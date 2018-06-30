Analysis of James Hansen’s 1988 Prediction of Global Temperatures for the Last 30 Years

Guest analysis by Clyde Spencer
Introduction
There have been articles on WUWT recently, here and here, commemorating the 30 years since James Hansen gave Senate committee testimony about his view of the human influence on climate. Some apologists for Hansen have, without more than subjectively comparing graphs, claimed that his prediction was extremely accurate. The following is his official 1988 prediction for three different scenarios of future trace-gases implicated in anthropogenic global warming:
I have highlighted the observed 1958-1988 annual average temperatures in red to make the line more legible.
The apologist’s claims for extreme accuracy are based on the subjective impression that the temperatures over the last 30 years have tracked his prediction of temperatures from forcing of intermediate ‘greenhouse gas,’ other trace- gasses, and aerosol assumptions (Scenario B). He assumed two significant volcanic eruptions during that 30-year period. However, there was only one, Mt. Pinatubo (1991, VEI 6). Therefore, had he assumed that there would only be one eruption, his estimates would have been higher and would have tracked B even more poorly than they have. Were it not for two exceptionally strong El Niño events in the last 20 years, it is unlikely that current temperatures would be anywhere near as high as they are currently. However, he did not consider the role of El Niño’s in his computer model. Therefore, it is just luck that his predictions came as close to reality as they did. The greatest intellectual ‘sin’ for a scientist is to be right for the wrong reasons!
Hansen dramatically emphasized that “The most recent two seasons (Dec.-Jan.-Feb and Mar.-Apr.-May, 1988) are the warmest in the entire record.” This is really a non sequitur. It would be notable if the last point(s) in a long upward-trending series were not the warmest in the series. And, indeed, the 27 seasons preceding the two 1988 record temperatures were all lower than the 1981 seasonal high! (See the next graph, below) Basically, Hansen got lucky again that he had a couple of warm seasons that allowed him to make such a statement to impress the uncritical Senators. Otherwise, he would have had to truncate his graph at 1981 to make a similar claim. He also added an extra season of data to his ‘30-year’ time-series, probably to accentuate the claim. Two seasons sounds more impressive than one season.
Hansen claimed “The warming is almost 0.4 degrees Centigrade [sic] by 1987 relative to … the 30 year mean, 1950 to 1980 … The probability of a chance warming of that magnitude is about 1 percent.” The first graph, above, with the red line, shows that 0.3 °C would be a more accurate estimate. One should be suspicious of such a claim when his own data demonstrated that the temperature had already exceeded that for one season in 1981! Are we to believe that at least two events with a 1% probability occur within 7 years of each other? He then claimed that the recent temperatures were about three times the standard deviation (0.13) of the baseline annual temperature average. Actually, the standard deviation of the annual averages for the 1958 to 1988 period is more like 0.15. Thus, the 1988 quarterly temperatures were about two ‘standard deviations’ above the previous 30 years of temperatures, not three! He was playing loose with the facts!
The values at the beginning and end of a noise-free, increasing, linear time-series will have the largest differences from the mean; meaning, that it is expected that they will likely have the largest standard deviations from the mean. The standard deviation of a time-series varies directly with the slope of a smooth trend-line and, the number of samples. To analyze time-series data properly, it should be de-trended, the mean set to zero, and the residuals used to get an accurate estimate of the probability of a random deviation from the mean. Hansen should know that! He is describing behavior (the first two data points of 1988) that is a function of the slope, not the internal variance of the data. Again, Hansen is trying to snow the Senators. No one is arguing that temperatures aren’t increasing. It is evident from the graphs. Nevertheless, he is offering sophistry to convince the Senate committee that what we are seeing is extremely rare.
However, most of his apologists are engaging in qualitative hand waving and not using any mathematical or statistical analysis to quantify the quality of his prediction, even when based on false assumptions. The question is, “How skillful was Hansen in quantitatively predicting the climate for the next 30 years, based on a computer program that assumes CO2 is the ‘control knob’ on global temperatures?”
Graphical Analysis
If one were to fit a linear, least-squares regression to Hansen’s 30-year data, and extrapolate it 30 years into the present, how would it compare with Hansen’s prediction? I’ll call this a naive prediction, a simple extrapolation of past trends, without making any assumptions about the cause of the warming, or the presence of extenuating influences such as volcanic aerosols. Implicit in this naive prediction is that it represents “Business as Usual,” the trace-gas assumption made by Hansen for his Scenario A.
The following graph is derived from Hansen’s Figure 2 in his Senate testimony, with higher temporal resolution than the prediction graph above. According to Hansen, the baseline for the calculation of the ΔT (anomaly) is the average temperature for the period of 1950 through 1980, although, he does not provide that average temperature.
The R2 value for the red trend-line is lower than I would like to see, with time only accounting for about 19% of the variance in temperature. Smoothing with annual averages and removing the seasonality would increase the R2 value. Nevertheless, substituting 60 years for x in the regression equation, gives a predicted anomaly of 0.467 °C for 2018. That is lower than Hansen’s Scenario C – that is, reduction (“draconian emission cuts!”) of the things driving warming – was supposed to be. Note that the slope of the regression line predicts a change of less than 1 °C per century, about the amount commonly claimed for the last century. Therefore, it may be a reasonable long-term approximation of future warming.
However, the period of 1958 to 1988 probably is not the best interval to use for prediction. The R2 value is low also because there are two distinct trends – one negative and a longer one that is positive. It appears that the 30-year interval he used was a pragmatic choice to provide the most current measurements for the Senate testimony. The two trends change over between about 1964 and 1970. Calculating the slope of the trend-line for the period of 1964 through 1988 would probably be the best choice. Doing so, provides better than a two-fold increase in the R2 value and increases the slope of the trend-line (green) to 0.0181 °C per year, for a predicted anomaly of about 0.803 for 2018.
Let’s compare the above, seasonal temperature graph with the most recent (2018/06/18) annual temperature series produced by Hansen. [ http://www.columbia.edu/~mhs119/Temperature/ ]
Note that the slope of the trend-line (green) for the period from 1970 through 2018 is almost the same as that obtained above ― 0.017 versus 0.018 °C per year. In hindsight, it appears that the selection of the period from 1964 through 1988 was a better choice for future prediction than the entire 30-year set. This graph shows an estimated anomaly of about 0.80 °C for 2018. Unfortunately, he does not provide an R2 value for his “Best Linear Fit,” nor are error bars provided for the temperatures, which is typical for his work.
It appears that the average global-temperature trend has been reasonably well behaved since at least 1970, and probably since about 1964. That is, it has not shown the longer-term non-linearity characteristic of Hansen’s 1988 predictions.
Let’s return now to the graph first shown, which was Hansen’s 1988 prediction with Scenarios A, B, and C. I have plotted the naive extrapolation, in green, on top of the original graph.
In the early years, the three scenarios are all close to each other, and probably close to the uncertainty of the temperature measurements. Therefore, I’ll focus on the 21st Century behavior. Note that the trend-line (green) best tracks Scenario C, the “draconian emission cuts!” I suspect that Hansen scheduled one of his two hypothetical volcanic eruptions for about 2014, driving Scenarios B and C temperatures down temporarily. The trend-line prediction is clearly lower than Scenario B (intermediate trace-gas), and much lower than Scenario A, the supposed “Business As Usual.” How much lower you ask? For 2019, the trend-line predicts an anomaly of about 0.80, while Hansen’s Scenario A is about 1.55; that is almost 94% higher than the trend-line prediction. Looked at another way, Scenario A has a slope (post 1988) of about 0.033 while the observed temperatures have a slope of about 0.017. That is, Scenario A has a slope twice the slope of the naive prediction, which matches the observed data recorded since 1988.
Conclusion
Using only Hansen’s own data, the above demonstrates that Hansen was not “extremely accurate” in his 1988 predictions because a simple, commonly unreliable, linear extrapolation performed better than his model in predicting the last 30 years of temperatures. One of the consequences of demonstrating the ‘Business As Usual’ linear extrapolation of past temperatures as being superior to the model used by Hansen, is that it isn’t necessary to appeal to anthropogenic influences to account for a phenomenon that started 12 millennia ago, with the end of the last major glaciation. Occam’s Razor suggests that the best explanation for something is the simplest explanation. That is, there is no compelling need to complicate the explanation with human interference. Climate changes. That is what it does. That is why climatologists use a 30-year average of weather to define a climate regime or episode. While I’m sure that humans are having an impact on climate, it isn’t just their CO2 emissions, and it certainly isn’t fossil fuel combustion that is the primary control of temperature. Notwithstanding how poor Hansen’s predictions actually were, I think we should still keep before us his assessment of computer modeling:
“There are major [my emphasis added] uncertainties in the model, which arise especially from assumptions about (1) global climate sensitivity and (2) heat uptake and transport by the ocean, …”
He should have mentioned also the need for parameterization of clouds in the models. In any event, we should take computer model ‘projections’ with a grain of sea salt – and anything that Hansen says with a block of salt.
According to Hansen, the city in which I live has been underwater for over a decade now.
Hansen made his 1988 prediction..based on what was the temperature history in 1988
…since 1988, the temperature history prior to 1988…has been significantly cooled
That would have been the only data Hansen could have used to make his prediction.
If you take his same prediction….based on the new adjusted, homogenized, fiddled with data…the old data was wrong…the new data is right
…all of his scenarios are off the chart warmer
Good point on the el nino – Climate has alway had cyclical swings, on annual, decadal and century scales.
If Hansens prediction was the gold standard, his prediction should be slicing through the middle of the sine wave,
Instead, real temps are only touching his prediction on the crest of the sine wave.
And the Hansen presentation was rather bogus from the start, as US (the best land records) showed a cooling trend from 1945 to 1975. Following Tony Heller, the 1930’s were warmer in the US than any time since, and international records are too sparse to draw much of a conclusion for a less than one degree change.
In a 1988 New York Times article Jim Hansen said that the 1951 to 1980 world average temperature was 59 deg F. Later on he said it is 57.2 deg F. Can somebody enlighten me as to what changed it. Perhaps one temperature average includes ocean temps? Otherwise the hottest year of 2016 at 58.8 deg F would be below average using the 1988 number of 59 deg. It is hard to find absolute temperature data rather than anomalies which does not give much idea of the average temperature used to base the graph on. It makes it much easier to change data. Very convenient.
Therefore, had he assumed that there would only be one eruption, his estimates would have been higher and would have tracked B even more poorly than they have.
In my view, a good demonstration of this premise is confirmed by Nick Stokes v. RicDre in this comment thread:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/22/thirty-years-on-how-well-do-global-warming-predictions-stand-up/#comment-2385167
Therefore, it is just luck that his predictions came as close to reality as they did. The greatest intellectual ‘sin’ for a scientist is to be right for the wrong reasons!
AMEN…and there ought to be some mention of a moral ‘sin’ when they don’t admit it!
Hansen’s temp prediction was basically a continuation of the temperature trend which began circa 1850,
I am going to predict crop yeilds will continue to increase
Life expectancy will continue to increase
computers will get smaller and faster.
Likewise , temps will likely to continue the upward trend
SL will continue to rise at the rate of 3.0mm ish per year
95% of the population would have gotten the temp trend correct based on past performance
Look at what he got wrong
No artic ice (or was that al Gore
permanent flooding of NYC, etc
“Hansen’s temp prediction was basically a continuation of the temperature trend which began circa 1850,”
Hensen’s Scen B had trend of 0.284°C/decade over the 30 years. Scen C showed 0.123; most global surface indices show about 0.18°C/decade.
The trend since 1850 of HADCRUT 4 is 0.051°C/decade. That would have been a very poor predictor (but better than zero trend).
Hansen’s projection was also with a much lower CO2 output. He didn’t anticipate China’s massive growth and CO2 production. CO2 actual generation has been something like double what Hansen thought would be produced in the worst case scenario.
“He didn’t anticipate China’s massive growth and CO2 production.”
Hansen’s scenarios were worked out in terms of expected CO2 concentrations. We have the numbers he used, and they proved very accurate. Here is Gavin’s recent plot:
Note that the observed (black) falls almost exactly on top of scenario B. This in turn is very close to scenario A. Scen A was based on exponential increase with 1.5% annual growth; B continued with linear increase in growth after 2000. IOW, the red is tangent to the blue, and so they are very close over the period.
So that is what actually happened. China’s growth formed part of the increase, and part compensated for reductions in emissions in Europe and (recently) US.
So that is what actually happened. China’s growth formed part of the increase, and part compensated for reductions in emissions in Europe and (recently) US.
In Hansen’s documentation, did he predict specifically that China’s CO2 production increase and European/US CO2 reductions were how his predicted CO2 concentration level would be attained, or did he merely make a general prediction without specifying how the concentration would come about?
If the latter, why should we believe in the worth of the model/prediction? Isn’t that a bit like me building a model that predicts that in wet weather, car accidents are going to increase?
From the article this had meaning to me.
” Therefore, had he assumed that there would only be one eruption, his estimates would have been higher and would have tracked B even more poorly than they have. Were it not for two exceptionally strong El Niño events in the last 20 years, it is unlikely that current temperatures would be anywhere near as high as they are currently. However, he did not consider the role of El Niño’s in his computer model.”
If a computer model is incapable of predicting an El Nino what good is it? I think that is fundamental. These events seem to be very important.
If natural events like an El Nino are excluded what utility do such models have? If they can’t be predicted then they are worthless and unreliable.
The influence of natural cycles should be mandatory or the model should be rejected out of hand.
It would simply appear to me that if that is the case there is a lot more work to do before you have a valid climate model.
How can a so called climate model….miss an almost 2 decade pause
Charles,
I agree. A valid climate model, calibrated and certified for demonstrated predictive value, is far beyond our current understanding of terrestrial climate science. As you point out, predicting el ninos is beyond current climate model capabilities. We can’t even program the ever-present and ubiquitous convection driven clouds into the models because we just don’t understand them well enough. Pretending the current models have any predictive value is irrational, at best, and self inflicted CAGW masochism at worst.
“If a computer model is incapable of predicting an El Nino what good is it?”
It is a climate model. ENSO variations are weather, even though about the longest duration of weather events. They come and go, but the effect of changing the atmosphere persists.
We had two big El Ninos in the period, but at least big La Ninas (1999, 2008 and 2011-12). ENSO is an oscillation, and tends to cancel out.
Clyde,
“Using only Hansen’s own data, the above demonstrates that Hansen was not “extremely accurate” in his 1988 predictions because a simple, commonly unreliable, linear extrapolation performed better than his model in predicting the last 30 years of temperatures.”
There is a lot of hindsight in your choices in linear fitting. Hansen was making a genuine prediction.
But it is hardly surprising (now) that a linear extrapolation of trend will work. We have a variable that is increasing due to a cause that is rising fairly regularly. You expect that the response will, except for superimposed natural variations, likewise rise smoothly. Given that, you can either compute the variation from underlying cause, or estimate the derivative and project. The key phrase here is, “given that”. Most would say that you shouldn’t extrapolate linearly without reason, because if an observed rise is just natural variation, it won’t be sustained. It could just as easily head down as continue up.
It is, of course, better to calculate (like Hansen) from the basic cause if you can, because estimating the derivative from a short period is very error-prone. But it is still possible that an estimate will turn out right.
“I suspect that Hansen scheduled one of his two hypothetical volcanic eruptions for about 2014”
He said 2015. But the dilatoriness of this late volcano would have had little effect on the forecast over the whole period.
“It is, of course, better to calculate (like Hansen) from the basic cause if you can”
I agree with this statement. The question is, do we understand the basic causes well enough to do the calculations?
Well, Hansen did it, and it worked out pretty well.
Well Hansen did it and got somewhat close to what actually happened more through luck than any skill possessed by his model.
Nick,
I should point out that your qualitative claim (6/22/18) that “…the prediction was remarkably accurate.” is what motivated me to spend the time to demonstrate that you did not have a quantitative basis to your claim.
There was no hindsight in my choices. The premise was that a simple extrapolation might be adequate to explain temperature behavior, within the bounds of normal variation. The obvious choice was the whole 30-year period of data available to Hansen. However, the facts that the R2 value was low and it was obvious that there was a transition in the trend about 1964 suggested that a better choice was the post-1964 data for calculating a regression line.
What was truly interesting is that when I started looking for data to validate Hansen’s and my predictions, I was confronted with the problem of avoiding comparing apples and oranges, what with people using different anomaly baselines, sometimes conflating ocean temperatures with land air temperatures, and applying different corrections. Then I stumbled on Hansen’s most recent graph of actual temperature data and discovered that the slope of the trend line was almost exactly the same as my naive extrapolation. I made no assumptions about was was driving the trend from 1964 to 1988, yet it turned out to be right. Whereas, Hansen assumed CO2 was driving his Scenario A, and it turned out to be wrong!
The reason I chose a linear extrapolation was a 2nd degree produced a fit that was a bowl because of the transition of trends about 1964. That left me with a linear trend as being risky, but clearly appropriate for 1964 through 1988. The question was, would it be poorer than Hansen’s work for post-1988 predictions? I agree, and acknowledged above, that a linear extrapolation is fraught with risk. Yet, the important point is that such a poor predictor was far superior to Hansen’s non-linear predictions!
OK, I overlooked Hansen’s remark about the volcano erupting in 2015, and estimated that it was about 2014, assuming some time delay to observe the effect with annual averaging. However, Scenario C deviates strongly (about 0.2 deg C) from the green trend line right after the hypothetical eruption. It then takes a while for the temperature to climb out of that ‘valley,’ which keeps Scenario C below my prediction for more than a couple of years.
In summary, you claimed that Hansen’s predictions were “remarkably accurate” when Scenarios A & B were significantly above the actual anomaly temperatures, whereas, the naive prediction would have tracked Scenario C very well had there not been a hypothetical volcanic eruption in 2015 driving down the temperatures. You and I may disagree on the exact meaning of “remarkably accurate,” but rest assured I will never ask you for help with my tax preparation!
I don’t get the point of this article. It seems like nit-picking. since Hansen’s original predictions (updated many times since), he seems basically been validated by measurements. what am I missing?
He has been invalidated to the max.
Global T has followed most closely his scenario in which CO2 emissions quit growing in 2000. In the real world, CO2 emissions have tracked his high CO2 scenario. T is nowhere near his forecast for that scenario.
Hence, his prediction has been shown false.
On Hansen prediction, unfortunately everybody tries in their own way to compare with observed with scenario A, B & C but nobody talks on the observed data validity. The observed data: does this accounts all climate systems [IPCC defined this] appropriately. Also, IPCC stated that global warming starting year is 1951 and this is around half the trend. In such a scenario what does these analysis claim???
In the last figure of the article, more data points are below the green line.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
If Hansen’s forecast was conducted using unjiggered temperatures, especially the Karlization^тм perpetrated in 2015 to get rid of the Dreaded Pause that lasted as long as the T rise ending in the 1990s that had underpinned AGW, and had he not persobally pushed down the 1930s-40s temperatures so that 1998 ‘could’ break a record in the instrument series, then proponents could argue, that, hey, it was a forecast that went in the right direction – maybe aerosols confounded it moderately and all we have to do is wait until the full force of the added CO2 can work its magic.
Were I a supporter (impossible to be with the known manipulations that routinely go on with the data) I would say, well, considering sceptics position, it could also have declined in temperature but it didnt. Your analysis will be seen by the faithful as nit picking.