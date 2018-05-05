Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t ivankinsman – did anyone else notice the end of the world?
Greenhouse gas reaches alarming new record
By Brandon Miller, CNN
Updated 1626 GMT (0026 HKT) May 3, 2018
(CNN) Carbon dioxide (CO2), the No. 1 greenhouse gas leading to man-made global warming, has reached a dubious new milestone.
The level of the gas in the atmosphere, which is measured by instruments on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory, topped 410 parts per million (ppm) for the month of April.
This is the highest concentration of the heat-trapping gas ever recorded at the Observatory, where direct measurements have been taking place for more than 60 years, giving us the longest detailed record.
Passing 410 ppm “is important because it punctuates another milestone in the upwards march of CO2,” according to Ralph Keeling, head of the Scripps CO2 program at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.
“At the recent pace, we’ll hit 450 ppm in a mere 16 years, and 500 ppm 20 years after that. That’s well within dangerous territory for the climate system,” Keeling added.
The main danger of course is that when CO2 hits 500ppm and nothing bad happens, people will finally stop listening to wild claims of imminent catastrophe.
Of course, we all hoped that the climate movement would collapse when CO2 hit 400ppm – but as the 50th anniversary of futurist Paul Ehrlich’s failure to lose his audience demonstrates, it will likely take a lot more than half a century of being wrong to convince the most committed climate advocates that they might be mistaken.
7 thoughts on “CO2 Just Hit 410ppm – and All is Well”
Good ol’ Fake News CNN
410 shotgun, yea for an eight year old all my Dad trusted me with.
After all the hype and press about CO2 levels10 to 15 years ago …. 350, then 400 …. I’m surprised more people don’t call the alarmists on their claims. Have they have successfully steered the MSM into hyping normal weather events as “extreme” and the “new normal” or are people wise now?
Both . To reply to your questions . ;>)
dubious, if it is from CNN, it is such :)
Great!
Only 800 more ppm to go before reaching the ideal level for most plants, including all trees and most crops.
Then they’ll tell us that the oxygen levels are too high because of all the plant growth and the world will spontaneously combust. /sarc