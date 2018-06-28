WEATHER WARS: Live climate debate turns nasty – video

Fireworks during live broadcast between climate change advocate David Appell and meteorologist Chuck Wiese
My friend, Lars Larson, who runs a nationally syndicated radio program called the Lars Larson Show decided to stage a debate between two people who are regulars here at WUWT. One uses his real name to comment here, the other also used his real name in the past, got banned for bad behavior, and then started using fake names and fake email addresses (by his own admission) to get his points across here. I’ll let you guess which is which.
From the show’s website:
Weather Wars: A Climate Change Debate From The Bloodworks Live Studio
Today, we feature a one hour debate live from 1 pm – 2 pm PT between two of the most vocal advocates for and against the argument that human beings have caused “global warming” or “climate change” and that humans must cure it by changing our behavior. We will hear from:
David Appell Ph.D.
David is a science writer who makes his home here in the northwest and writes frequently about today’s subject. He has a Ph.D. in physics and math and has worked as a systems engineer and a software developer. Mr. Appell has written to me often and challenged some of the things I say on the radio so I invited him to come here and debate today’s subject.
Chuck Wiese
Chuck is a meteorologist trained at Oregon State University, he’s a retired airline pilot and he’s a fervent critic of anthropogenic global warming and more recently what’s come to be called “climate change”. Chuck and Lars have been friends a long time and Lars watched him on television as a kid, when, Chuck, as a teenager was one of the youngest weather forecasters on television here in the Northwest.
Watch the debate below (Live video starts at the 8 minute mark):
Things got heated between Chuck and David during a commercial break:
And it didn’t stop when the debate ended:
And even when the gentlemen were on there way out: (WUWT is mentioned)
Listen to Lars whenever on the road in the PM.
Too bad I wasn’t today.
Glad his guests agreed to participate.
Too bad about the rancor.
My wife listens to Lars’ regional show on the radio most days, so I caught the start of the on-air part of this and listened to most of it. Said to my wife, “I don’t understand why Lars has David Appell on with Chuck. David is a nut.” Actually pulled up WUWT during the debate and did a search under his name. Some interesting returns, but nothing much recently. But, gotta give him credit for showing up and doing the show.
It is unfortunate that they don’t have this entire debate to listen to absent the adverts. You can see the conversation still in progress while the ads take over which cuts off the debate, such as it was. Appell is a complete idiot, even worse in person than in comments online.
Thanks, Anthony for posting this. I finally got to see what the person who inspired me to become a meteorologist looks like. When he (and I) were teenagers in `69 he beat the NWS to the punch by several days by forecasting a very rare blizzard for the PDX area. His forecast was carried by KBPS, the Portland Public Schools radio station that students at Benson polytech High school could learn all the various aspects of radio broadcasting.
I’m very happy with the way it went though the time went too quickly. For Chuck and Lars:
“There were no globally synchronous multi-decadal warm or cold intervals that define a worldwide Medieval Warm Period or Little Ice Age.”
— “Continental-scale temperature variability during the past two millennia,” PAGES 2k Consortium, Nature Geosciences, April 21, 2013
http://www.nature.com/ngeo/journal/v6/n5/abs/ngeo1797.html
Well, look who showed up at the site which doesn’t let anyone who knows what they are talking about in regards to climate to add to the conversation. Those were your own words over at Dr Spencer’s site not too long ago. Note that WUWT is gracious enough to let you comment on a post in which you are featured in the debate.
PS: I’m a science advocate, not a “climate change advocate.”