More about “Ozone at lower latitudes is not recovering”

Guest Brief by Kip Hansen
My attention was captured by the same story posted earlier: “Ozone at lower latitudes is not recovering, despite Antarctic ozone hole healing“.
Here’s the thing, even more interesting — Sometimes the science news cycle throws up interesting juxtapositions. That story appeared as one half of an interesting pair which both appeared in my email inbox today.
“Reduced energy from the sun might occur by mid-century—now, scientists know by how much“ — over at Tallbloke’s place — features the illustration of the solar cycle at the left and refers to a story at Phys.org by the same title. [More on this further on.]
The other bit of Science News came from the journal Science in the most recent Science News email alert pointing me to this article: “Disturbing losses of protective ozone near Earth’s equator may be tied to short-lived chemicals”. This second item contains this image from NASA Goddard —
— which shows a band of lowered concentration of stratospheric ozone girdling the Earth over the tropics. We are informed that “new findings suggest that at mid-latitudes, where most people live, the ozone layer in the lower stratosphere is growing more tenuous—for reasons that scientists are struggling to fathom.”
By “more tenuous”, they mean specifically that “that ozone in the lower stratosphere between 60°S and 60°N has indeed continued to decline since 1998.”
The finding comes from a paper in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics authored by William Ball and a host of others titled “Evidence for a continuous decline in lower stratospheric ozone offsetting ozone layer recovery”. The general thrust of the paper is that while the “ozone hole” has seen improvement, the ozone layer’s total thickness in the mid-latitudes is declining and Ball and his colleagues suspect that the culprit is “very short-lived substances” (VSLSs): ozone-eating chemicals such as dichloromethane that break down within 6 months after escaping into the atmosphere.” Many of the “VSLSs are of natural origin—marine organisms produce dibromomethane, for example—use of human-made dichloromethane, an ingredient in solvents and paint removers, has doubled in recent years.”
Now we have something new to worry about — yet another human-caused threat to health and safety — maybe an ingredient in paint thinners is causing a dangerous thinning of the protective ozone layer where most of us live.
On the Other Hand —
Over at Phys.org, solar scientists are carefully explaining what is happening with the Sun. Bascially:
“The sun might emit less radiation by mid-century, giving planet Earth a chance to warm a bit more slowly but not halt the trend of human-induced climate change.
The cooldown would be the result of what scientists call a grand minimum, a periodic event during which the sun’s magnetism diminishes, sunspots form infrequently, and less ultraviolet radiation makes it to the surface of the planet. Scientists believe that the event is triggered at irregular intervals by random fluctuations related to the sun’s magnetic field.”
Well, that’s good news — the cool down of the Sun might save us from [cue scary music] Climate Change.
They also tell us this interesting little fact:
“The reduced energy from the sun sets into motion a sequence of events on Earth beginning with a thinning of the stratospheric ozone layer. That thinning in turn changes the temperature structure of the stratosphere, which then changes the dynamics of the lower atmosphere, especially wind and weather patterns. The cooling is not uniform. While areas of Europe chilled during the Maunder Minimum, other areas such as Alaska and southern Greenland warmed correspondingly.“
Have we seen “reduced energy from the sun”? I don’t know….maybe you do, but we do know that the Solar Cycle looks like this:
Could the thinning of stratospheric ozone in the Tropics be related to the reduced energy from the sun?
The Figure shows a TINY solar cycle 25. This is wishful thinking with no basis in reality. The current prediction of cycle 25 calls for a cycle a bit stronger than cycle 24 that is now ending. So no grand minimum this time.
some evidence to support that assertion would make it more believable.
You mean from the guys who made the Figure?
But to humor you:
http://www.leif.org/research/Polar-Fields-and-Prediction-of-Solar-Cycle-25.pdf
Stratospheric ozone is created by ultraviolet radiation. link
It’s reasonable to expect that a sunspot minimum will have a big effect on stratospheric ozone.
This is what I don’t understand about the whole hair-on-fire attitude people have regarding ozone. If UV doesn’t react with O2 in the upper atmosphere to create ozone, it will in the lower. In the lower atmosphere it breaks down more quickly, but O2 has done its job by then and blocked that UV photon from directly smacking one of my basal cell chromosomes.
As O2 seems to be in great abundance relative to any O3 level, the variation cannot be a direct effect 1 to 1 effect of any input.
There’s always more O2 to be converted into O3… but it isn’t. The idea that we are limited by something implies that either:
A) We have just enough input to make O3.
Or,
B) Something is constraining the O3 concentration.
If B then nothing matters except that constraining factor. No model works on that viewpoint. Except the idea that halogenated hydrocarbons are destroying O3 – and has done since photosynthesis evolved. Improbable.
If A then we have always been on the edge of losing the Ozone Layer and we would never have evolved to survive the incoming radiation variations. There would never have been the chance for life on Earth to survive until now.
Thus I conclude that the Ozone Layer variation is largely unimportant. QED.
Solar cycle 24’s EUV (Extreme UV) and FUV (Far UV) emissions are running at about 60% of cycle 23, which, in turn, was down on cycle 22. So current EUV and FUV emissions are down significantly this century. However UVA UVB and UVC emissions in cycle 24 and cycle 23 are only slightly down on Cycle 22. Probably only about 10%. This makes sense as EUV and FUV emissions occur mainly from active sunspots and sunspot activity is well down.
Only photons with a wavelength of less than 241 nm have sufficient energy to break the O=O bond of an O2 molecule. This is in the UVC range. Not all Far UV and Extreme UV emissions are absorbed by ionising processes in the ionosphere, exosphere and thermosphere. Some therefore reach the mesosphere and stratosphere. Those that do ionise oxygen molecules (and others) in these layers of the atmosphere don’t reach the troposphere or ground. In chemistry the ionising process is O2 + hv = O + O. (hv is the photon). There is also an immediate further reaction O + O2 + M = O3 + M* Where M is another body (usually O2 or N2) that carries away the heat generated by this reaction. That is M becomes hotter as a result of the ionisation. In practice the chemistry is much more complicated than this as oxides of nitrogen are also produced in these reactions. (N2 ionises with photons below a wavelength of 85 nm.)
Ozone is also destroyed by photons with a wavelength less than 320 nm, so much of the UVA range and all of the UVB range of photons can destroy ozone. The O3 molecule that is hit by these photons splits into O2 + O, the subsequent combining of two oxygen ions then form another O2 molecule. Heat is produced by these reactions and this is the other main reason why the stratosphere warms with height and the mesosphere cools with height. The ozone layer is densest at approximately the intersection of these two layers.
So less Ozone is being created by the sun in its current grand minimum state than is being destroyed. As a result the stratosphere and mesosphere have cooled and may cool further. This affects the jet streams and causes them to become more meridional. These more meandering jet streams can draw heat from the tropics more closer to the poles and cool air from the poles more closer to the tropics.
The psuedo-scientists who advocate the world is doomed from global warming currently sensationalise the warmer weather close to the poles and overlook the colder weather closer to the equator. However the bigger picture is quite different and no different to other grand minimums, which also featured heat waves where normally they would not occur as well as cold waves such as have been experienced this winter over much of the northern hemisphere. IF solar cycle 25 continues this progression then the little ice-age conditions being experienced will only become more extreme. By mid-century it could be very interesting as there will have been enough volcanic activity to cool Earth quite conclusively.
IF solar cycle 25 continues this progression
It does not seem to be the case. SC25 is now predicted to be a bit stronger than SC24.