, not what every kid is expected to be able to solve.
Although it’s not that hard.
The whole world is being funded to believe in CAGW. Ah! the luxury of being paid to ride your favourite horse.
Sadly, turning off the money doesn’t get them out of the saddle.
History suggests they will lose interest in the end. At the moment I suspect they’re clinging on hoping for Trump to be impeached. If President Trump survives to the end of his second term I suspect the CAGW movement will be a shadow of its current strength.
Speed things along with some simple science.
What are the photon absorption bands of CO2?
What are the photon absorption bands of water vapor?
What is the overlap?
What does it mean?
It’s what I’ve got my fingers crossed for, Eric. Obama’s damage was widespread.
Tony Abbott would make a difference in Aus too.
LOL @ Worrall …… “his second term ” ….. Lets see if he can make it through his first.
One of the sure-fire tells of extreme cognitive dissonance is the hysterical caps lock “LOL”. It’s probably already too late for Betty to snap out of her delusional worldview – but we live in hope …
Cephus0 apparently subscribes to the “second term” nonsense. The only “delusion” visible here is that the 2020 election results have seem to be already determined. The mid-terms come first, and history is not going to be kind to the overweight 70-year old in the Oval Office. It’s OK, just let him keep eating the BigMac’s and pray no fat embolism gets him. .
Want to borrow some of my Windex to clean your crystal ball?
Why is it nonsense? Trump is in remarkably good health.
As is normal in off year elections, the GOP is liable to lose seats in the House, but will probably hold onto control, despite the intervention of activist Democrat judges. Hard to say with the election four months away, during which time much can happen, but that’s how it looks now.
However even should the GOP lose control of the House, it’s likely to gain seats in the Senate.
Your wishful thinking probably won’t come true.
It is nonsense because it assumes he will win in 2020.
At worst, his odds are 50:50, so your claim of nonsense is obviously nonsense.
Please state which Democrat candidate you expect to beat him.
Thanks.
Presidential elections are not a coin toss. Your 50:50 claim is nonsense
It makes a lot more sense than your unsupported assertion that supposing he’ll win is nonsense.
Sitting presidents are usually reelected, so based upon history, his odds are much better than 50:50.
“Sitting presidents are usually reelected”
Johnson (was not re-electd)
Nixon ?
Carter ?
Bush the Father?
Not in recent history.
Maybe better said, “[Good] [s]itting presidents are usually reelected.”
Bush the father wasn’t bad.
Betty,
Boy, you really need to bone up on US history.
LBJ pulled out of the race.
Nixon was reelected. Maybe you were thinking of Ford, who wasn’t elected, so couldn’t be reelected.
Please allow me to educate you. About twice as many have been reelected as rejected.
Elected presidents who ran for reelection:
Washington won.
Adams lost.
Jefferson won.
Madison won.
Monroe won.
J. Q. Adams lost.
Jackson won.
Lincoln won.
Grant won.
Cleveland lost.
Harrison lost.
McKinley won.
Taft lost.
Wilson won.
Hoover lost.
FDR won.
FDR won.
FDR won.
Truman lost.
Ike won.
Nixon won.
Carter lost.
Reagan won.
Bush the Elder lost.
Clinton won.
Bush the Younger won.
Obama won.
1) “pulling out” = not reelected
2) 9 out of 25 lost, that’s 36%……so it’s a stretch to say “sitting presidents usually win. This analysis neglects the sitting presidents that didn’t run, so it skews the percentage even worse.
It’s not skewed. It’s just the facts.
There are more than 25 instances. FDR was reelected three times.
LBJ didn’t run for president in 1968. Hubert Humphrey did. If you’re not nominated, you can’t run for reelection.
It’s not at all a stretch. There have been 18 reelections and nine losses. Taft lost only because it was a three way race, when TR jumped in.
In the 70 years since 1948, four of six elected presidents who ran have been reelected.
..
..
You can run for president without being nominated. For example Ross Perot
No minor party candidate has ever won, in order to be able to run for reelection.
You just get nuttier.
Felix, Washington did not even belong to a party.
Again, you flunk US history.
He was a Federalist.
WRONG Felix….George Washington was broadly sympathetic to the Federalist program, but he remained officially non-partisan during his entire presidency.
We’ve had 45 presidents. Your list mentions 25, so 9 out of 45 “sitting presidents” were reelected. 20% isn’t “usually”
Betty,
They can’t be reelected if they don’t run.
Some didn’t run again because they were dead. Others, like Polk, chose not to run for a second term.
Do you really not see how idiotic your screed is?
You are correct Felix, and there probably is a darn good reason they don’t run. ……however, their choice to run or not to run does not impact their membership in the set of “sitting presidents.” It degrades the claim of “usually.”
When there are twice as many reelected as rejected, that counts as usually.
If the GOP loses control of the House, then it will also lose control of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. This committee is currently VERY busy preparing some sharp sticks to poke the nests of Deep State vipers who are hiding inside the bureaucracy.
The Justice Department and FBI are already considered to be in non-compliance for release of requested materials.
At any rate, loss of the House will cause these investigative paths to be terminated and the actual cause of the ongoing interference leading upto and including the election will be swept under the rug.
If this information starts to come out before the midterms, then it’s going to be a different ball game.
Sorry Betty, Trump is on his way to another term. The “investigation” will fall apart by the end of the year.
The investigation is the least of his worries. The recession his trade war(s) starts will be his downfall.
gotta slow down…..is recession the new one?….I’ve lost track after the babies
The trade wars are new. Generating dozens of brandy new orphans by deporting their parents is “new” and unprecedented.
What color is the sky on your planet?
Illegal parents were deported by Democrats as well as Republicans in the past, leaving their kids behind.
I know an illegal dad who was deported under Obama, leaving behind his legal wife and kids. But he was soon back.
” leaving their kids behind.”………nope
It is more likely the CAGW folks will still be clinging to beliefs well into the next ice age. It is more than a religion, it is a way of life and a paycheck and means of control.
What bothers me is all the money we spent on science theory before we even know much about any potential threat. The trillions we spent on getting rid of CFCs without even understanding the process or actual scientific accuracy of the theory. And now hundreds of billions on CO2. When we spend almost nothing trying to be sure we don’t get hit by an unknown meteor, or even disastrous a west coast tsunami.
Party like its Y2K. Then One day rhe money runs out, as it always does.
Yeah, and what about that homeless epidemic in California, Portland, Seattle?
They are victims of decades of Liberal policies.
‘Homelessness’ is an industry in Seattle.
What galls me….we send them $trillions in aid….and then bankroll their global warming on top of that…
and China, India gets a free pass….they should be paying/fined not getting paid
The fact that they get a pass…..is all you need to know global warming is a s c a m
Just forget what we spend on illegal immigration…and we can’t/won’t even take care of our own
Help! The end of the world is coming soon! Our funding was cut!
I loved the article’s listing all of the wonderful things these programs developed and described in their achievements…
Going FDR’s make-work CCC two letters better!
SCORE!!!
Trump: “America Will No Longer Be the Piggy Bank that Everyone is Robbing”
Message received? How copy, over?!!
That part is absolutely true. Foreign aid is a disaster in its own right. link
OK. What is a “reforestation project designed to control carbon emissions”? Oh, I see. Non-flammable trees. Got it.
‘Sugar Free Trees’ – No carbohydrates!
Algore invented them, right after that ‘interweb’ thingy….
“reforestation project designed to control carbon emissions” … or was that “designed to feed wood-chip-biomass-fired power plants.”?
“Obama pledged three billion dollars, a third of which was contributed before he left office.”
How many clean water wells could be drilled, at $8,000/well, with the $1,000,000,000 that was contributed before Obama’s regime ended?
125,000 desperately needed clean water wells could have been drilled in impoverish areas of the world… but the US taxpayers money was pissed away on crony socialism ‘projects’ of marginal real value to the world’s poor.
This is the ‘high priority/lost opportunity’ true cost of the environmental fraud that is ‘Climate Change’.