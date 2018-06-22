‘Thirty Years On, How Well Do Global Warming Predictions Stand Up?’

The short answer, is not all that well.
On June 23, 1988, NASA scientist James E. Hansen testified before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where he expressed his “high degree of confidence” in “a cause-and-effect relationship between the claimed CO2 induced “greenhouse effect and observed warming.”
The 30th anniversary of Mr. Hansen’s predictions affords an opportunity to see how well his forecasts have turned out.
In an article in the Wall Street Journal today, climatologist Dr Patrick Michaels and meteorologist Dr. Ryan Maue compare Hansen’s predictions to actual reality over the past 30 years. Instead of the gloom and doom we heard in 1988, we have an earth that is only moderately warmer, and closer to Hansen’s “scenario C”, the bottom graph below, which is overlaid with actual global temperature data in red.
Here’s some excerpts from the article by climatologist Dr. Pat Michaels and meteorologist Dr. Ryan Maue:
“Thirty years of data have been collected since Mr. Hansen outlined his scenarios—enough to determine which was closest to reality. And the winner is Scenario C. Global surface temperature has not increased significantly since 2000, discounting the larger-than-usual El Niño of 2015-16. Assessed by Mr. Hansen’s model, surface temperatures are behaving as if we had capped 18 years ago the carbon-dioxide emissions responsible for the enhanced greenhouse effect. But we didn’t. And it isn’t just Mr. Hansen who got it wrong. Models devised by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have, on average, predicted about twice as much warming as has been observed since global satellite temperature monitoring began 40 years ago…”
“Several more of Mr. Hansen’s predictions can now be judged by history. Have hurricanes gotten stronger, as Mr. Hansen predicted in a 2016 study? No. Satellite data from 1970 onward shows no evidence of this in relation to global surface temperature. Have storms caused increasing amounts of damage in the U.S.? Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show no such increase in damage, measured as a percentage of gross domestic product. How about stronger tornadoes? The opposite may be true, as NOAA data offers some evidence of a decline. The list of what didn’t happen is long and tedious.”
It turns out that global surface temperature has not increased significantly since 2000, discounting the larger-than-usual El Niño of 2015-16.
And it isn’t just Hansen who got it wrong, models devised by the IPCC have, on average, predicted about twice as much warming as has been observed since global satellite temperature monitoring began 40 years ago.
What about Hansen’s other claims? He claimed that the late ’80s and ’90s would see “greater than average warming in the southeast U.S. and the Midwest.” No such spike has been measured in these regions.
In 2007, Hansen stated that most of Greenland’s ice would soon melt, raising sea levels 23 feet over the next 100 years. Subsequent research published in Nature magazine demonstrated this to be impossible.
Several more of Mr. Hansen’s predictions fizzled. Have hurricanes gotten stronger, as Mr. Hansen predicted? No.
Satellite data shows no evidence of this in relation to global surface temperature.
Have storms caused increasing damage in the U.S.?
No. Data from NOAA show no such increase.
How about stronger tornadoes?
No. In fact, the opposite may be true, as NOAA data offers some evidence of a decline.
“The list of what didn’t happen is long and tedious,” say Michaels and Maue.
“On the 30th anniversary of Mr. Hansen’s galvanizing testimony, it’s time to acknowledge that the rapid warming he predicted isn’t happening.”
The WSJ article:
‘Thirty Years On, How Well Do Global Warming Predictions Stand Up?’
https://www.wsj.com/articles/thirty-years-on-how-well-do-global-warming-predictions-stand-up-1529623442
The article appeared in the Wall Street Journal print edition as
‘A Hot Summer on Capitol Hill.’
See also this summary from Willis Eschenbach: The Thirty Year War
Intentions and deceit are what these people are about, not results. This is a political movement, not a scientific movement.
Bingo, the practice of offering assumed science deference to warming agenda claims has to wind down. There was never a proof or testable model for a physical climate claim and co2.
Models as evidence are part of the rigged system of climate propaganda.
James Hansen was one of the first computer climate modellers that in 1988 predicted warming scenarios. Because he actually published 2 papers in 1981 on CO2 forcing and went to Congress twice to testify in 1987 and again in 1988 in favour of global warning you may accurately say that he James Hansen is the father of computer climate modelling . However he is the father of a scientific discipline that started with a scam as Willis has pointed out and has had to tell one lie after another just to keep the scam going. Billions have been wasted on this scam and billions more will be wasted before the scam ends.
The only consolation we skeptics have is that each one of us is contributing the hastening of that end. I ask everyone I meet “Have you seen global warming yet? I have been looking for it for 30 years and cant seem to find it. Do you know where it is? If they mention something like the Arctic or Greenland I give them statistics that I have learned in 6 months of studying this for 8 hours a day.
TELL EVERYONE YOU MEET THAT IT IS A SCAM AND WHY.
1 WUWT contributer said, this scam in comparison makes Bernie Madoff look like a petty thief. Bernie Madoff in the end caused losses 0f ~$7 billion to his investors. As least they had a choice to invest or not. The world’s poor DO NOT have a choice. They are paying for James Hansen and others’ scam every day so that the end result might be $7 trillion down the drain before it is all over.
Now for some comments about James Hansen
It boggles the mind how truly deranged this man is. He is completely unstuck mentally and a bonafide nut case, devoid of any common sense or rational thought. To think he was the director of the Goddard Institute of Space Studies(GISS) a division of NASA for a large % of time of the 32 years that he worked there. Before he retired in 2013, he turned that agency into an agency of global warming. He was arrested 5 times for protesting illegally for green causes.
Some of his predictions and some statements in his own words, and hallmarks of his life are as follows:
1) In 1988 he predicted that the Hudson River would overflow because of rising sea level caused by CO2 and New York would be underwater by 2008.
2) In 1986 he predicted that the earth would be 1.1C higher within 20 years and then by
3) 1999 he said that the earth had cooled and that the US hadn’t warmed in 50 years
4 He had also said that the Arctic would lose all of its ice by 2000.
5) In december 2005, Hansen argued that the earth will become “a different planet” without U.S. leadership in cutting global greenhouse gas emissions.
6) He then reversed course again and said in march 2016 that the seas could rise several metres in 50 to 150 years and swamp coastal cities .
7) He also said that global warming of 2C above preindustrial times (~ 1850) would be dangerous and that mankind would be unable to adapt.
8) in 2009 Hansen called coal companies criminal enterprises and said that Obama had 4 years left to save the planet.
9) In 2012 Hansen accused skeptics of crimes against humanity and nature.
10) Hansen is involved with a 2015 lawsuit involving 21 kids that argues that their constitutional rights were interfered with by CO2
11) in 2017 he has admitted that CAGW does not happen with burning fossil fuels.
“One flaw in my book Storms of My Grandchildren is my inference you can get runaway climate change on a relatively short timescale. ”
“Do you think that’s possible on a many-millions-of-years timescale?
It can’t be done with fossil-fuel burning.”
12) Then he said “But if you’re really talking about four or five degrees, that means the tropics and the subtropics are going to be practically uninhabitable.”
He doesnt seem to know that their average temperature is 28C.
13) But then he said that climate change was running a $535 trillion debt
14) He has been quoted many times that equates climate change to all sorts of extreme weather events. No database in the world shows any more than there ever were.
15) Hansen has published way over 100 fraudulent climate studies with almost all of them using results from computer climate models that are woefully inadequate and that have never been validated except by the human modeler.
Obviously the man just doesnt know when to shut up.
Alan…that’s one of the best posts I’ve seen in a while
Thank you!
Actually the theory of CO2 (that’s the global warming theory) is over 100 years old…
…in 100 years, they have never gotten one prediction right
The Global Warming … SCAM … is built on statistical ju jitsu. Trim a little timeframe here, remove some anomalous temps there … and voila! The earth is DYING … because of man’s SINS against the planet. But it is all smoke and mirrors.
Oh … and the EVIL greedy filthy oil executives are baaaaaad too … mmmmKay?
This is just the beginning of the end for this theory. Global temperatures moving forward from here will be falling. I have elaborated on this in many times not going to do it again, other then say very low solar equates to overall lower sea surface temperatures and a slightly higher albedo result will be global cooling.
I don’t know if global temperatures moving forward will go up or down. The past records weren’t “global” to begin with and have been so buggered with that no ones knows what the past local records really were.
Will temperatures go up or down?
Who knows.
The cause of it?
We know who doesn’t know.
…I told you….the WSJ has been taken over by Trump supporters!
Anthony didn’t post the take home….
“These corrected climate predictions raise a crucial question: Why should people world-wide pay drastic costs to cut emissions when the global temperature is acting as if those cuts have already been made?”
Surprise – Surprise, Hansen was dead wrong as many predicted up front. Meanwhile, billions were likely spent around the world because of it. “The sky is falling, the sky is falling,” he said. And too many folks fell for it.
I hope I know how to insert a graphic. I fiddled a little with Matlab and learned how to plot data superimposed on a background image. The result is Figure 3 from Hansen’s 1988 testimony with GISS land ocean global temperature annual mean anomalies superimposed. I thought it was illustrative. GISS is plotted as large blue dots. Here it is:
They don’t stand up now!
https://rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/ever-been-told-that-the-science-is-settled-with-global-warming-well-read-this-and-decide-for-yourself/
Cheers
Roger
In charity one must accept that his lower range predictions were near enough right.
It’s just the nominal and high end predictions that were silly.
If he had only stuck to the science and reported the range that he thought realistic then he would be honoured. He would have advanced human knowledge.
But he didn’t.
He realised that the high end – even the nominal – was potentially scary and thus exciting. He saw a chance to get the world’s attention.
He grabbed it.
And in the process Hansen dropped his integrity.
He figured this out way back in the 1970s. His ECS WAG of 4.0 was ludicrous on its face. Manabe was in the ball park with 2,0, but still too high.
From these two guesses, Charney concocted the range of 1.5 to 4.5 degrees C per doubling of CO2, with the “canonical” central value of 3.0, which is at least about two high by a factor of two.
There is no way I will ever believe that a climate model….that many years ago….got all of those ups and downs
Hansen extended a trend line….and jiggered it up and down to make it look authentic
To me, the important takeaway from Dr Michaels et al WSJ article is that “actual” temps (assuming they were not altered) track one of Hansen’s 3 separate scenarios, specifically (c); if CO2 emissions were capped 18 years ago.
Since they were NOT capped, and the observed temps are near that level, one possible conclusion is that if the rest of his calculations were correct, CAPPING CO2 WOULD HAVE HAD NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT.
In that context I cannot agree that Hansen’s “lower range” predictions were “near enough right”. They were not part of a range; they describe a very specific scenario that did not occur. (Apparently I’m not as charitable as the honorable Mr Courtney.)
aren’t we more than half-way from 2015 to 2020? asking for a friend
Never mind
The BBC had an interview with Hanson on this subject today and portrayed him as the most accurate prognosticator of doom since… well, I was going to say since Nostradamus, but he wasn’t very good either… maybe since Edgar Cayce? Paul Ehrlich? Jeanne Dixon? Caesarius of Heisterbach?
Nah, come to think of it, there never have been any who were any good. Maybe H.G. Wells?
Dr. Hansen belongs to a class who think they know better than the rest of us. All arrogance and no humility … no accountability either.
The public no longer trusts experts with good reason. It’s time for policy makers to quit automatically them. The rule should be: The expert is probably wrong. The exception is for people with demonstrated skill. If the chief building inspector says a sewer line is undersized, believe her. If some academic demands 250 different compulsory pronouns for supposedly different sexes and genders, politely tell him to go away. 99.99% of the time you will be right to do so.
Never mind the word salad and logic you can’t immediately refute. Go by the record. These people are almost always wrong. Their prognostications are no more accurate than could be produced by a drunk dart-throwing monkey.
In the figure, red line is not global warming. How much of the red line is global warming? Also, rural cold-island effect is not accounted by red line.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
But, but, I read an article by Seth Borenstein that said Hansen’s predictions were scarily accurate. How could Hansen be so wrong?!? 😂
Well, we went through all this, just a few days ago. I posted then my plot from 2016, showing that in terms of the scenario that actually evolved, the prediction was remarkably accurate. I have now updated that data, and written a new post. Again it is interactive; you can choose the dataset to superimpose. Here is is with the GISS Ts that he was using at the time (purple), and with the more recent and familiar GISS land/ocean (brown):