The ‘Population Bomb’ (that bombed) Turns 50

This month marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most destructive books of the last century, The Population Bomb, by Paul Ehrlich.
The 1968 doomsday bestseller generated hysteria over the future of the world and the Earth’s waning ability to sustain human life, as Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich offered a series of alarming predictions that turned out to be spectacularly wrong, creating the enduring myth of unsustainable population growth.
Ehrlich prophesied that hundreds of millions would starve to death in the 1970s (and that 65 million of them would be Americans), that already-overpopulated India was doomed, and that most probably “England will not exist in the year 2000.”
In conclusion, Ehrlich warned that “sometime in the next 15 years, the end will come,” meaning “an utter breakdown of the capacity of the planet to support humanity.”
If these musings had been received for what they actually were—the wacky theories of a crackpot academic—all would have been well. But The Population Bomb sold some 3 million copies and influenced an entire generation.
Ideas have practical consequences, and Dr. Ehrlich did not leave his followers guessing as to what they ought to be.
In the course of his illustrious career, Ehrlich has defended mass sterilization, sex-selective abortion, and infanticide. In his call for radical population control, Ehrlich has said he would prefer “voluntary methods” but if people were unwilling to cooperate, he was ready to endorse “various forms of coercion.”
To allow women to have as many children as they want, Ehrlich said, is like letting people “throw as much of their garbage into their neighbor’s backyard as they want.”
Those who had the coercive power to put Ehrlich’s theories into practice bear witness to just how horrifying they were.
To reduce its population, China instituting a draconian one-child policy, which has now left the country (through sex-selective abortions) with a horrific gender imbalance, with yearly births of some 120 boys born for every 100 girls. As a result, “30 million more men than women will reach adulthood and enter China’s mating market by 2020.”
Many nations—including the United States—began attaching population control measures to aid packages to third-world countries, meaning that the amount of aid received became conditioned by the state’s ability to coercively reduce its own population.
The tragic fact is that as a credentialed scientist—a biologist lecturing at Stanford University—Ehrlich’s proclamation of the end times as well as the means to confront them struck many as the plausible theory of an “expert.”
As Bill McGurn argues in the Wall Street Journal Monday, in his day, Dr. Ehrlich’s “assertion about the limited ‘carrying capacity’ of the Earth was settled science. Never mind that it is rooted in an absurdity: that when a calf is born a country’s wealth rises, but when a baby is born it goes down.”
A few brave souls resisted the urge to jump on the population explosion bandwagon, urging calm and rationality. One was economist Julian L. Simon, who later noted that “whatever the rate of population growth is, historically it has been that the food supply increases at least as fast, if not faster.”
In 1981, Simon published The Ultimate Resource, underscoring man’s ability to adapt to new circumstances and overcome obstacles through ingenuity and creativity. It is the human mind, rather than coal, trees, or iron, that is the ultimate resource—one that suffers no risk of depletion.
Another population expert, Fred Pearce, has more recently noted that birthrates are now below long-term replacement levels nearly everywhere, a trend he examined in his 2010 book, The Coming Population Crash and Our Planet’s Surprising Future.
The baffling mystery is how Ehrlich—despite his utterly failed forecasts—can continue to be hailed today as a serious scientist with something important to say to the world.
In early 2017, the Vatican invited Dr. Ehrlich to speak at an academic conference titled ‘Biological Extinction,” sponsored jointly by the Pontifical Academy of Science and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
The conference addressed issues of biodiversity, “great extinctions” of history, population and demographics, and Ehrlich was invited to speak on “Causes and Pathways of Biodiversity Losses: Consumption Preferences, Population Numbers, Technology, Ecosystem Productivity.”
The enduring power of alarmist theories such as Ehrlich’s, which somehow survive being exposed as utterly false, should give people pause before embracing similar theories and their practical corollaries, even when based on “settled science.”
In a 2015 article, The New York Times observed that “worrying about an overcrowded planet has fallen off the international agenda” and has now been replaced “by climate change and related concerns.”
While perhaps failing to observe the irony of its own reporting, the Times juxtaposed the thoroughly discredited population explosion theories of the 1970s with the (equally alarmist) global warming predictions of our day.
As scientists themselves are beginning to recognize, doomsday theories—including those surrounding global warming—must learn to factor in the astounding resilience of human intelligence and the ability of human beings to re
You would think people today would learn a lesson from the likes of Ehrlich and apply it to CAGW.
There’s always a group of people that scream loud, wear pink hats…and have to have a reason to believe we’re all doomed…
They are not the idiots….the idiots are the ones that give them air time
I have to admit … the Left is really good at political theatre. And they recognize that most people just want to be entertained as a diversion from their dull lives. I would LOVE to see such an ice sculpture … and the. Watch the braying leftists whoop it up when Trump (naturally, and normally) “calves” into the sea. That would be quite a spectacle to watch. However, something tells me that the ice sculptors will be forced to suspend their work due to EXTREME freezing conditions.
We should look to increase the base of the food chain to support more life.
All I know is that my local grocery store shelves are PACKED with food … stacked even higher than I can reach. PACKED … with food. LOTS and LOTS of food.
Thank you Capitalism!!
I am in a growing suburban area. As the suburbs expand, the grocery stores appear – each holding more variety and volume than the last. And, prices are steady.
Plus, as my daughter points out – it is dumb to say we are overcrowded – “hasn’t anyone ever looked out of their airplane window during a flight?”
You don’t even need a plane ticket- just pull up a satellite map online, and explore.
Indeed … lots of BADlands left to populate with the idle leftists who enjoy making political theatre. Might I suggest the far reaches of Mohave Desert ? Perhaps all those leftists can find work sweeping the sand off the solar farm panels? I see that WASTEland quite often from my airliner window (when shards of the engine aren’t flying through it).
While China had one-child, America has selective-child (i.e. life deemed unworthy, inconvenient, or profitable). Whereas the former was a minority Choice, the latter was normalized through political, scientific, cultural, and religious/moral corruption. Both, ironically, were justified as measures for social progress.
In all these years did Ehrlich ever give his lecture on population control in a Muslim country? just wondered
Remember that John Holdren, a co-author of a book with Erhrlich, was Obama’s science advisor.
Skeptical Science repeated runs articles on reduced farm yields etc due to global warming. I got banned when I pointed out that A) it was contrary to historical trends of improving farm yields through out history and B) these doomed predictions were simply a regergitation of paul erlich with the obligatory AGW tag.
The population bomb is lite, it’s Africa (Population 1.2 Billion)
Africa is unimageable chaos. Sort of like hell on earth. No possibility of emergence from hell, due to the depth of the chaos.
Here is a Nigerian (largest country in Africa, pop. 180 million) example to give you a sense of the depth of the chaos.
The Nigerian military did not pay their electrical bill, as the money allocated to the Nigerian military to pay for electricity, is taken as graft for the Nigerian military.
The Nigerian Power company cuts off power to the Nigerian military, until they start paying for electrical power.
The Nigerian military respond by kidnaping, a senior Nigerian Power company executive, his wife, and his family.
The Nigerian military then torture same said executive, permanently injuring him so he cannot longer work and do unthinkable things to his wife (sort of like hell).
Problem solved. Power is resorted to Nigerian military.
The problem is all of the government departments, in Nigeria, do not pay for electrical power (same for all most every country in Africa), the electrical utilities (in Nigerian and across Africa) do not have funds to purchase fuel.
No money to purchase fuel is the reason why there are daily ‘brown’ outs in every African country.
In a crowded field, that includes Michael “Piltdown” Mann, Gavin “The Adjuster” Schmidt, James “Open The Windows” Hansen, and “Fat” Albert Gore, I hereby nominate Ehrlich, Holdren and McKibben as the Holy Trinity of Climate Charlatanry.
Many of these future-forecasting books make the assumption — that current trends will continue ad infinitum.
They never do, of course.
China did not take of the mantle of population control in response to this, and the accompanying population panic that jumped to prominence in the late 1960s/early 1970s.
China had been into population control before that – they began when we Westerners brought our racist-inspired eugenics to their realm. To wit: “Following birth control advocate Margaret Sanger’s visit to China in 1922, during the 1930s eugenics became part of birth control campaigns and part of a national hygiene program.” Etc., etc.
Right at the beginning, Population Bomb informs you that it is Western imperialism at work. Ehrlich opens chapter 1 with an anecdote of a visit he made to crowded urban India.
Each of you can quickly figure this out, since The Population Bomb is on the web in pdf, readily available. This opening anecdote is just one page long.
The solution to China’s “Too Many Males” problem is Plural Marriage. 1 wife and multiple husbands.
Has it occured to anyone that if we could enter even a little ice age in the next few years, what would
happen to food production that now feeds seven plus billion people. Canada and northern U.S. appears
to be having late planting this year and possiblley reduced production. what then?
Has Ehrlich been right on anything?
At least he is still alive today (85 years old) to see just how WRONG he was.
Thomas Malthus Luddite. This is why history is ignored. And science perverted.
…In 1981, Simon published The Ultimate Resource, underscoring man’s ability to adapt to new circumstances and overcome obstacles through ingenuity and creativity. It is the human mind, rather than coal, trees, or iron, that is the ultimate resource—one that suffers no risk of depletion….
In fact, the more people you have, the more ingenuity and creativity you have…