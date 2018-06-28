Vox: “Electric vehicles are gaining momentum, despite Trump”… Because S-curve!

Guest post by David Middleton
From the never-ending font of infotainment, David Roberts of Vox…
Electric vehicles are gaining momentum, despite Trump
Policymakers and analysts are digging into the details of how to get more EVs on the road.
The transportation sector today emits more carbon than any other sector of the US economy. And it is shaping up to be the next big battle in the long fight to decarbonize.
On one side of that battle: the Trump administration, a few US automakers, and Koch Industries, who would like to stymie or at least delay the electrification of vehicles and continue the use of fossil fuels.
On the other side: California, a coalition of like-minded states, most automakers, a growing roster of utilities, and climate hawks. All of them are eager to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), so that the sector can be run on increasingly clean grid power.
Lately, the Trumpian side has had the upper hand. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has signaled that he wants to freeze fuel-economy standards at 2020 levels, while Koch-funded groups are fighting EV incentives and blocking public-transit projects around the country. And low oil prices have kept gas prices down, which means American consumers are once again opting for SUVs and trucks. Cars are practically disappearing from the market; Ford plans to stop selling almost all its cars by 2020.
But underneath the surface, there is a frenzy of activity on the other side. It’s not just that states are pushing back and beginning to set their own stringent goals (like California’s, to put 5 million EVs on the street by 2030). It’s also that a broader coalition is taking on the real nuts and bolts of electrifying the US fleet, working out the details and best practices that will be necessary to put ambitious plans into motion.
Are EV’s gaining momentum? Or does Mr. Roberts assume they are gaining momentum because the Peoples Republic of California is gaining momentum in setting goals? Or, do futurists simply have difficulty conjugating verbs?
Mr. Roberts included a nice Bloomberg chart of SUV’s overtaking boring old cars in US sales. If the article is about EV’s gaining momentum on the “front end of a steeply rising S-curve”… Why not plot a graph of EV’s gaining momentum relative to SUV’s… or at least gaining momentum relative to the cars that “are practically disappearing from the market”? Well, the short answer is that EV’s fall about 190,000 monthly units below the bottom of the Bloomberg chart.
Mr. Roberts…
However, Mr. Roberts does have a point: EV sales are what they are, despite Trump.
Regarding “gaining momentum”…
Definition of gather/gain momentum
: to move faster * The wagon gathered/gained momentum as it rolled down the hill.
I don’t think so…
Oh… Wait a second, Mr. Roberts also wrote this:
We are on the front end of a steeply rising S-curve, a rate of change not seen in the US transportation sector for decades. The temporary triumphs of the luddites in power should not obscure the fact that the work of making those forecasts real is beginning in earnest.
Are EV’s on the front end of an S-curve? Or are they on the steeply rising bit of an S-curve?
An S-curve is a logistic function. If EV sales are “gaining momentum,” they are somewhere between 10% and 50% of their ultimate market penetration.
If EV sales are following an S-curve and are on the cusp of the “gaining momentum” bit, they have already achieved about 10% of their ultimate market penetration. With a current market share of 1%, EV sales will max out at about 10% of US auto sales and peak EV sales growth will occur at about 5% market penetration.
Tony Stark Elon Musk and other futurists often claim that EV sales will follow an S-curve. This leads to the question, “Do they know that an S-curve is a logistic function?” I’m fairly certain that Tony Stark Elon Musk is aware of this… David Roberts of Vox, on the other hand…
So… Is the “S-curve” meme just a green propaganda tool to explain away the glacially slow pace of EV sales growth? Or do the S-curve aficionados not understand what a logistic function is?
Here’s the really funny bit: The longer EV sales plod along at a slow, linear rate of growth, the deeper the ultimate market share will be… if they are truly following an S-curve.
MAGA!
The armed forces are making increasing use of electric and diesel-electric air and ground vehicles.
Little, tracked anti-tank, anti-thin-skinned vehicle, anti-air and anti-personnel, diesel-electric robots are big thing right now. Electric drones of course have been a thing for quite some time.
Anti-tank robots switch to electric mode when sneaking up on enemy armor.
Even larger electric helicopters, capable of carrying a scout and missiles, are in the offing, thanks to their stealth.
I have a rechargeable remote control toy HMMWV with an Airsoft rapid-fire gun on top… looks sort of like a 25 mm Bushmaster. We had an issue with rats in our attic. So I attached a baby monitor camera to the gun and parked the HMMWV in the attic. I figured I could scare the rats off with a few bursts of Airsoft pellets. But the whole time it was up there, I never saw a rat on the monitor. But it was fun driving it around and shooting at nothing using the remote control and the baby monitor.
So… yes, EV’s do have a purpose.
The baby monitor was for a litter of puppies we were fostering. I have too many dangerous toys to allow actual children in our house… LOL!
Brilliant. Maybe just having it there scared the rats into hiding, if not out of the attic altogether.
RC isn’t just for toys anymore. The warbots can also operate in autonomous mode, not just under remote control. They promise great increase in firepower and mobility for light infantry, and even a bit of armor protection, at very little cost in strategic transport compared with the Bradley IFVs, Abrams tanks, self-propelled howitzers, etc, of heavy infantry and armored units and formations.
Ideally the puppies will grow up to be rat-killers.
Definitely an example of peace through superior firepower… 😎
Or of deterrence.
Two years ago, MIT promised this radical new design of Li-O battery demonstrator “in about a year”. It was announced today, about a year later than projected. But here it is:
http://www.us-tech.com/RelId/1664611/ISvars/default/MIT_Unveils_Nanolithia_Cathode_Battery.htm
Its team might be laughing all the way to the bank. If not they, then some other group working on other Li- and Si-O designs.
Until someone devises a useful battery, EVs will be an example of virtue signalling, not transportation.
In general, yes, but they already make sense for some uses, such as shopping or commuting short distances, in some areas, such as here in the PNW, where electric power is still relatively cheap, although the windmills are rapidly queering that pitch.
The extent to which they are economical compared to FF vehicles depends upon the price of fuel.
I actually drive a street-legal golf cart to the convenience store.
They make sense in such a limited number of applications, those where they can be rapidly charged by coal fired, nuclear or hydroelectric sources. Otherwise they are ineffecient toys that NO BODY WANTS.
Sales in 2016 totaled 159,139 vehicles, but half of those were in CA, where zero emission vehicle mandates encourage their purchase, despite present economic disadvantage.
You are assuming that consumers can afford both a real car and a toy car.
Or that they never take long trips in their econobox anyway.
Once enough wealthy families buy electric second cars, the price comes down for everyone.
The economics of automobiles is quite different than the economics for computers. Bill Gates once quipped:
GM came back at him with a long list starting with: If GM developed technology like Microsoft –
Computers developed according to Moore’s Law, doubling computing power every eighteen months. Almost nothing else works like that. For some reason (stupidity) the greenies think renewable energy will develop the same way computers did. More likely it will be like Eroom’s Law where each improvement takes longer and costs more.
Here’s a link to a realistic analysis of EV vs ICE. If you don’t have to travel far, EVs aren’t too bad. Once you have to travel a reasonable distance, the required battery pack makes EVs very uncompetitive.
Much is made of the cheapness of electricity as compared with gasoline. So much of the cost of gas is taxes. Once enough EVs are on the road not paying gasoline taxes, the government will fix that.
Ignoring taxes, EVs aren’t that much cheaper to fuel.
“most automakers”…is that a fair comparison?
I thought the government was forcing automakers to make a certain amount…
…that’s hardly eager
VOX. Among the biggest hacks in media. They rank right there with the Huffington Post, or Progress.org
Vox is almost as good as Earther for material to ridicule… 😎
The darnest thing about the EV people is that many of these people oppose nuclear power. They must think that the electricity that powers them just magically comes out of a wall socket. I will buy one (EV) when they are cheaper to own, operate and convenient as the gasoline-powered one I now own.
Almost two decades ago I couldn’t convince an EV advocate that all they do is concentrate pollution in one place to make it easier to control, as a point source than millions of dispersed sources.
Now apparently they imagine that hundreds of millions of vehicles can run on solar and wind power.
“They must think that the…..massive amounts of additional……. electricity that powers them”
Sorry, chid’rens, electric vehicles ain’t gaining sh*t. Unless that electric vehicle has a gas tank, a generator and an efficient battery system NO BODY WANTS IT. I park in “fuel efficient vehicle” parking spaces all the time, because I efficiently pump gas into my vehicle and it efficiently burns that gas to move me around. THAT is what human beings want. Period. Full stop.
Smart Fortwo sales have crashed, more because of problems specific to its design, but also IMO because some of the cachet has worn off:
http://carsalesbase.com/us-car-sales-data/smart/
While overall, sales zoomed upward in 2016, after slight declines in the prior two years:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2017/02/05/u-s-electric-vehicle-sales-soared-in-2016/#3f28573b217f
Low gas prices can’t help. But they’re edging up again. Might take more than proxy war between Iran and Saudi to get them back to their highs.
If EV’s are doing so well, then obviously they no longer need the subsidies and mandates.
Nor should the windmills and solar farms.
Or solar panels.
I believe our gracious host installed panels on his roof in sunny NorCal.
California’s electricity rates might justify solar panels.
Concerning the ownership of cars in general, I do not care if they are powered by electricity, gasoline, steam, hydrogen, diesel fuel, natural gas, fuel-cell hydrogen, propane, wood gas,…. as long as the buyers/users do not take my (taxpayer’s) money to purchase them and then, on top of it, avoid paying “fuel” taxes while driving on roads built by those very taxes. All cars are essentially the same aside from the engine type – seats, bodies, brakes, windows, paint, steering, wheels, axles, suspension, upholstery, ….
So why do people who may never look under the hood now pocket $10,000 of my tax money just because an electrical motor is there when most everything else is as with any other car type?
I’m sure that governments will find some way to tax EVs.
Purely on energy and weight considerations, batteries can be made competitive with gasoline engines, once design hurdles are overcome.
The economics of course are muddied by government intervention in the market, both with subsidies and taxes.
I’m glad the air has more plant food in it, but there are so many other things to do with such a rich mix of organic compounds as petroleum that it seems unwise to burn it, unless it be in unlimited supply at affordable prices, which doesn’t seem to be the case.
“. . . so that the sector can be run on increasingly clean grid power.”
That says it all.
What does *that* say about the cost and the ability to travel at will?