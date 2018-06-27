Survey tries to assess the usefulness of climate models

From the INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES and the “all models are wrong, some might be useful” department.
Researchers work toward systematic assessment of climate models
A research team based at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash., has published the results of an international survey designed to assess the relative importance climate scientists assign to variables when analyzing a climate model’s ability to simulate real-world climate.
The results, which have serious implications for studies using the models, were published as a cover article in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences on June 22, 2018.
“Climate modelers spend a lot of effort on calibrating certain model parameters to find a model version that does a credible job of simulating the Earth’s observed climate,” said Susannah Burrows, first author on the paper and a scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory who specializes in Earth systems analysis and modeling.
However, Burrows noted, there is little systematic study on how experts prioritize such variables as cloud cover or sea ice when judging the performance of climate models.
“Different people might come to slightly different assessments of how ‘good’ a particular model is, depending to large extent on which aspects they assign the most importance to,” Burrows said.
One model, for example, may better simulate sea ice while another model excels in cloud simulation. Each scientist must strike a balance between their competing priorities and goals–a difficult thing to capture systematically in data analysis tools.
“In other words, there isn’t a single, completely objective definition of what makes a ‘good’ climate model, and this fact is an obstacle to developing more systematic approaches and tools to assist in model evaluations and comparisons,” Burrows said.
The researchers found, from a survey of 96 participants representing the climate modelling community, that experts took specific scientific objectives into consideration when rating variable importance. They found a high degree of consensus that certain variables are important in certain studies, such as rainfall and evaporation in the assessment of the Amazonian water cycle. That agreement falters on other variables, such as how important it is to accurately simulate surface winds when studying the water cycle in Asia.
Understanding these discrepancies and developing more systematic approaches to model assessment is important, according to Burrows, since each new version of a climate model must undergo significant evaluation, and calibration by multiple developers and users. The labor-intensive process can take more than a year.
The tuning, while designed to maintain a rigorous standard, requires experts to make trade-offs between competing priorities. A model may be calibrated at the expense of one scientific objective in order to achieve another.
Burrows is a member of an interdisciplinary research team at PNNL working to develop a more systematic solution to this assessment problem. The team includes Aritra Dasgupta, Lisa Bramer, and Sarah Reehl, experts in data science and visualization, and Yun Qian, Po-Lun Ma, and Phil Rasch, climate science experts.
To help climate modelers understand these trade-offs more clearly and efficiently, the visualization researchers are building interactive, intuitive visual interfaces that allow modelers to summarize and explore complex information about different aspects of model performance.
The data scientists are working to characterize expert climate model assessment in greater detail, building on the findings from the initial survey. Eventually, the researchers aim to blend a combination of metrics with human expertise to assess how well-suited climate models are for specific science objectives, as well as to predict how frequently experts will agree or disagree with that assessment.
“[We plan] to combine the best of both worlds, using computing to reduce manual effort and allowing scientists to more efficiently apply their human insight and judgment where it is most needed,” Burrows said.
Here is the paper: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00376-018-7300-x
Characterizing the Relative Importance Assigned to Physical Variables by Climate Scientists when Assessing Atmospheric Climate Model Fidelity
Abstract
Evaluating a climate model’s fidelity (ability to simulate observed climate) is a critical step in establishing confidence in the model’s suitability for future climate projections, and in tuning climate model parameters. Model developers use their judgement in determining which trade-offs between different aspects of model fidelity are acceptable. However, little is known about the degree of consensus in these evaluations, and whether experts use the same criteria when different scientific objectives are defined. Here, we report on results from a broad community survey studying expert assessments of the relative importance of different output variables when evaluating a global atmospheric model’s mean climate. We find that experts adjust their ratings of variable importance in response to the scientific objective, for instance, scientists rate surface wind stress as significantly more important for Southern Ocean climate than for the water cycle in the Asian watershed. There is greater consensus on the importance of certain variables (e.g., shortwave cloud forcing) than others (e.g., aerosol optical depth). We find few differences in expert consensus between respondents with greater or less climate modeling experience, and no statistically significant differences between the responses of climate model developers and users. The concise variable lists and community ratings reported here provide baseline descriptive data on current expert understanding of certain aspects of model evaluation, and can serve as a starting point for further investigation, as well as developing more sophisticated evaluation and scoring criteria with respect to specific scientific objectives.
Another roll call rather than compare things to the Real World.
Surely a usefully reliable model should come reasonably close to reality in all major aspects. There is no point in using a model which, for example, reasonably accurately predicts arctic ice but doesn’t come within a bull’s roar of predicting the monsoon winds or ENSO or North American rainfall etc.
True but it slightly misses the point. The model is not getting the arctic ice right as such, it is being tweaked so that it produces past and current ice levels. That doesn’t mean it will get future ice right, because the tweaks are simply fudge factors.
What the models tell us is that the assumptions and first principles being put into models are not correct, because the do not model the current and past climate correctly.
Would you get into a rocket to the Moon based on a model that needs a few tweaks to simulate you getting there?
A model is, by definition, not the real thing, and its very utility is that it leaves out or simplifies much in order to actually BE useful.
Inevitably that means a model that is useful in one context is useless in another.
E.g a map of roads doesn’t tell you where the wildflowers are, and a naturist’s map doesn’t tell you where the police station is..
The only thing that does is the world itself in which all things are.
The only accurate model of the world is the world itself.
Now there is a school of thought that says that since the world is a function of natural laws and cause and effect the world can be described (modeled) by a much smaller information set. Just the natural laws. I.e the world is algorithmically losslessly compressible, information wise.
That is, we can describe the world’s behaviour entirely as a set of (partial) differential equations with respect to time. Like Newton’s laws.
Unfortunately this leads us directly into the starting condition problem. In order to exactly predict the course of events in the world we would need to know all the positions and states of everything in the Universe before we started the integration.
Unfortunately it transpires that the information contained in the universe – even it all its natural laws were known – is as big as the universe itself, so to speak. That is you would need another universe to predict which way this one will go. The world it turns out is not algorithmically losslessly compressible, in the final instance.
Take the asteroid problem. In an ideal case we would know where every single one was, its position and velocity and would solve the many-body problem to predict which one would be a danger in say 1000 years and get a spacecraft ready to visit it and nudge it off course enough to be safe.
In reality not only do we not know the position and velocity of many potentially dangerous asteroids, even if we did the solution to a million body problem would require a solar system sized computer to be able to predict that far ahead. We are heading into chaos maths here.
Sadly most scientists and most lay people are 50 years behind the curve, and still think that science is capable of exactly describing and exactly predicting the future.
In reality it is very very far from that, and will always be. Leading to an interesting political and managerial insight: We should plan for contingency, not seek to predict the outcome, or worse, to attempt to control it.
I hope they can give an objective level of usefulness compared to a chocolate teapot.
““Climate modelers spend a lot of effort on calibrating certain model parameters to find a model version that does a credible job of simulating the Earth’s observed climate,”
This pretty well sums up what’s wrong with climate models. Tuning arbitrary parameters in order to get a better fit has nothing to do with understanding how the climate works. It’s simply a sophisticated – and ruinously expensive – form of curve fitting, in the hope that a better curve fit will give better predictions. Almost certainly it won’t – otherwise pretty well anyone could make a fortune on the stock markets.
If the models predict past climate with magical accuracy but fail to predict the future, then it’s a clear indication that they have indeed been adjusted to match historical data. Of course, this is exactly what happened: over thirty years the models predicted far more warming than actually occurred.
A frequently quoted “proof” of AGW is based on the models – with CO2 they magically match historical data, but without it they don’t, thus proving AGW. But of course if the models have been adjusted / tuned then the proof is instantly invalidated. To claim this as proof – as the IPCC does – is not just wrong and dishonest, it is close to fraudulent.
Chris
Exactly, It would be perfectly possible to tweak the model to produce the claimed warming without using CO2 as the driver. Just change an assumption or two.
It is literally nonsensical to claim that CO2 works as the only possible driver, if you let me tweak the model to show that CO2 is the only possible driver.
Always good to repeat the lecture from Dr Christopher Essex –
“Believing in Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast, and Climate Models”
Climate models starts at- 25.16
“A model may be calibrated at the expense of one scientific objective in order to achieve another.”
Having some experience with computer models (in another field than climate) I can tell that this is not “tuning” it is faking. Tuning means adjusting one or more variables where you only have approximate, not exact, data, and when done correctly improves all aspects of the model.
Incidentally tuning really isn’t practicable for more than two or possibly three variables. The number of possible combinations becomes literally infinite.
“Climate modelers spend a lot of effort on calibrating certain model parameters to find a model version that does a credible job of simulating the Earth’s observed climate.”
That is sugar-coating it. “Parameters” are just assumptions. What this says is that models built from “first principles” and using assumptions that match climate science’s assumptions about climate, cannot even get the past and the current climate right.
The idea that then changing those assumptions and principles so that you can model the current climate will somehow mean you have got the future right is utterly absurd.
The models are nowhere near right. They just are not.
If you study a large number of things about a system, it is probable that you will find false positive correlations. example
It is quite possible that a particular model will appear to accurately describe the sea ice between Iceland and Greenland. It will be a false positive because you’re basically asking the model a zillion questions and it accidentally gets some of them right. That means that if you try to understand physical processes using the model you will get no useful answers.
It is entirely possible that every single thing we think we know in physics is just accidental temporal and local.
We cannot know beyond our experience.
And that is always very limited…
Maybe they’d be just as accurate forecasting the swirls on a soap bubble. I’m not holding my breath.
Tweak and adjust them all you want, but these toy climate simulators will never express the movement of heat like the real atmosphere and oceans. From the abstract: “Evaluating a climate model’s fidelity (ability to simulate observed climate) is a critical step in establishing confidence in the model’s suitability for future climate projections, and in tuning climate model parameters.” OK, which model will have sufficient fidelity to the observed conditions so as to numerically reproduce a one-inch-per-hour rate of rainfall? Such a precipitation rate implies upward heat movement of about 16,000 W/m^2, perhaps to an altitude of 30,000 feet or higher, involving multiple phase changes of water, the powerful natural refrigerant of overwhelming influence on heat transport. Does your improved toy do that? I didn’t think so.